COEP Pune Cutoff 2026: Check Category Wise Ranks

The MHT CET CAP Round 1 2026 cutoff and seat allotment results have been released. Candidates planning to secure admission at COEP Technological University, Pune can now check the category-wise and branch-wise closing ranks to analyse their admission prospects for 2026.

COEP Pune admits students to its undergraduate engineering programmes on the basis of MHT CET scores under the CAP counselling process. The cutoff fluctuates each year based on factors like number of applicants, seat intake, difficulty level of the exam, reservation category, and branch preference.

COEP Pune Admission 2026: MHT CET Round 1 Cutoff (Open Category)

This table shows the COEP Pune MHT CET Round 1 cutoff for Open category candidates. The cutoff rank for Computer Science and Engineering is 150, while the cutoff rank for Artificial Intelligence and Machine Learning stands at 365.