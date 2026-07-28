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DU Admission 2026: Kirori Mal College Round 2 Seat Allotment; Check Cutoff Marks Here

By Jaya Gupta
Last Updated: Jul 28, 2026, 13:55 IST

Check DU Round 2 seat allotment cutoff marks for admission to Kirori Mal College. Students can check category-wise and course-wise marks shared below. The Round 2 marks were released on July 25, 2026, on admission.uod.ac.in.

DU Admission 2026: Kirori Mal College Round 2 Seat Allotment; Check Cutoff Marks Here
DU Admission 2026: Kirori Mal College Round 2 Seat Allotment; Check Cutoff Marks Here

Kirori Mal College Round 2 seat allotment process has started. The admission will be managed through the CSAS (Common Seat Allocation System) counseling process. Students can check admission.uod.ac.in for a complete list of cutoff marks for undergraduate courses in science, commerce, and arts. 

The most competitive course to get into Kirori Mal College is B.A. (Hons.) Economics. The admission for the program begins at 833.1569 (unreserved) score. The least competitive is B.Sc. Applied Physical Sciences with Analytical Methods in Chemistry & Biochemistry, which begins at 355.2241 marks. Check a complete list shared below. 

DU Admission 2026: Kirori Mal College Round 2 Seat Allotment Marks 

The table shared below contains a list of undergraduate courses offered at Kirori Mal, DU college. Students can check out category-wise distribution of B.A. (Hons.), B.Com (Hons.) and B.Sc. programs' cutoff scores for unreserved, OBC-NCL, SC, ST and EWS categories. 

PROGRAMME NAME

UR

OBC-NCL

SC

ST

EWS

B.A. (Hons.) Economics

833.1569

689.1634

628.3679

560.7008

743.2958

B.A. (Hons.) English

815.6138

732.0432

711.6933

671.115

746.3734

B.A. (Hons.) Geography

860.8788

816.3682

764.3526

747.1994

820.2853

B.A. (Hons.) Hindi

553.3313

426.0377

380.0165

216.4108

319.9624

B.A. (Hons.) History

854.0284

796.5417

743.5394

718.5726

815.0474

B.A. (Hons.) Political Science

904.7144

877.5781

822.6328

810.9472

878.3929

B.A. (Hons.) Sanskrit

220.8705

286.6449

232.6585

  

269.0863

B.A. (Hons.) Urdu

314.5358

246.3042

88.0842

  

194.7634

B.A. Program (Bengali + History)

637.3807

398.6267

398.8034

  

463.052

B.A. Program (Bengali + Political Science)

660.5898

538.2436

452.9715

293.9361

585.4923

B.A. Program (Economics + History)

851.1427

775.8433

710.7179

691.5012

800.9525

B.A. Program (Economics + Philosophy)

845.3795

779.3146

699.2663

682.9972

824.3189

B.A. Program (Economics + Political Science)

883.844

797.9327

739.8475

735.383

817.1702

B.A. Program (English + Political Science)

852.484

803.2482

764.0214

720.0186

809.8362

B.A. Program (Hindi + Political Science)

839.0578

811.3725

686.1687

681.7067

780.4789

B.A. Program (History + Philosophy)

834.2448

787.8927

677.5332

702.3327

806.839

B.A. Program (History + Political Science)

880.8468

846.062

777.3182

806.6211

831.3634

B.A. Program (Philosophy + Political

Science)

841.4293

802.3999

714.0782

702.9493

772.2786

B.Com.

887.5998

805.6254

735.5694

632.0046

852.7686

B.Com. (Hons.)

902.1573

823.0158

752.2817

654.8067

870.5415

B.Sc. (Hons.) Botany

587.7661

533.4747

461.0961

388.9032

551.8138

B.Sc. (Hons.) Chemistry

418.0177

352.1876

259.92

155.8359

367.4758

B.Sc. (Hons.) Mathematics

739.9252

583.2088

506.2268

378.1618

642.0037

B.Sc. (Hons.) Physics

458.8105

389.0184

269.0318

169.2641

390.0173

B.Sc. (Hons.) Statistics

813.8389

642.0923

595.464

459.4171

718.4392

B.Sc. (Hons.) Zoology

621.9993

576.2632

509.9232

438.1587

574.5433

B.Sc. (Prog.) Life Science

615.5254

573.9945

491.6656

409.8863

589.6047

B.Sc. (Prog.) Physical Science with Chemistry

368.4772

295.4259

209.8944

106.4012

289.2363

B.Sc. (Prog.) Physical Science with Computer

Science/ Informatics Practices

440.3488

383.5998

255.0507

184.8739

410.9486

B.Sc. Applied Physical Sciences with

Analytical Methods in Chemistry & Biochemistry

355.2241

291.531

185.0849

104.9708

285.3407

How to Check DU Round 2 cutoff 2026? 

Here are the steps to check University of Delhi Round 2 closing ranks for a list of colleges: 

Step 1. Go to DU’s official admission portal at ugadmission.uod.ac.in

Step 2. Log in to your student's account via CUET UG application number and password. 

Step 3. Students can access the DU CSAS UG Cutoff List 2026.

Step 4. Evaluate your admission options as per your CUET UG scores. Match it with DU UG cutoff marks shared here.

Jaya Gupta
Jaya Gupta

Executive - Editorial

Jaya Gupta is an Education Content professional with over four years of experience in writing marketing and academic content, alongside a year of experience working with an indie publishing house. Currently, she is covering higher education content for Jagran Josh (Jagran New Media), leveraging her academic knowledge. She specializes in covering management, engineering, law, medical colleges, study abroad and GATE exams. She holds a Master's degree in English Literature, successfully qualified the 2024 UGC NET, and has guided more than 100 students in framing effective study-abroad academic essays. Her writing interests vary across education, creative expression, and digital culture.

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First Published: Jul 28, 2026, 13:55 IST

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