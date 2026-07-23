DU Cutoff 2026: Check Delhi University Round 1 Marks & High-Scoring Colleges
The University of Delhi Round 1 cutoff is available to check for all subjects at admission.uod.ac.in. Seat allocation can be traced on the student's dashboard. Meanwhile, students can check a list of programs and colleges shared here with high cutoff marks and category-wise distribution to estimate the admission chances at their preferred colleges. Based on the cutoff, students can choose to upgrade for better options during DU 2026 admission.
DU Cutoff 2026: Admission to the University of Delhi has begun for all the courses. The university has released its first merit list for undergraduate courses in different colleges. On the basis of CUET UG scores, students can estimate their admission possibility at DU. Students can access Round 1 cutoff list from the official portal ugadmission.uod.ac.in, along with other admission details. Registered students can check out seat allocation on their student dashboard. The university is filling the seat for courses such as B.A. (Hons.) Political Science, B.Com. (Hons.), B.A. Program (Economics + Political Science), etc.
We have provided a list of course admissions at DU colleges to help students decide the seat allotment by the end of July 18. After confirming the seat, students will be able to upgrade their seats as needed. Check the detailed category-wise distribution of University of Delhi cutoff marks shared below.
DU Cutoff 2026 Round 1: UR Category
As per the DU Round 1 cutoff, Hindu College leads the admission under the unreserved category, in B.A. (Hons.) Political Science. It is offering the most competitive seat options at 958.7147 marks. While Lady Shri Ram College for Women (W) (women seats only) admission starts at 912.5385 for B.Com. (Hons.) at the University of Delhi.
|
COLLEGE NAME
|
PROGRAMME NAME
|
UR
|
Hindu College
|
B.A. (Hons.) Political Science
|
958.7147
|
Hindu College
|
B.A. Program (History + Political Science)
|
946.0801
|
Lady Shri Ram College for
Women (W)
|
B.A. (Hons.) Psychology
|
938.0911
|
Miranda House (W)
|
B.A. (Hons.) Political Science
|
930.6053
|
Shri Ram College of Commerce
|
B.Com. (Hons.)
|
924.3009
|
St. Stephen's College
|
B.A. Program (Any two discipline out of these (Economics/English/History/Political
Science/Philosophy))
|
923.2301
|
St. Stephen's College
|
B.A. (Hons.) History
|
922.4394
|
Hindu College
|
B.Com. (Hons.)
|
919.8738
|
St. Stephen's College
|
B.A. (Hons.) English
|
917.465
|
Lady Shri Ram College for
Women (W)
|
B.Com. (Hons.)
|
912.5385
DU Cutoff 2026 Round 1: OBC-NCL Category
Under OBC-NCL category, students can find top DU colleges like Hindu, Kirori Mal, Lady Shri Ram offering seats in the range between 930.802 and 850.1877. OBC-NCL category students who have secured marks within this range can get into B.A. (Hons.) programs, as shared below.
The first round usually offers the highest cutoff for high demanding courses.
|
COLLEGE NAME
|
PROGRAMME NAME
|
OBC-NCL
|
Hindu College
|
B.A. (Hons.) Political Science
|
930.8022
|
Hindu College
|
B.A. Program (History + Political Science)
|
910.6364
|
Miranda House (W)
|
B.A. (Hons.) Political Science
|
897.3336
|
Hindu College
|
B.A. (Hons.) History
|
883.1893
|
Kirori Mal College
|
B.A. (Hons.) Political Science
|
877.5781
|
Hindu College
|
B.A. Program (English + Economics)
|
872.276
|
Lady Shri Ram College for
Women (W)
|
B.A. (Hons.) Political Science
|
865.0798
|
Ramjas College
|
B.A. (Hons.) Political Science
|
858.554
|
Lady Shri Ram College for
Women (W)
|
B.A. (Hons.) Psychology
|
854.2891
|
Kirori Mal College
|
B.A. Program (History + Political Science)
|
850.1877
DU Cutoff 2026 Round 1: SC Category
As per the official Round 1 cutoff, SC category students can see the competition for admission to bachelor’s program (Hons.) Colleges like Hindu College, St. Stephen’s College, Miranda House, etc. are offering the most competitive seats, with the highest for B.A. (Hons.) Political Science at 903.5051 marks.
|
COLLEGE NAME
|
PROGRAMME NAME
|
SC
|
Hindu College
|
B.A. (Hons.) Political Science
|
903.5051
|
Hindu College
|
B.A. Program (History + Political Science)
|
870.5252
|
St. Stephen's College
|
B.A. (Hons.) English
|
866.02
|
Miranda House (W)
|
B.A. (Hons.) Political Science
|
859.8623
|
Lady Shri Ram College for
Women (W)
|
B.A. (Hons.) Psychology
|
857.4708
|
Hindu College
|
B.A. (Hons.) History
|
854.9019
|
St. Stephen's College
|
B.A. (Hons.) History
|
854.8823
|
St. Stephen's College
|
B.A. Program (Any two discipline out of these (Economics/English/History/Political
Science/Philosophy))
|
846.3926
|
St. Stephen's College
|
B.A. (Hons.) Philosophy
|
833.653
|
Kirori Mal College
|
B.A. (Hons.) Political Science
|
822.6328
DU Cutoff 2026 Round 1: ST Category
The ST (Scheduled Tribe) students can check out the list of colleges and courses offered at the University of Delhi. The most in-demand course for DU 2026 admission remains B.A. (Hons.) Political Science offered at Hindu College, offering seats at 870.9681 marks.
|
COLLEGE NAME
|
PROGRAMME NAME
|
ST
|
Hindu College
|
B.A. (Hons.) Political Science
|
870.9681
|
St. Stephen's College
|
B.A. (Hons.) History
|
869.3291
|
St. Stephen's College
|
B.A. (Hons.) English
|
859.0652
|
Hindu College
|
B.A. Program (History + Political Science)
|
856.756
|
Lady Shri Ram College for
Women (W)
|
B.A. (Hons.) Psychology
|
850.7661
|
Miranda House (W)
|
B.A. Program (Geography + Political Science)
|
842.8382
|
Hindu College
|
B.A. (Hons.) History
|
841.4096
|
St. Stephen's College
|
B.A. (Hons.) Philosophy
|
840.4536
|
Miranda House (W)
|
B.A. Program (Economics + Political
Science)
|
839.235
|
St. Stephen's College
|
B.A. (Hons.) Economics
|
837.4898
DU Cutoff 2026 Round 1: EWS Category
As per the DU Round 1 cutoff, EWS (Economically Weaker Section) category admission begins at 936.33. The highest for B.A. (Hons.) Political Science course. This reflects the demand for the Politcial Science has risen for this year.
|
COLLEGE NAME
|
PROGRAMME NAME
|
EWS
|
Hindu College
|
B.A. (Hons.) Political Science
|
936.335
|
Hindu College
|
B.A. Program (History + Political Science)
|
925.7309
|
Hindu College
|
B.A. (Hons.) History
|
900.2449
|
Miranda House (W)
|
B.A. (Hons.) Political Science
|
890.4539
|
Shri Ram College of Commerce
|
B.Com. (Hons.)
|
887.9131
|
Kirori Mal College
|
B.A. (Hons.) Political Science
|
886.4399
|
Hindu College
|
B.Com. (Hons.)
|
885.5111
|
Lady Shri Ram College for
Women (W)
|
B.Com. (Hons.)
|
875.6997
|
Hindu College
|
B.A. Program (English + Economics)
|
874.8303
|
Hansraj College
|
B.Com. (Hons.)
|
874.6854
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