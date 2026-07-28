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MHT CET Cut Off 2026: Expected BE/BTech Branch wise & College wise Ranks

By Himani Chopra
Last Updated: Jul 28, 2026, 16:44 IST

Check MHT CET Cut Off 2026 for BE/BTech admissions. Explore expected branch-wise, category-wise and previous year opening and closing ranks.

MHT CET Cut Off 2026: Expected BE/BTech Branch wise & College wise Ranks
MHT CET Cut Off 2026: Expected BE/BTech Branch wise & College wise Ranks

The State Common Entrance Test (CET) Cell, Maharashtra has released the MHT CET 2026 results and final merit lists on its official portal. Candidates can now participate in the Centralised Admission Process (CAP) Round 1 option form for choice-filling where candidates have to select their preferred colleges and engineering branches. The MHT CET cut off for each CAP round will be released after the seat allocation process and will include college-wise, branch-wise, category-wise, and quota-wise closing ranks. The official MHT CET 2026 cutoff will be published on August 2, 2026.

Candidats awaiting MHT CET 2026 cutoff can check the previous year cutoff trends and expected 2026 cutoff to analyse their admission prospects for engineering colleges in Maharashtra.

MHT CET College-Wise Cut Off 2026

The following table shows the previous year and expected MHT CET 2026 college-wise cutoffs for top engineering institutions across Maharashtra, including VJTI, COEP, and PICT. 

The expected cutoff for Computer Engineering at VJTI Mumbai remains the highest at 99.97 percentile for the General category. Candidates across General, OBC, SC, and ST categories can evaluate the estimated percentiles to plan their choice-filling for the upcoming CAP rounds. 

College

Branch

Category

Last Year

Expected This Year

VJTI Mumbai

Computer Engineering

General

99.9523

99.95 - 99.97
 

OBC

99.8172

99.82 - 99.88

SC

98.9825

99.00 - 99.15

ST

97.4544

97.50 - 97.80

COEP Technological University Pune

Computer Science & Engineering

General

99.8985

99.90 - 99.95
 

OBC

99.797

99.80 - 99.87

SC

98.9198

98.95 - 99.10

ST

95.8307

96.00 - 96.50

PICT Pune

Computer Engineering

General

99.7116

99.70 - 99.80
 

OBC

99.6203

99.60 - 99.75

SC

97.9447

98.00 - 98.30

ST

93.8493

94.00 - 94.80

ICT Mumbai

Chemical Engineering

General

99.4663

99.45 - 99.60
 

OBC

98.9025

98.90 - 99.10

SC

96.5118

96.60 - 97.00

ST

83.2103

83.50 - 85.00

Walchand Sangli

Civil Engineering

General

97.4991

97.50 - 97.90
 

OBC

96.8111

96.80 - 97.30

SC

92.3562

92.50 - 93.50

ST

84.4753

84.50 - 86.00

SPIT Mumbai

Computer Science & Engineering

General

99.8015

99.80 - 99.90
 

OBC

99.4663

99.50 - 99.65

SC

98.2046

98.30 - 98.60

ST

92.8376

93.00 - 94.00

MHT CET Branch-Wise Cut Off 2026

This table highlights the previous year and expected MHT CET 2026 Cutoff for the Computer Engineering (CE) branch for General category candidates.

College

Branch Name

Last Year Closing (GOPEN)

Expected 2026

Veermata Jijabai Technological Institute (VJTI), Matunga, Mumbai

Computer Engineering (CE)

99.9523

99.95 – 99.98

Bhartiya Vidya Bhavan's Sardar Patel Institute of Technology, Andheri, Mumbai

Computer Engineering (CE)

99.7482

99.75 – 99.85

Pune Institute of Computer Technology

Computer Engineering (CE)

99.7116

99.70 – 99.80

Vishwakarma Institute of Technology, Bibwewadi, Pune

Computer Engineering (CE)

98.947

99.00 – 99.15

Pimpri Chinchwad College of Engineering, Pune

Computer Engineering (CE)

98.9251

98.95 – 99.15

This table highlights the previous year and expected MHT CET 2026 Cutoff for the Information Technology (IT) branch for General category candidates.

College

Branch Name

Last Year Closing (GOPEN)

Expected 2026

Veermata Jijabai Technological Institute (VJTI), Matunga, Mumbai

Information Technology (IT)

99.8985

99.90 – 99.95

Pune Institute of Computer Technology

Information Technology (IT)

99.6022

99.60 – 99.75

Walchand College of Engineering, Sangli

Information Technology (IT)

99.2498

99.25 – 99.45

Pimpri Chinchwad College of Engineering, Pune

Information Technology (IT)

98.6058

98.70 – 98.90

Vishwakarma Institute of Technology, Bibwewadi, Pune

Information Technology (IT)

98.5804

98.60 – 98.90

This table highlights the previous year and expected MHT CET 2026 Cutoff for the Electronics & Telecommunication (ENTC) branch for General category candidates.

College

Branch Name

Last Year Closing (GOPEN)

Expected 2026

COEP Technological University

Electronics & Telecommunication (ENTC)

99.7297

99.75 – 99.85

Veermata Jijabai Technological Institute (VJTI), Matunga, Mumbai

Electronics & Telecommunication (ENTC)

99.7268

99.75 – 99.85

Bhartiya Vidya Bhavan's Sardar Patel Institute of Technology, Andheri, Mumbai

Electronics & Telecommunication (ENTC)

99.5308

99.55 – 99.70

Pune Institute of Computer Technology

Electronics & Telecommunication (ENTC)

99.2993

99.30 – 99.45

Pimpri Chinchwad College of Engineering, Pune

Electronics & Telecommunication (ENTC)

97.8951

98.00 – 98.20

This table highlights the previous year and expected MHT CET 2026 Cutoff for the Artificial Intelligence & Machine Learning (AI/ML) branch for General category candidates.

College

Branch Name

Last Year Closing (GOPEN)

Expected 2026

COEP Technological University

Artificial Intelligence & Machine Learning (AI/ML)

99.8616

99.85 – 99.92

Walchand College of Engineering, Sangli

Artificial Intelligence & Machine Learning (AI/ML)

99.0491

99.10 – 99.30

All India Shri Shivaji Memorial Society's College of Engineering, Pune

Artificial Intelligence & Machine Learning (AI/ML)

96.1253

96.30 – 96.80

Progressive Education Society's Modern College of Engineering, Pune

Artificial Intelligence & Machine Learning (AI/ML)

94.7838

95.00 – 95.50

Dr. D.Y. Patil College of Engineering & Innovation, Talegaon

Artificial Intelligence & Machine Learning (AI/ML)

86.412

86.50 – 88.00

MHT CET Category-Wise Cut Off 2026

This table shows the previous year MHT CET category-wise cutoff for top engineering institutions across Maharashtra.

College Name

Branch Name

General (GOPENS)

OBC (GOBCS)

SC (GSCS)

ST (GSTS)

Veermata Jijabai Technological Institute(VJTI), Matunga, Mumbai

Computer Engineering

99.9523

99.8172

98.9825

97.4544

COEP Technological University

Computer Science & Engineering

99.8985

99.797

98.9198

95.8307

Veermata Jijabai Technological Institute(VJTI), Matunga, Mumbai

Information Technology

99.8985

99.7336

98.652

96.0899

COEP Technological University

Artificial Intelligence & Machine Learning

99.8616

99.7388

98.6211

95.4505

Bhartiya Vidya Bhavan's Sardar Patel Institute of Technology , Andheri, Mumbai

Computer Science and Engineering

99.8015

99.4663

98.2046

92.8376

Bhartiya Vidya Bhavan's Sardar Patel Institute of Technology , Andheri, Mumbai

Computer Engineering

99.7482

99.5212

97.8951

90.1551

COEP Technological University

Electronics and Telecommunication Engineering

99.7297

99.5851

98.358

94.4346

Institute of Chemical Technology, Matunga, Mumbai

Pharmaceuticals Chemistry and Technology

99.7307

-

-

89.0897

Veermata Jijabai Technological Institute(VJTI), Matunga, Mumbai

Electronics & Telecommunication Engineering

99.7268

99.5226

98.0676

94.3106

Pune Institute of Computer Technology

Computer Engineering

99.7116

99.6203

97.9447

93.8493

Veermata Jijabai Technological Institute(VJTI), Matunga, Mumbai

Electronics Engineering

99.6682

99.4349

97.1954

93.4221

Pune Institute of Computer Technology

Artificial Intelligence (AI) & Data Science

99.6203

99.5312

97.5179

93.0875

Pune Institute of Computer Technology

Information Technology

99.6022

99.4954

98.2886

92.2575

Pune Institute of Computer Technology

Electronics & Computer Engineering

99.5764

99.3822

97.1954

90.411

Institute of Chemical Technology, Matunga, Mumbai

Food Engineering and Technology

99.5294

99.0061

98.2478

92.0401

Bhartiya Vidya Bhavan's Sardar Patel Institute of Technology , Andheri, Mumbai

Electronics and Telecommunication Engg

99.5308

99.0556

96.6641

88.869

Veermata Jijabai Technological Institute(VJTI), Matunga, Mumbai

Electrical Engineering

99.5245

99.2554

96.655

88.7616

Institute of Chemical Technology, Matunga, Mumbai

Chemical Engineering

99.4663

98.9025

96.5118

83.2103

Walchand College of Engineering, Sangli

Computer Science and Engineering (Govt-Aided)

99.4349

99.2569

97.6267

92.1378

COEP Technological University

Mechanical Engineering

99.4352

99.1508

97.1833

87.9466

MHT CET Previous Year Cut Off Trends

This table highlights the previous year category-wise and branch-wise cutoff for Veermata Jijabai Technological Institute(VJTI), Matunga, Mumbai.

College Name

Branch Name

General (GOPENS)

OBC (GOBCS)

SC (GSCS)

ST (GSTS)

Veermata Jijabai Technological Institute(VJTI), Matunga, Mumbai

Civil Engineering

98.4709

98.187

95.2509

87.6831

Veermata Jijabai Technological Institute(VJTI), Matunga, Mumbai

Computer Engineering

99.9523

99.8172

98.9825

97.4544

Veermata Jijabai Technological Institute(VJTI), Matunga, Mumbai

Information Technology

99.8985

99.7336

98.652

96.0899

Veermata Jijabai Technological Institute(VJTI), Matunga, Mumbai

Electrical Engineering

99.5245

99.2554

96.655

88.7616

Veermata Jijabai Technological Institute(VJTI), Matunga, Mumbai

Electronics & Telecommunication Engineering

99.7268

99.5226

98.0676

94.3106

Veermata Jijabai Technological Institute(VJTI), Matunga, Mumbai

Electronics Engineering

99.6682

99.4349

97.1954

93.4221

Veermata Jijabai Technological Institute(VJTI), Matunga, Mumbai

Mechanical Engineering

99.3964

99.0185

96.5696

84.8737

Veermata Jijabai Technological Institute(VJTI), Matunga, Mumbai

Production Engineering (Sandwich)

98.6334

98.0193

94.1113

83.7239

Veermata Jijabai Technological Institute(VJTI), Matunga, Mumbai

Textile Technology

97.3319

96.2209

92.1231

75.6523

This table highlights the previous year category-wise and branch-wise cutoff for COEP Technological University.

College Name

Branch Name

General (GOPENS)

OBC (GOBCS)

SC (GSCS)

ST (GSTS)

COEP Technological University

Civil Engineering

98.6211

98.2327

95.6211

92.4173

COEP Technological University

Computer Science & Engineering

99.8985

99.797

98.9198

95.8307

COEP Technological University

Electrical Engineering

99.5085

99.3471

97.4161

89.2945

COEP Technological University

Electronics & Telecommunication Engineering

99.7297

99.5851

98.358

94.4346

COEP Technological University

Instrumentation & Control Engineering

99.4148

99.2448

97.0922

87.7787

COEP Technological University

Mechanical Engineering

99.4352

99.1508

97.1833

87.9466

COEP Technological University

Manufacturing Science & Engineering

99.0556

98.7329

95.8039

86.7181

COEP Technological University

Metallurgy & Material Technology

98.4056

98.0193

94.6277

81.0404

COEP Technological University

Artificial Intelligence & Machine Learning

99.8616

99.7388

98.6211

95.4505

This table highlights the previous year category-wise and branch-wise cutoff for Pune Institute of Computer Technology.

College Name

Branch Name

General (GOPENS)

OBC (GOBCS)

SC (GSCS)

ST (GSTS)

Pune Institute of Computer Technology

Computer Engineering

99.7116

99.6203

97.9447

93.8493

Pune Institute of Computer Technology

Information Technology

99.6022

99.4954

98.2886

92.2575

Pune Institute of Computer Technology

Artificial Intelligence (AI) & Data Science

99.6203

99.5312

97.5179

93.0875

Pune Institute of Computer Technology

Electronics & Telecommunication Engineering

99.2993

99.0908

96.1794

85.9012

Pune Institute of Computer Technology

Electronics & Computer Engineering

99.5764

99.3822

97.1954

90.411

This table highlights the previous year category-wise and branch-wise cutoff for Institute of Chemical Technology, Matunga, Mumbai.

College Name

Branch Name

General (GOPENS)

OBC (GOBCS)

SC (GSCS)

ST (GSTS)

Institute of Chemical Technology, Matunga, Mumbai

Chemical Engineering

99.4663

98.9025

96.5118

83.2103

Institute of Chemical Technology, Matunga, Mumbai

Dyestuff Technology

98.3671

96.3339

89.8231

Institute of Chemical Technology, Matunga, Mumbai

Oil, Oleochemicals & Surfactants Technology

98.5804

97.6224

96.0899

60.3214

Institute of Chemical Technology, Matunga, Mumbai

Pharmaceuticals Chemistry & Technology

99.7307

89.0897

Institute of Chemical Technology, Matunga, Mumbai

Fibres & Textile Processing Technology

96.9439

95.5726

88.9774

82.9717

Institute of Chemical Technology, Matunga, Mumbai

Polymer Engineering & Technology

99.0185

98.6504

94.0544

78.2397

Institute of Chemical Technology, Matunga, Mumbai

Food Engineering & Technology

99.5294

99.0061

98.2478

92.0401

Institute of Chemical Technology, Matunga, Mumbai

Surface Coating Technology

98.2737

97.755

92.9188

This table highlights the previous year category-wise and branch-wise cutoff for Walchand College of Engineering, Sangli.

College Name

Branch Name

General (GOPENS)

OBC (GOBCS)

SC (GSCS)

ST (GSTS)

Walchand College of Engineering, Sangli

Civil Engineering

97.4991

96.8111

92.3562

84.4753

Walchand College of Engineering, Sangli

Robotics & Automation

98.6341

98.1583

94.7771

81.9404

Walchand College of Engineering, Sangli

Computer Science & Engineering (Govt-Aided)

99.4349

99.2569

97.6267

92.1378

Walchand College of Engineering, Sangli

Computer Science & Engineering (Un-Aided)

99.3007

98.7555

97.1469

89.1257

Walchand College of Engineering, Sangli

Information Technology (Govt-Aided)

99.2498

99.1565

96.9568

88.7701

Walchand College of Engineering, Sangli

Information Technology (Un-Aided)

99.169

99.0908

96.6222

87.0316

Walchand College of Engineering, Sangli

Electrical Engineering

98.4901

98.1875

94.2587

78.3358

Walchand College of Engineering, Sangli

Electronics Engineering

98.9928

98.8245

95.5839

78.3358

Walchand College of Engineering, Sangli

Mechanical Engineering

98.3469

98.0607

94.4922

75.1717

Walchand College of Engineering, Sangli

Artificial Intelligence & Machine Learning

99.0491

99.0185

96.3986

86.9323

This table highlights the previous year category-wise and branch-wise cutoff for Bhartiya Vidya Bhavan's Sardar Patel Institute of Technology , Andheri, Mumbai.

College Name

Branch Name

General (GOPENS)

OBC (GOBCS)

SC (GSCS)

ST (GSTS)

Bhartiya Vidya Bhavan's Sardar Patel Institute of Technology , Andheri, Mumbai

Computer Science & Engineering

99.8015

99.4663

98.2046

92.8376

Bhartiya Vidya Bhavan's Sardar Patel Institute of Technology , Andheri, Mumbai

Computer Engineering

99.7482

99.5212

97.8951

90.1551

Bhartiya Vidya Bhavan's Sardar Patel Institute of Technology , Andheri, Mumbai

Electronics & Telecommunication Engineering

99.5308

99.0556

96.6641

88.869

Himani Chopra
Himani Chopra

Executive - Editorial

Himani Chopra is an education content professional at Jagran New Media with over 3.5 years of experience in creating student-focused content on higher education. She specializes in covering management, engineering, law, and medical colleges, delivering informative articles, rankings, lists, and quizzes that help students make informed academic decisions. She holds a Master's degree in English Literature and combines strong research skills with a passion for simplifying complex education-related topics. In her leisure time, she enjoys watching movies and listening to music.

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First Published: Jul 28, 2026, 16:08 IST

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FAQs

  • What is the difference between merit rank and cutoff rank?
    +
    A merit rank is your personal position based on your exam score, and a cutoff rank is the closing rank set by a particular college or category to secure a seat.
  • Where can candidates check the official MHT CET cutoff?
    +
    Candidates check the official MHT CET cutoff on the State CET Cell website, cetcell.mahacet.org.
  • When will the official cutoff be published?
    +
    The official MHT CET 2026 cutoff will be published on August 2, 2026.
  • Is the MHT CET Cut Off 2026 released?
    +
    No, the official MHT CET Cutoff 2026 has not been released yet. The CET Cell will release the official cutoffs after each Centralised Admission Process (CAP) seat allotment round.

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