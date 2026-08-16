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CSIR NET Answer Key 2026 OUT: Download Response Sheet PDF at csirnet.nta.nic.in - Direct Link Here

By Bebo Rani
Last Updated: Aug 16, 2026, 15:37 IST

CSIR NET Answer Key 2026 OUT: NTA has officially released the CSIR NET Answer Key 2026 today, August 16, 2026 on its official website crisnet.nta.nic.in. Candidates who appeared for the examination held on 17 & 18 July 2026 can now download the Answer Key for June session 2026.

CSIR NET Answer Key 2026 OUT: Download Response Sheet PDF at csirnet.nta.nic.in - Direct Link Here
CSIR NET Answer Key 2026 OUT: Download Response Sheet PDF at csirnet.nta.nic.in - Direct Link Here

Key Points

  • CSIR NET Answer Key 2026 for June session released today, August 16, 2026.
  • The CSIR NET June 2026 exam was conducted on July 17 and 18, 2026.
  • Candidates can challenge answers for Rs 200/question; results by late August 2026.

CSIR NET Answer Key 2026: The National Testing Agency (NTA) has officially the CSIR NET Answer Key 2026 today, August 16, 2026 on its official website, csirnst.nta.nic.in. This answer key is for the CSIR NET June 2026 session, held on July 17 and 18, 2026. Along with the answer key, NTA has released the questions paper and candidates recorded response sheets, allowing aspirants to cross -check their answers and estimate their probable scores. Candidates can also challenge any answer and raise objections online by paying Rs 200 per question. The final CSIR NET result is expected in the third week of August 2026.

CSIR NET Answer Key 2026 Download Link

NTA has officially confirmed that the CSIR NET Admit has been released today, August 16, 2026 on its official website, csirnet.nta.nic.in. Candidates can download it using the direct link given below and are advised to check it properly. 

CSIR NET Answer Key 2026

Check Here 

CSIR NET Answer Key 2026 Highlights 

Candidates can find all the information about CSIR NET Answer Key 2026 in the table below.

Particulars 

Details

Conducting Body

National Testing Agency (NTA) 

Exam Name 

Joint CSIR UGC NET June 2026 

Answer Key Status 

Released Today

Answer Key Release Date 

16 August  2026 Today 

Exam Mode 

Computer Based Test

Exam Date 

July 17 and 18 2026

Total Subjects

5

Official Website 

csirnet.nta.nic.in

 

Also Check: UGC NET Answer Key 2026 LIVE

How to Download CSIR NET Answer Key 2026

Candidates can follow these steps to download their CSIR NET provisional answer key:

  • Visit the official website, csirnet.nta.nic.in.

  • On the homepage, click on the link "CSIR NET Answer Key 2026."

  • A new login window will open on the screen.

  • Enter your Application Number and Date of Birth/Password to log in.

  • The provisional answer key, along with the question paper and response sheet, will be displayed.

  • Download and save the answer key for future reference.

CSIR NET Answer Key 2026 PDF Subject-Wise

The answer key has released separately for all subjects, including:

  • Life Sciences

  • Physical Sciences

  • Chemical Sciences

  • Mathematical Sciences

  • Earth, Atmospheric, Ocean and Planetary Sciences

Candidates must download all the PDF for their specific subject after logging in.

CSIR NET Marking Scheme 2026

Understanding the marking scheme helps candidates calculate their probable score using the answer key:

  • Correct answers are awarded 2 marks based on the paper (Part A, B, or C).

  • A negative marking system applies for incorrect answers of 0.5 marks.

  • No marks are deducted for unattempted questions.

How to Calculate CSIR NET Marks Using Answer Key 2026

Candidates can estimate their probable score by comparing their recorded responses with the released answer key. 

  • Download your response sheet and the answer key from csirnet.nta.nic.in after logging in with your Application Number and Date of Birth/Password.

  • Match each of your answers with the correct option given in the answer key, question by question.

  • Count correct and incorrect answers separately for each part of the paper (Part A, Part B, and Part C).

  • Apply the marking scheme:

  • Add marks 2 marks for every correct answer

  • Deduct 0.5 marks for every incorrect answer

  • Do not add or deduct marks for questions left unattempted.

  • Add up the marks from all three parts to get your total probable score.

  • Cross-check with the final answer key once released, as scores may change slightly if any objections are accepted.

CSIR NET Answer Key 2026 Objection Fee and Deadline

Candidates who wish to challenge the CSIR NET 2026 provisional answer key can do so within the notified window. As per NTA's latest pattern (in line with the UGC-NET June 2026 challenge notice released the same day), the objection process is expected to follow this structure:

  • Objection Fee: ₹200 per question challenged

  • Refund Policy: Fully refunded if the subject expert panel accepts the challenge

  • Mode: Online only , objections via email, fax, or letter will not be accepted

  • Payment Options: Debit Card, Credit Card, or Net Banking

Candidates must check the the CSIR NET official notice, as objection will be excepted from 16-18 August 2026 (upto 11:00 PM). Check the direct link for CSIR NET Answer Key 2026 Objection window here.

CSIR NET Answer Key 2026: What Happens After the Provisional Key?

Once the provisional answer key is released, the process moves through the following stages:

  • Objection Window Opens: Candidates raise challenges against any answer they believe is incorrect, along with supporting documents and the prescribed fee.
  • Expert Panel Review: A panel of subject experts examines each objection raised by candidates.
  • Final Answer Key Released: Corrections found valid are applied uniformly to all candidates of that subject, and NTA publishes the final answer key.
  • Result Preparation: The CSIR NET result and scorecard are prepared strictly based on the final answer key, not the provisional one.
  • Cut-Off Declaration: Along with the result, NTA releases subject-wise and category-wise cut-off marks. 

No further objections are entertained once the challenge window closes or after the result is declared.

CSIR NET Result 2026: Expected Date and Latest Updates

The CSIR NET Result 2026 is expected to be declared in the third week of August 2026, following the release of the final answer key. Based on trends from previous sessions, the result typically follows the final answer key by a few days to a couple of weeks. Candidates will need their registration number and date of birth/password to check their result once declared on csirnet.nta.nic.in. Along with the result, NTA will also release subject-wise cut-off marks and scorecards.


Bebo Rani
Bebo Rani

Executive - Editorial

    Bebo Rani is a journalist and education-focused media professional specialising in recruitment examinations, government jobs, career guidance, and current affairs. With a talent for transforming complex information into clear, engaging, and impactful stories, she creates insightful, research-driven content that empowers students and job aspirants. She has experience in digital journalism, news writing, multimedia storytelling, and social media content creation across English and Hindi platforms. Currently, she contributes to the Government Jobs section at Jagran Josh, covering recruitment notifications, exam updates, eligibility criteria, and career opportunities for aspirants across India. Bebo holds a Master's degree in Journalism from the Delhi School of Journalism, University of Delhi, and is committed to delivering accurate, accessible, and audience-focused content that helps readers stay informed and achieve their goals. Previously, she worked with Dainik Jagran and Doordarshan, where she gained valuable experience in journalism, content development, and media production. She can be reached at bebo.rani@jagrannewmedia.com 

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    First Published: Aug 16, 2026, 10:54 IST

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    FAQs

    • When will the CSIR NET Result 2026 be released?
      +
      The result is expected in the third week of August 2026, after the final answer key is published.
    • How is the CSIR NET score calculated using the answer key?
      +
      Match your recorded responses with the released answer key, count correct and incorrect answers part-wise, then apply the subject-specific marking scheme (marks per question minus 25% negative marking for wrong answers).
    • How can I raise objections against the CSIR NET provisional answer key?
      +
      Log in on the official website, select the question you wish to challenge, choose the correct option as per your claim, upload supporting proof, and pay ₹200 per question through the online payment mode.
    •  How can I download the CSIR NET June 2026 Answer Key?
      +
      Visit csirnet.nta.nic.in, click on the CSIR NET Answer Key 2026 link, log in with your Application Number and Date of Birth/Password, and download the answer key PDF.

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