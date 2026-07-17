AIIMS CRE 5 City Slip 2026 Released at aiimsexams.ac.in: Download Exam City Intimation Slip - Direct Link Here
AIIMS CRE 5 City Slip 2026: The AIIMS has released the exam city intimation slip for the CRE- 5 exam scheduled to be held on 25-27 July 2026 in CBT mode. The candidates who are going to appear for the AIIMS CRE-5 can download their exam city details through the official website of AIIMS, aiimsexams.ac.in. The direct link to download the city slip details are provided in this article.
Key Points
- AIIMS released the CRE-5 exam city intimation slip on 17 July 2026.
- The CRE-5 examination will be conducted online from 25 to 27 July 2026.
- The examination is for 1484 Group B and C posts across various AIIMS institutes.
AIIMS CRE 5 City Slip 2026: The All Indian Institute of Medical Sciences (AIIMS) will conduct the Common Recruitment Examination-5 (CRE-5) on 25-27 July 2026 for 1484 Group B and Group C posts across participating All India Institutes of Medical Sciences (AIIMS) and other Central Government Institutes/Bodies. The AIIMS has released the exam city intimation slip for the CRE-5 examination on 17 July 2026 on its official website, aiimsexams.ac.in. The candidates can login to their candidate portal and download the exam city slip using their login credentials. The AIIMS will conduct the CRE-5 in online mode and the exam will be conducted on 25, 26, and 27 July in two shifts each day, with each shift being of 3 hours duration.
AIIMS CRE 5 City Slip 2026 Highlights
The candidates who are going to appear for the AIIMS CRE-5 examination for non-faculty Group B & C posts can download the exam city details from the AIIMS website. Check the highlights in the table below:
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Particulars
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Details
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Conducting Body
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All Indian Institute of Medical Sciences (AIIMS)
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Exam Name
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Common Recruitment Examination-5 (CRE-5)
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Notice No.
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93/2026
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No. of Vacancies
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1484
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CBT Exam Date
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25-27 July 2026
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City Slip Release Date
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17 July 2026
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Official Website
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aiimsexams.ac.in
AIIMS CRE 5 City Slip 2026 Download Link
Candidates who are going to appear for the AIIMS CRE-5 can download the exam city slip through the direct link provided here. Candidates can use their login credentials to download the city slip.
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AIIMS CRE 5 City Slip 2026
Steps to Download AIIMS CRE 5 City Slip 2026
Candidates can download the AIIMS CRE 5 city slip by following the steps given here:
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Visit the official website of AIIMS, aiimsexams.ac.in.
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On the homepage, click on the Recruitment tab.
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Now click on the Common Recruitment Examination tab.
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Click on the View Details for Common Recruitment Examination - 5 (CRE-5).
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Click on the Login tab.
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Enter Candidate ID/ Mobile Number and Password.
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Click on Login.
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Your exam city slip will appear on the screen.
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Download it and save it for future reference.
AIIMS CRE 5 Exam Schedule 2025
AIIMS CRE 5 is going to be conducted on 25-27 July 2026 in twos shift each day. Check the exam schedule here.
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Exam Date
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Shift
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Time
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25.07.2026 (Saturday)
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Morning
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09:00 am - 12:00 pm
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25.07.2026 (Saturday)
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Evening
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03:00 pm - 06:00 pm
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26.07.2026 (Sunday)
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Morning
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09:00 am - 12:00 pm
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26.07.2026 (Sunday)
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Evening
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03:00 pm - 06:00 pm
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27.07.2026 (Monday)
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Morning
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09:00 am - 12:00 pm
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27.07.2026 (Monday)
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Evening
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03:00 pm - 06:00 pm
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Upasna is an education journalist and subject matter expert with an extensive background in the competitive exam landscape. Currently contributing to the Exam Prep Section of Jagran Josh, Upasna specializes in creating well-researched, aspirant-centric content and simplifying complex topics for competitive examinations. Her academic expertise, coupled with her own firsthand experience preparing for the UPSC Civil Services Examination, helps her provide strategic preparation insights and a comprehensive perspective to aspirants. She holds a Master's degree in Forensic Chemical Sciences. Apart from delivering valuable exam resources, Upasna is a passionate communications professional who also enjoys reading and writing.