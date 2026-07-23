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DU Cutoff 2026: Check Delhi University Round 1 Marks & High-Scoring Colleges

By Jaya Gupta
Last Updated: Jul 23, 2026, 07:36 IST

The University of Delhi Round 1 cutoff is available to check for all subjects at admission.uod.ac.in. Seat allocation can be traced on the student's dashboard. Meanwhile, students can check a list of programs and colleges shared here with high cutoff marks and category-wise distribution to estimate the admission chances at their preferred colleges. Based on the cutoff, students can choose to upgrade for better options during DU 2026 admission.

DU Cutoff 2026: Check Delhi University Round 1 Marks & High-Scoring Colleges
DU Cutoff 2026: Check Delhi University Round 1 Marks & High-Scoring Colleges

DU Cutoff 2026: Admission to the University of Delhi has begun for all the courses. The university has released its first merit list for undergraduate courses in different colleges. On the basis of CUET UG scores, students can estimate their admission possibility at DU. Students can access Round 1 cutoff list from the official portal ugadmission.uod.ac.in, along with other admission details. Registered students can check out seat allocation on their student dashboard. The university is filling the seat for courses such as B.A. (Hons.) Political Science, B.Com. (Hons.), B.A. Program (Economics + Political Science), etc. 

We have provided a list of course admissions at DU colleges to help students decide the seat allotment by the end of July 18. After confirming the seat, students will be able to upgrade their seats as needed. Check the detailed category-wise distribution of University of Delhi cutoff marks shared below. 

DU Cutoff 2026 Round 1: UR Category

As per the DU Round 1 cutoff, Hindu College leads the admission under the unreserved category, in B.A. (Hons.) Political Science. It is offering the most competitive seat options at 958.7147 marks. While Lady Shri Ram College for Women (W) (women seats only) admission starts at 912.5385 for B.Com. (Hons.) at the University of Delhi.

COLLEGE NAME

PROGRAMME NAME

UR

Hindu College

B.A. (Hons.) Political Science

958.7147

Hindu College

B.A. Program (History + Political Science)

946.0801

Lady Shri Ram College for

Women (W)

B.A. (Hons.) Psychology

938.0911

Miranda House (W)

B.A. (Hons.) Political Science

930.6053

Shri Ram College of Commerce

B.Com. (Hons.)

924.3009

St. Stephen's College

B.A. Program (Any two discipline out of these (Economics/English/History/Political

Science/Philosophy))

923.2301

St. Stephen's College

B.A. (Hons.) History

922.4394

Hindu College

B.Com. (Hons.)

919.8738

St. Stephen's College

B.A. (Hons.) English

917.465

Lady Shri Ram College for

Women (W)

B.Com. (Hons.)

912.5385

DU Cutoff 2026 Round 1: OBC-NCL Category 

Under OBC-NCL category, students can find top DU colleges like Hindu, Kirori Mal, Lady Shri Ram offering seats in the range between 930.802 and 850.1877. OBC-NCL category students who have secured marks within this range can get into B.A. (Hons.) programs, as shared below. 

The first round usually offers the highest cutoff for high demanding courses. 

COLLEGE NAME

PROGRAMME NAME

OBC-NCL

Hindu College

B.A. (Hons.) Political Science

930.8022

Hindu College

B.A. Program (History + Political Science)

910.6364

Miranda House (W)

B.A. (Hons.) Political Science

897.3336

Hindu College

B.A. (Hons.) History

883.1893

Kirori Mal College

B.A. (Hons.) Political Science

877.5781

Hindu College

B.A. Program (English + Economics)

872.276

Lady Shri Ram College for

Women (W)

B.A. (Hons.) Political Science

865.0798

Ramjas College

B.A. (Hons.) Political Science

858.554

Lady Shri Ram College for

Women (W)

B.A. (Hons.) Psychology

854.2891

Kirori Mal College

B.A. Program (History + Political Science)

850.1877

DU Cutoff 2026 Round 1: SC Category 

As per the official Round 1 cutoff, SC category students can see the competition for admission to bachelor’s program (Hons.) Colleges like Hindu College, St. Stephen’s College, Miranda House, etc. are offering the most competitive seats, with the highest for B.A. (Hons.) Political Science at 903.5051 marks.

COLLEGE NAME

PROGRAMME NAME

SC

Hindu College

B.A. (Hons.) Political Science

903.5051

Hindu College

B.A. Program (History + Political Science)

870.5252

St. Stephen's College

B.A. (Hons.) English

866.02

Miranda House (W)

B.A. (Hons.) Political Science

859.8623

Lady Shri Ram College for

Women (W)

B.A. (Hons.) Psychology

857.4708

Hindu College

B.A. (Hons.) History

854.9019

St. Stephen's College

B.A. (Hons.) History

854.8823

St. Stephen's College

B.A. Program (Any two discipline out of these (Economics/English/History/Political

Science/Philosophy))

846.3926

St. Stephen's College

B.A. (Hons.) Philosophy

833.653

Kirori Mal College

B.A. (Hons.) Political Science

822.6328

DU Cutoff 2026 Round 1: ST Category 

The ST (Scheduled Tribe) students can check out the list of colleges and courses offered at the University of Delhi. The most in-demand course for DU 2026 admission remains B.A. (Hons.) Political Science offered at Hindu College, offering seats at 870.9681 marks. 

COLLEGE NAME

PROGRAMME NAME

ST

Hindu College

B.A. (Hons.) Political Science

870.9681

St. Stephen's College

B.A. (Hons.) History

869.3291

St. Stephen's College

B.A. (Hons.) English

859.0652

Hindu College

B.A. Program (History + Political Science)

856.756

Lady Shri Ram College for

Women (W)

B.A. (Hons.) Psychology

850.7661

Miranda House (W)

B.A. Program (Geography + Political Science)

842.8382

Hindu College

B.A. (Hons.) History

841.4096

St. Stephen's College

B.A. (Hons.) Philosophy

840.4536

Miranda House (W)

B.A. Program (Economics + Political

Science)

839.235

St. Stephen's College

B.A. (Hons.) Economics

837.4898

DU Cutoff 2026 Round 1: EWS Category 

As per the DU Round 1 cutoff, EWS (Economically Weaker Section) category admission begins at 936.33. The highest for B.A. (Hons.) Political Science course. This reflects the demand for the Politcial Science has risen for this year.

COLLEGE NAME

PROGRAMME NAME

EWS

Hindu College

B.A. (Hons.) Political Science

936.335

Hindu College

B.A. Program (History + Political Science)

925.7309

Hindu College

B.A. (Hons.) History

900.2449

Miranda House (W)

B.A. (Hons.) Political Science

890.4539

Shri Ram College of Commerce

B.Com. (Hons.)

887.9131

Kirori Mal College

B.A. (Hons.) Political Science

886.4399

Hindu College

B.Com. (Hons.)

885.5111

Lady Shri Ram College for

Women (W)

B.Com. (Hons.)

875.6997

Hindu College

B.A. Program (English + Economics)

874.8303

Hansraj College

B.Com. (Hons.)

874.6854

Jaya Gupta
Jaya Gupta

Executive - Editorial

Jaya Gupta is an Education Content professional with over four years of experience in writing marketing and academic content, alongside a year of experience working with an indie publishing house. Currently, she is covering higher education content for Jagran Josh (Jagran New Media), leveraging her academic knowledge. She specializes in covering management, engineering, law, medical colleges, study abroad and GATE exams. She holds a Master's degree in English Literature, successfully qualified the 2024 UGC NET, and has guided more than 100 students in framing effective study-abroad academic essays. Her writing interests vary across education, creative expression, and digital culture.

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First Published: Jul 23, 2026, 07:36 IST

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