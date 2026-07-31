COEP Pune Cutoff 2026: Check Category Wise Ranks

COEP Pune Cutoff 2026: Check Category Wise Round 1 Ranks
MHT CET result has been declared by the CET Cell. Candidates awaiting Round 1 cutoff can check the previous year’s closing ranks for COEP Pune and estimate their admission prospects for the current academic session.
The MHT CET CAP Round 1 2026 cutoff and seat allotment results have been released. Candidates planning to secure admission at COEP Technological University, Pune can now check the category-wise and branch-wise closing ranks to analyse their admission prospects for 2026.
COEP Pune admits students to its undergraduate engineering programmes on the basis of MHT CET scores under the CAP counselling process. The cutoff fluctuates each year based on factors like number of applicants, seat intake, difficulty level of the exam, reservation category, and branch preference.
COEP Pune Admission 2026: MHT CET Round 1 Cutoff (Open Category)
This table shows the COEP Pune MHT CET Round 1 cutoff for Open category candidates. The cutoff rank for Computer Science and Engineering is 150, while the cutoff rank for Artificial Intelligence and Machine Learning stands at 365.
|
College Name
|
Branch Name
|
Category
|
Cutoff Rank
|
Percentile
|
COEP Technological University
|
Civil Engineering
|
GOPENS
|
4148
|
99.0434195
|
COEP Technological University
|
Computer Science and Engineering
|
GOPENS
|
150
|
99.9767207
|
COEP Technological University
|
Electrical Engineering
|
GOPENS
|
1511
|
99.6484642
|
COEP Technological University
|
Electronics and Telecommunication Engg
|
GOPENS
|
681
|
99.844726
|
COEP Technological University
|
Instrumentation and Control Engineering
|
GOPENS
|
1743
|
99.5915061
|
COEP Technological University
|
Mechanical Engineering
|
GOPENS
|
1781
|
99.5888727
|
COEP Technological University
|
Manufacturing Science and Engineering
|
GOPENS
|
2750
|
99.3657344
|
COEP Technological University
|
Metallurgy and Material Technology
|
GOPENS
|
4977
|
98.8515144
|
COEP Technological University
|
Artificial Intelligence and Machine Learning
|
GOPENS
|
365
|
99.9249147
COEP Pune Admission 2026: MHT CET Round 1 Cutoff (OBC Category)
The following table highlights the MHT CET Round 1 cutoff for OBC candidates. The cutoff rank for Computer Science and Engineering is 463, while the cutoff rank for Artificial Intelligence and Machine Learning stands at 657.
|
College Name
|
Branch Name
|
Category
|
Cutoff Rank
|
Percentile
|
COEP Technological University
|
Civil Engineering
|
GOBCS
|
5736
|
98.6729671
|
COEP Technological University
|
Computer Science and Engineering
|
GOBCS
|
463
|
99.901398
|
COEP Technological University
|
Electrical Engineering
|
GOBCS
|
1967
|
99.5394239
|
COEP Technological University
|
Electronics and Telecommunication Engg
|
GOBCS
|
1042
|
99.75686
|
COEP Technological University
|
Instrumentation and Control Engineering
|
GOBCS
|
2374
|
99.4496825
|
COEP Technological University
|
Mechanical Engineering
|
GOBCS
|
2557
|
99.4005994
|
COEP Technological University
|
Manufacturing Science and Engineering
|
GOBCS
|
3262
|
99.2441336
|
COEP Technological University
|
Metallurgy and Material Technology
|
GOBCS
|
5894
|
98.6300897
|
COEP Technological University
|
Artificial Intelligence and Machine Learning
|
GOBCS
|
657
|
99.8509858
COEP Pune Admission 2026: MHT CET Round 1 Cutoff (SC Category)
This table shows the MHT CET Round 1 cutoff for COEP Pune. The SC category cutoff rank for Computer Science and Engineering is 3642, while the cutoff rank for Artificial Intelligence and Machine Learning stands at 4669.
|
College Name
|
Branch Name
|
Category
|
Cutoff Rank
|
Percentile
|
COEP Technological University
|
Civil Engineering
|
GSCS
|
13137
|
96.9234547
|
COEP Technological University
|
Computer Science and Engineering
|
GSCS
|
3642
|
99.1542936
|
COEP Technological University
|
Electrical Engineering
|
GSCS
|
9291
|
97.8188113
|
COEP Technological University
|
Electronics and Telecommunication Engg
|
GSCS
|
5781
|
98.6612515
|
COEP Technological University
|
Instrumentation and Control Engineering
|
GSCS
|
10301
|
97.5899394
|
COEP Technological University
|
Mechanical Engineering
|
GSCS
|
12242
|
97.1344765
|
COEP Technological University
|
Manufacturing Science and Engineering
|
GSCS
|
15668
|
96.3494357
|
COEP Technological University
|
Metallurgy and Material Technology
|
GSCS
|
17644
|
95.8883843
|
COEP Technological University
|
Artificial Intelligence and Machine Learning
|
GSCS
|
4669
|
98.9203105
COEP Pune Admission 2026: MHT CET Round 1 Cutoff (ST Category)
This table highlights the MHT CET Round 1 cutoff for COEP Pune. Check the Closing Ranks (CR):
- Computer Science and Engineering: 15348
- Electronics and Telecommunication Engg: 22546
- Civil Engineering: 28883
- Electrical Engineering: 32163
- Mechanical Engineering: 32910
- Instrumentation and Control Engineering: 47754
|
College Name
|
Branch Name
|
Category
|
Cutoff Rank
|
Percentile
|
COEP Technological University
|
Civil Engineering
|
GSTS
|
28883
|
93.1635295
|
COEP Technological University
|
Computer Science and Engineering
|
GSTS
|
15348
|
96.4185055
|
COEP Technological University
|
Electrical Engineering
|
GSTS
|
32163
|
92.4095563
|
COEP Technological University
|
Electronics and Telecommunication Engg
|
GSTS
|
22546
|
94.6962055
|
COEP Technological University
|
Instrumentation and Control Engineering
|
GSTS
|
47754
|
88.7231708
|
COEP Technological University
|
Mechanical Engineering
|
GSTS
|
32910
|
92.2148897
|
COEP Technological University
|
Manufacturing Science and Engineering
|
GSTS
|
66161
|
84.207639
|
COEP Technological University
|
Metallurgy and Material Technology
|
GSTS
|
62846
|
85.0853734
|
COEP Technological University
|
Artificial Intelligence and Machine Learning
|
GSTS
|
17823
|
95.8346459
COEP Pune Cutoff 2026: Previous Year’s Closing Ranks (Open Category)
This table highlights the previous year’s closing rank and percentile for Open category candidates. The CSE branch recorded a competitive closing rank of 243, while Metallurgy and Material Technology closed at 5522.
|
College Name
|
Branch Name
|
Category
|
Cutoff Rank
|
Percentile
|
Civil Engineering
|
GOPENS
|
4694
|
98.6211176
|
COEP Technological University
|
Computer Science and Engineering
|
GOPENS
|
243
|
99.8985029
|
COEP Technological University
|
Electrical Engineering
|
GOPENS
|
1481
|
99.5084539
|
COEP Technological University
|
Electronics and Telecommunication Engg
|
GOPENS
|
736
|
99.7297297
|
COEP Technological University
|
Electronics and Telecommunication Engg
|
GOPENS
|
736
|
99.6944935
|
COEP Technological University
|
Instrumentation and Control Engineering
|
GOPENS
|
1814
|
99.414838
|
COEP Technological University
|
Mechanical Engineering
|
GOPENS
|
1756
|
99.4352449
|
COEP Technological University
|
Manufacturing Science and Engineering
|
GOPENS
|
3105
|
99.0556065
|
COEP Technological University
|
Metallurgy and Material Technology
|
GOPENS
|
5522
|
98.40563
|
COEP Technological University
|
Artificial Intelligence and Machine Learning
|
GOPENS
|
352
|
99.8616482
COEP Pune Cutoff 2026: Previous Year’s Closing Ranks (OBC Category)
The following table shows the previous year’s COEP closing ranks for OBC candidates. Check the Closing Ranks (CR):
- Computer Science and Engineering: 535
- Artificial Intelligence and Machine Learning: 682
- Electronics and Telecommunication Engg: 1219
- Electrical Engineering: 2056
- Mechanical Engineering: 2791
|
College Name
|
Branch Name
|
Category
|
Cutoff Rank
|
Percentile
|
COEP Technological University
|
Civil Engineering
|
GOBCS
|
6130
|
98.2326849
|
COEP Technological University
|
Computer Science and Engineering
|
GOBCS
|
535
|
99.7970058
|
COEP Technological University
|
Electrical Engineering
|
GOBCS
|
2056
|
99.3471393
|
COEP Technological University
|
Electronics and Telecommunication Engg
|
GOBCS
|
1219
|
99.585149
|
COEP Technological University
|
Instrumentation and Control Engineering
|
GOBCS
|
2443
|
99.2447552
|
COEP Technological University
|
Mechanical Engineering
|
GOBCS
|
2791
|
99.1507506
|
COEP Technological University
|
Manufacturing Science and Engineering
|
GOBCS
|
4268
|
98.7329183
|
COEP Technological University
|
Metallurgy and Material Technology
|
GOBCS
|
6875
|
98.0192922
|
COEP Technological University
|
Artificial Intelligence and Machine Learning
|
GOBCS
|
682
|
99.7481977
COEP Pune Cutoff 2026: Previous Year’s Closing Ranks (SC Category)
This table shows the previous year's COEP closing ranks for SC candidates. The Computer Science and Engineering (CSE) branch had a closing rank of 3627 and Mechanical Engineering recorded a closing rank of 9889.
|
College Name
|
Branch Name
|
Category
|
Cutoff Rank
|
Percentile
|
COEP Technological University
|
Civil Engineering
|
GSCS
|
15264
|
95.6211259
|
COEP Technological University
|
Computer Science and Engineering
|
GSCS
|
3627
|
98.9197811
|
COEP Technological University
|
Electrical Engineering
|
GSCS
|
8937
|
97.4161284
|
COEP Technological University
|
Electronics and Telecommunication Engg
|
GSCS
|
5668
|
98.3580268
|
COEP Technological University
|
Instrumentation and Control Engineering
|
GSCS
|
10234
|
97.0921673
|
COEP Technological University
|
Mechanical Engineering
|
GSCS
|
9889
|
97.1832984
|
COEP Technological University
|
Manufacturing Science and Engineering
|
GSCS
|
14626
|
95.8038869
|
COEP Technological University
|
Metallurgy and Material Technology
|
GSCS
|
18553
|
94.6277162
|
COEP Technological University
|
Artificial Intelligence and Machine Learning
|
GSCS
|
4698
|
98.6211176
COEP Pune Cutoff 2026: Previous Year’s Closing Ranks (ST Category)
This table represents the previous year’s COEP closing ranks for ST candidates. Given below are the Closing Ranks (CR):
- Computer Science and Engineering: 14525
- Artificial Intelligence and Machine Learning: 15757
- Electronics and Telecommunication Engg: 19267
- Civil Engineering: 25928
- Mechanical Engineering: 40587
|
College Name
|
Branch Name
|
Category
|
Cutoff Rank
|
Percentile
|
COEP Technological University
|
Civil Engineering
|
GSTS
|
25928
|
92.4172762
|
COEP Technological University
|
Computer Science and Engineering
|
GSTS
|
14525
|
95.830721
|
COEP Technological University
|
Electrical Engineering
|
GSTS
|
36141
|
89.2945239
|
COEP Technological University
|
Electronics and Telecommunication Engg
|
GSTS
|
19267
|
94.434629
|
COEP Technological University
|
Instrumentation and Control Engineering
|
GSTS
|
41237
|
87.7787039
|
COEP Technological University
|
Mechanical Engineering
|
GSTS
|
40587
|
87.9466479
|
COEP Technological University
|
Manufacturing Science and Engineering
|
GSTS
|
44533
|
86.7181467
|
COEP Technological University
|
Metallurgy and Material Technology
|
GSTS
|
62475
|
81.0403668
|
COEP Technological University
|
Artificial Intelligence and Machine Learning
|
GSTS
|
15757
|
95.45053
Executive - Editorial
Himani Chopra is an education content professional at Jagran New Media with over 3.5 years of experience in creating student-focused content on higher education. She specializes in covering management, engineering, law, and medical colleges, delivering informative articles, rankings, lists, and quizzes that help students make informed academic decisions. She holds a Master's degree in English Literature and combines strong research skills with a passion for simplifying complex education-related topics. In her leisure time, she enjoys watching movies and listening to music.