Haryana Board HBSE Class 10 Maths Basic Model Paper with Marking Scheme 2026: Download PDF

By Jaya Gupta
Dec 2, 2025, 14:07 IST

Students appearing for the HBSE 10th board exam for the Maths (Basic) subject can access direct links to download the HBSE Class 10th Maths Basic model paper and marking scheme for the 2026 session. As the datesheet is awaited, students can use this time to solve model papers and receive study tips from here.

Haryana Board HBSE Class 10 Maths Basic Model Paper with Marking Scheme 2026: Download PDF

Haryana Board Class 10 (Maths Basic): With the arrival of December, exam preparation is speeding up as well. To pace up for your upcoming HBSE board examination, the board has released model papers and a marking scheme for all subjects in Class 10th. Primarily, here you can find Class 10 Maths (Basic) model papers with the marking scheme. Students can analyse the model paper as a sample question which replicates the actual question paper. They can utilise the paper to solve and practice for their upcoming maths (basic) exam.

HBSE board class 10 model papers are essentially an easy way to self-assess your knowledge and what you have studied about the subject till now.

Also Check: Haryana Board HBSE Class 11 Model Papers & Marking Scheme 2026: Download Subject-Wise PDF

Haryana Board HBSE Class 10 Maths Basic Model Paper 2026

Here you can find questions shared from the HBSE class 10 Maths basic model paper 2026. This can be used to understand the patterns and question types in the Maths paper. 

SECTION-A

Section A consists of 20 questions of 1 mark each. 