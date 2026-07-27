Delhi University Admission 2026: Check Miranda House Round 2 Cutoff BA & BSc Programme

Delhi University (DU) has released the CSAS UG Round 2 seat allocation for the 2026-27 academic session. Candidates seeking admission to Miranda House can now check the category-wise Round 2 closing scores for BA and BSc programmes. The Round 2 cutoff reflects the minimum CUET UG marks required for admission across various categories, depending on seat availability and candidate preferences.

Candidates allotted seats in Round 2 must accept their allotted seat before the timeline and complete the document verification and fee payment to secure their admission.

Candidates can check the Round 2 cutoff for Miranda House and evaluate their admission chances for their preferred programme to plan the further steps in the admission process.

Miranda House (W) 2026: CUET Round 2 Cutoff

The table below highlights the category-wise CUET UG Round 2 cutoff for Miranda House. B.A. (Hons.) Political Science recorded the highest cutoff at 930.04 for the unreserved category, followed by B.A. Program (Economics + Political Science) at 904.16 and B.A. (Hons.) History at 882.70.