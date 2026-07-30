HPSET e-Certificates 2026 Released at hppsc.hp.gov.in, Check State Eligibility Test Certificates Download Link Here
HPSET e-Certificates 2026 has been released by the Himachal Pradesh Public Service Commission (HPPSC)for HP State Eligibility Test-2026 on its official website. Candidates qualified successfully for the HP State Eligibility Test-2026 can download their e-Certificates through the link at-https://hppsc.hp.gov.in. Check details here.
HPSET e-Certificates 2026 Released: The Himachal Pradesh Public Service Commission (HPPSC) has released the e-Certificate for HP State Eligibility Test-2026 on its official website. All those candidates who have qualified successfully for the HP State Eligibility Test-2026 can download their e-Certificates through the link available on the official website. Candidates will have to use their login credentials to the link at the official website-https://hppsc.hp.gov.in/
Earlier the HPPSC had declared the State Eligibility Test (SET) Result 2026 on its official website for various subjects including Chemical Sciences, English, Life Sciences, Commerce, Economics, Geography, and others.
HPSET e-Certificates 2026 Download Link
The e-Certificate download link for HP State Eligibility Test-2026 is available on the official website of HPPSC-https://hppsc.hp.gov.in. Candidates will have to use their login credentials including user id and password to the link. Alternatively you can download the same directly through the link given below-
|Particulars
|Details
|HPSET e-Certificates 2026
|Notice Download Link
|HPSET e-Certificates 2026
|Download Link
HPPSC SET Result 2026: Overview
Earlier the Himachal Pradesh Public Service Commission (HPPSC) has declared the State Eligibility Test (SET) Result 2026 for the exam held on 7 June 2026. The written exam was held for a total of 22 subjects including Chemical Sciences, English, Life Sciences, Commerce, Economics, Geography, and others. Now all those candidates qualified in the exam can download their e-Certificates from the official website. Check overview of the State Eligibility Test (SET) Result 2026 given below-
|Particulars
|Details
|Conducting Body
|Himachal Pradesh Public Service Commission (HPPSC)
|Exam Name
|State Eligibility Test (SET) 2026
|Result Date
|July 27, 29026
|E-Certificate Release Status
|Out
|Total Subjects Covered
|22
|Credentials Required
|User Id and Password
|Official Website
|hppsc.hp.gov.in
How to Download HPSET e-Certificates 2026 Online?
Candidates can download the HPSET e-Certificates 2026 after following the steps given below-
- Visit the official website of Himachal Pradesh Public Service Commission (HPPSC)hppsc.hp.gov.in.
- Look for the link displaying as “HPSET e-Certificates 2026 Download Link” on the homepage.
- User your login credentials to the link at the candidates login.
- Your e-Certificates will be appear on your screen.
- Download and save the same for future reference.
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Manish Kumar, an education Journalist and content professional with 15+ years of experience in Education and Career Development domain in digital and print media. He has previously worked with All India Radio (External Service Division), State Times and others. A Science Graduate (Hons in Physics) with PGJMC in Journalism and Mass Communication. At Jagranjosh, he used to create high-quality, engaging educational content for Education and Career sections including News/Notifications/Current Affairs/Preparation etc. He can be reached at manish.kumarcnt@jagrannewmedia.com.