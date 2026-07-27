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DU Admission 2026: Massive Round 2 Cutoff Drops at Deshbandhu, Maharaja Agrasen, and Zakir Husain Colleges. Check Details Here

By Mohd Salman
Last Updated: Jul 27, 2026, 18:27 IST

DU Admission 2026: The University of Delhi has released its Round 2 cutoffs, and the data reveals that there are significant mark drops across popular courses at Deshbandhu, Maharaja Agrasen, and Zakir Husain colleges. Candidates can check the comparative analysis here.

DU Admission 2026: Round 2 Cutoff Drops at Deshbandhu, Maharaja Agrasen, and Zakir Husain Colleges
DU Admission 2026: Round 2 Cutoff Drops at Deshbandhu, Maharaja Agrasen, and Zakir Husain Colleges

Delhi University Admission 2026: The University of Delhi (DU) has released the Round 2 Cutoff for DU Admission 2026. The DU Round 2 remains very competitive if we talk particularly for top-tier courses at Deshbandhu College, Maharaja Agrasen College, and Zakir Husain Delhi College. Candidates can now check the cutoffs across various categories, including UR, OBC, SC, ST, and EWS.
As per the recent data released by DU, there has been a constant decrease in the cutoffs, with many popular programmes having seen a drop of 20 to 30 marks, such as Deshbandhu College B.Sc. (Hons) Physics, which dropped from 348.30 in Round 1 to 290.36 in Round 2, and Maharaja Agrasen B.Sc. (Hons) Electronics saw a significant dip from 308.50 to 267.75. Programmes like B.A. (Hons) Arabic or Bengali at Zakir Husain have become accessible in Round 2.

DU

Delhi University Admission 2026: Analysis of Popular Courses in Maharaja Agrasen, Zakir Husain, & Deshbandhu College

Candidates can check the table below to track the movement in the unreserved (UR) category for the high-demand courses at Maharaja Agrasen, Zakir Husain & Deshbandhu colleges

College Name

Programme Name

Round 1 Cutoff

Round 2 Cutoff

Point Drop

Deshbandhu College

B.A. (Hons) Economics

704.83

680.66

24.17

Deshbandhu College

B.A. (Hons) Political Science

709.12

691.45

17.67

Deshbandhu College

B.Com. (Hons.)

763.04

743.43

19.61

Maharaja Agrasen College

B.A. (Hons) Political Science

698.65

669.73

28.92

Maharaja Agrasen College

B.Com. (Hons.)

740.61

720.81

19.80

Zakir Husain Delhi College

B.A. (Hons) Economics

677.75

648.52

29.23

Zakir Husain Delhi College

B.A. (Hons) Political Science

672.31

635.14

37.17

Zakir Husain Delhi College

B.A. (Hons.) Psychology

793.73

774.59

19.14

Zakir Husain Delhi College

B.Com. (Hons.)

712.67

682.33

30.34

Detailed College-Wise Breakdown: Deshbandu College

After analysing the data of DU trends, Deshbandhu College stands as a clear indicator of a shift in demands. While B.A. (Hons.) Economics saw a notable drop of 24.17 marks, the real movement happened in the specialised programmes. Candidates can check the table below for Round 2 Cutoffs

  • B.A. (Hons) Sanskrit: 113.04 marks drop (from 409.49 to 296.45)
  • B.A. Program (Sanskrit + Philosophy): 99.47 marks drop (from 576.47 to 477.00)
  • B.A. (Hons.) Hindi: 92.92 marks drop (from 340.63 to 247.71)

PROGRAMME NAME

UR

OBC-NCL

SC

ST

EWS

B.A. (Hons.) Economics

680.663

417.9587

282.396

  

486.346

B.A. (Hons.) English

639.2106

483.7342

436.3013

419.8242

463.1835

B.A. (Hons.) Hindi

247.7125

98.4337

162.4053

    

B.A. (Hons.) History

621.5597

491.8203

431.0148

297.3378

420.2238

B.A. (Hons.) Political Science

691.4525

568.601

496.5827

483.3476

504.9452

B.A. (Hons.) Sanskrit

296.4462

81.009

150.8225

    

B.A. Program (Bengali + History)

408.6338

        

B.A. Program (Bengali + Political Science)

385.9681

        

B.A. Program (Economics + History)

649.0895

531.5321

447.2901

  

477.6753

B.A. Program (Economics + Mathematics)

663.2174

479.6035

224.6129

  

434.7875

B.A. Program (Economics + Philosophy)

713.5305

464.1776

397.1057

  

472.048

B.A. Program (Economics + Political Science)

705.9612

556.0569

448.622

352.7864

496.2811

B.A. Program (English + Economics)

708.2298

536.9009

437.174

414.5675

572.2592

B.A. Program (English + History)

642.0661

521.6137

470.8279

  

495.1852

B.A. Program (English + Mathematics)

592.4896

459.4923

342.2312

  

492.1373

B.A. Program (English + Philosophy)

635.5503

481.7056

441.3026

401.7378

436.1479

B.A. Program (English + Political Science)

668.416

542.3275

489.964

501.4476

493.0185

B.A. Program (Hindi + Economics)

587.429

380.9969

349.1001

    

B.A. Program (Hindi + History)

554.4208

370.2316

401.1319

  

302.0824

B.A. Program (Hindi + Philosophy)

548.1967

392.042

347.1413

    

B.A. Program (Hindi + Political Science)

608.7909

454.9118

402.2466

  

377.2664

B.A. Program (History + Mathematics)

590.2638

382.9045

260.7316

  

207.4374

B.A. Program (History + Philosophy)

625.8946

473.3482

428.1673

348.038

  

B.A. Program (History + Political Science)

639.4042

529.9005

473.3227

408.1165

504.819

B.A. Program (Mathematics + Philosophy)

559.9988

355.6818

257.6839

  

252.8649

B.A. Program (Mathematics + Political Science)

624.2283

382.8163

172.4267

  

285.8929

B.A. Program (Philosophy + Political Science)

675.8815

566.5709

486.5318

386.5345

493.1772

B.A. Program (Punjabi + History)

310.6784

        

B.A. Program (Punjabi + Political Science)

412.0596

277.9469

      

B.A. Program (Sanskrit + Economics)

520.2469

256.6902

275.9527

    

B.A. Program (Sanskrit + History)

407.6033

233.8028

      

B.A. Program (Sanskrit + Philosophy)

476.9962

127.3416

230.651

    

B.A. Program (Sanskrit + Political Science)

513.6422

427.0638

267.8619

    

B.A. Program (Sindhi + History)

278.046

        

B.Com. (Hons.)

743.4325

606.3449

540.3492

167.2515

679.5799

B.Sc. (Hons.) Bio-Chemistry

583.0739

492.8667

412.8083

345.6574

508.0598

B.Sc. (Hons.) Botany

501.5482

436.0337

364.0539

279.5376

431.4997

B.Sc. (Hons.) Chemistry

288.4476

193.6347

131.4804

  

181.8814

B.Sc. (Hons.) Mathematics

481.9018

340.3297

164.6361

222.3867

345.2588

B.Sc. (Hons.) Physics

290.3633

184.81

66.8008

  

183.3263

B.Sc. (Hons.) Zoology

517.3453

451.9607

376.2517

306.1647

455.0142

B.Sc. (Prog.) Applied Physical Sciences with

Industrial Chemistry

212.4744

116.2959

52.3016

  

45.431

B.Sc. (Prog.) Life Science

515.7918

449.4471

371.2134

290.9353

431.7861

B.Sc. (Prog.) Physical Science with Chemistry

217.353

126.2607

68.1945

  

95.1992

B.Sc. (Prog.) Physical Science with Computer Science/ Informatics Practices

276.8207

191.121

122.8948

  

201.872

Detailed College-Wise Breakdown: Maharaja Agrasen College

In Maharaja Agrasen College, the 28.92 marks dip is seen in political science. Candidates can check the table below for Round 2 Cutoffs

  • B.A. (Hons) Journalism saw a healthy dip to 678.05.
  • B.A. (Hons) Business Economics is now available at 606.81 (UR)
  • B.Com. (Hons) programme dropped from 740.60 to 720.80

Name of Programme

UR

OBC-NCL

SC

ST

EWS

B.A. (Hons.) Business Economics

606.8165

390.81

267.7657

  

450.8112

B.A. (Hons.) English

633.1097

454.359

432.6715

320.0028

414.0356

B.A. (Hons.) Hindi

145.6617

106.2901

      

B.A. (Hons.) Journalism

678.0572

533.0377

496.1661

373.8603

547.6833

B.A. (Hons.) Political Science

669.7327

528.8472

497.3679

436.6514

472.688

B.A. Program (Commerce + Economics)

708.4254

479.6544

494.1748

453.3185

558.4697

B.A. Program (Commerce + History)

586.4746

379.2155

333.0091

431.5709

392.2089

B.A. Program (Commerce + Mathematics)

629.1757

348.9587

187.9205

  

370.1575

B.A. Program (Commerce + Political Science)

603.9289

392.035

361.8249

377.9585

474.9463

B.A. Program (Computer Applications + Economics)

629.0593

419.7163

325.4636

  

433.0748

B.A. Program (Computer Applications + History)

524.6659

339.3057

161.8966

  

283.075

B.A. Program (Computer Applications +

Mathematics)

617.9244

410.596

410.6177

362.071

402.9159

B.A. Program (Computer Applications + Political Science)

517.6775

382.4093

272.8942

289.2101

317.0831

B.A. Program (English + Economics)

651.2136

520.1198

406.3501

374.8209

619.5334

B.A. Program (English + History)

622.2781

535.1363

457.6147

382.0002

391.012

B.A. Program (English + Mathematics)

568.3615

364.6218

334.388

  

298.9435

B.A. Program (English + Political Science)

637.3286

529.4831

465.5174

428.035

432.3147

B.A. Program (Hindi + Economics)

557.0406

364.55

295.0975

  

386.5978

B.A. Program (Hindi + History)

506.5561

344.811

330.5316

  

169.4525

B.A. Program (Hindi + Mathematics)

451.4635

203.8424

280.8683

    

B.A. Program (Hindi + Political Science)

531.0885

370.1055

408.8313

  

408.8957

B.Com. (Hons.)

720.8067

534.0547

468.4718

174.1855

628.5515

B.Sc. (Hons.) Electronics

267.7523

162.4532

61.8073

  

148.2284

B.Sc. (Prog.) Mathematical Sciences

443.2293

262.6206

99.7994

  

329.3874

B.Sc. (Prog.) Physical Science with Chemistry

237.8161

152.6182

83.6171

  

126.2098

B.Sc. (Prog.) Physical Science with Computer

Science/ Informatics Practices

281.96

191.3174

126.2087

  

198.8064

Detailed College-Wise Breakdown: Zakir Hussain College

The cutoff trends at Zakir Hussain College show that the B.A. (Hons) Psychology cutoff moved from 793.73 to 774.59. B.A. (Hons) Bengali closed at just 195.68 (UR), and B.A. (Hons) Hindi at 134.90 (UR). Candidates can check the table below for Round 2 Cutoffs

Name of Programme

UR

OBC-NCL

SC

ST

EWS

B.A. (Hons.) Arabic

491.2774

317.0626

279.0994

  

229.6616

B.A. (Hons.) Bengali

195.687

185.9332

221.9559

  

163.0123

B.A. (Hons.) Economics

648.5242

368.1564

235.8753

225.9655

432.0011

B.A. (Hons.) English

617.2145

438.1876

416.6715

366.6594

391.7076

B.A. (Hons.) Hindi

134.9009

121.3263

112.4214

    

B.A. (Hons.) History

596.4167

477.9381

398.455

334.2328

347.5574

B.A. (Hons.) Persian

442.0459

244.0047

254.3549

  

105.8879

B.A. (Hons.) Philosophy

565.0139

371.4677

349.6612

196.5811

304.1157

B.A. (Hons.) Political Science

635.144

495.0964

443.2127

467.0583

446.4357

B.A. (Hons.) Psychology

774.5949

600.3751

590.5809

564.4034

597.5101

B.A. (Hons.) Sanskrit

262.1233

99.6272

    

210.4697

B.A. (Hons.) Urdu

263.004

90.6863

257.2591

    

B.A. Program (Commerce + Economics)

632.3476

453.702

364.968

136.1009

521.7823

B.A. Program (Commerce + Mathematics)

592.1318

354.1273

151.5185

  

345.0995

B.A. Program (Commerce + Psychology)

682.5401

461.138

452.0888

268.8075

498.9615

B.A. Program (Economics + Mathematics)

598.8948

324.2961

229.7261

  

285.0053

B.A. Program (Economics + Political Science)

600.1512

487.9051

402.3995

385.2746

464.3588

B.A. Program (English + Economics)

610.4921

440.7246

360.5658

311.1838

411.0648

B.A. Program (English + History)

573.9015

419.2793

396.4539

378.4018

409.3014

B.A. Program (English + Political Science)

594.0063

458.1792

427.683

413.6918

426.3498

B.A. Program (English + Psychology)

713.3002

546.1759

531.3151

445.4387

505.0894

B.A. Program (Hindi + Economics)

521.5098

340.8629

302.1405

133.8249

297.1157

B.A. Program (Hindi + History)

486.7577

346.4945

302.8424

313.0608

296.4749

B.A. Program (Hindi + Political Science)

516.9081

363.2024

336.2509

127.064

257.4318

B.A. Program (History + Philosophy)

547.2187

377.5742

337.8856

  

276.904

B.A. Program (History + Political Science)

597.5427

504.9643

432.638

439.2426

455.3143

B.A. Program (History + Psychology)

692.5751

490.8301

492.5248

424.459

471.0757

B.A. Program (Philosophy + Arabic/Bengali/Persian/Sanskrit/Urdu)

446.5616

178.573

268.5318

  

276.5589

B.A. Program (Political Science + Psychology)

708.5473

503.3638

505.4043

534.8868

484.16

B.Com.

658.2442

483.9741

402.8754

108.8599

542.0501

B.Com. (Hons.)

682.33

512.5599

428.9859

162.7383

599.2566

B.Sc. (Hons.) Botany

494.9537

433.5163

358.4217

277.073

424.9911

B.Sc. (Hons.) Chemistry

252.5752

167.4383

31.5917

  

133.9514

B.Sc. (Hons.) Electronics

253.3259

171.9955

100.8831

  

139.4668

B.Sc. (Hons.) Mathematics

449.2776

304.6811

180.1546

154.8779

301.0847

B.Sc. (Hons.) Zoology

509.7588

451.4327

373.3377

313.7999

434.7677

B.Sc. (Prog.) Life Science

497.7679

434.6742

357.5422

263.9421

422.8866

B.Sc. (Prog.) Physical Science with Chemistry

211.1184

122.6731

93.1923

  

67.3262

Mohd Salman
Mohd Salman

Senior Executive - Editorial

Mohd Salman is a Senior Content Expert with over 6.5 years of experience in the education industry. He has a successful track record of building and scaling major content categories for exams such as SSC, Railways, Defence, Police, and State Government Exams. With his technical background, Salman connects editorial strategy with product innovation. Currently, he is driving the conceptualisation and development of interactive digital tools such as Rank Predictors and College Predictors for high stake competitive national examinations such as JEE, NEET and MBA.

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First Published: Jul 27, 2026, 18:27 IST

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