This Day in History: What Happened Today in History – 02 September

Every day carries its own story… and what about September 2? What made this date stand out through the ages?
On September 2, several landmark events unfolded. In 1666, the Great Fire of London began in a baker's shop on Pudding Lane and raged for several days, destroying thousands of homes and landmarks, including St Paul's Cathedral.
Fast-forward to 1789: The United States established its Treasury Department—a crucial step for the new nation.
In 1864, during the American Civil War, Union forces captured Atlanta, a turning point in the conflict. In 1935, the deadly Labour Day hurricane tore through the Florida Keys, killing hundreds.
Then, on a historic note in 1945, Japan officially surrendered aboard the USS Missouri, bringing World War II to an end. In this article, we'll walk through these powerful stories—and more—that happened on September 2.
What Happened on this Day – September 2?
Here's what happened in history on September 2:
31 BC – The Battle of Actium
- A naval battle took place off the coast of Greece.
- Octavian's forces defeated Mark Antony and Cleopatra.
- Antony and Cleopatra escaped to Egypt.
- Both later committed suicide, ending their rule.
1666 – Great Fire of London Begins
- Fire started in the king's baker's house on Pudding Lane.
- Strong winds turned it into a massive blaze.
- Over 13,000 homes were destroyed along with St Paul's Cathedral.
- The fire burned for days, changing London forever.
1789 – Congress Founds U.S. Treasury
- The U.S. Department of the Treasury was officially established.
- Its roots trace back to 1775 during the Revolutionary War.
- America used redeemable “bills of credit” to raise funds.
- This led to the first national debt but ultimately funded independence.
1862 – McClellan Restored to Command
- President Abraham Lincoln reinstated General George B. McClellan.
- This followed General Pope's defeat at the Second Battle of Bull Run.
- McClellan regained control of the Army of the Potomac.
- His leadership style remained cautious and controversial.
1864 – Union Forces Capture Atlanta
- General William T. Sherman's Union troops took control of Atlanta.
- This was a significant turning point in the American Civil War.
- The victory boosted Northern morale.
- It helped President Lincoln win re-election.
1885 – Chinese Miners Massacred in Wyoming
- White miners attacked their Chinese coworkers in Rock Springs.
- 28 were killed and 15 were wounded.
- Hundreds more Chinese workers fled the town.
- Labour tensions and racism fuelled the violence.
1889 – "Buckskin" Frank Leslie Murders His Lover
- Gunslinger Frank "Buckskin" Leslie killed Mollie Edwards, known as "Blonde Mollie".
- The murder happened during a drunken rage on his ranch.
- A bystander, James Neil, was also wounded.
- Leslie was jailed for murder but later pardoned and vanished.
1935 – Labour Day Hurricane Strikes Florida
- A Category 5 hurricane hit the Florida Keys.
- Winds and storm surges destroyed homes and railways.
- More than 400 people lost their lives.
- It remains one of the deadliest hurricanes in U.S. history.
1944 – Navy Aviator George H.W. Bush Attacked
- Future President George H.W. Bush was a World War II bomber pilot.
- His plane was hit by Japanese anti-aircraft fire.
- He bailed out over the ocean and was rescued.
- This experience became a defining moment in his service.
1945 – Japan Surrenders, Ending WWII
- Japan signed the surrender aboard the USS Missouri in Tokyo Bay.
- This brought World War II to an official close.
- Japanese and Allied leaders signed the document.
- President Truman announced the end of the war after six years of conflict.
1945 – Vietnam Declares Independence
- Ho Chi Minh proclaimed Vietnam's independence from France.
- The speech echoed the sentiments of the U.S. Declaration of Independence.
- "All men are born equal," he declared to a cheering crowd.
- September 2 is now celebrated as Vietnam's National Day.
1958 – National Defence Education Act Signed
- President Eisenhower signed the law into effect.
- It aimed to strengthen science and math education.
- Funding was provided for schools and scholarships.
- It was a Cold War response to Soviet advances.
1969 – First U.S. ATM Opens
- Chemical Bank in Rockville Centre, New York, launched the first ATM.
- Customers could withdraw cash without a teller.
- ATMs soon spread across the country.
- They revolutionised modern banking.
1969 – Ho Chi Minh Dies
- Vietnamese communist leader Ho Chi Minh died in Hanoi.
- He was the founder and face of Vietnamese independence.
- His death was announced the next day.
- He is still honoured as Vietnam's “Uncle Ho".
1995 – Michael Jackson Earns Final #1 Hit
- His song You Are Not Alone topped the Billboard Hot 100.
- It was his 12th and last solo #1 hit.
- His chart-topping career spanned from 1972 to 1995.
- The song became a global success.
1998 – Swissair Flight 111 Crashes
- The flight crashed off the coast of Nova Scotia.
- All 229 passengers and crew were killed.
- A fire in the cockpit caused it.
- The disaster shocked international aviation.
2013 – Diana Nyad Swims from Cuba to Florida
- At age 64, Nyad swam 110 miles from Havana to Key West.
- She swam for about 53 hours without a shark cage.
- The journey was through waters filled with jellyfish and sharks.
- She became the first person to achieve this feat.
2014 – HMS Erebus Wreck Found
- Underwater archaeologists located the wreck in the Arctic.
- The ship was part of the Franklin Expedition of the 1840s.
- Its companion ship, HMS Terror, was found in 2016.
- Both vanished during a doomed quest for the Northwest Passage.
Which Famous Personalities Were Born and Died on September 2?
September 2 marks notable birthdays and deaths of influential figures throughout history, celebrating legacies in the arts, science, and sports.
Born on This Day – September 2
1948 – Christa McAuliffe
- An American teacher was chosen as the first civilian in space.
- Selected by NASA to fly on the Space Shuttle Challenger.
- Tragically died in the 1986 Challenger explosion.
- Remembered as an inspiration to educators.
1964 – Keanu Reeves
- A Canadian actor famous for his versatile roles.
- Starred in Speed, The Matrix, and John Wick.
- Known for his humble and kind nature.
- A pop culture icon loved worldwide.
1966 – Salma Hayek
- Mexican-American actress and producer.
- Rose to fame with Desperado and From Dusk Till Dawn.
- Starred in Frida, portraying artist Frida Kahlo.
- Recognised as one of Hollywood's top Latina stars.
Notable Deaths on September 2
1666 – Victims of the Great Fire of London
- The massive fire killed an unknown number of Londoners.
- Records suggest only a few deaths were officially reported.
- Modern historians believe the toll was far higher.
- Thousands were left homeless and devastated.
1877 – Brigham Young
- American religious leader and pioneer.
- The second president of The Church of Jesus Christ of Latter-day Saints.
- Led Mormon settlers to the Salt Lake Valley in Utah.
- Died in Salt Lake City at age 76.
1969 – Ho Chi Minh
- Vietnamese communist revolutionary and leader.
- Founder of the Democratic Republic of Vietnam.
- Key figure in Vietnam's independence movement.
- Died of a heart attack in Hanoi at age 79.
1998 – Victims of Swissair Flight 111
- All 229 passengers and crew were killed.
- The crash occurred off Nova Scotia's coast.
- It became known as "Canada's 9/11" for its shock.
- Victims included scientists, UN staff, and tourists.
