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Delhi University Admission 2026: Check Miranda House Round 2 Cutoff BA & BSc Programme

By Himani Chopra
Last Updated: Jul 27, 2026, 22:44 IST

DU has released the CSAS UG Round 2 cutoff for Miranda House. Candidates can check the category-wise cutoff for various undergraduate courses and estimate their admission chances for the current academic year.

Delhi University Admission 2026: Check Miranda House Round 2 Cutoff BA & BSc Programme
Delhi University Admission 2026: Check Miranda House Round 2 Cutoff BA & BSc Programme

Delhi University (DU) has released the CSAS UG Round 2 seat allocation for the 2026-27 academic session. Candidates seeking admission to Miranda House can now check the category-wise Round 2 closing scores for BA and BSc programmes. The Round 2 cutoff reflects the minimum CUET UG marks required for admission across various categories, depending on seat availability and candidate preferences.

Candidates allotted seats in Round 2 must accept their allotted seat before the timeline and complete the document verification and fee payment to secure their admission.

Candidates can check the Round 2 cutoff for Miranda House and evaluate their admission chances for their preferred programme to plan the further steps in the admission process.

Miranda House (W) 2026: CUET Round 2 Cutoff

The table below highlights the category-wise CUET UG Round 2 cutoff for Miranda House. B.A. (Hons.) Political Science recorded the highest cutoff at 930.04 for the unreserved category, followed by B.A. Program (Economics + Political Science) at 904.16 and B.A. (Hons.) History at 882.70.

COLLEGE NAME

PROGRAMME NAME

UR

OBC-NCL

SC

ST

EWS

Miranda House (W)

B.A. (Hons.) Bengali

247.6219

249.6747

228.9501

363.3027

197.8216

Miranda House (W)

B.A. (Hons.) Economics

831.2598

678.8806

589.5213

467.8696

746.4189

Miranda House (W)

B.A. (Hons.) English

851.3315

759.9522

731.1145

716.7797

776.7736

Miranda House (W)

B.A. (Hons.) Geography

876.9554

821.9505

757.0366

775.3523

823.5924

Miranda House (W)

B.A. (Hons.) Hindi

573.399

363.362

396.6185

148.9103

376.6508

Miranda House (W)

B.A. (Hons.) History

882.7099

839.3095

766.2297

715.764

839.7155

Miranda House (W)

B.A. (Hons.) Philosophy

822.4116

708.636

636.0342

659.5593

748.4544

Miranda House (W)

B.A. (Hons.) Political Science

930.0445

897.3336

859.8623

836.548

889.298

Miranda House (W)

B.A. (Hons.) Sanskrit

224.7112

157.1718

204.6818

  

235.813

Miranda House (W)

B.A. (Hons.) Sociology

850.6069

763.4903

695.6031

726.3819

777.9338

Miranda House (W)

B.A. Program (Bengali/Tamil/Punjabi +

Geography/History/Political Science)

715.2989

554.5057

624.4547

255.0909

513.9698

Miranda House (W)

B.A. Program (Economics + History)

860.3937

803.6136

716.4316

722.4325

827.6042

Miranda House (W)

B.A. Program (Economics + Mathematics)

841.4369

697.8068

545.4582

582.5511

759.7796

Miranda House (W)

B.A. Program (Economics + Political Science)

904.1637

844.4032

822.2912

839.235

835.1102

Miranda House (W)

B.A. Program (English + History/Political

Science)

857.2885

801.5899

742.8215

703.6074

800.189

Miranda House (W)

B.A. Program (Geography + History)

852.5434

809.069

734.2688

711.1396

792.8015

Miranda House (W)

B.A. Program (Geography + Political Science)

867.6405

832.5121

758.1339

842.8382

814.0175

Miranda House (W)

B.A. Program (History + Political Science)

886.278

846.1386

797.1895

821.4666

837.578

Miranda House (W)

B.A. Program (Philosophy/Physical Education/Sociology +

Geography/History/Political Science)

847.481

773.7907

734.9628

751.8772

770.6714

Miranda House (W)

B.A. Program (Sanskrit/Hindi +

Geography/History/Political Science)

794.6547

742.7678

646.6562

516.0115

751.6585

Miranda House (W)

B.Sc. (Hons.) Botany

625.2527

569.0195

508.6785

443.8747

577.1103

Miranda House (W)

B.Sc. (Hons.) Chemistry

461.4036

395.619

322.5049

233.3657

384.2324

Miranda House (W)

B.Sc. (Hons.) Mathematics

730.7514

583.4921

500.0467

463.5321

595.4653

Miranda House (W)

B.Sc. (Hons.) Physics

480.3772

403.4807

288.7568

223.9066

383.0198

Miranda House (W)

B.Sc. (Hons.) Zoology

657.8643

614.7307

544.0084

495.7448

604.796

Miranda House (W)

B.Sc. (Prog.) Life Science

644.6855

613.2955

542.0474

472.6214

615.4143

Miranda House (W)

B.Sc. (Prog.) Physical Science with Computer

Science/ Informatics Practices

453.802

360.0468

242.9159

244.8358

386.9007

Miranda House (W)

Bachelor of Elementary Education (B.El.Ed.)

716.1752

607.2605

623.862

423.1947

619.856

Himani Chopra
Himani Chopra

Executive - Editorial

Himani Chopra is an education content professional at Jagran New Media with over 3.5 years of experience in creating student-focused content on higher education. She specializes in covering management, engineering, law, and medical colleges, delivering informative articles, rankings, lists, and quizzes that help students make informed academic decisions. She holds a Master's degree in English Literature and combines strong research skills with a passion for simplifying complex education-related topics. In her leisure time, she enjoys watching movies and listening to music.

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First Published: Jul 27, 2026, 22:44 IST

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