KVS NVS Tier 2 Final Answer Key 2026 Released: Download Post-Wise Answer Key PDF Here
KVS NVS Tier 2 Answer Key 2026: The CBSE has released the final answer key for the KVS NVS various teaching and non-teaching posts on the official website at cbse.gov.in on 17 August 2026. The candidates who have appeared for the KVS NVS Tier 2 examination can download the answer key pdf from this article.
Key Points
- CBSE declared KVS NVS Tier 2 results on 17 August 2026.
- Final answer keys released for PGT (CS), TGT (CS), Finance Officer, Stenographer.
- Shortlisted candidates will proceed to Interview/Skill Test.
KVS NVS Tier 2 Answer Key 2026: The Central Board of School Education (CBSE) has declared the result for the KVS NVS Tier 2 on 17 August 2026. The CBSE has also released the final answer key for the posts including PGT (Computer Science), TGT (Computer Science), Finance Officer, and Stenographer Grade-I on the official website at cbse.gov.in. The candidates who have been shortlisted in the Tier 2 examination will be eligible to appear for the further stages of the recruitment process which includes Interview/ Skill Test. The KVS NVS Tier 1 examination was conducted on 10-11 January 2026 and the Tier 2 examination was conducted between 27-31 March 2026.
KVS NVS Tier 2 Answer Key 2026 Download Link
The CBSE has released the final answer key for the KVS NVS teaching and non-teaching posts on its official website at cbse.gov.inon 17 August 2026. The candidates who have appeared for the posts PGT (Computer Science), TGT (Computer Science), Finance Officer, and Stenographer Grade-I can download the answer keys from the direct link provided here.
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KVS NVS Tier 2 Final Answer Key 2026
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Download Link
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PGT (Computer Science)
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TGT (Computer Science)
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Finance Officer
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Stenographer Grade-I
KVS NVS Final Answer Key 2026 Highlights
The CBSE conducted the examination for KVS and NVS teaching and non-teaching recruitment. The recruitment process consists of a three-stage selection process including Tier 1, Tier 2, and Interview/ Skill Test. Check the highlights of the recruitment in the table below:
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Particulars
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Details
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Conducting Body
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Central Board of School Education (CBSE)
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Recruitment
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KVS NVS Teaching & Non-Teaching Recruitment 2025
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No. of Vacancies
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15,762
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Tier 1 Exam Date
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10-11 January 2026
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Tier 2 Exam Date
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27-31 March 2026
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Tier 2 Result Date
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17 August 2026
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Official Website
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cbse.gov.in
How to Download KVS NVS Tier 2 Answer Key 2026
The candidates can follow the steps provided below to download the KVS NVS final answer key 2026:
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Visit the official website of CBSE at cbse.gov.in.
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On the homepage, go to the Latest @CBSE section.
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Click on the “Final Answer Keys” link.
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A zip file will be downloaded which contains the final answer keys of all the posts.
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Download it and verify with your marked responses.
KVS NVS Tier 2 Final Answer Key 2026 Released For Four Posts
In the first phase, the tier-II final answer key for the following posts has been released:
- PGT (Computer Science)
- TGT (Computer Science)
- Finance Officer
- Stenographer Grade-I
Executive - Editorial
Upasna is an education journalist and subject matter expert with an extensive background in the competitive exam landscape. Currently contributing to the Exam Prep Section of Jagran Josh, Upasna specializes in creating well-researched, aspirant-centric content and simplifying complex topics for competitive examinations. Her academic expertise, coupled with her own firsthand experience preparing for the UPSC Civil Services Examination, helps her provide strategic preparation insights and a comprehensive perspective to aspirants. She holds a Master's degree in Forensic Chemical Sciences. Apart from delivering valuable exam resources, Upasna is a passionate communications professional who also enjoys reading and writing.