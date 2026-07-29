DU Admission 2026: Satyawati College Round 2 Cutoff, Check Seat Allotment on Samarth Portal

DU Admission 2026: Satyawati College is a constituent college of the University of Delhi, offering a range of undergraduate and postgraduate programs. For admission to the 2026-27 cycle, students can check the DU’s CSAS Round 2 seat allotment merit list, which was released on July 25, 2026.

Students can check the seat allotment details by logging through their registered details at ugadmission.uod.ac.in. Students can also log in to the Samarth portal at slc.uod.ac.in to access their seat allocation details. From here, students can check Round 2 category-wise merit list for both morning and evening courses offered at Satyawati College, DU.

DU Admission 2026: Satyawati College Round 2 Category-Wise Merit List

With 636.84 score (unreserved category), B.A. (Hons.) Economics remains the most competitive undergraduate program at Satyawati College. This is followed by B.A. (Hons.) English program, with admission score of 593.9653. Check the remaining category admission options from the list shared below.