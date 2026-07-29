CBSE Class 12 Result 2026 LIVE
Focus

DU Admission 2026: Satyawati College Round 2 Cutoff, Check Seat Allotment on Samarth Portal

By Jaya Gupta
Last Updated: Jul 29, 2026, 22:10 IST

Admission to Satyawati College (under the University of Delhi) has started. Check out the Round 2 merit list, category-wise, for seat allotment in different undergraduate programs. Assess your admission options at the DU’s college based on the qualifying scores shared below.  

DU Admission 2026: Satyawati College Round 2 Cutoff, Check Seat Allotment on Samarth Portal
DU Admission 2026: Satyawati College Round 2 Cutoff, Check Seat Allotment on Samarth Portal

DU Admission 2026: Satyawati College is a constituent college of the University of Delhi, offering a range of undergraduate and postgraduate programs. For admission to the 2026-27 cycle, students can check the DU’s CSAS Round 2 seat allotment merit list, which was released on July 25, 2026. 

Students can check the seat allotment details by logging through their registered details at ugadmission.uod.ac.in. Students can also log in to the Samarth portal at slc.uod.ac.in to access their seat allocation details. From here, students can check Round 2 category-wise merit list for both morning and evening courses offered at Satyawati College, DU. 

DU Admission 2026: Satyawati College Round 2 Category-Wise Merit List 

With 636.84 score (unreserved category), B.A. (Hons.) Economics remains the most competitive undergraduate program at Satyawati College. This is followed by B.A. (Hons.) English program, with admission score of 593.9653. Check the remaining category admission options from the list shared below. 

COLLEGE NAME

PROGRAMME NAME

UR

OBC-NCL

SC

ST

EWS

Satyawati College

B.A. (Hons.) Economics

636.8498

339.0689

231.8319

448.54

421.0329

Satyawati College

B.A. (Hons.) English

593.9653

401.5497

401.3596

294.7856

388.5067

Satyawati College

B.A. (Hons.) Hindi

226.4781

102.7404

203.1691

    

Satyawati College

B.A. (Hons.) History

545.3945

374.2816

358.4543

181.6537

296.0955

Satyawati College

B.A. (Hons.) Political Science

628.8055

477.066

466.1002

409.0363

428.3984

Satyawati College

B.A. (Hons.) Sanskrit

228.907

79.668

60.7986

    

Satyawati College

B.A. (Hons.) Urdu

279.1689

225.932

      

Satyawati College

B.A. Program (Commerce + Economics)

636.3857

457.4196

355.1113

  

497.4532

Satyawati College

B.A. Program (Commerce + Mathematics)

576.7952

296.7209

180.9253

  

357.5341

Satyawati College

B.A. Program (Economics + History)

552.1124

368.9115

337.789

264.9309

446.4997

Satyawati College

B.A. Program (Economics + Mathematics)

577.306

297.4802

224.1992

  

329.3302

Satyawati College

B.A. Program (Economics + Political Science)

579.0288

426.313

349.864

368.3835

420.829

Satyawati College

B.A. Program (English + Economics)

604.113

430.6214

362.355

295.5632

447.0514

Satyawati College

B.A. Program (English + History)

546.1141

387.4282

374.1299

154.9899

334.857

Satyawati College

B.A. Program (English + Political Science)

574.5319

435.0252

439.2366

358.3348

356.0327

Satyawati College

B.A. Program (Hindi + History)

484.2539

325.7255

309.2751

  

195.1442

Satyawati College

B.A. Program (Hindi + Political Science)

498.2622

354.0969

346.7876

  

288.7006

Satyawati College

B.A. Program (History + Mathematics)

481.6153

241.109

318.0464

  

156.537

Satyawati College

B.A. Program (History + Political Science)

567.1969

428.1007

407.8937

338.6845

244.8698

Satyawati College

B.A. Program (Mathematics + Political

Science)

495.92

265.2461

195.3762

  

201.5069

Satyawati College

B.A. Program (Sanskrit + History)

341.2728

29.1584

172.6484

    

Satyawati College

B.A. Program (Sanskrit + Political Science)

377.6117

173.6812

282.1847

  

256.7795

Satyawati College

B.A. Program (Urdu + History)

306.7486

205.0649

      

Satyawati College

B.A. Program (Urdu + Political Science)

345.4835

61.162

    

266.433

Satyawati College

B.Com.

664.6027

480.8334

394.3963

  

562.4705

Satyawati College

B.Com. (Hons.)

699.4119

524.4809

446.5387

106.7377

613.11

Satyawati College

B.Sc. (Hons.) Mathematics

457.042

313.6042

171.2592

218.9213

328.7258

DU Admission 2026: Satyawati College Round 2 Merit List (Evening Shift) 

The college offers evening programs as well, in which B.A.(Hons.) Economics has been the most preferred program. The admission ranges from 542.652 to 265.6647 for Unreserved, OBC-NCL, and EWS category candidates. 

COLLEGE NAME

PROGRAMME NAME

UR

OBC-NCL

SC

ST

EWS

Satyawati College (Evening)

B.A. (Hons.) Economics

542.6562

229.6105

98.5222

  

265.6647

Satyawati College (Evening)

B.A. (Hons.) English

538.1647

349.0973

326.4355

234.6909

312.6759

Satyawati College (Evening)

B.A. (Hons.) Hindi

120.056

        

Satyawati College (Evening)

B.A. (Hons.) History

491.0049

290.0007

289.0568

175.6399

68.7836

Satyawati College (Evening)

B.A. (Hons.) Political Science

503.2592

321.7564

311.855

119.9219

150.6992

Satyawati College (Evening)

B.A. Program (Buddhist Studies + Economics)

479.1397

292.5836

313.0152

408.5946

239.5535

Satyawati College (Evening)

B.A. Program (Buddhist Studies + Political Science)

469.4912

288.4173

248.2083

    

Satyawati College (Evening)

B.A. Program (Commerce + Economics)

558.5795

341.0446

247.9994

  

392.1109

Satyawati College (Evening)

B.A. Program (Economics + History)

473.0301

264.3244

225.2786

  

301.2546

Satyawati College (Evening)

B.A. Program (Economics + Mathematics)

520.706

224.2544

241.7715

    

Satyawati College (Evening)

B.A. Program (Economics + Political Science)

493.666

257.9446

230.8576

304.4663

  

Satyawati College (Evening)

B.A. Program (English + Economics)

560.0696

340.6241

302.7335

  

427.0444

Satyawati College (Evening)

B.A. Program (English + History)

504.7027

333.1354

317.2008

    

Satyawati College (Evening)

B.A. Program (English + Political Science)

514.9991

331.8868

311.461

284.183

196.0522

Satyawati College (Evening)

B.A. Program (Hindi + Buddhist Studies)

447.4109

231.1293

255.0867

  

155.607

Satyawati College (Evening)

B.A. Program (Hindi + History)

448.7628

249.8964

277.5397

    

Satyawati College (Evening)

B.A. Program (Hindi + Political Science)

460.8391

268.3613

276.8433

  

256.6725

Satyawati College (Evening)

B.A. Program (History + Mathematics)

464.0993

212.5724

265.0408

    

Satyawati College (Evening)

B.A. Program (History + Political Science)

471.1703

277.1445

285.0111

131.5407

206.0477

Satyawati College (Evening)

B.A. Program (Political Science +

Mathematics)

466.4172

268.4103

292.7822

  

251.9999

Satyawati College (Evening)

B.Com.

579.4813

361.2064

274.8657

  

432.795

Satyawati College (Evening)

B.Com. (Hons.)

609.7657

402.7664

300.9697

  

488.8176

Jaya Gupta
Jaya Gupta

Executive - Editorial

Jaya Gupta is an Education Content professional with over four years of experience in writing marketing and academic content, alongside a year of experience working with an indie publishing house. Currently, she is covering higher education content for Jagran Josh (Jagran New Media), leveraging her academic knowledge. She specializes in covering management, engineering, law, medical colleges, study abroad and GATE exams. She holds a Master's degree in English Literature, successfully qualified the 2024 UGC NET, and has guided more than 100 students in framing effective study-abroad academic essays. Her writing interests vary across education, creative expression, and digital culture.

... Read More
First Published: Jul 29, 2026, 22:10 IST

Latest Stories

Get here latest School, CBSE and Govt Jobs notification and articles in English and Hindi for Sarkari Naukari, Sarkari Result and Exam Preparation. Empower your learning journey with Jagran Josh App - Your trusted guide for exams, career, and knowledge! Download Now

Trending

Education News Live

Popular Searches

Latest Education News