5 Best Independence Day Poems in English for Students

Independence Day is celebrated every year on 15 August to mark India’s freedom from British rule in 1947. It is a day to remember the sacrifices of our freedom fighters and celebrate the values of freedom, unity and patriotism. Peroms are a simple yet powerful way to express love and pride for our country. Independence Day poems in English are also popular among students for school celebrations, poem recitation, speeches and cultural programmes. In this article we have listed 5 inspiring poems in English that are easy to read and understand. 5 Independence Day Poems 1. Where the Mind is Without Fear Where the mind is without fear and the head is held high; Where knowledge is free; Where the world has not been broken up into fragments by narrow domestic walls; Where words come out from the depth of truth;

Where tireless striving stretches its arms towards perfection; Where the clear stream of reason has not lost its way Into the dreary desert sand of dead habit; Where the mind is led forward by thee into ever-widening thought and action Into that heaven of freedom, my Father, let my country awake (Poem By Rabindranath Tagore) 2. The Gift of India Is there aught you need that my hands withhold, Rich gifts of raiment or grain or gold? Lo! I have flung to the East and West Priceless treasures torn from my breast, And yielded the sons of my stricken womb To the drum-beats of duty, the sabres of doom. Gathered like pearls in their alien graves Silent they sleep by the Persian waves, Scattered like shells on Egyptian sands, They lie with pale brows and brave, broken hands, They are strewn like blossoms mown down by chance

On the blood-brown meadows of Flanders and France. Can ye measure the grief of the tears I weep Or compass the woe of the watch I keep? Or the pride that thrills thro' my heart's despair And the hope that comforts the anguish of prayer? And the far sad glorious vision I see Of the torn red banners of Victory? When the terror and tumult of hate shall cease And life be refashioned on anvils of peace, And your love shall offer memorial thanks To the comrades who fought in your dauntless ranks, And you honour the deeds of the deathless ones Remember the blood of thy martyred sons! (Poem by Sarojini Naidu) 3. The Indian National Flag Three colours in the Indian Flag, Saffron, White and green, I would like to tell your, To me what they mean Saffron is for courage, For people strong and brave White is for purity,