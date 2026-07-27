Delhi University Admission 2026: Check DU College Round 2 Seat Allotment for Satyawati, Shyam Lal, & Rajdhani
Check DU Round 2 seat allotment scores for Satyawati, Shyam Lal and Rajdhani Colleges. Candidates can check the tables to compare the college options based on the category-wise cutoff scores for undergraduate programs.
Delhi University Admission 2026: Students aiming for admission to University of Delhi colleges for undergraduate programs can check a detailed score comparison here. The qualifying scores are calculated based on students' CUET UG 2026 scores. The university has released its Round 2 cutoff scores, which means students have appeared for CSAS (Common Seat Allocation System) counseling process to determine their seat preference. To choose the right college, we have provided a comparison between Satyawati, Shyam Lal, and Rajdhani colleges.
As per Round 2 qualifying scores, students can assess their admission chances at either of these colleges and fill out college preferences.
DU 2026: Round 2 Seat Allotment for Satyawati College
The most in-demand program at Satyawati College during Round 2 admission is B.A. (Hons.) Economics. The qualifying score required for admission to the program is 636.8498 (unreserved category). Check category-wise qualifying scores for B.A. B.Com and B.Sc. programs from the table shared below.
|
PROGRAMME NAME
|
UR
|
OBC-NCL
|
SC
|
ST
|
EWS
|
B.A. (Hons.) Economics
|
636.8498
|
339.0689
|
231.8319
|
448.54
|
421.0329
|
B.A. (Hons.) English
|
593.9653
|
401.5497
|
401.3596
|
294.7856
|
388.5067
|
B.A. (Hons.) Hindi
|
226.4781
|
102.7404
|
203.1691
|
-
|
-
|
B.A. (Hons.) History
|
545.3945
|
374.2816
|
358.4543
|
181.6537
|
296.0955
|
B.A. (Hons.) Political Science
|
628.8055
|
477.066
|
466.1002
|
409.0363
|
428.3984
|
B.A. (Hons.) Sanskrit
|
228.907
|
79.668
|
60.7986
|
-
|
-
|
B.A. (Hons.) Urdu
|
279.1689
|
225.932
|
-
|
-
|
-
|
B.A. Program (Commerce + Economics)
|
636.3857
|
457.4196
|
355.1113
|
-
|
497.4532
|
B.A. Program (Commerce + Mathematics)
|
576.7952
|
296.7209
|
180.9253
|
-
|
357.5341
|
B.A. Program (Economics + History)
|
552.1124
|
368.9115
|
337.789
|
264.9309
|
446.4997
|
B.A. Program (Economics + Mathematics)
|
577.306
|
297.4802
|
224.1992
|
-
|
329.3302
|
B.A. Program (Economics + Political Science)
|
579.0288
|
426.313
|
349.864
|
368.3835
|
420.829
|
B.A. Program (English + Economics)
|
604.113
|
430.6214
|
362.355
|
295.5632
|
447.0514
|
B.A. Program (English + History)
|
546.1141
|
387.4282
|
374.1299
|
154.9899
|
334.857
|
B.A. Program (English + Political Science)
|
574.5319
|
435.0252
|
439.2366
|
358.3348
|
356.0327
|
B.A. Program (Hindi + History)
|
484.2539
|
325.7255
|
309.2751
|
-
|
195.1442
|
B.A. Program (Hindi + Political Science)
|
498.2622
|
354.0969
|
346.7876
|
-
|
288.7006
|
B.A. Program (History + Mathematics)
|
481.6153
|
241.109
|
318.0464
|
-
|
156.537
|
B.A. Program (History + Political Science)
|
567.1969
|
428.1007
|
407.8937
|
338.6845
|
244.8698
|
B.A. Program (Mathematics + Political
Science)
|
495.92
|
265.2461
|
195.3762
|
-
|
201.5069
|
B.A. Program (Sanskrit + History)
|
341.2728
|
29.1584
|
172.6484
|
-
|
B.A. Program (Sanskrit + Political Science)
|
377.6117
|
173.6812
|
282.1847
|
-
|
256.7795
|
B.A. Program (Urdu + History)
|
306.7486
|
205.0649
|
-
|
-
|
-
|
B.A. Program (Urdu + Political Science)
|
345.4835
|
61.162
|
-
|
-
|
266.433
|
B.Com.
|
664.6027
|
480.8334
|
394.3963
|
-
|
562.4705
|
B.Com. (Hons.)
|
699.4119
|
524.4809
|
446.5387
|
106.7377
|
613.11
|
B.Sc. (Hons.) Mathematics
|
457.042
|
313.6042
|
171.2592
|
218.9213
|
328.7258
DU Admission 2026: Round 2 Seat Allotment for Shyam Lal College
Given below is a list of programs offered by the University of Delhi’s Shyam Lal College. As the Round 2 admissions are underway, B.A. (Hons.) Economics is deemed to be the popular choice among students. Check the category-wise spread and estimate your admission options.
|
PROGRAMME NAME
|
UR
|
OBC-NCL
|
SC
|
ST
|
EWS
|
B.A. (Hons.) Economics
|
601.3485
|
288.3551
|
190.4875
|
326.6409
|
B.A. (Hons.) English
|
578.4134
|
377.9913
|
386.851
|
233.4244
|
342.8925
|
B.A. (Hons.) Hindi
|
178.2981
|
-
|
-
|
-
|
-
|
B.A. (Hons.) History
|
560.373
|
377.6214
|
386.7512
|
201.905
|
278.5294
|
B.A. (Hons.) Political Science
|
625.5622
|
476.7588
|
428.7202
|
399.7335
|
363.8496
|
B.A. Program (Commerce + Economics)
|
619.5493
|
428.9872
|
360.8054
|
-
|
431.2242
|
B.A. Program (Economics + Political Science)
|
570.6995
|
390.2363
|
349.4898
|
203.5247
|
293.6449
|
B.A. Program (English + Economics)
|
603.5015
|
400.2237
|
363.8854
|
227.7249
|
410.3621
|
B.A. Program (English + Political Science)
|
567.6879
|
437.499
|
423.0126
|
428.4357
|
342.2428
|
B.A. Program (Hindi + History)
|
483.5861
|
317.8414
|
302.6508
|
-
|
113.5483
|
B.A. Program (History + Political Science)
|
547.1167
|
398.3025
|
377.4307
|
249.5715
|
193.7309
|
B.Com.
|
642.6921
|
445.5837
|
375.015
|
-
|
525.3471
|
B.Com. (Hons.)
|
674.3327
|
497.8566
|
412.3551
|
233.6187
|
568.1679
|
B.Sc. (Hons.) Chemistry
|
260.6363
|
179.8161
|
39.9263
|
-
|
143.4359
|
B.Sc. (Hons.) Mathematics
|
447.7199
|
304.5654
|
169.0498
|
-
|
295.9225
|
B.Sc. (Prog.) Physical Science with Chemistry
|
203.8881
|
98.7878
|
31.19
|
-
|
21.0987
|
B.Sc. (Prog.) Physical Science with Computer Science/ Informatics Practices
|
259.7464
|
171.2024
|
80.6473
|
-
|
168.4917
|
B.Sc. (Prog.) Physical Science with Electronics
|
224.4422
|
133.8791
|
53.081
|
-
|
99.4791
DU Admission 2026: Round 2 Seat Allotment for Rajdhani College
Admission to Rajdhani College is competitive during Round 2. Based on CUET UG scores, students can estimate their admission options at the college. The table lists category-wise qualifying scores for different undergraduate programs offered at the college. B.A. (Hons.) Economics remains a top choice for 2026 admission.
|
PROGRAMME NAME
|
UR
|
OBC-NCL
|
SC
|
ST
|
EWS
|
B.A. (Hons.) Economics
|
652.4998
|
363.7015
|
260.6995
|
203.1691
|
505.1737
|
B.A. (Hons.) English
|
600.3592
|
430.8558
|
430.1623
|
326.3856
|
384.0163
|
B.A. (Hons.) Hindi
|
215.1457
|
193.4555
|
181.0639
|
-
|
-
|
B.A. (Hons.) History
|
587.7314
|
431.8751
|
412.838
|
253.0714
|
346.9854
|
B.A. (Hons.) Political Science
|
650.0738
|
524.7481
|
483.4851
|
413.4441
|
432.5022
|
B.A. (Hons.) Sanskrit
|
231.3235
|
-
|
210.288
|
-
|
-
|
B.A. Program (Economics + History)
|
589.0302
|
396.5954
|
398.6591
|
315.2296
|
346.9456
|
B.A. Program (Economics + Mathematics)
|
595.1326
|
339.3521
|
200.6656
|
-
|
356.5875
|
B.A. Program (Economics + Political Science)
|
605.4547
|
427.4604
|
392.4709
|
225.5735
|
344.917
|
B.A. Program (English + History)
|
593.4121
|
442.6507
|
402.1364
|
435.0242
|
466.8022
|
B.A. Program (English + Linguistics)
|
585.0583
|
395.7427
|
391.7612
|
380.7081
|
345.3565
|
B.A. Program (Hindi + History)
|
500.413
|
345.1081
|
374.2526
|
-
|
372.7171
|
B.A. Program (Hindi + Political Science)
|
502.6374
|
381.1574
|
368.8698
|
343.9472
|
170.7942
|
B.A. Program (History + Political Science)
|
577.6472
|
430.0592
|
411.4109
|
347.3992
|
389.4263
|
B.A. Program (Linguistics + Political Science)
|
546.9356
|
329.8477
|
354.9278
|
215.5169
|
388.4762
|
B.A. Program (Sanskrit + History)
|
351.5822
|
224.656
|
234.5265
|
-
|
-
|
B.A. Program (Sanskrit + Political Science)
|
414.1234
|
-
|
189.5867
|
-
|
304.7198
|
B.Com. (Hons.)
|
709.8118
|
536.0971
|
471.1768
|
115.5284
|
640.6039
|
B.Sc. (Hons.) Chemistry
|
256.8793
|
163.685
|
9.9016
|
66.4034
|
139.2087
|
B.Sc. (Hons.) Electronics
|
252.0586
|
162.8728
|
48.7168
|
-
|
139.2232
|
B.Sc. (Hons.) Mathematics
|
465.0477
|
300.749
|
110.049
|
-
|
314.7112
|
B.Sc. (Hons.) Physics
|
263.766
|
159.9692
|
44.7899
|
-
|
150.7037
|
B.Sc. (Prog.) Applied Physical Sciences with Industrial Chemistry
|
209.9724
|
119.6547
|
96.8681
|
-
|
124.5155
|
B.Sc. (Prog.) Physical Science with Chemistry
|
217.5144
|
120.8333
|
71.3818
|
-
|
92.3037
|
B.Sc. (Prog.) Physical Science with Computer
Science/ Informatics Practices
|
265.0512
|
178.8342
|
82.1044
|
129.3269
|
175.1219
|
B.Sc. (Prog.) Physical Science with
Electronics
|
236.0755
|
137.7513
|
64.9867
|
-
|
116.5266
Executive - Editorial
Jaya Gupta is an Education Content professional with over four years of experience in writing marketing and academic content, alongside a year of experience working with an indie publishing house. Currently, she is covering higher education content for Jagran Josh (Jagran New Media), leveraging her academic knowledge. She specializes in covering management, engineering, law, medical colleges, study abroad and GATE exams. She holds a Master's degree in English Literature, successfully qualified the 2024 UGC NET, and has guided more than 100 students in framing effective study-abroad academic essays. Her writing interests vary across education, creative expression, and digital culture.