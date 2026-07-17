AIIMS CRE 5 City Slip 2026 Released at aiimsexams.ac.in: Download Exam City Intimation Slip - Direct Link Here

AIIMS CRE 5 City Slip 2026: The All Indian Institute of Medical Sciences (AIIMS) will conduct the Common Recruitment Examination-5 (CRE-5) on 25-27 July 2026 for 1484 Group B and Group C posts across participating All India Institutes of Medical Sciences (AIIMS) and other Central Government Institutes/Bodies. The AIIMS has released the exam city intimation slip for the CRE-5 examination on 17 July 2026 on its official website, aiimsexams.ac.in. The candidates can login to their candidate portal and download the exam city slip using their login credentials. The AIIMS will conduct the CRE-5 in online mode and the exam will be conducted on 25, 26, and 27 July in two shifts each day, with each shift being of 3 hours duration.

AIIMS CRE 5 City Slip 2026 Highlights

The candidates who are going to appear for the AIIMS CRE-5 examination for non-faculty Group B & C posts can download the exam city details from the AIIMS website. Check the highlights in the table below: