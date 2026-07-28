DU Admission 2026: Kirori Mal College Round 2 Seat Allotment; Check Cutoff Marks Here
Check DU Round 2 seat allotment cutoff marks for admission to Kirori Mal College. Students can check category-wise and course-wise marks shared below. The Round 2 marks were released on July 25, 2026, on admission.uod.ac.in.
Kirori Mal College Round 2 seat allotment process has started. The admission will be managed through the CSAS (Common Seat Allocation System) counseling process. Students can check admission.uod.ac.in for a complete list of cutoff marks for undergraduate courses in science, commerce, and arts.
The most competitive course to get into Kirori Mal College is B.A. (Hons.) Economics. The admission for the program begins at 833.1569 (unreserved) score. The least competitive is B.Sc. Applied Physical Sciences with Analytical Methods in Chemistry & Biochemistry, which begins at 355.2241 marks. Check a complete list shared below.
DU Admission 2026: Kirori Mal College Round 2 Seat Allotment Marks
The table shared below contains a list of undergraduate courses offered at Kirori Mal, DU college. Students can check out category-wise distribution of B.A. (Hons.), B.Com (Hons.) and B.Sc. programs' cutoff scores for unreserved, OBC-NCL, SC, ST and EWS categories.
|
PROGRAMME NAME
|
UR
|
OBC-NCL
|
SC
|
ST
|
EWS
|
B.A. (Hons.) Economics
|
833.1569
|
689.1634
|
628.3679
|
560.7008
|
743.2958
|
B.A. (Hons.) English
|
815.6138
|
732.0432
|
711.6933
|
671.115
|
746.3734
|
B.A. (Hons.) Geography
|
860.8788
|
816.3682
|
764.3526
|
747.1994
|
820.2853
|
B.A. (Hons.) Hindi
|
553.3313
|
426.0377
|
380.0165
|
216.4108
|
319.9624
|
B.A. (Hons.) History
|
854.0284
|
796.5417
|
743.5394
|
718.5726
|
815.0474
|
B.A. (Hons.) Political Science
|
904.7144
|
877.5781
|
822.6328
|
810.9472
|
878.3929
|
B.A. (Hons.) Sanskrit
|
220.8705
|
286.6449
|
232.6585
|
269.0863
|
B.A. (Hons.) Urdu
|
314.5358
|
246.3042
|
88.0842
|
194.7634
|
B.A. Program (Bengali + History)
|
637.3807
|
398.6267
|
398.8034
|
463.052
|
B.A. Program (Bengali + Political Science)
|
660.5898
|
538.2436
|
452.9715
|
293.9361
|
585.4923
|
B.A. Program (Economics + History)
|
851.1427
|
775.8433
|
710.7179
|
691.5012
|
800.9525
|
B.A. Program (Economics + Philosophy)
|
845.3795
|
779.3146
|
699.2663
|
682.9972
|
824.3189
|
B.A. Program (Economics + Political Science)
|
883.844
|
797.9327
|
739.8475
|
735.383
|
817.1702
|
B.A. Program (English + Political Science)
|
852.484
|
803.2482
|
764.0214
|
720.0186
|
809.8362
|
B.A. Program (Hindi + Political Science)
|
839.0578
|
811.3725
|
686.1687
|
681.7067
|
780.4789
|
B.A. Program (History + Philosophy)
|
834.2448
|
787.8927
|
677.5332
|
702.3327
|
806.839
|
B.A. Program (History + Political Science)
|
880.8468
|
846.062
|
777.3182
|
806.6211
|
831.3634
|
B.A. Program (Philosophy + Political
Science)
|
841.4293
|
802.3999
|
714.0782
|
702.9493
|
772.2786
|
B.Com.
|
887.5998
|
805.6254
|
735.5694
|
632.0046
|
852.7686
|
B.Com. (Hons.)
|
902.1573
|
823.0158
|
752.2817
|
654.8067
|
870.5415
|
B.Sc. (Hons.) Botany
|
587.7661
|
533.4747
|
461.0961
|
388.9032
|
551.8138
|
B.Sc. (Hons.) Chemistry
|
418.0177
|
352.1876
|
259.92
|
155.8359
|
367.4758
|
B.Sc. (Hons.) Mathematics
|
739.9252
|
583.2088
|
506.2268
|
378.1618
|
642.0037
|
B.Sc. (Hons.) Physics
|
458.8105
|
389.0184
|
269.0318
|
169.2641
|
390.0173
|
B.Sc. (Hons.) Statistics
|
813.8389
|
642.0923
|
595.464
|
459.4171
|
718.4392
|
B.Sc. (Hons.) Zoology
|
621.9993
|
576.2632
|
509.9232
|
438.1587
|
574.5433
|
B.Sc. (Prog.) Life Science
|
615.5254
|
573.9945
|
491.6656
|
409.8863
|
589.6047
|
B.Sc. (Prog.) Physical Science with Chemistry
|
368.4772
|
295.4259
|
209.8944
|
106.4012
|
289.2363
|
B.Sc. (Prog.) Physical Science with Computer
Science/ Informatics Practices
|
440.3488
|
383.5998
|
255.0507
|
184.8739
|
410.9486
|
B.Sc. Applied Physical Sciences with
Analytical Methods in Chemistry & Biochemistry
|
355.2241
|
291.531
|
185.0849
|
104.9708
|
285.3407
How to Check DU Round 2 cutoff 2026?
Here are the steps to check University of Delhi Round 2 closing ranks for a list of colleges:
Step 1. Go to DU’s official admission portal at ugadmission.uod.ac.in
Step 2. Log in to your student's account via CUET UG application number and password.
Step 3. Students can access the DU CSAS UG Cutoff List 2026.
Step 4. Evaluate your admission options as per your CUET UG scores. Match it with DU UG cutoff marks shared here.
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