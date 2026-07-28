DU Admission 2026: Check Category Wise Round 2 Cutoff for Sri Aurobindo College

Sri Aurobindo College has released the CUET UG Round 2 cutoff through DU Common Seat Allocation System (CSAS) on July 25, 2026. The Common University Entrance Test (CUET) is the primary eligibility criteria for candidates seeking admission to undergraduate courses in University of Delhi.

Aspirants targeting Delhi University’s South campus colleges can now check the category-wise CUET Round 2 cutoff for Sri Aurobindo College. The Round 2 seat allocation has been prepared based on CUET UG 2026 scores, candidate preference during choice-filling, seat intake, and category-wise reservation. Applicants allotted seats in this round must confirm their allotted seat, complete document verification, and fee payment, before the given timeline

Sri Aurobindo College 2026: CUET Round 2 Cutoff

This table highlights the CUET UG Round 2 cutoff for Sri Aurobindo College. B.Com (Hons) recorded the highest cutoff for the Unreserved category at 742.9864, followed closely by B.Com at 691.2862.