UGC NET Answer Key 2026 LIVE
Focus
Live

[OUT] UGC NET Answer Key 2026: Download June Session Response Sheet PDF at ugcnet.nta.nic.in - Direct Link Here

Upasna Choudhary
By Upasna Choudhary
Aug 16, 2026, 12:02 IST

UGC NET Answer Key 2026: The NTA has released the UGC NET June session provisional answer key today, on 16 August 2026 on its website ugcnet.nta.nic.in. The candidates who have appeared for the examination can download the response sheet pdf and master question paper along with the provisional key. Get the direct link in this blog.

UGC NET Answer Key 2026
UGC NET Answer Key 2026

HIGHLIGHTS

  • NTA is releasing the UGC NET answer key today, on 16 August 2026
  • The UGC NET June session provisional answer key will be released on ugcnet.nta.nic.in.
  • UGC NET June 2026 exam was conducted from 22 June to 30 June 2026.

UGC NET Answer Key 2026: The National Testing Agency (NTA), the body responsible to conduct the UGC NET exam, conducted the UGC NET June 2026 from 22 to 30 June 2026. The exam was conducted for a total of 87 subjects, with the inclusion of two new subjects- Forestry and Statistics in online mode (Computer Based Test). The NTA has released the provisional answer key for the June session on 16 August 2026 as has been notified by NTA through its official ‘X’ (formerly Twitter) account. Earlier, in the previous cycles, the answer key gets released within a week to 14 days after the exam. This is the longest that NTA has taken to release the answer key. Around 10 lakh candidates have been reported to appear for the UGC NET June 2026 and are awaiting the answer key to be released. The direct link to download the answer key has been provided here.

UGC NET June Answer Key 2026 Download Link

The UGC NET June answer key link has been live on the official website ugcnet.nta.nic.in, the direct link to download the provisional answer key is here. The candidates can now download the provisional key and calculate their probable scores.

UGC NET June Answer Key 2026

Link Active

UGC NET Answer Key 2026 Highlights

The NTA has finally released the much awaited UGC NET provisional answer key on 16 August 2026. The dates are confirmed by the NTA itself through an official post on ‘X’. Check the highlights here:

Particulars

Details

Conducting Body

National Testing Agency (NTA)

Exam Name

UGC NET June 2026

Purpose

To determine the eligibility of the candidates for Assistant Professorship, JRF, or PhD admissions

Subjects

87

Exam Date

22 June to 30 June 2026

Answer Key Release Date

16 August 2026

Official Website

ugcnet.nta.nic.in

How to Download UGC NET Answer Key 2026 Online

The candidates can follow the steps given below to download the UGC NET answer key:

  • Visit the official website at ugcnet.nta.nic.in.
  • Go tot the Candidate's Activity section.
  • Click on the "Challenge of Provisional Answer Keys for UGC-NET June 2026" link.
  • Enter your application number and password.
  • Click on Login.
LIVE UPDATES
Check Latest Updates Refresh
  • Aug 16, 2026, 11:52 IST

    UGC NET Answer Key 2026: Provisional Answer Key Notice

    The UGC NET provisional answer key notice has been published on the official website ugcnet.nta.nic.in. The notice contains the information about the release, objections portal, objection raising fee, and other details.

    Download UGC NET Answer Key 2026 Notice Here

  • Aug 16, 2026, 11:04 IST

    UGC NET Answer Key 2026: Fee to File Objections

    The candidates will be required to pay a fee of Rs.200/- per question to file objections against the answer key. This means for every objection raised you have to pay a fee of Rs.200/- i.e. if you have raised 5 objections then you will have to pay 200x5= Rs.1000/.

  • Aug 16, 2026, 10:50 IST

    UGC NET Answer Key 2026: Objections Window Dates

    The NTA has provided the facility to raise objections against the answer key released for the UGC NET June session. The candidates who find discrepancies in the answer key will be able to raise objections between 16 August to 18 August 2026.

    Direct Link to Raise Objections

  • Aug 16, 2026, 10:47 IST

    UGC NET Answer Key 2026: When will the answer key for the remaining subjects be released?

    The NTA has published a notice regarding the release of the provisional answer key which mentions that "a committee was constituted to look into the complaints received regarding various types of errors in the question papers. Based on the recommendations of this committee, a public notice with regard to these 3 subjects is being issued separately, later today".

  • Aug 16, 2026, 10:45 IST

    UGC NET Answer Key 2026 Released for 84 Subjects

    The NTA has released the UGC NET June answer key for only 84 subjects except the English, Commerce, and Sociology subjects, a committee was constituted to look into the complaints received regarding various types of errors in these subjects.

  • Aug 16, 2026, 10:39 IST

    UGC NET Answer Key 2026: Portal to Challenge Answer Key

    The link has been activated on the official website of UGC NET at ugcnet.nta.nic.in to raise objections. The candidates are required to enter their application number and password to login and then they can submit their responses.

  • Aug 16, 2026, 10:34 IST

    UGC NET June Answer Key 2026 Released

    The NTA has finally released the UGC NET June session answer key on its website ugcnet.nta.nic.in. The direct link is provided here.

    Direct Link to Download UGC NET Answer Key 2026

  • Aug 16, 2026, 10:25 IST

    UGC NET Answer Key 2026: How to Raise Objections?

    The NTA will provide a dedicated portal to raise objections against the provisional answer key. The candidates are required to gather evidence in support of their objection and submit it on the portal. It should be kept in mind that the evidences should be from the official sources only. No random references should be given i.e. there must be authenticity in the reference of evidences.

  • Aug 16, 2026, 09:57 IST

    UGC NET Answer Key 2026: What If You Find Any Answer Incorrect?

    The UGC NET provisional answer key will consists of the answers for every question asked in the examination. The candidates are required to verify their marked responses against these provided answers, based upon which they can calculate their probable scores. If any of the answers in the provisional key seems to be incorrect, then the candidates can raise objections through the Objection portal provided by NTA.

  • Aug 16, 2026, 09:34 IST

    UGC NET Answer Key 2026: How to Calculate the Scores

    The candidates can download the key and check their marked answers for correct and incorrect. After getting a number of correct and incorrect answers, calculate the scores as per the given method:

    Suppose you have attempted 100 questions out of 150 in total. Then,

    • Total Questions Attempted= 100

    • Correct Answers= 75

    • Incorrect Answers= 25

    • Total Score= 75x2= 150

    This means your total score comes out to be 150 despite having 25 answers wrong as there is no negative marking in UGC NET exam.


  • Aug 16, 2026, 09:21 IST

    UGC NET Answer Key 2026: What to do with the provisional answer key?

    Omce the provisional answer key is released, the candidates should download it and cross check their marked responses. Verify every single question that you have marked and calculate your probable scores. This will help you gauge the chances of qualifying the examination and look for career prospects accordingly.

  • Aug 16, 2026, 09:13 IST

    UGC NET Answer Key 2026: How to Download the Provisional Answer Key?

    Once the UGC NET answer key gets released, the candidates can follow the steps given below to download it:

    STEP 1: Visit the official website at ugcnet.nta.nic.in.

    STEP 2: Go to the Candidate's Activity section on the homepage.

    STEP 3: Click on the "UGC NET June 2026 Provisional Answer Key" link.

    STEP 4: Enter you roll number and password to login.

    STEP 5: Select your subject and download response sheet pdf.

  • Aug 16, 2026, 09:05 IST

    UGC NET Answer Key 2026: Master Question Paper will be Released?

    The NTA will also release a master question paper for all the subjects so that the candidates can verify their marked responses against the given questions.

    In offline examinations, the question paper is distributed to the candidates and they can take it with them after the exam. But, in online examinations, the questions are generated on a computer screen and the candidats have to mark their responses on the computer only. There is no hard copy of the question paper to take away after the exam. That's why, the NTA releases the master question paper as well.

  • Aug 16, 2026, 08:56 IST

    UGC NET June Answer Key 2026: Response Sheet Along

    The UGC NET June exam response sheet pdf will also be released along with the provisional answer key. As we know, that the NTA conducts the UGC NET examination in omline mode, hence, there is no OMR sheet like the one available in offline exams. Therefore, the NTA releases the response sheet pdf so that the candidates can check their marked responses and verify them with the answer key released.

  • Aug 16, 2026, 08:48 IST

    UGC NET June Answer Key: Keep Your Details Ready

    The candidates who have appeared for the UGC NET June exam must keep their details ready to download the provisional answer key. They will require the following details to download the key and response sheet pdf:

    • Roll Number
    • DOB/ Password
  • Aug 16, 2026, 08:37 IST

    UGC NET Answer Key 2026: Answer Key Today?

    The NTA (National Testing Agency) is finally going to release the UGC NET June provisional answer key today, on 16 August 2026. This has been confirmed by the NTA itself through an official post on NTA's 'X' account.

Upasna Choudhary
Upasna Choudhary

Executive - Editorial

Upasna is an education journalist and subject matter expert with an extensive background in the competitive exam landscape. Currently contributing to the Exam Prep Section of Jagran Josh, Upasna specializes in creating well-researched, aspirant-centric content and simplifying complex topics for competitive examinations. Her academic expertise, coupled with her own firsthand experience preparing for the UPSC Civil Services Examination, helps her provide strategic preparation insights and a comprehensive perspective to aspirants. She holds a Master's degree in Forensic Chemical Sciences. Apart from delivering valuable exam resources, Upasna is a passionate communications professional who also enjoys reading and writing.

... Read More

Latest Stories

Trending

Education News Live

Popular Searches

Latest Education News