AIIMS CRE-5 Exam Analysis 2026: Check Section-Wise Paper Review, Difficulty Level and Good Attempts

Key Points AIIMS CRE 5 exam for 1484 Group B & C posts runs July 25-27, 2026.

The exam is CBT mode, 100 MCQs (400 marks), 3 hours, with negative marking.

exam was of moderate level

AIIMS CRE 5 Exam Analysis 2026: The All India Institute of Medical Sciences (AIIMS) is conducting the Common Recruitment Exam (CRE) 5 exam from July 25 to 27, 2026 for various Group B and C Non- Faculty Posts. The CRE 5 is conducted across 32 participating institutes of AIIMS. The examination has been successfully conducted July 25 to July 27, 2026. across 2 shifts morning from 9:00 AM to 12:00 PM and evening from 3:00 to 6:00 PM. This national level exam is conducted in CBT mode which includes questions from 2 sections. Part A (General Section) and Part B (Domain Specific Section). Through this recruitment, a total of 1484 posts would be filled. The exam consists of 3 stages: CBT exam, skill test followed by document verification In this article we have provided you with the detailed exam analysis for the exam conducted from July 25 to 27, 2026 including the section wise review, overall difficulty level, and expected good attempts based on the initial candidates feedback.

AIIMS CRE 5 Exam Pattern 2026 The AIIMS CRE 5 question paper consists of 100 multiple choice questions. carrying a total of 400 marks. The test includes questions from the General Section with subjects such as General Knowledge, Aptitude, Reasoning and Computer Knowledge. The Domain Specific Section covers topics related to the particular post you have applied. Candidates were given 3 hours to complete the examination. As per the official exam pattern, there is negative marking of 1 in case of an incorrect response. Check the pattern given in the table below. Section Number of Questions Total Marks Duration General Section 20 80 3 Hours Domain Specific Section

80 320 Total 100 400 3 Hours AIIMS CRE 5 Exam Timings 2026 The AIIMS CRE 5 exam consists of 3 stages. Candidates have to appear for the CBT first, followed by a skill test and at last document verification. The merit list is prepared based on the performance of candidates in the respective stages. Check the exam timing details in the table below.

AIIMS CRE 5 Shift (July 25 to July 27, 2026) Exam Timing Reporting Timing Duration of Exam Shift 1 (Morning) 9 AM - 12 PM 8 AM 3 hours Shift 2 (Evening) 3 PM- 6 PM 2 PM 3 Hours AIIMS CRE 5 2026 Exam Difficulty Level & Good Attempts July 27 As per the initial feedback received from candidates and subject matter experts the exam was considered of moderate level . Check the section wise difficulty level and expected good attempts in the table below. Section Difficulty Level Good Attempts General Section ( General Knowledge, Aptitude, Reasoning and Computer Knowledge Moderate 15-17 Domain-Specific Moderate 62-67 Overall Moderate to Difficult 73-78 AIIMS CRE 5 2026 Exam Difficulty Level & Good Attempts July 26 As per the initial feedback received from candidates and subject matter experts the exam was considered of moderate level . Check the section wise difficulty level and expected good attempts in the table below.

Section Difficulty Level Good Attempts General Section ( General Knowledge, Aptitude, Reasoning and Computer Knowledge Easy to Moderate 14-16 Domain-Specific Moderate to Difficult 57-62 Overall Moderate 72-77 AIIMS CRE 5 2026 Exam Difficulty Level & Good Attempts July 25 As per the initial feedback received from candidates and subject matter experts the exam was considered of moderate level with slightly trickier questions. Check the section wise difficulty level and expected good attempts in the table below. Section Difficulty Level Good Attempts General Section ( General Knowledge, Aptitude, Reasoning and Computer Knowledge Moderate 15-17 Domain-Specific Moderate to Difficult 60-65 Overall Moderate to Difficult 70-75