XAT Application Form 2027 Out at xatonline.in, Check Steps to Apply, Documents Required, Window Open Till December 6

XAT 2027 registration window is now open. Candidates interested in appearing for the MBA entrance exams in January 2027 are required to visit the official website and apply for the exam within the deadline provided.

The last date for candidates to apply for XAT 2027 is December 6, 2026. Students must ensure they complete the registration, fee submission and detailed application when applying for XAT 2027.

It must be noted that Indian candidates can apply through GMAT/GRE for PGDM (GM) and XLRI PGDM (LSCM) (Double-Masters pathway leading to the MS in Supply Chain Analytics, Rutgers Business School-USA) whereas an NRI/Foreign/PIO/OCI can apply through GMAT for all the programmes.

The XAT 2027 registration and application link is available on the official website - xatonline.in. Candidates can also click on the direct link given here to apply.