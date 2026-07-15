XAT Application Form 2027 Out at xatonline.in, Check Steps to Apply, Documents Required, Window Open Till December 6
XAT 2027 application form is now out. Students can apply for the MBA entrance exam through the link available at xatonline.in
XAT 2027 registration window is now open. Candidates interested in appearing for the MBA entrance exams in January 2027 are required to visit the official website and apply for the exam within the deadline provided.
The last date for candidates to apply for XAT 2027 is December 6, 2026. Students must ensure they complete the registration, fee submission and detailed application when applying for XAT 2027.
It must be noted that Indian candidates can apply through GMAT/GRE for PGDM (GM) and XLRI PGDM (LSCM) (Double-Masters pathway leading to the MS in Supply Chain Analytics, Rutgers Business School-USA) whereas an NRI/Foreign/PIO/OCI can apply through GMAT for all the programmes.
The XAT 2027 registration and application link is available on the official website - xatonline.in. Candidates can also click on the direct link given here to apply.
XAT 2027 Registration - Click Here
XAT 2027 Online Application: Important Dates
The link for candidates to register and apply for XAT 2027 is now live. Check the important dates of the exam process here.
|
XAT 2027 Applications Commence
|
July 15, 2026
|
Last date to apply
|
December 6, 2026
|
Test city confirmation
|
August 5, 2026
|
XAT 2027 admit card
|
December 20, 2026 (Tentative)
|
XAT 2027 Exam
|
January 3, 2027 (2 PM to 5 PM)
Steps to Register and Apply for XAT 2027
The link to apply for the XAT 2027 exams has been activated on the official website. Candidates can follow the steps provided below to apply for the exam.
Step 1: Visit the XAT 2027 official portal
Step 2: Click on XAT 2027 Registration
Step 3: Fill out important details
Step 4: Log in with the credentials created
Step 5: Fill out the application form
Step 6: Upload required documents
Step 7: Submit the application fee
Step 8: Review the application form
Step 9: Save and submit
XAT 2027 Registration Fee
When filling out the application form, students are required to submit the application fee. The fee can be submitted via Debit Cards (RuPay / Visa / Master Card / Maestro), Credit Cards, Internet Banking, IMPS, Cash Cards/ Mobile Wallets. The fee details are provided below
|
XAT Registration Fee
|
Rs. 2300/-
|
Candidates interested in XLRI programmes
|
additional fee of Rs. 200/- each
|
Fee for Indian Candidates applying for PGDM(GM) through GMAT/GRE
|
Rs. 2600/-
|
Fee for NRI/Foreign/PIO/OCI candidates applying for one or more programmes through GMAT
|
Rs.5000
XAT 2027 Application: Documents Required
In the XAT 2027 application form, students are required to upload the scanned copies of all necessary documents. The list of documents required for applications is given below
-
Class 10 & 12 Marksheets
-
Graduation Marksheets
-
Valid Photo ID & Date of Birth Proof
-
Category Certificate
-
Work Experience Certificate
-
Passport-Size Photograph
-
Signature
Assistant Manager - Editorial
Sherin is an education journalist with over 7 years of experience. Over her tenure of working with top media houses like Careers 360 and then Jagran Josh, Sherin has covered various entrance examinations liek JEE Main, NEET, CUET, GATE, etc. as well as various state board and CBSE results. Her understanding of the education ecosystem coupled with her own experience of teaching as an Assistant Professor of nearly 2 years helps her provide a comprehensive perspective to students. She has a Masters Degree in Communication from Madras Christian College. Apart from covering education news, Sherin also enjoys reading and cooking.