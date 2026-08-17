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KVS NVS Tier 2 Final Answer Key 2026 Released: Download Post-Wise Answer Key PDF Here

By Upasna Choudhary
Last Updated: Aug 17, 2026, 13:52 IST

KVS NVS Tier 2 Answer Key 2026: The CBSE has released the final answer key for the KVS NVS various teaching and non-teaching posts on the official website at cbse.gov.in on 17 August 2026. The candidates who have appeared for the KVS NVS Tier 2 examination can download the answer key pdf from this article.

KVS NVS Tier 2 Final Answer Key 2026 Released: Download Post-Wise Answer Key PDF Here
KVS NVS Tier 2 Final Answer Key 2026 Released: Download Post-Wise Answer Key PDF Here

Key Points

  • CBSE declared KVS NVS Tier 2 results on 17 August 2026.
  • Final answer keys released for PGT (CS), TGT (CS), Finance Officer, Stenographer.
  • Shortlisted candidates will proceed to Interview/Skill Test.

KVS NVS Tier 2 Answer Key 2026: The Central Board of School Education (CBSE) has declared the result for the KVS NVS Tier 2 on 17 August 2026. The CBSE has also released the final answer key for the posts including PGT (Computer Science), TGT (Computer Science), Finance Officer, and Stenographer Grade-I on the official website at cbse.gov.in. The candidates who have been shortlisted in the Tier 2 examination will be eligible to appear for the further stages of the recruitment process which includes Interview/ Skill Test. The KVS NVS Tier 1 examination was conducted on 10-11 January 2026 and the Tier 2 examination was conducted between 27-31 March 2026.

KVS NVS Tier 2 Answer Key 2026 Download Link

The CBSE has released the final answer key for the KVS NVS teaching and non-teaching posts on its official website at cbse.gov.inon 17 August 2026. The candidates who have appeared for the posts PGT (Computer Science), TGT (Computer Science), Finance Officer, and Stenographer Grade-I can download the answer keys from the direct link provided here.

KVS NVS Tier 2 Final Answer Key 2026

Download Link

PGT (Computer Science)

Download Link

TGT (Computer Science)

Download Link

Finance Officer

Download Link

Stenographer Grade-I

Download Link

KVS NVS Final Answer Key 2026 Highlights

The CBSE conducted the examination for KVS and NVS teaching and non-teaching recruitment. The recruitment process consists of a three-stage selection process including Tier 1, Tier 2, and Interview/ Skill Test. Check the highlights of the recruitment in the table below:

Particulars

Details

Conducting Body

Central Board of School Education (CBSE)

Recruitment

KVS NVS Teaching & Non-Teaching Recruitment 2025

No. of Vacancies

15,762

Tier 1 Exam Date

10-11 January 2026

Tier 2 Exam Date

27-31 March 2026

Tier 2 Result Date

17 August 2026

Official Website

cbse.gov.in

How to Download KVS NVS Tier 2 Answer Key 2026

The candidates can follow the steps provided below to download the KVS NVS final answer key 2026:

  • Visit the official website of CBSE at cbse.gov.in.

  • On the homepage, go to the Latest @CBSE section.

  • Click on the “Final Answer Keys” link.

  • A zip file will be downloaded which contains the final answer keys of all the posts.

  • Download it and verify with your marked responses.

KVS NVS Tier 2 Final Answer Key 2026 Released For Four Posts

In the first phase, the tier-II final answer key for the following posts has been released:

  • PGT (Computer Science)
  • TGT (Computer Science)
  • Finance Officer
  • Stenographer Grade-I


Upasna Choudhary
Upasna Choudhary

Executive - Editorial

Upasna is an education journalist and subject matter expert with an extensive background in the competitive exam landscape. Currently contributing to the Exam Prep Section of Jagran Josh, Upasna specializes in creating well-researched, aspirant-centric content and simplifying complex topics for competitive examinations. Her academic expertise, coupled with her own firsthand experience preparing for the UPSC Civil Services Examination, helps her provide strategic preparation insights and a comprehensive perspective to aspirants. She holds a Master's degree in Forensic Chemical Sciences. Apart from delivering valuable exam resources, Upasna is a passionate communications professional who also enjoys reading and writing.

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First Published: Aug 17, 2026, 13:32 IST

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