DU Admission 2026: Massive Round 2 Cutoff Drops at Deshbandhu, Maharaja Agrasen, and Zakir Husain Colleges. Check Details Here
DU Admission 2026: The University of Delhi has released its Round 2 cutoffs, and the data reveals that there are significant mark drops across popular courses at Deshbandhu, Maharaja Agrasen, and Zakir Husain colleges. Candidates can check the comparative analysis here.
Delhi University Admission 2026: The University of Delhi (DU) has released the Round 2 Cutoff for DU Admission 2026. The DU Round 2 remains very competitive if we talk particularly for top-tier courses at Deshbandhu College, Maharaja Agrasen College, and Zakir Husain Delhi College. Candidates can now check the cutoffs across various categories, including UR, OBC, SC, ST, and EWS.
As per the recent data released by DU, there has been a constant decrease in the cutoffs, with many popular programmes having seen a drop of 20 to 30 marks, such as Deshbandhu College B.Sc. (Hons) Physics, which dropped from 348.30 in Round 1 to 290.36 in Round 2, and Maharaja Agrasen B.Sc. (Hons) Electronics saw a significant dip from 308.50 to 267.75. Programmes like B.A. (Hons) Arabic or Bengali at Zakir Husain have become accessible in Round 2.
Delhi University Admission 2026: Analysis of Popular Courses in Maharaja Agrasen, Zakir Husain, & Deshbandhu College
Candidates can check the table below to track the movement in the unreserved (UR) category for the high-demand courses at Maharaja Agrasen, Zakir Husain & Deshbandhu colleges
|
College Name
|
Programme Name
|
Round 1 Cutoff
|
Round 2 Cutoff
|
Point Drop
|
Deshbandhu College
|
B.A. (Hons) Economics
|
704.83
|
680.66
|
24.17
|
Deshbandhu College
|
B.A. (Hons) Political Science
|
709.12
|
691.45
|
17.67
|
Deshbandhu College
|
B.Com. (Hons.)
|
763.04
|
743.43
|
19.61
|
Maharaja Agrasen College
|
B.A. (Hons) Political Science
|
698.65
|
669.73
|
28.92
|
Maharaja Agrasen College
|
B.Com. (Hons.)
|
740.61
|
720.81
|
19.80
|
Zakir Husain Delhi College
|
B.A. (Hons) Economics
|
677.75
|
648.52
|
29.23
|
Zakir Husain Delhi College
|
B.A. (Hons) Political Science
|
672.31
|
635.14
|
37.17
|
Zakir Husain Delhi College
|
B.A. (Hons.) Psychology
|
793.73
|
774.59
|
19.14
|
Zakir Husain Delhi College
|
B.Com. (Hons.)
|
712.67
|
682.33
|
30.34
Detailed College-Wise Breakdown: Deshbandu College
After analysing the data of DU trends, Deshbandhu College stands as a clear indicator of a shift in demands. While B.A. (Hons.) Economics saw a notable drop of 24.17 marks, the real movement happened in the specialised programmes. Candidates can check the table below for Round 2 Cutoffs
- B.A. (Hons) Sanskrit: 113.04 marks drop (from 409.49 to 296.45)
- B.A. Program (Sanskrit + Philosophy): 99.47 marks drop (from 576.47 to 477.00)
- B.A. (Hons.) Hindi: 92.92 marks drop (from 340.63 to 247.71)
|
PROGRAMME NAME
|
UR
|
OBC-NCL
|
SC
|
ST
|
EWS
|
B.A. (Hons.) Economics
|
680.663
|
417.9587
|
282.396
|
486.346
|
B.A. (Hons.) English
|
639.2106
|
483.7342
|
436.3013
|
419.8242
|
463.1835
|
B.A. (Hons.) Hindi
|
247.7125
|
98.4337
|
162.4053
|
B.A. (Hons.) History
|
621.5597
|
491.8203
|
431.0148
|
297.3378
|
420.2238
|
B.A. (Hons.) Political Science
|
691.4525
|
568.601
|
496.5827
|
483.3476
|
504.9452
|
B.A. (Hons.) Sanskrit
|
296.4462
|
81.009
|
150.8225
|
B.A. Program (Bengali + History)
|
408.6338
|
B.A. Program (Bengali + Political Science)
|
385.9681
|
B.A. Program (Economics + History)
|
649.0895
|
531.5321
|
447.2901
|
477.6753
|
B.A. Program (Economics + Mathematics)
|
663.2174
|
479.6035
|
224.6129
|
434.7875
|
B.A. Program (Economics + Philosophy)
|
713.5305
|
464.1776
|
397.1057
|
472.048
|
B.A. Program (Economics + Political Science)
|
705.9612
|
556.0569
|
448.622
|
352.7864
|
496.2811
|
B.A. Program (English + Economics)
|
708.2298
|
536.9009
|
437.174
|
414.5675
|
572.2592
|
B.A. Program (English + History)
|
642.0661
|
521.6137
|
470.8279
|
495.1852
|
B.A. Program (English + Mathematics)
|
592.4896
|
459.4923
|
342.2312
|
492.1373
|
B.A. Program (English + Philosophy)
|
635.5503
|
481.7056
|
441.3026
|
401.7378
|
436.1479
|
B.A. Program (English + Political Science)
|
668.416
|
542.3275
|
489.964
|
501.4476
|
493.0185
|
B.A. Program (Hindi + Economics)
|
587.429
|
380.9969
|
349.1001
|
B.A. Program (Hindi + History)
|
554.4208
|
370.2316
|
401.1319
|
302.0824
|
B.A. Program (Hindi + Philosophy)
|
548.1967
|
392.042
|
347.1413
|
B.A. Program (Hindi + Political Science)
|
608.7909
|
454.9118
|
402.2466
|
377.2664
|
B.A. Program (History + Mathematics)
|
590.2638
|
382.9045
|
260.7316
|
207.4374
|
B.A. Program (History + Philosophy)
|
625.8946
|
473.3482
|
428.1673
|
348.038
|
B.A. Program (History + Political Science)
|
639.4042
|
529.9005
|
473.3227
|
408.1165
|
504.819
|
B.A. Program (Mathematics + Philosophy)
|
559.9988
|
355.6818
|
257.6839
|
252.8649
|
B.A. Program (Mathematics + Political Science)
|
624.2283
|
382.8163
|
172.4267
|
285.8929
|
B.A. Program (Philosophy + Political Science)
|
675.8815
|
566.5709
|
486.5318
|
386.5345
|
493.1772
|
B.A. Program (Punjabi + History)
|
310.6784
|
B.A. Program (Punjabi + Political Science)
|
412.0596
|
277.9469
|
B.A. Program (Sanskrit + Economics)
|
520.2469
|
256.6902
|
275.9527
|
B.A. Program (Sanskrit + History)
|
407.6033
|
233.8028
|
B.A. Program (Sanskrit + Philosophy)
|
476.9962
|
127.3416
|
230.651
|
B.A. Program (Sanskrit + Political Science)
|
513.6422
|
427.0638
|
267.8619
|
B.A. Program (Sindhi + History)
|
278.046
|
B.Com. (Hons.)
|
743.4325
|
606.3449
|
540.3492
|
167.2515
|
679.5799
|
B.Sc. (Hons.) Bio-Chemistry
|
583.0739
|
492.8667
|
412.8083
|
345.6574
|
508.0598
|
B.Sc. (Hons.) Botany
|
501.5482
|
436.0337
|
364.0539
|
279.5376
|
431.4997
|
B.Sc. (Hons.) Chemistry
|
288.4476
|
193.6347
|
131.4804
|
181.8814
|
B.Sc. (Hons.) Mathematics
|
481.9018
|
340.3297
|
164.6361
|
222.3867
|
345.2588
|
B.Sc. (Hons.) Physics
|
290.3633
|
184.81
|
66.8008
|
183.3263
|
B.Sc. (Hons.) Zoology
|
517.3453
|
451.9607
|
376.2517
|
306.1647
|
455.0142
|
B.Sc. (Prog.) Applied Physical Sciences with
Industrial Chemistry
|
212.4744
|
116.2959
|
52.3016
|
45.431
|
B.Sc. (Prog.) Life Science
|
515.7918
|
449.4471
|
371.2134
|
290.9353
|
431.7861
|
B.Sc. (Prog.) Physical Science with Chemistry
|
217.353
|
126.2607
|
68.1945
|
95.1992
|
B.Sc. (Prog.) Physical Science with Computer Science/ Informatics Practices
|
276.8207
|
191.121
|
122.8948
|
201.872
Detailed College-Wise Breakdown: Maharaja Agrasen College
In Maharaja Agrasen College, the 28.92 marks dip is seen in political science. Candidates can check the table below for Round 2 Cutoffs
- B.A. (Hons) Journalism saw a healthy dip to 678.05.
- B.A. (Hons) Business Economics is now available at 606.81 (UR)
- B.Com. (Hons) programme dropped from 740.60 to 720.80
|
Name of Programme
|
UR
|
OBC-NCL
|
SC
|
ST
|
EWS
|
B.A. (Hons.) Business Economics
|
606.8165
|
390.81
|
267.7657
|
450.8112
|
B.A. (Hons.) English
|
633.1097
|
454.359
|
432.6715
|
320.0028
|
414.0356
|
B.A. (Hons.) Hindi
|
145.6617
|
106.2901
|
B.A. (Hons.) Journalism
|
678.0572
|
533.0377
|
496.1661
|
373.8603
|
547.6833
|
B.A. (Hons.) Political Science
|
669.7327
|
528.8472
|
497.3679
|
436.6514
|
472.688
|
B.A. Program (Commerce + Economics)
|
708.4254
|
479.6544
|
494.1748
|
453.3185
|
558.4697
|
B.A. Program (Commerce + History)
|
586.4746
|
379.2155
|
333.0091
|
431.5709
|
392.2089
|
B.A. Program (Commerce + Mathematics)
|
629.1757
|
348.9587
|
187.9205
|
370.1575
|
B.A. Program (Commerce + Political Science)
|
603.9289
|
392.035
|
361.8249
|
377.9585
|
474.9463
|
B.A. Program (Computer Applications + Economics)
|
629.0593
|
419.7163
|
325.4636
|
433.0748
|
B.A. Program (Computer Applications + History)
|
524.6659
|
339.3057
|
161.8966
|
283.075
|
B.A. Program (Computer Applications +
Mathematics)
|
617.9244
|
410.596
|
410.6177
|
362.071
|
402.9159
|
B.A. Program (Computer Applications + Political Science)
|
517.6775
|
382.4093
|
272.8942
|
289.2101
|
317.0831
|
B.A. Program (English + Economics)
|
651.2136
|
520.1198
|
406.3501
|
374.8209
|
619.5334
|
B.A. Program (English + History)
|
622.2781
|
535.1363
|
457.6147
|
382.0002
|
391.012
|
B.A. Program (English + Mathematics)
|
568.3615
|
364.6218
|
334.388
|
298.9435
|
B.A. Program (English + Political Science)
|
637.3286
|
529.4831
|
465.5174
|
428.035
|
432.3147
|
B.A. Program (Hindi + Economics)
|
557.0406
|
364.55
|
295.0975
|
386.5978
|
B.A. Program (Hindi + History)
|
506.5561
|
344.811
|
330.5316
|
169.4525
|
B.A. Program (Hindi + Mathematics)
|
451.4635
|
203.8424
|
280.8683
|
B.A. Program (Hindi + Political Science)
|
531.0885
|
370.1055
|
408.8313
|
408.8957
|
B.Com. (Hons.)
|
720.8067
|
534.0547
|
468.4718
|
174.1855
|
628.5515
|
B.Sc. (Hons.) Electronics
|
267.7523
|
162.4532
|
61.8073
|
148.2284
|
B.Sc. (Prog.) Mathematical Sciences
|
443.2293
|
262.6206
|
99.7994
|
329.3874
|
B.Sc. (Prog.) Physical Science with Chemistry
|
237.8161
|
152.6182
|
83.6171
|
126.2098
|
B.Sc. (Prog.) Physical Science with Computer
Science/ Informatics Practices
|
281.96
|
191.3174
|
126.2087
|
198.8064
Detailed College-Wise Breakdown: Zakir Hussain College
The cutoff trends at Zakir Hussain College show that the B.A. (Hons) Psychology cutoff moved from 793.73 to 774.59. B.A. (Hons) Bengali closed at just 195.68 (UR), and B.A. (Hons) Hindi at 134.90 (UR). Candidates can check the table below for Round 2 Cutoffs
|
Name of Programme
|
UR
|
OBC-NCL
|
SC
|
ST
|
EWS
|
B.A. (Hons.) Arabic
|
491.2774
|
317.0626
|
279.0994
|
229.6616
|
B.A. (Hons.) Bengali
|
195.687
|
185.9332
|
221.9559
|
163.0123
|
B.A. (Hons.) Economics
|
648.5242
|
368.1564
|
235.8753
|
225.9655
|
432.0011
|
B.A. (Hons.) English
|
617.2145
|
438.1876
|
416.6715
|
366.6594
|
391.7076
|
B.A. (Hons.) Hindi
|
134.9009
|
121.3263
|
112.4214
|
B.A. (Hons.) History
|
596.4167
|
477.9381
|
398.455
|
334.2328
|
347.5574
|
B.A. (Hons.) Persian
|
442.0459
|
244.0047
|
254.3549
|
105.8879
|
B.A. (Hons.) Philosophy
|
565.0139
|
371.4677
|
349.6612
|
196.5811
|
304.1157
|
B.A. (Hons.) Political Science
|
635.144
|
495.0964
|
443.2127
|
467.0583
|
446.4357
|
B.A. (Hons.) Psychology
|
774.5949
|
600.3751
|
590.5809
|
564.4034
|
597.5101
|
B.A. (Hons.) Sanskrit
|
262.1233
|
99.6272
|
210.4697
|
B.A. (Hons.) Urdu
|
263.004
|
90.6863
|
257.2591
|
B.A. Program (Commerce + Economics)
|
632.3476
|
453.702
|
364.968
|
136.1009
|
521.7823
|
B.A. Program (Commerce + Mathematics)
|
592.1318
|
354.1273
|
151.5185
|
345.0995
|
B.A. Program (Commerce + Psychology)
|
682.5401
|
461.138
|
452.0888
|
268.8075
|
498.9615
|
B.A. Program (Economics + Mathematics)
|
598.8948
|
324.2961
|
229.7261
|
285.0053
|
B.A. Program (Economics + Political Science)
|
600.1512
|
487.9051
|
402.3995
|
385.2746
|
464.3588
|
B.A. Program (English + Economics)
|
610.4921
|
440.7246
|
360.5658
|
311.1838
|
411.0648
|
B.A. Program (English + History)
|
573.9015
|
419.2793
|
396.4539
|
378.4018
|
409.3014
|
B.A. Program (English + Political Science)
|
594.0063
|
458.1792
|
427.683
|
413.6918
|
426.3498
|
B.A. Program (English + Psychology)
|
713.3002
|
546.1759
|
531.3151
|
445.4387
|
505.0894
|
B.A. Program (Hindi + Economics)
|
521.5098
|
340.8629
|
302.1405
|
133.8249
|
297.1157
|
B.A. Program (Hindi + History)
|
486.7577
|
346.4945
|
302.8424
|
313.0608
|
296.4749
|
B.A. Program (Hindi + Political Science)
|
516.9081
|
363.2024
|
336.2509
|
127.064
|
257.4318
|
B.A. Program (History + Philosophy)
|
547.2187
|
377.5742
|
337.8856
|
276.904
|
B.A. Program (History + Political Science)
|
597.5427
|
504.9643
|
432.638
|
439.2426
|
455.3143
|
B.A. Program (History + Psychology)
|
692.5751
|
490.8301
|
492.5248
|
424.459
|
471.0757
|
B.A. Program (Philosophy + Arabic/Bengali/Persian/Sanskrit/Urdu)
|
446.5616
|
178.573
|
268.5318
|
276.5589
|
B.A. Program (Political Science + Psychology)
|
708.5473
|
503.3638
|
505.4043
|
534.8868
|
484.16
|
B.Com.
|
658.2442
|
483.9741
|
402.8754
|
108.8599
|
542.0501
|
B.Com. (Hons.)
|
682.33
|
512.5599
|
428.9859
|
162.7383
|
599.2566
|
B.Sc. (Hons.) Botany
|
494.9537
|
433.5163
|
358.4217
|
277.073
|
424.9911
|
B.Sc. (Hons.) Chemistry
|
252.5752
|
167.4383
|
31.5917
|
133.9514
|
B.Sc. (Hons.) Electronics
|
253.3259
|
171.9955
|
100.8831
|
139.4668
|
B.Sc. (Hons.) Mathematics
|
449.2776
|
304.6811
|
180.1546
|
154.8779
|
301.0847
|
B.Sc. (Hons.) Zoology
|
509.7588
|
451.4327
|
373.3377
|
313.7999
|
434.7677
|
B.Sc. (Prog.) Life Science
|
497.7679
|
434.6742
|
357.5422
|
263.9421
|
422.8866
|
B.Sc. (Prog.) Physical Science with Chemistry
|
211.1184
|
122.6731
|
93.1923
|
67.3262
Senior Executive - Editorial
Mohd Salman is a Senior Content Expert with over 6.5 years of experience in the education industry. He has a successful track record of building and scaling major content categories for exams such as SSC, Railways, Defence, Police, and State Government Exams. With his technical background, Salman connects editorial strategy with product innovation. Currently, he is driving the conceptualisation and development of interactive digital tools such as Rank Predictors and College Predictors for high stake competitive national examinations such as JEE, NEET and MBA.