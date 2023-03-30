JEE Main Admit Card 2023 Soon, NTA Warns Against Fake Release Date Circulating on Social Media

JEE Main Admit Card 2023 Date: NTA has issued a notification warning students against fake release date of JEE Main admit card 2023 and city intimation slip circulating on social media. Check official Notice Here

JEE Main Admit Card 2023 Soon: As per the latest updates, National Testing Agency has shared a notice issuing a clarification regarding the fake videos being circulated on social media platforms claiming the release date of release of city intimation slip and JEE Main 2023 admit card session 2. While responding to such fake videos and notices, NTA has stated that these claims are fake and misleading. Students and their parents are urged not to fall prey to such videos and YouTube channels with such videos.

As of now, there has been no update regarding the release date and time of JEE Main admit card 2023. Once available, candidates can download their hall ticket of JEE Main at the official website - jeemain.nta.nic.in. They can download JEE Main admit card using application number and date of birth. JEE Main 2023 session 2 will be held from April 6, 8, 10, 11 and 12, 2023.

Public Notice Regarding JEE Main 2023 Admit Card and Intimation Slip Fake Video

NTA has released a notice stating - "It has been brought to our notice that videos are being circulated on the social media platforms which claim to possess “insider” information on the date of release of City Intimation Slip and Admit Card of JEE (Main) - 2023 Session 2. NTA rejects these claims as fake and misleading. Students and their parents are urged not to fall prey to such videos and YouTube channels hosting these videos."

It further stated that the only source of authentic information on the JEE (Main) Examination are the official NTA websites - jeemain.nta.nic.in and nta.ac.in. The date for the release of JEE Main admit card and city intimation slip will be announced through a public notice on the official website.

Check NTA JEE Main 2023 Admit Card Notice PDF - Here

How To Download JEE Main Admit Card 2023?

To download the hall ticket of JEE Main, students have to visit the official website. In case of any clarification and update regarding the examination city intimation slip or JEE Main admit card session 2, the candidate can contact 011-40759000 or e-mail at jeemain@nta.ac.in. Go through the steps to know how to download JEE Main Admit Card 2023 -

1st Step - Go to the official website of NTA JEE - jeemain.nta.nic.in.

2nd Step - On the homepage, click on JEE Main admit card.

3rd Step - A new login page will appear on the screen.

4th Step- Now, enter application number and date of birth.

5th Step - The hall ticket of JEE Main 2023 pdf will appear on screen.

6th Step - Download the JEE Main admit card and take a printout for future references.

