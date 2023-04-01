JEE Main City Intimation Slip 2023 Releases for April Session, Download at jeemain.nta.nic.in

JEE Main 2023: NTA has released the advance city intimation slip of JEE Main at jeemain.nta.nic.in. Candidates have to use their application number and date of birth to download JEE Main city intimation slip. Check steps to download here

JEE Main 2023: National Testing Agency (NTA) has released the advance exam city intimation slip of JEE Main for the registered candidates. They can download the JEE main city intimation slip 2023 online at - jeemain.nta.nic.in. This time, NTA has provided two links to download the city intimation slip. They need to enter their application number and date of birth to download JEE Main 2023 city intimation slip.

Now that the advance exam intimation slip has been released, it is expected that JEE Main admit card will be issued anytime soon now. As per the scheduled date, JEE Main April session exam will be conducted on April 6, 8, 10, 11, 12, 13, and 15, 2023. Recently, NTA released a notice warning candidates about fake videos/information circulated on social media platforms regarding the release date of admit card and city intimation slip.

JEE Main City Intimation Slip 2023 - Direct Link (Available Now)

How To Download JEE Main City Intimation Slip 2023 for Session 2?

The advance intimation slip will have details about exam dates for the candidates and the allotted city. Candidates appearing for JEE Main 2023 April session can go through steps to know how to download city intimation slip -

Step 1 - Go to the official website of NTA JEE Main - jeemain.nta.nic.in.

Step 2 - Scroll down, and click on JEE Main -2023 (Session 2) : Advance City Intimation Display Link 1 or 2.

Step 3 - A new login window will appear on the screen.

Step 4 - Enter application number, date of birth and security code.

Step 5 - JEE Main session 2 city intimation slip will appear on the screen.

Step 6 - Download the advance exam intimation slip and take a printout of the same.

What Details Will Be Mentioned on JEE Main City Intimation Slip 2023?

Candidates can check their JEE Main exam date and centre details on city intimation slip. After downloading the same, they must check the information mentioned on it. It is expected that JEE Main city intimation slip will have the following details -

JEE Main application number

Candidate’s name

Father’s name

Gender

Date of birth

Category

JEE Main exam date

City of examination

Person with disability

Medium of question paper

JEE Main 2023 Admit Card

NTA will soon issue the admit card of JEE Main in online mode. It is expected to be released at least 2 days before the commencement of engineering entrance exam. Candidates can download their JEE Main admit card 2023 at jeemain.nta.nic.in. They have to use their application number and date of birth to download the hall ticket. Also, without carrying the JEE Main admit card 2023 for session 2, they will not be allowed to appear for the exam.

