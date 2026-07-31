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COEP Pune Cutoff 2026: Check Category Wise Round 1 Ranks

By Himani Chopra
Last Updated: Aug 4, 2026, 18:33 IST

MHT CET result has been declared by the CET Cell. Candidates awaiting Round 1 cutoff can check the previous year’s closing ranks for COEP Pune and estimate their admission prospects for the current academic session.

COEP Pune Cutoff 2026: Check Category Wise Ranks
COEP Pune Cutoff 2026: Check Category Wise Ranks

The MHT CET CAP Round 1 2026 cutoff and seat allotment results have been released. Candidates planning to secure admission at COEP Technological University, Pune can now check the category-wise and branch-wise closing ranks to analyse their admission prospects for 2026.

COEP Pune admits students to its undergraduate engineering programmes on the basis of MHT CET scores under the CAP counselling process. The cutoff fluctuates each year based on factors like number of applicants, seat intake, difficulty level of the exam, reservation category, and branch preference. 

COEP Pune Admission 2026: MHT CET Round 1 Cutoff (Open Category)

This table shows the COEP Pune MHT CET Round 1 cutoff for Open category candidates. The cutoff rank for Computer Science and Engineering is 150, while the cutoff rank for Artificial Intelligence and Machine Learning stands at 365. 

College Name

Branch Name

Category

Cutoff Rank

Percentile

COEP Technological University

Civil Engineering

GOPENS

4148

99.0434195

COEP Technological University

Computer Science and Engineering

GOPENS

150

99.9767207

COEP Technological University

Electrical Engineering

GOPENS

1511

99.6484642

COEP Technological University

Electronics and Telecommunication Engg

GOPENS

681

99.844726

COEP Technological University

Instrumentation and Control Engineering

GOPENS

1743

99.5915061

COEP Technological University

Mechanical Engineering

GOPENS

1781

99.5888727

COEP Technological University

Manufacturing Science and Engineering

GOPENS

2750

99.3657344

COEP Technological University

Metallurgy and Material Technology

GOPENS

4977

98.8515144

COEP Technological University

Artificial Intelligence and Machine Learning

GOPENS

365

99.9249147

COEP Pune Admission 2026: MHT CET Round 1 Cutoff (OBC Category)

The following table highlights the MHT CET Round 1 cutoff for OBC candidates. The cutoff rank for Computer Science and Engineering is 463, while the cutoff rank for Artificial Intelligence and Machine Learning stands at 657. 

College Name

Branch Name

Category

Cutoff Rank

Percentile

COEP Technological University

Civil Engineering

GOBCS

5736

98.6729671

COEP Technological University

Computer Science and Engineering

GOBCS

463

99.901398

COEP Technological University

Electrical Engineering

GOBCS

1967

99.5394239

COEP Technological University

Electronics and Telecommunication Engg

GOBCS

1042

99.75686

COEP Technological University

Instrumentation and Control Engineering

GOBCS

2374

99.4496825

COEP Technological University

Mechanical Engineering

GOBCS

2557

99.4005994

COEP Technological University

Manufacturing Science and Engineering

GOBCS

3262

99.2441336

COEP Technological University

Metallurgy and Material Technology

GOBCS

5894

98.6300897

COEP Technological University

Artificial Intelligence and Machine Learning

GOBCS

657

99.8509858

COEP Pune Admission 2026: MHT CET Round 1 Cutoff (SC Category)

This table shows the MHT CET Round 1 cutoff for COEP Pune. The SC category cutoff rank for Computer Science and Engineering is 3642, while the cutoff rank for Artificial Intelligence and Machine Learning stands at 4669. 

College Name

Branch Name

Category

Cutoff Rank

Percentile

COEP Technological University

Civil Engineering

GSCS

13137

96.9234547

COEP Technological University

Computer Science and Engineering

GSCS

3642

99.1542936

COEP Technological University

Electrical Engineering

GSCS

9291

97.8188113

COEP Technological University

Electronics and Telecommunication Engg

GSCS

5781

98.6612515

COEP Technological University

Instrumentation and Control Engineering

GSCS

10301

97.5899394

COEP Technological University

Mechanical Engineering

GSCS

12242

97.1344765

COEP Technological University

Manufacturing Science and Engineering

GSCS

15668

96.3494357

COEP Technological University

Metallurgy and Material Technology

GSCS

17644

95.8883843

COEP Technological University

Artificial Intelligence and Machine Learning

GSCS

4669

98.9203105

COEP Pune Admission 2026: MHT CET Round 1 Cutoff (ST Category)

This table highlights the MHT CET Round 1 cutoff for COEP Pune. Check the Closing Ranks (CR):

  • Computer Science and Engineering: 15348
  • Electronics and Telecommunication Engg: 22546
  • Civil Engineering: 28883
  • Electrical Engineering: 32163
  • Mechanical Engineering: 32910
  • Instrumentation and Control Engineering: 47754

College Name

Branch Name

Category

Cutoff Rank

Percentile

COEP Technological University

Civil Engineering

GSTS

28883

93.1635295

COEP Technological University

Computer Science and Engineering

GSTS

15348

96.4185055

COEP Technological University

Electrical Engineering

GSTS

32163

92.4095563

COEP Technological University

Electronics and Telecommunication Engg

GSTS

22546

94.6962055

COEP Technological University

Instrumentation and Control Engineering

GSTS

47754

88.7231708

COEP Technological University

Mechanical Engineering

GSTS

32910

92.2148897

COEP Technological University

Manufacturing Science and Engineering

GSTS

66161

84.207639

COEP Technological University

Metallurgy and Material Technology

GSTS

62846

85.0853734

COEP Technological University

Artificial Intelligence and Machine Learning

GSTS

17823

95.8346459

COEP Pune Cutoff 2026: Previous Year’s Closing Ranks (Open Category)

This table highlights the previous year’s closing rank and percentile for Open category candidates. The CSE branch recorded a competitive closing rank of 243, while Metallurgy and Material Technology closed at 5522. 

College Name

Branch Name

Category

Cutoff Rank

Percentile

COEP Technological University

Civil Engineering

GOPENS

4694

98.6211176

COEP Technological University

Computer Science and Engineering

GOPENS

243

99.8985029

COEP Technological University

Electrical Engineering

GOPENS

1481

99.5084539

COEP Technological University

Electronics and Telecommunication Engg

GOPENS

736

99.7297297

COEP Technological University

Electronics and Telecommunication Engg

GOPENS

736

99.6944935

COEP Technological University

Instrumentation and Control Engineering

GOPENS

1814

99.414838

COEP Technological University

Mechanical Engineering

GOPENS

1756

99.4352449

COEP Technological University

Manufacturing Science and Engineering

GOPENS

3105

99.0556065

COEP Technological University

Metallurgy and Material Technology

GOPENS

5522

98.40563

COEP Technological University

Artificial Intelligence and Machine Learning

GOPENS

352

99.8616482

COEP Pune Cutoff 2026: Previous Year’s Closing Ranks (OBC Category)

The following table shows the previous year’s COEP closing ranks for OBC candidates. Check the Closing Ranks (CR):

  • Computer Science and Engineering: 535
  • Artificial Intelligence and Machine Learning: 682
  • Electronics and Telecommunication Engg: 1219
  • Electrical Engineering: 2056
  • Mechanical Engineering: 2791

College Name

Branch Name

Category

Cutoff Rank

Percentile

COEP Technological University

Civil Engineering

GOBCS

6130

98.2326849

COEP Technological University

Computer Science and Engineering

GOBCS

535

99.7970058

COEP Technological University

Electrical Engineering

GOBCS

2056

99.3471393

COEP Technological University

Electronics and Telecommunication Engg

GOBCS

1219

99.585149

COEP Technological University

Instrumentation and Control Engineering

GOBCS

2443

99.2447552

COEP Technological University

Mechanical Engineering

GOBCS

2791

99.1507506

COEP Technological University

Manufacturing Science and Engineering

GOBCS

4268

98.7329183

COEP Technological University

Metallurgy and Material Technology

GOBCS

6875

98.0192922

COEP Technological University

Artificial Intelligence and Machine Learning

GOBCS

682

99.7481977

COEP Pune Cutoff 2026: Previous Year’s Closing Ranks (SC Category)

This table shows the previous  year's COEP closing ranks for SC candidates. The Computer Science and Engineering (CSE) branch had a closing rank of 3627 and Mechanical Engineering recorded a closing rank of 9889.

College Name

Branch Name

Category

Cutoff Rank

Percentile

COEP Technological University

Civil Engineering

GSCS

15264

95.6211259

COEP Technological University

Computer Science and Engineering

GSCS

3627

98.9197811

COEP Technological University

Electrical Engineering

GSCS

8937

97.4161284

COEP Technological University

Electronics and Telecommunication Engg

GSCS

5668

98.3580268

COEP Technological University

Instrumentation and Control Engineering

GSCS

10234

97.0921673

COEP Technological University

Mechanical Engineering

GSCS

9889

97.1832984

COEP Technological University

Manufacturing Science and Engineering

GSCS

14626

95.8038869

COEP Technological University

Metallurgy and Material Technology

GSCS

18553

94.6277162

COEP Technological University

Artificial Intelligence and Machine Learning

GSCS

4698

98.6211176

COEP Pune Cutoff 2026: Previous Year’s Closing Ranks (ST Category)

This table represents the previous year’s COEP closing ranks for ST candidates. Given below are the Closing Ranks (CR):

  • Computer Science and Engineering: 14525
  • Artificial Intelligence and Machine Learning: 15757
  • Electronics and Telecommunication Engg: 19267
  • Civil Engineering: 25928
  • Mechanical Engineering: 40587

College Name

Branch Name

Category

Cutoff Rank

Percentile

COEP Technological University

Civil Engineering

GSTS

25928

92.4172762

COEP Technological University

Computer Science and Engineering

GSTS

14525

95.830721

COEP Technological University

Electrical Engineering

GSTS

36141

89.2945239

COEP Technological University

Electronics and Telecommunication Engg

GSTS

19267

94.434629

COEP Technological University

Instrumentation and Control Engineering

GSTS

41237

87.7787039

COEP Technological University

Mechanical Engineering

GSTS

40587

87.9466479

COEP Technological University

Manufacturing Science and Engineering

GSTS

44533

86.7181467

COEP Technological University

Metallurgy and Material Technology

GSTS

62475

81.0403668

COEP Technological University

Artificial Intelligence and Machine Learning

GSTS

15757

95.45053

Himani Chopra
Himani Chopra

Executive - Editorial

Himani Chopra is an education content professional at Jagran New Media with over 3.5 years of experience in creating student-focused content on higher education. She specializes in covering management, engineering, law, and medical colleges, delivering informative articles, rankings, lists, and quizzes that help students make informed academic decisions. She holds a Master's degree in English Literature and combines strong research skills with a passion for simplifying complex education-related topics. In her leisure time, she enjoys watching movies and listening to music.

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First Published: Jul 31, 2026, 13:04 IST

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