DU Admission 2026: Massive Round 2 Cutoff Drops at Deshbandhu, Maharaja Agrasen, and Zakir Husain Colleges. Check Details Here

Delhi University Admission 2026: The University of Delhi (DU) has released the Round 2 Cutoff for DU Admission 2026. The DU Round 2 remains very competitive if we talk particularly for top-tier courses at Deshbandhu College, Maharaja Agrasen College, and Zakir Husain Delhi College. Candidates can now check the cutoffs across various categories, including UR, OBC, SC, ST, and EWS.

As per the recent data released by DU, there has been a constant decrease in the cutoffs, with many popular programmes having seen a drop of 20 to 30 marks, such as Deshbandhu College B.Sc. (Hons) Physics, which dropped from 348.30 in Round 1 to 290.36 in Round 2, and Maharaja Agrasen B.Sc. (Hons) Electronics saw a significant dip from 308.50 to 267.75. Programmes like B.A. (Hons) Arabic or Bengali at Zakir Husain have become accessible in Round 2.