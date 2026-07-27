Delhi University Admission 2026: Check Miranda House Round 2 Cutoff BA & BSc Programme
DU has released the CSAS UG Round 2 cutoff for Miranda House. Candidates can check the category-wise cutoff for various undergraduate courses and estimate their admission chances for the current academic year.
Delhi University (DU) has released the CSAS UG Round 2 seat allocation for the 2026-27 academic session. Candidates seeking admission to Miranda House can now check the category-wise Round 2 closing scores for BA and BSc programmes. The Round 2 cutoff reflects the minimum CUET UG marks required for admission across various categories, depending on seat availability and candidate preferences.
Candidates allotted seats in Round 2 must accept their allotted seat before the timeline and complete the document verification and fee payment to secure their admission.
Candidates can check the Round 2 cutoff for Miranda House and evaluate their admission chances for their preferred programme to plan the further steps in the admission process.
Miranda House (W) 2026: CUET Round 2 Cutoff
The table below highlights the category-wise CUET UG Round 2 cutoff for Miranda House. B.A. (Hons.) Political Science recorded the highest cutoff at 930.04 for the unreserved category, followed by B.A. Program (Economics + Political Science) at 904.16 and B.A. (Hons.) History at 882.70.
|
COLLEGE NAME
|
PROGRAMME NAME
|
UR
|
OBC-NCL
|
SC
|
ST
|
EWS
|
Miranda House (W)
|
B.A. (Hons.) Bengali
|
247.6219
|
249.6747
|
228.9501
|
363.3027
|
197.8216
|
Miranda House (W)
|
B.A. (Hons.) Economics
|
831.2598
|
678.8806
|
589.5213
|
467.8696
|
746.4189
|
Miranda House (W)
|
B.A. (Hons.) English
|
851.3315
|
759.9522
|
731.1145
|
716.7797
|
776.7736
|
Miranda House (W)
|
B.A. (Hons.) Geography
|
876.9554
|
821.9505
|
757.0366
|
775.3523
|
823.5924
|
Miranda House (W)
|
B.A. (Hons.) Hindi
|
573.399
|
363.362
|
396.6185
|
148.9103
|
376.6508
|
Miranda House (W)
|
B.A. (Hons.) History
|
882.7099
|
839.3095
|
766.2297
|
715.764
|
839.7155
|
Miranda House (W)
|
B.A. (Hons.) Philosophy
|
822.4116
|
708.636
|
636.0342
|
659.5593
|
748.4544
|
Miranda House (W)
|
B.A. (Hons.) Political Science
|
930.0445
|
897.3336
|
859.8623
|
836.548
|
889.298
|
Miranda House (W)
|
B.A. (Hons.) Sanskrit
|
224.7112
|
157.1718
|
204.6818
|
235.813
|
Miranda House (W)
|
B.A. (Hons.) Sociology
|
850.6069
|
763.4903
|
695.6031
|
726.3819
|
777.9338
|
Miranda House (W)
|
B.A. Program (Bengali/Tamil/Punjabi +
Geography/History/Political Science)
|
715.2989
|
554.5057
|
624.4547
|
255.0909
|
513.9698
|
Miranda House (W)
|
B.A. Program (Economics + History)
|
860.3937
|
803.6136
|
716.4316
|
722.4325
|
827.6042
|
Miranda House (W)
|
B.A. Program (Economics + Mathematics)
|
841.4369
|
697.8068
|
545.4582
|
582.5511
|
759.7796
|
Miranda House (W)
|
B.A. Program (Economics + Political Science)
|
904.1637
|
844.4032
|
822.2912
|
839.235
|
835.1102
|
Miranda House (W)
|
B.A. Program (English + History/Political
Science)
|
857.2885
|
801.5899
|
742.8215
|
703.6074
|
800.189
|
Miranda House (W)
|
B.A. Program (Geography + History)
|
852.5434
|
809.069
|
734.2688
|
711.1396
|
792.8015
|
Miranda House (W)
|
B.A. Program (Geography + Political Science)
|
867.6405
|
832.5121
|
758.1339
|
842.8382
|
814.0175
|
Miranda House (W)
|
B.A. Program (History + Political Science)
|
886.278
|
846.1386
|
797.1895
|
821.4666
|
837.578
|
Miranda House (W)
|
B.A. Program (Philosophy/Physical Education/Sociology +
Geography/History/Political Science)
|
847.481
|
773.7907
|
734.9628
|
751.8772
|
770.6714
|
Miranda House (W)
|
B.A. Program (Sanskrit/Hindi +
Geography/History/Political Science)
|
794.6547
|
742.7678
|
646.6562
|
516.0115
|
751.6585
|
Miranda House (W)
|
B.Sc. (Hons.) Botany
|
625.2527
|
569.0195
|
508.6785
|
443.8747
|
577.1103
|
Miranda House (W)
|
B.Sc. (Hons.) Chemistry
|
461.4036
|
395.619
|
322.5049
|
233.3657
|
384.2324
|
Miranda House (W)
|
B.Sc. (Hons.) Mathematics
|
730.7514
|
583.4921
|
500.0467
|
463.5321
|
595.4653
|
Miranda House (W)
|
B.Sc. (Hons.) Physics
|
480.3772
|
403.4807
|
288.7568
|
223.9066
|
383.0198
|
Miranda House (W)
|
B.Sc. (Hons.) Zoology
|
657.8643
|
614.7307
|
544.0084
|
495.7448
|
604.796
|
Miranda House (W)
|
B.Sc. (Prog.) Life Science
|
644.6855
|
613.2955
|
542.0474
|
472.6214
|
615.4143
|
Miranda House (W)
|
B.Sc. (Prog.) Physical Science with Computer
Science/ Informatics Practices
|
453.802
|
360.0468
|
242.9159
|
244.8358
|
386.9007
|
Miranda House (W)
|
Bachelor of Elementary Education (B.El.Ed.)
|
716.1752
|
607.2605
|
623.862
|
423.1947
|
619.856
Executive - Editorial
Himani Chopra is an education content professional at Jagran New Media with over 3.5 years of experience in creating student-focused content on higher education. She specializes in covering management, engineering, law, and medical colleges, delivering informative articles, rankings, lists, and quizzes that help students make informed academic decisions. She holds a Master's degree in English Literature and combines strong research skills with a passion for simplifying complex education-related topics. In her leisure time, she enjoys watching movies and listening to music.