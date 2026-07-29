DU Admission 2026: Satyawati College Round 2 Cutoff, Check Seat Allotment on Samarth Portal
Admission to Satyawati College (under the University of Delhi) has started. Check out the Round 2 merit list, category-wise, for seat allotment in different undergraduate programs. Assess your admission options at the DU’s college based on the qualifying scores shared below.
DU Admission 2026: Satyawati College is a constituent college of the University of Delhi, offering a range of undergraduate and postgraduate programs. For admission to the 2026-27 cycle, students can check the DU’s CSAS Round 2 seat allotment merit list, which was released on July 25, 2026.
Students can check the seat allotment details by logging through their registered details at ugadmission.uod.ac.in. Students can also log in to the Samarth portal at slc.uod.ac.in to access their seat allocation details. From here, students can check Round 2 category-wise merit list for both morning and evening courses offered at Satyawati College, DU.
DU Admission 2026: Satyawati College Round 2 Category-Wise Merit List
With 636.84 score (unreserved category), B.A. (Hons.) Economics remains the most competitive undergraduate program at Satyawati College. This is followed by B.A. (Hons.) English program, with admission score of 593.9653. Check the remaining category admission options from the list shared below.
|
COLLEGE NAME
|
PROGRAMME NAME
|
UR
|
OBC-NCL
|
SC
|
ST
|
EWS
|
Satyawati College
|
B.A. (Hons.) Economics
|
636.8498
|
339.0689
|
231.8319
|
448.54
|
421.0329
|
Satyawati College
|
B.A. (Hons.) English
|
593.9653
|
401.5497
|
401.3596
|
294.7856
|
388.5067
|
Satyawati College
|
B.A. (Hons.) Hindi
|
226.4781
|
102.7404
|
203.1691
|
Satyawati College
|
B.A. (Hons.) History
|
545.3945
|
374.2816
|
358.4543
|
181.6537
|
296.0955
|
Satyawati College
|
B.A. (Hons.) Political Science
|
628.8055
|
477.066
|
466.1002
|
409.0363
|
428.3984
|
Satyawati College
|
B.A. (Hons.) Sanskrit
|
228.907
|
79.668
|
60.7986
|
Satyawati College
|
B.A. (Hons.) Urdu
|
279.1689
|
225.932
|
Satyawati College
|
B.A. Program (Commerce + Economics)
|
636.3857
|
457.4196
|
355.1113
|
497.4532
|
Satyawati College
|
B.A. Program (Commerce + Mathematics)
|
576.7952
|
296.7209
|
180.9253
|
357.5341
|
Satyawati College
|
B.A. Program (Economics + History)
|
552.1124
|
368.9115
|
337.789
|
264.9309
|
446.4997
|
Satyawati College
|
B.A. Program (Economics + Mathematics)
|
577.306
|
297.4802
|
224.1992
|
329.3302
|
Satyawati College
|
B.A. Program (Economics + Political Science)
|
579.0288
|
426.313
|
349.864
|
368.3835
|
420.829
|
Satyawati College
|
B.A. Program (English + Economics)
|
604.113
|
430.6214
|
362.355
|
295.5632
|
447.0514
|
Satyawati College
|
B.A. Program (English + History)
|
546.1141
|
387.4282
|
374.1299
|
154.9899
|
334.857
|
Satyawati College
|
B.A. Program (English + Political Science)
|
574.5319
|
435.0252
|
439.2366
|
358.3348
|
356.0327
|
Satyawati College
|
B.A. Program (Hindi + History)
|
484.2539
|
325.7255
|
309.2751
|
195.1442
|
Satyawati College
|
B.A. Program (Hindi + Political Science)
|
498.2622
|
354.0969
|
346.7876
|
288.7006
|
Satyawati College
|
B.A. Program (History + Mathematics)
|
481.6153
|
241.109
|
318.0464
|
156.537
|
Satyawati College
|
B.A. Program (History + Political Science)
|
567.1969
|
428.1007
|
407.8937
|
338.6845
|
244.8698
|
Satyawati College
|
B.A. Program (Mathematics + Political
Science)
|
495.92
|
265.2461
|
195.3762
|
201.5069
|
Satyawati College
|
B.A. Program (Sanskrit + History)
|
341.2728
|
29.1584
|
172.6484
|
Satyawati College
|
B.A. Program (Sanskrit + Political Science)
|
377.6117
|
173.6812
|
282.1847
|
256.7795
|
Satyawati College
|
B.A. Program (Urdu + History)
|
306.7486
|
205.0649
|
Satyawati College
|
B.A. Program (Urdu + Political Science)
|
345.4835
|
61.162
|
266.433
|
Satyawati College
|
B.Com.
|
664.6027
|
480.8334
|
394.3963
|
562.4705
|
Satyawati College
|
B.Com. (Hons.)
|
699.4119
|
524.4809
|
446.5387
|
106.7377
|
613.11
|
Satyawati College
|
B.Sc. (Hons.) Mathematics
|
457.042
|
313.6042
|
171.2592
|
218.9213
|
328.7258
DU Admission 2026: Satyawati College Round 2 Merit List (Evening Shift)
The college offers evening programs as well, in which B.A.(Hons.) Economics has been the most preferred program. The admission ranges from 542.652 to 265.6647 for Unreserved, OBC-NCL, and EWS category candidates.
|
COLLEGE NAME
|
PROGRAMME NAME
|
UR
|
OBC-NCL
|
SC
|
ST
|
EWS
|
Satyawati College (Evening)
|
B.A. (Hons.) Economics
|
542.6562
|
229.6105
|
98.5222
|
265.6647
|
Satyawati College (Evening)
|
B.A. (Hons.) English
|
538.1647
|
349.0973
|
326.4355
|
234.6909
|
312.6759
|
Satyawati College (Evening)
|
B.A. (Hons.) Hindi
|
120.056
|
Satyawati College (Evening)
|
B.A. (Hons.) History
|
491.0049
|
290.0007
|
289.0568
|
175.6399
|
68.7836
|
Satyawati College (Evening)
|
B.A. (Hons.) Political Science
|
503.2592
|
321.7564
|
311.855
|
119.9219
|
150.6992
|
Satyawati College (Evening)
|
B.A. Program (Buddhist Studies + Economics)
|
479.1397
|
292.5836
|
313.0152
|
408.5946
|
239.5535
|
Satyawati College (Evening)
|
B.A. Program (Buddhist Studies + Political Science)
|
469.4912
|
288.4173
|
248.2083
|
Satyawati College (Evening)
|
B.A. Program (Commerce + Economics)
|
558.5795
|
341.0446
|
247.9994
|
392.1109
|
Satyawati College (Evening)
|
B.A. Program (Economics + History)
|
473.0301
|
264.3244
|
225.2786
|
301.2546
|
Satyawati College (Evening)
|
B.A. Program (Economics + Mathematics)
|
520.706
|
224.2544
|
241.7715
|
Satyawati College (Evening)
|
B.A. Program (Economics + Political Science)
|
493.666
|
257.9446
|
230.8576
|
304.4663
|
Satyawati College (Evening)
|
B.A. Program (English + Economics)
|
560.0696
|
340.6241
|
302.7335
|
427.0444
|
Satyawati College (Evening)
|
B.A. Program (English + History)
|
504.7027
|
333.1354
|
317.2008
|
Satyawati College (Evening)
|
B.A. Program (English + Political Science)
|
514.9991
|
331.8868
|
311.461
|
284.183
|
196.0522
|
Satyawati College (Evening)
|
B.A. Program (Hindi + Buddhist Studies)
|
447.4109
|
231.1293
|
255.0867
|
155.607
|
Satyawati College (Evening)
|
B.A. Program (Hindi + History)
|
448.7628
|
249.8964
|
277.5397
|
Satyawati College (Evening)
|
B.A. Program (Hindi + Political Science)
|
460.8391
|
268.3613
|
276.8433
|
256.6725
|
Satyawati College (Evening)
|
B.A. Program (History + Mathematics)
|
464.0993
|
212.5724
|
265.0408
|
Satyawati College (Evening)
|
B.A. Program (History + Political Science)
|
471.1703
|
277.1445
|
285.0111
|
131.5407
|
206.0477
|
Satyawati College (Evening)
|
B.A. Program (Political Science +
Mathematics)
|
466.4172
|
268.4103
|
292.7822
|
251.9999
|
Satyawati College (Evening)
|
B.Com.
|
579.4813
|
361.2064
|
274.8657
|
432.795
|
Satyawati College (Evening)
|
B.Com. (Hons.)
|
609.7657
|
402.7664
|
300.9697
|
488.8176
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