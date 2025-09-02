This Day in History: What Happened Today in History – 02 September

Every day carries its own story… and what about September 2? What made this date stand out through the ages?

On September 2, several landmark events unfolded. In 1666, the Great Fire of London began in a baker's shop on Pudding Lane and raged for several days, destroying thousands of homes and landmarks, including St Paul's Cathedral.

Fast-forward to 1789: The United States established its Treasury Department—a crucial step for the new nation.

In 1864, during the American Civil War, Union forces captured Atlanta, a turning point in the conflict. In 1935, the deadly Labour Day hurricane tore through the Florida Keys, killing hundreds.

Then, on a historic note in 1945, Japan officially surrendered aboard the USS Missouri, bringing World War II to an end. In this article, we'll walk through these powerful stories—and more—that happened on September 2.