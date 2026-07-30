HPSET e-Certificates 2026 Released at hppsc.hp.gov.in, Check State Eligibility Test Certificates Download Link Here

HPSET e-Certificates 2026 Released: The Himachal Pradesh Public Service Commission (HPPSC) has released the e-Certificate for HP State Eligibility Test-2026 on its official website. All those candidates who have qualified successfully for the HP State Eligibility Test-2026 can download their e-Certificates through the link available on the official website. Candidates will have to use their login credentials to the link at the official website-https://hppsc.hp.gov.in/

Earlier the HPPSC had declared the State Eligibility Test (SET) Result 2026 on its official website for various subjects including Chemical Sciences, English, Life Sciences, Commerce, Economics, Geography, and others.

HPSET e-Certificates 2026 Download Link

The e-Certificate download link for HP State Eligibility Test-2026 is available on the official website of HPPSC-https://hppsc.hp.gov.in. Candidates will have to use their login credentials including user id and password to the link. Alternatively you can download the same directly through the link given below-