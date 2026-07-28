Kirori Mal College Round 2 seat allotment process has started. The admission will be managed through the CSAS (Common Seat Allocation System) counseling process. Students can check admission.uod.ac.in for a complete list of cutoff marks for undergraduate courses in science, commerce, and arts.

The most competitive course to get into Kirori Mal College is B.A. (Hons.) Economics. The admission for the program begins at 833.1569 (unreserved) score. The least competitive is B.Sc. Applied Physical Sciences with Analytical Methods in Chemistry & Biochemistry, which begins at 355.2241 marks. Check a complete list shared below.

DU Admission 2026: Kirori Mal College Round 2 Seat Allotment Marks

The table shared below contains a list of undergraduate courses offered at Kirori Mal, DU college. Students can check out category-wise distribution of B.A. (Hons.), B.Com (Hons.) and B.Sc. programs' cutoff scores for unreserved, OBC-NCL, SC, ST and EWS categories.