DU Admission 2026: Check Category Wise Round 2 Cutoff for Sri Aurobindo College
DU has released the CSAS UG Round 2 seat allocation and cutoff on its official website. Candidates aiming for admission to Delhi University’s South campus colleges can now check the CUET Round 2 cutoff for Sri Aurobindo College to analyse their selection chances in University of Delhi for the 2026-27 academic session.
Sri Aurobindo College has released the CUET UG Round 2 cutoff through DU Common Seat Allocation System (CSAS) on July 25, 2026. The Common University Entrance Test (CUET) is the primary eligibility criteria for candidates seeking admission to undergraduate courses in University of Delhi.
Aspirants targeting Delhi University’s South campus colleges can now check the category-wise CUET Round 2 cutoff for Sri Aurobindo College. The Round 2 seat allocation has been prepared based on CUET UG 2026 scores, candidate preference during choice-filling, seat intake, and category-wise reservation. Applicants allotted seats in this round must confirm their allotted seat, complete document verification, and fee payment, before the given timeline
Sri Aurobindo College 2026: CUET Round 2 Cutoff
This table highlights the CUET UG Round 2 cutoff for Sri Aurobindo College. B.Com (Hons) recorded the highest cutoff for the Unreserved category at 742.9864, followed closely by B.Com at 691.2862.
|
COLLEGE NAME
|
PROGRAMME NAME
|
UR
|
OBC-NCL
|
SC
|
ST
|
EWS
|
Sri Aurobindo College (Day)
|
B.A. (Hons.) English
|
608.0169
|
457.7779
|
414.007
|
286.7701
|
423.0183
|
Sri Aurobindo College (Day)
|
B.A. (Hons.) Hindi
|
167.66
|
Sri Aurobindo College (Day)
|
B.A. (Hons.) Political Science
|
649.9166
|
518.5945
|
467.9693
|
464.7092
|
439.6444
|
Sri Aurobindo College (Day)
|
B.A. Program (Commerce + Economics)
|
640.9109
|
437.043
|
349.8689
|
136.2526
|
480.1321
|
Sri Aurobindo College (Day)
|
B.A. Program (Economics + History)
|
562.1049
|
362.0318
|
329.2259
|
339.2466
|
Sri Aurobindo College (Day)
|
B.A. Program (Economics + Political Science)
|
585.2532
|
400.9912
|
345.549
|
389.3758
|
354.4212
|
Sri Aurobindo College (Day)
|
B.A. Program (History + Political Science)
|
551.4937
|
393.0315
|
392.7198
|
204.845
|
158.7048
|
Sri Aurobindo College (Day)
|
B.A. Program (Sanskrit + Economics)
|
513.9109
|
203.8857
|
207.0021
|
Sri Aurobindo College (Day)
|
B.A. Program (Sanskrit + History)
|
416.2773
|
177.0068
|
297.2307
|
Sri Aurobindo College (Day)
|
B.A. Program (Sanskrit + Political Science)
|
411.4739
|
153.4832
|
Sri Aurobindo College (Day)
|
B.Com.
|
691.2862
|
526.3923
|
427.5286
|
223.0334
|
610.6342
|
Sri Aurobindo College (Day)
|
B.Com. (Hons.)
|
742.9864
|
615.8283
|
514.6968
|
194.2895
|
677.5202
|
Sri Aurobindo College (Day)
|
B.Sc. (Hons.) Electronics
|
255.8659
|
177.6664
|
61.1887
|
151.6534
|
Sri Aurobindo College (Day)
|
B.Sc. (Prog.) Life Science
|
503.1613
|
435.2431
|
361.1982
|
278.8062
|
423.4466
|
Sri Aurobindo College (Day)
|
B.Sc. (Prog.) Physical Science with Chemistry
|
204.8699
|
95.243
|
63.8666
|
55.2657
Factors Affecting DU Round 2 Cutoff
The Round 2 cutoff for Sri Aurobindo College depends on various factors, including:
- Number of applicants for each programme
- CUET UG 2026 scores obtained by candidates
- Seat availability after Round 1 admissions
- Category-wise reservation
- Candidate preference during CSAS counselling
Executive - Editorial
Himani Chopra is an education content professional at Jagran New Media with over 3.5 years of experience in creating student-focused content on higher education. She specializes in covering management, engineering, law, and medical colleges, delivering informative articles, rankings, lists, and quizzes that help students make informed academic decisions. She holds a Master's degree in English Literature and combines strong research skills with a passion for simplifying complex education-related topics. In her leisure time, she enjoys watching movies and listening to music.