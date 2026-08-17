KVS NVS Tier 2 Final Answer Key 2026 Released: Download Post-Wise Answer Key PDF Here

KVS NVS Tier 2 Answer Key 2026: The Central Board of School Education (CBSE) has declared the result for the KVS NVS Tier 2 on 17 August 2026. The CBSE has also released the final answer key for the posts including PGT (Computer Science), TGT (Computer Science), Finance Officer, and Stenographer Grade-I on the official website at cbse.gov.in. The candidates who have been shortlisted in the Tier 2 examination will be eligible to appear for the further stages of the recruitment process which includes Interview/ Skill Test. The KVS NVS Tier 1 examination was conducted on 10-11 January 2026 and the Tier 2 examination was conducted between 27-31 March 2026.

KVS NVS Tier 2 Answer Key 2026 Download Link

The CBSE has released the final answer key for the KVS NVS teaching and non-teaching posts on its official website at cbse.gov.inon 17 August 2026. The candidates who have appeared for the posts PGT (Computer Science), TGT (Computer Science), Finance Officer, and Stenographer Grade-I can download the answer keys from the direct link provided here.