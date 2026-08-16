[OUT] UGC NET Answer Key 2026: Download June Session Response Sheet PDF at ugcnet.nta.nic.in - Direct Link Here

UGC NET Answer Key 2026: The National Testing Agency (NTA), the body responsible to conduct the UGC NET exam, conducted the UGC NET June 2026 from 22 to 30 June 2026. The exam was conducted for a total of 87 subjects, with the inclusion of two new subjects- Forestry and Statistics in online mode (Computer Based Test). The NTA has released the provisional answer key for the June session on 16 August 2026 as has been notified by NTA through its official ‘X’ (formerly Twitter) account. Earlier, in the previous cycles, the answer key gets released within a week to 14 days after the exam. This is the longest that NTA has taken to release the answer key. Around 10 lakh candidates have been reported to appear for the UGC NET June 2026 and are awaiting the answer key to be released. The direct link to download the answer key has been provided here.

UGC NET June Answer Key 2026 Download Link

The UGC NET June answer key link has been live on the official website ugcnet.nta.nic.in, the direct link to download the provisional answer key is here. The candidates can now download the provisional key and calculate their probable scores.

UGC NET June Answer Key 2026 Link Active

UGC NET Answer Key 2026 Highlights

The NTA has finally released the much awaited UGC NET provisional answer key on 16 August 2026. The dates are confirmed by the NTA itself through an official post on ‘X’. Check the highlights here:

Particulars Details Conducting Body National Testing Agency (NTA) Exam Name UGC NET June 2026 Purpose To determine the eligibility of the candidates for Assistant Professorship, JRF, or PhD admissions Subjects 87 Exam Date 22 June to 30 June 2026 Answer Key Release Date 16 August 2026 Official Website ugcnet.nta.nic.in

How to Download UGC NET Answer Key 2026 Online

The candidates can follow the steps given below to download the UGC NET answer key: