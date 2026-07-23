DU Cutoff 2026: Check Delhi University Round 1 Marks & High-Scoring Colleges

DU Cutoff 2026: Admission to the University of Delhi has begun for all the courses. The university has released its first merit list for undergraduate courses in different colleges. On the basis of CUET UG scores, students can estimate their admission possibility at DU. Students can access Round 1 cutoff list from the official portal ugadmission.uod.ac.in, along with other admission details. Registered students can check out seat allocation on their student dashboard. The university is filling the seat for courses such as B.A. (Hons.) Political Science, B.Com. (Hons.), B.A. Program (Economics + Political Science), etc. We have provided a list of course admissions at DU colleges to help students decide the seat allotment by the end of July 18. After confirming the seat, students will be able to upgrade their seats as needed. Check the detailed category-wise distribution of University of Delhi cutoff marks shared below.

DU Cutoff 2026 Round 1: UR Category As per the DU Round 1 cutoff, Hindu College leads the admission under the unreserved category, in B.A. (Hons.) Political Science. It is offering the most competitive seat options at 958.7147 marks. While Lady Shri Ram College for Women (W) (women seats only) admission starts at 912.5385 for B.Com. (Hons.) at the University of Delhi. COLLEGE NAME PROGRAMME NAME UR Hindu College B.A. (Hons.) Political Science 958.7147 Hindu College B.A. Program (History + Political Science) 946.0801 Lady Shri Ram College for Women (W) B.A. (Hons.) Psychology 938.0911 Miranda House (W) B.A. (Hons.) Political Science 930.6053 Shri Ram College of Commerce B.Com. (Hons.) 924.3009 St. Stephen's College B.A. Program (Any two discipline out of these (Economics/English/History/Political Science/Philosophy)) 923.2301 St. Stephen's College B.A. (Hons.) History 922.4394 Hindu College B.Com. (Hons.) 919.8738 St. Stephen's College B.A. (Hons.) English 917.465 Lady Shri Ram College for Women (W) B.Com. (Hons.) 912.5385

DU Cutoff 2026 Round 1: OBC-NCL Category Under OBC-NCL category, students can find top DU colleges like Hindu, Kirori Mal, Lady Shri Ram offering seats in the range between 930.802 and 850.1877. OBC-NCL category students who have secured marks within this range can get into B.A. (Hons.) programs, as shared below. The first round usually offers the highest cutoff for high demanding courses. COLLEGE NAME PROGRAMME NAME OBC-NCL Hindu College B.A. (Hons.) Political Science 930.8022 Hindu College B.A. Program (History + Political Science) 910.6364 Miranda House (W) B.A. (Hons.) Political Science 897.3336 Hindu College B.A. (Hons.) History 883.1893 Kirori Mal College B.A. (Hons.) Political Science 877.5781 Hindu College B.A. Program (English + Economics) 872.276 Lady Shri Ram College for Women (W) B.A. (Hons.) Political Science 865.0798 Ramjas College B.A. (Hons.) Political Science 858.554 Lady Shri Ram College for Women (W) B.A. (Hons.) Psychology 854.2891 Kirori Mal College B.A. Program (History + Political Science) 850.1877

DU Cutoff 2026 Round 1: SC Category As per the official Round 1 cutoff, SC category students can see the competition for admission to bachelor’s program (Hons.) Colleges like Hindu College, St. Stephen’s College, Miranda House, etc. are offering the most competitive seats, with the highest for B.A. (Hons.) Political Science at 903.5051 marks. COLLEGE NAME PROGRAMME NAME SC Hindu College B.A. (Hons.) Political Science 903.5051 Hindu College B.A. Program (History + Political Science) 870.5252 St. Stephen's College B.A. (Hons.) English 866.02 Miranda House (W) B.A. (Hons.) Political Science 859.8623 Lady Shri Ram College for Women (W) B.A. (Hons.) Psychology 857.4708 Hindu College B.A. (Hons.) History 854.9019 St. Stephen's College B.A. (Hons.) History 854.8823 St. Stephen's College B.A. Program (Any two discipline out of these (Economics/English/History/Political Science/Philosophy)) 846.3926 St. Stephen's College B.A. (Hons.) Philosophy 833.653 Kirori Mal College B.A. (Hons.) Political Science 822.6328

DU Cutoff 2026 Round 1: ST Category The ST (Scheduled Tribe) students can check out the list of colleges and courses offered at the University of Delhi. The most in-demand course for DU 2026 admission remains B.A. (Hons.) Political Science offered at Hindu College, offering seats at 870.9681 marks. COLLEGE NAME PROGRAMME NAME ST Hindu College B.A. (Hons.) Political Science 870.9681 St. Stephen's College B.A. (Hons.) History 869.3291 St. Stephen's College B.A. (Hons.) English 859.0652 Hindu College B.A. Program (History + Political Science) 856.756 Lady Shri Ram College for Women (W) B.A. (Hons.) Psychology 850.7661 Miranda House (W) B.A. Program (Geography + Political Science) 842.8382 Hindu College B.A. (Hons.) History 841.4096 St. Stephen's College B.A. (Hons.) Philosophy 840.4536 Miranda House (W) B.A. Program (Economics + Political Science) 839.235 St. Stephen's College B.A. (Hons.) Economics 837.4898