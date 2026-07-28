MHT CET Cut Off 2026: Expected BE/BTech Branch wise & College wise Ranks

The State Common Entrance Test (CET) Cell, Maharashtra has released the MHT CET 2026 results and final merit lists on its official portal. Candidates can now participate in the Centralised Admission Process (CAP) Round 1 option form for choice-filling where candidates have to select their preferred colleges and engineering branches. The MHT CET cut off for each CAP round will be released after the seat allocation process and will include college-wise, branch-wise, category-wise, and quota-wise closing ranks. The official MHT CET 2026 cutoff will be published on August 2, 2026.

Candidats awaiting MHT CET 2026 cutoff can check the previous year cutoff trends and expected 2026 cutoff to analyse their admission prospects for engineering colleges in Maharashtra.

MHT CET College-Wise Cut Off 2026

The following table shows the previous year and expected MHT CET 2026 college-wise cutoffs for top engineering institutions across Maharashtra, including VJTI, COEP, and PICT.