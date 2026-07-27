Delhi University Admission 2026: Check DU College Round 2 Seat Allotment for Satyawati, Shyam Lal, & Rajdhani

Delhi University Admission 2026: Students aiming for admission to University of Delhi colleges for undergraduate programs can check a detailed score comparison here. The qualifying scores are calculated based on students' CUET UG 2026 scores. The university has released its Round 2 cutoff scores, which means students have appeared for CSAS (Common Seat Allocation System) counseling process to determine their seat preference. To choose the right college, we have provided a comparison between Satyawati, Shyam Lal, and Rajdhani colleges.

As per Round 2 qualifying scores, students can assess their admission chances at either of these colleges and fill out college preferences.

DU 2026: Round 2 Seat Allotment for Satyawati College

The most in-demand program at Satyawati College during Round 2 admission is B.A. (Hons.) Economics. The qualifying score required for admission to the program is 636.8498 (unreserved category). Check category-wise qualifying scores for B.A. B.Com and B.Sc. programs from the table shared below.