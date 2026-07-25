AIIMS CRE-5 Exam Analysis 2026: Check Section-Wise Paper Review, Difficulty Level and Good Attempts
AIIMS is conducting the Common Recruitment Examination-5 (CRE) from July 25 to July 27, 2026. The exam will be held in two shifts. Below we have provided section wise analysis, difficulty level of the exam and expected good attempts.
Key Points
- AIIMS CRE 5 exam for 1484 Group B & C posts runs July 25-27, 2026.
- The exam is CBT mode, 100 MCQs (400 marks), 3 hours, with negative marking.
- exam was of moderate level
AIIMS CRE 5 Exam Analysis 2026: The All India Institute of Medical Sciences (AIIMS) is conducting the Common Recruitment Exam (CRE) 5 exam from July 25 to 27, 2026 for various Group B and C Non- Faculty Posts. The CRE 5 is conducted across 32 participating institutes of AIIMS. The examination has been successfully conducted July 25 to July 27, 2026. across 2 shifts morning from 9:00 AM to 12:00 PM and evening from 3:00 to 6:00 PM. This national level exam is conducted in CBT mode which includes questions from 2 sections. Part A (General Section) and Part B (Domain Specific Section). Through this recruitment, a total of 1484 posts would be filled. The exam consists of 3 stages: CBT exam, skill test followed by document verification
In this article we have provided you with the detailed exam analysis for the exam conducted from July 25 to 27, 2026 including the section wise review, overall difficulty level, and expected good attempts based on the initial candidates feedback.
AIIMS CRE 5 Exam Pattern 2026
The AIIMS CRE 5 question paper consists of 100 multiple choice questions. carrying a total of 400 marks. The test includes questions from the General Section with subjects such as General Knowledge, Aptitude, Reasoning and Computer Knowledge. The Domain Specific Section covers topics related to the particular post you have applied. Candidates were given 3 hours to complete the examination. As per the official exam pattern, there is negative marking of 1 in case of an incorrect response. Check the pattern given in the table below.
|
Section
|
Number of Questions
|
Total Marks
|
Duration
|
General Section
|
20
|
80
|
3 Hours
|
Domain Specific Section
|
80
|
320
|
Total
|
100
|
400
|
3 Hours
AIIMS CRE 5 Exam Timings 2026
The AIIMS CRE 5 exam consists of 3 stages. Candidates have to appear for the CBT first, followed by a skill test and at last document verification. The merit list is prepared based on the performance of candidates in the respective stages. Check the exam timing details in the table below.
|
AIIMS CRE 5 Shift
(July 25 to July 27, 2026)
|
Exam Timing
|
Reporting Timing
|
Duration of Exam
|
Shift 1 (Morning)
|
9 AM - 12 PM
|
8 AM
|
3 hours
|
Shift 2 (Evening)
|
3 PM- 6 PM
|
2 PM
|
3 Hours
AIIMS CRE 5 2026 Exam Difficulty Level & Good Attempts July 27
As per the initial feedback received from candidates and subject matter experts the exam was considered of moderate level . Check the section wise difficulty level and expected good attempts in the table below.
|
Section
|
Difficulty Level
|
Good Attempts
|
General Section ( General Knowledge, Aptitude, Reasoning and Computer Knowledge
|
Moderate
|
15-17
|
Domain-Specific
|
Moderate
|
62-67
|
Overall
|
Moderate to Difficult
|
73-78
AIIMS CRE 5 2026 Exam Difficulty Level & Good Attempts July 26
As per the initial feedback received from candidates and subject matter experts the exam was considered of moderate level . Check the section wise difficulty level and expected good attempts in the table below.
|
Section
|
Difficulty Level
|
Good Attempts
|
General Section ( General Knowledge, Aptitude, Reasoning and Computer Knowledge
|
Easy to Moderate
|
14-16
|
Domain-Specific
|
Moderate to Difficult
|
57-62
|
Overall
|
Moderate
|
72-77
AIIMS CRE 5 2026 Exam Difficulty Level & Good Attempts July 25
As per the initial feedback received from candidates and subject matter experts the exam was considered of moderate level with slightly trickier questions. Check the section wise difficulty level and expected good attempts in the table below.
|
Section
|
Difficulty Level
|
Good Attempts
|
General Section ( General Knowledge, Aptitude, Reasoning and Computer Knowledge
|
Moderate
|
15-17
|
Domain-Specific
|
Moderate to Difficult
|
60-65
|
Overall
|
Moderate to Difficult
|
70-75
Executive - Editorial
Deepanshu Upadhayaya is an education journalist with expertise in covering recruitment examinations, government job notifications, and UPSC success stories. Over the course of his career, he has worked with leading media organizations such as Times Network Digital and is currently associated with Jagran New Media, where he covers competitive examinations, recruitment drives, admit cards, results, and exam preparation-related content. A graduate of Motilal Nehru College, University of Delhi, Deepanshu brings a strong understanding of the education sector, through his accurate, timely, and reader-friendly approach. He also holds Master's degrees in Economics and Mass Communication. Apart from covering education news, Deepanshu enjoys singing, playing cricket, and reading books. He can be reached at deepanshu.upadhayaya@jagrannewmedia.com.