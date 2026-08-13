5 Best Independence Day Poems in English for Students
Explore 5 Inspiring Independence Day poems in English on patriotism, freedom and India’s independence. Perfect for students, school events and speeches
Independence Day is celebrated every year on 15 August to mark India’s freedom from British rule in 1947. It is a day to remember the sacrifices of our freedom fighters and celebrate the values of freedom, unity and patriotism. Peroms are a simple yet powerful way to express love and pride for our country. Independence Day poems in English are also popular among students for school celebrations, poem recitation, speeches and cultural programmes. In this article we have listed 5 inspiring poems in English that are easy to read and understand.
5 Independence Day Poems
1. Where the Mind is Without Fear
Where the mind is without fear and the head is held high;
Where knowledge is free;
Where the world has not been broken up into fragments by narrow
domestic walls;
Where words come out from the depth of truth;
Where tireless striving stretches its arms towards perfection;
Where the clear stream of reason has not lost its way
Into the dreary desert sand of dead habit;
Where the mind is led forward by thee into ever-widening thought and
action
Into that heaven of freedom, my Father, let my country awake
(Poem By Rabindranath Tagore)
2. The Gift of India
Is there aught you need that my hands withhold,
Rich gifts of raiment or grain or gold?
Lo! I have flung to the East and West
Priceless treasures torn from my breast,
And yielded the sons of my stricken womb
To the drum-beats of duty, the sabres of doom.
Gathered like pearls in their alien graves
Silent they sleep by the Persian waves,
Scattered like shells on Egyptian sands,
They lie with pale brows and brave, broken hands,
They are strewn like blossoms mown down by chance
On the blood-brown meadows of Flanders and France.
Can ye measure the grief of the tears I weep
Or compass the woe of the watch I keep?
Or the pride that thrills thro' my heart's despair
And the hope that comforts the anguish of prayer?
And the far sad glorious vision I see
Of the torn red banners of Victory?
When the terror and tumult of hate shall cease
And life be refashioned on anvils of peace,
And your love shall offer memorial thanks
To the comrades who fought in your dauntless ranks,
And you honour the deeds of the deathless ones
Remember the blood of thy martyred sons!
(Poem by Sarojini Naidu)
3. The Indian National Flag
Three colours in the Indian Flag,
Saffron, White and green,
I would like to tell your,
To me what they mean
Saffron is for courage,
For people strong and brave
White is for purity,
For peace which we crave
Green is for prosperity,
For my country to grow,
To be ahead of others
And never to be slow.
(Poem by Harindranath Chattopadhyay)
4. The Lotus
Love came and built his mansion in my heart
And beauty came and dwelt there;
But sorrow came and took her part
And left me lone and bare
Yet still I keep my heart’s deep shrine,
Where memory and hope unite;
And there the lotus, pure and divine
Blooms in the morning light
(Poem by Toru Datt)
5.Indian Weavers
What do you weave, O ye weavers,
Blue as the wing of halcyon wild?
We weave the robes of a new child
We weave the robes of a new born child
What do you weave in the moonlight chill
What do you weave, O ye weavers?
White as the feathers of a mountain dove,
We weave the robes of a new born love
(Poem By Sarojni Naidu)
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