CBSE Class 12 Result 2026 LIVE
Focus

DU Admission 2026: Check Category Wise Round 2 Cutoff for Sri Aurobindo College

By Himani Chopra
Last Updated: Jul 28, 2026, 18:35 IST

DU has released the CSAS UG Round 2 seat allocation and cutoff on its official website. Candidates aiming for admission to Delhi University’s South campus colleges can now check the CUET Round 2 cutoff for Sri Aurobindo College to analyse their selection chances in University of Delhi for the 2026-27 academic session.

DU Admission 2026: Check Category Wise Round 2 Cutoff for Sri Aurobindo College
DU Admission 2026: Check Category Wise Round 2 Cutoff for Sri Aurobindo College

Sri Aurobindo College has released the CUET UG Round 2 cutoff through DU Common Seat Allocation System (CSAS) on July 25, 2026. The Common University Entrance Test (CUET) is the primary eligibility criteria for candidates seeking admission to undergraduate courses in University of Delhi. 

Aspirants targeting Delhi University’s South campus colleges can now check the category-wise CUET Round 2 cutoff for Sri Aurobindo College. The Round 2 seat allocation has been prepared based on CUET UG 2026 scores, candidate preference during choice-filling, seat intake, and category-wise reservation. Applicants allotted seats in this round must confirm their allotted seat, complete document verification, and fee payment, before the given timeline

Sri Aurobindo College 2026: CUET Round 2 Cutoff

This table highlights the CUET UG Round 2 cutoff for Sri Aurobindo College. B.Com (Hons) recorded the highest cutoff for the Unreserved category at 742.9864, followed closely by B.Com at 691.2862. 

COLLEGE NAME

PROGRAMME NAME

UR

OBC-NCL

SC

ST

EWS

Sri Aurobindo College (Day)

B.A. (Hons.) English

608.0169

457.7779

414.007

286.7701

423.0183

Sri Aurobindo College (Day)

B.A. (Hons.) Hindi

167.66

        

Sri Aurobindo College (Day)

B.A. (Hons.) Political Science

649.9166

518.5945

467.9693

464.7092

439.6444

Sri Aurobindo College (Day)

B.A. Program (Commerce + Economics)

640.9109

437.043

349.8689

136.2526

480.1321

Sri Aurobindo College (Day)

B.A. Program (Economics + History)

562.1049

362.0318

329.2259

  

339.2466

Sri Aurobindo College (Day)

B.A. Program (Economics + Political Science)

585.2532

400.9912

345.549

389.3758

354.4212

Sri Aurobindo College (Day)

B.A. Program (History + Political Science)

551.4937

393.0315

392.7198

204.845

158.7048

Sri Aurobindo College (Day)

B.A. Program (Sanskrit + Economics)

513.9109

203.8857

207.0021

    

Sri Aurobindo College (Day)

B.A. Program (Sanskrit + History)

416.2773

177.0068

297.2307

    

Sri Aurobindo College (Day)

B.A. Program (Sanskrit + Political Science)

411.4739

153.4832

      

Sri Aurobindo College (Day)

B.Com.

691.2862

526.3923

427.5286

223.0334

610.6342

Sri Aurobindo College (Day)

B.Com. (Hons.)

742.9864

615.8283

514.6968

194.2895

677.5202

Sri Aurobindo College (Day)

B.Sc. (Hons.) Electronics

255.8659

177.6664

61.1887

  

151.6534

Sri Aurobindo College (Day)

B.Sc. (Prog.) Life Science

503.1613

435.2431

361.1982

278.8062

423.4466

Sri Aurobindo College (Day)

B.Sc. (Prog.) Physical Science with Chemistry

204.8699

95.243

63.8666

  

55.2657

Factors Affecting DU Round 2 Cutoff

The Round 2 cutoff for Sri Aurobindo College depends on various factors, including:

  • Number of applicants for each programme
  • CUET UG 2026 scores obtained by candidates
  • Seat availability after Round 1 admissions
  • Category-wise reservation 
  • Candidate preference during CSAS counselling

Himani Chopra
Himani Chopra

Executive - Editorial

Himani Chopra is an education content professional at Jagran New Media with over 3.5 years of experience in creating student-focused content on higher education. She specializes in covering management, engineering, law, and medical colleges, delivering informative articles, rankings, lists, and quizzes that help students make informed academic decisions. She holds a Master's degree in English Literature and combines strong research skills with a passion for simplifying complex education-related topics. In her leisure time, she enjoys watching movies and listening to music.

... Read More
First Published: Jul 28, 2026, 18:34 IST

Latest Stories

Get here latest School, CBSE and Govt Jobs notification and articles in English and Hindi for Sarkari Naukari, Sarkari Result and Exam Preparation. Empower your learning journey with Jagran Josh App - Your trusted guide for exams, career, and knowledge! Download Now

Trending

Education News Live

Popular Searches

Latest Education News