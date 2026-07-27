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Delhi University Admission 2026: Check DU College Round 2 Seat Allotment for Satyawati, Shyam Lal, & Rajdhani

By Jaya Gupta
Last Updated: Jul 27, 2026, 17:46 IST

Check DU Round 2 seat allotment scores for Satyawati, Shyam Lal and Rajdhani Colleges. Candidates can check the tables to compare the college options based on the category-wise cutoff scores for undergraduate programs. 

Delhi University Admission 2026: Check DU College Round 2 Seat Allotment for Satyawati, Shyam Lal, & Rajdhani
Delhi University Admission 2026: Check DU College Round 2 Seat Allotment for Satyawati, Shyam Lal, & Rajdhani

Delhi University Admission 2026: Students aiming for admission to University of Delhi colleges for undergraduate programs can check a detailed score comparison here. The qualifying scores are calculated based on students' CUET UG 2026 scores. The university has released its Round 2 cutoff scores, which means students have appeared for CSAS (Common Seat Allocation System) counseling process to determine their seat preference. To choose the right college, we have provided a comparison between Satyawati, Shyam Lal, and Rajdhani colleges. 

As per Round 2 qualifying scores, students can assess their admission chances at either of these colleges and fill out college preferences. 

DU 2026: Round 2 Seat Allotment for Satyawati College

The most in-demand program at Satyawati College during Round 2 admission is B.A. (Hons.) Economics. The qualifying score required for admission to the program is 636.8498 (unreserved category). Check category-wise qualifying scores for B.A. B.Com and B.Sc. programs from the table shared below.

PROGRAMME NAME

UR

OBC-NCL

SC

ST

EWS

B.A. (Hons.) Economics

636.8498

339.0689

231.8319

448.54

421.0329

B.A. (Hons.) English

593.9653

401.5497

401.3596

294.7856

388.5067

B.A. (Hons.) Hindi

226.4781

102.7404

203.1691

-

-

B.A. (Hons.) History

545.3945

374.2816

358.4543

181.6537

296.0955

B.A. (Hons.) Political Science

628.8055

477.066

466.1002

409.0363

428.3984

B.A. (Hons.) Sanskrit

228.907

79.668

60.7986

-

-

B.A. (Hons.) Urdu

279.1689

225.932

-

-

-

B.A. Program (Commerce + Economics)

636.3857

457.4196

355.1113

-

497.4532

B.A. Program (Commerce + Mathematics)

576.7952

296.7209

180.9253

-

357.5341

B.A. Program (Economics + History)

552.1124

368.9115

337.789

264.9309

446.4997

B.A. Program (Economics + Mathematics)

577.306

297.4802

224.1992

-

329.3302

B.A. Program (Economics + Political Science)

579.0288

426.313

349.864

368.3835

420.829

B.A. Program (English + Economics)

604.113

430.6214

362.355

295.5632

447.0514

B.A. Program (English + History)

546.1141

387.4282

374.1299

154.9899

334.857

B.A. Program (English + Political Science)

574.5319

435.0252

439.2366

358.3348

356.0327

B.A. Program (Hindi + History)

484.2539

325.7255

309.2751

-

195.1442

B.A. Program (Hindi + Political Science)

498.2622

354.0969

346.7876

-

288.7006

B.A. Program (History + Mathematics)

481.6153

241.109

318.0464

-

156.537

B.A. Program (History + Political Science)

567.1969

428.1007

407.8937

338.6845

244.8698

B.A. Program (Mathematics + Political

Science)

495.92

265.2461

195.3762

-

201.5069

B.A. Program (Sanskrit + History)

341.2728

29.1584

172.6484

-

  

B.A. Program (Sanskrit + Political Science)

377.6117

173.6812

282.1847

-

256.7795

B.A. Program (Urdu + History)

306.7486

205.0649

-

-

-

B.A. Program (Urdu + Political Science)

345.4835

61.162

-

-

266.433

B.Com.

664.6027

480.8334

394.3963

-

562.4705

B.Com. (Hons.)

699.4119

524.4809

446.5387

106.7377

613.11

B.Sc. (Hons.) Mathematics

457.042

313.6042

171.2592

218.9213

328.7258

DU Admission 2026: Round 2 Seat Allotment for Shyam Lal College

Given below is a list of programs offered by the University of Delhi’s Shyam Lal College. As the Round 2 admissions are underway, B.A. (Hons.) Economics is deemed to be the popular choice among students. Check the category-wise spread and estimate your admission options. 

PROGRAMME NAME

UR

OBC-NCL

SC

ST

EWS

B.A. (Hons.) Economics

601.3485

288.3551

190.4875

  

326.6409

B.A. (Hons.) English

578.4134

377.9913

386.851

233.4244

342.8925

B.A. (Hons.) Hindi

178.2981

-

-

-

-

B.A. (Hons.) History

560.373

377.6214

386.7512

201.905

278.5294

B.A. (Hons.) Political Science

625.5622

476.7588

428.7202

399.7335

363.8496

B.A. Program (Commerce + Economics)

619.5493

428.9872

360.8054

-

431.2242

B.A. Program (Economics + Political Science)

570.6995

390.2363

349.4898

203.5247

293.6449

B.A. Program (English + Economics)

603.5015

400.2237

363.8854

227.7249

410.3621

B.A. Program (English + Political Science)

567.6879

437.499

423.0126

428.4357

342.2428

B.A. Program (Hindi + History)

483.5861

317.8414

302.6508

-

113.5483

B.A. Program (History + Political Science)

547.1167

398.3025

377.4307

249.5715

193.7309

B.Com.

642.6921

445.5837

375.015

-

525.3471

B.Com. (Hons.)

674.3327

497.8566

412.3551

233.6187

568.1679

B.Sc. (Hons.) Chemistry

260.6363

179.8161

39.9263

-

143.4359

B.Sc. (Hons.) Mathematics

447.7199

304.5654

169.0498

-

295.9225

B.Sc. (Prog.) Physical Science with Chemistry

203.8881

98.7878

31.19

-

21.0987

B.Sc. (Prog.) Physical Science with Computer Science/ Informatics Practices

259.7464

171.2024

80.6473

-

168.4917

B.Sc. (Prog.) Physical Science with Electronics

224.4422

133.8791

53.081

-

99.4791

DU Admission 2026: Round 2 Seat Allotment for Rajdhani College

Admission to Rajdhani College is competitive during Round 2. Based on CUET UG scores, students can estimate their admission options at the college. The table lists category-wise qualifying scores for different undergraduate programs offered at the college. B.A. (Hons.) Economics remains a top choice for 2026 admission. 

PROGRAMME NAME

UR

OBC-NCL

SC

ST

EWS

B.A. (Hons.) Economics

652.4998

363.7015

260.6995

203.1691

505.1737

B.A. (Hons.) English

600.3592

430.8558

430.1623

326.3856

384.0163

B.A. (Hons.) Hindi

215.1457

193.4555

181.0639

-

-

B.A. (Hons.) History

587.7314

431.8751

412.838

253.0714

346.9854

B.A. (Hons.) Political Science

650.0738

524.7481

483.4851

413.4441

432.5022

B.A. (Hons.) Sanskrit

231.3235

-

210.288

-

-

B.A. Program (Economics + History)

589.0302

396.5954

398.6591

315.2296

346.9456

B.A. Program (Economics + Mathematics)

595.1326

339.3521

200.6656

-

356.5875

B.A. Program (Economics + Political Science)

605.4547

427.4604

392.4709

225.5735

344.917

B.A. Program (English + History)

593.4121

442.6507

402.1364

435.0242

466.8022

B.A. Program (English + Linguistics)

585.0583

395.7427

391.7612

380.7081

345.3565

B.A. Program (Hindi + History)

500.413

345.1081

374.2526

-

372.7171

B.A. Program (Hindi + Political Science)

502.6374

381.1574

368.8698

343.9472

170.7942

B.A. Program (History + Political Science)

577.6472

430.0592

411.4109

347.3992

389.4263

B.A. Program (Linguistics + Political Science)

546.9356

329.8477

354.9278

215.5169

388.4762

B.A. Program (Sanskrit + History)

351.5822

224.656

234.5265

-

-

B.A. Program (Sanskrit + Political Science)

414.1234

-

189.5867

-

304.7198

B.Com. (Hons.)

709.8118

536.0971

471.1768

115.5284

640.6039

B.Sc. (Hons.) Chemistry

256.8793

163.685

9.9016

66.4034

139.2087

B.Sc. (Hons.) Electronics

252.0586

162.8728

48.7168

-

139.2232

B.Sc. (Hons.) Mathematics

465.0477

300.749

110.049

-

314.7112

B.Sc. (Hons.) Physics

263.766

159.9692

44.7899

-

150.7037

B.Sc. (Prog.) Applied Physical Sciences with Industrial Chemistry

209.9724

119.6547

96.8681

-

124.5155

B.Sc. (Prog.) Physical Science with Chemistry

217.5144

120.8333

71.3818

-

92.3037

B.Sc. (Prog.) Physical Science with Computer

Science/ Informatics Practices

265.0512

178.8342

82.1044

129.3269

175.1219

B.Sc. (Prog.) Physical Science with

Electronics

236.0755

137.7513

64.9867

-

116.5266

Jaya Gupta
Jaya Gupta

Executive - Editorial

Jaya Gupta is an Education Content professional with over four years of experience in writing marketing and academic content, alongside a year of experience working with an indie publishing house. Currently, she is covering higher education content for Jagran Josh (Jagran New Media), leveraging her academic knowledge. She specializes in covering management, engineering, law, medical colleges, study abroad and GATE exams. She holds a Master's degree in English Literature, successfully qualified the 2024 UGC NET, and has guided more than 100 students in framing effective study-abroad academic essays. Her writing interests vary across education, creative expression, and digital culture.

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First Published: Jul 27, 2026, 17:46 IST

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