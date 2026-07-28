MHT CET Cut Off 2026: Expected BE/BTech Branch wise & College wise Ranks
Check MHT CET Cut Off 2026 for BE/BTech admissions. Explore expected branch-wise, category-wise and previous year opening and closing ranks.
The State Common Entrance Test (CET) Cell, Maharashtra has released the MHT CET 2026 results and final merit lists on its official portal. Candidates can now participate in the Centralised Admission Process (CAP) Round 1 option form for choice-filling where candidates have to select their preferred colleges and engineering branches. The MHT CET cut off for each CAP round will be released after the seat allocation process and will include college-wise, branch-wise, category-wise, and quota-wise closing ranks. The official MHT CET 2026 cutoff will be published on August 2, 2026.
Candidats awaiting MHT CET 2026 cutoff can check the previous year cutoff trends and expected 2026 cutoff to analyse their admission prospects for engineering colleges in Maharashtra.
MHT CET College-Wise Cut Off 2026
The following table shows the previous year and expected MHT CET 2026 college-wise cutoffs for top engineering institutions across Maharashtra, including VJTI, COEP, and PICT.
The expected cutoff for Computer Engineering at VJTI Mumbai remains the highest at 99.97 percentile for the General category. Candidates across General, OBC, SC, and ST categories can evaluate the estimated percentiles to plan their choice-filling for the upcoming CAP rounds.
|
College
|
Branch
|
Category
|
Last Year
|
Expected This Year
|
Computer Engineering
|
General
|
99.9523
|
99.95 - 99.97
|
OBC
|
99.8172
|
99.82 - 99.88
|
SC
|
98.9825
|
99.00 - 99.15
|
ST
|
97.4544
|
97.50 - 97.80
|
Computer Science & Engineering
|
General
|
99.8985
|
99.90 - 99.95
|
OBC
|
99.797
|
99.80 - 99.87
|
SC
|
98.9198
|
98.95 - 99.10
|
ST
|
95.8307
|
96.00 - 96.50
|
Computer Engineering
|
General
|
99.7116
|
99.70 - 99.80
|
OBC
|
99.6203
|
99.60 - 99.75
|
SC
|
97.9447
|
98.00 - 98.30
|
ST
|
93.8493
|
94.00 - 94.80
|
Chemical Engineering
|
General
|
99.4663
|
99.45 - 99.60
|
OBC
|
98.9025
|
98.90 - 99.10
|
SC
|
96.5118
|
96.60 - 97.00
|
ST
|
83.2103
|
83.50 - 85.00
|
Walchand Sangli
|
Civil Engineering
|
General
|
97.4991
|
97.50 - 97.90
|
OBC
|
96.8111
|
96.80 - 97.30
|
SC
|
92.3562
|
92.50 - 93.50
|
ST
|
84.4753
|
84.50 - 86.00
|
SPIT Mumbai
|
Computer Science & Engineering
|
General
|
99.8015
|
99.80 - 99.90
|
OBC
|
99.4663
|
99.50 - 99.65
|
SC
|
98.2046
|
98.30 - 98.60
|
ST
|
92.8376
|
93.00 - 94.00
MHT CET Branch-Wise Cut Off 2026
This table highlights the previous year and expected MHT CET 2026 Cutoff for the Computer Engineering (CE) branch for General category candidates.
|
College
|
Branch Name
|
Last Year Closing (GOPEN)
|
Expected 2026
|
Veermata Jijabai Technological Institute (VJTI), Matunga, Mumbai
|
Computer Engineering (CE)
|
99.9523
|
99.95 – 99.98
|
Bhartiya Vidya Bhavan's Sardar Patel Institute of Technology, Andheri, Mumbai
|
Computer Engineering (CE)
|
99.7482
|
99.75 – 99.85
|
Pune Institute of Computer Technology
|
Computer Engineering (CE)
|
99.7116
|
99.70 – 99.80
|
Vishwakarma Institute of Technology, Bibwewadi, Pune
|
Computer Engineering (CE)
|
98.947
|
99.00 – 99.15
|
Pimpri Chinchwad College of Engineering, Pune
|
Computer Engineering (CE)
|
98.9251
|
98.95 – 99.15
This table highlights the previous year and expected MHT CET 2026 Cutoff for the Information Technology (IT) branch for General category candidates.
|
College
|
Branch Name
|
Last Year Closing (GOPEN)
|
Expected 2026
|
Veermata Jijabai Technological Institute (VJTI), Matunga, Mumbai
|
Information Technology (IT)
|
99.8985
|
99.90 – 99.95
|
Pune Institute of Computer Technology
|
Information Technology (IT)
|
99.6022
|
99.60 – 99.75
|
Walchand College of Engineering, Sangli
|
Information Technology (IT)
|
99.2498
|
99.25 – 99.45
|
Pimpri Chinchwad College of Engineering, Pune
|
Information Technology (IT)
|
98.6058
|
98.70 – 98.90
|
Vishwakarma Institute of Technology, Bibwewadi, Pune
|
Information Technology (IT)
|
98.5804
|
98.60 – 98.90
This table highlights the previous year and expected MHT CET 2026 Cutoff for the Electronics & Telecommunication (ENTC) branch for General category candidates.
|
College
|
Branch Name
|
Last Year Closing (GOPEN)
|
Expected 2026
|
COEP Technological University
|
Electronics & Telecommunication (ENTC)
|
99.7297
|
99.75 – 99.85
|
Veermata Jijabai Technological Institute (VJTI), Matunga, Mumbai
|
Electronics & Telecommunication (ENTC)
|
99.7268
|
99.75 – 99.85
|
Bhartiya Vidya Bhavan's Sardar Patel Institute of Technology, Andheri, Mumbai
|
Electronics & Telecommunication (ENTC)
|
99.5308
|
99.55 – 99.70
|
Pune Institute of Computer Technology
|
Electronics & Telecommunication (ENTC)
|
99.2993
|
99.30 – 99.45
|
Pimpri Chinchwad College of Engineering, Pune
|
Electronics & Telecommunication (ENTC)
|
97.8951
|
98.00 – 98.20
This table highlights the previous year and expected MHT CET 2026 Cutoff for the Artificial Intelligence & Machine Learning (AI/ML) branch for General category candidates.
|
College
|
Branch Name
|
Last Year Closing (GOPEN)
|
Expected 2026
|
COEP Technological University
|
Artificial Intelligence & Machine Learning (AI/ML)
|
99.8616
|
99.85 – 99.92
|
Walchand College of Engineering, Sangli
|
Artificial Intelligence & Machine Learning (AI/ML)
|
99.0491
|
99.10 – 99.30
|
All India Shri Shivaji Memorial Society's College of Engineering, Pune
|
Artificial Intelligence & Machine Learning (AI/ML)
|
96.1253
|
96.30 – 96.80
|
Progressive Education Society's Modern College of Engineering, Pune
|
Artificial Intelligence & Machine Learning (AI/ML)
|
94.7838
|
95.00 – 95.50
|
Dr. D.Y. Patil College of Engineering & Innovation, Talegaon
|
Artificial Intelligence & Machine Learning (AI/ML)
|
86.412
|
86.50 – 88.00
MHT CET Category-Wise Cut Off 2026
This table shows the previous year MHT CET category-wise cutoff for top engineering institutions across Maharashtra.
|
College Name
|
Branch Name
|
General (GOPENS)
|
OBC (GOBCS)
|
SC (GSCS)
|
ST (GSTS)
|
Veermata Jijabai Technological Institute(VJTI), Matunga, Mumbai
|
Computer Engineering
|
99.9523
|
99.8172
|
98.9825
|
97.4544
|
COEP Technological University
|
Computer Science & Engineering
|
99.8985
|
99.797
|
98.9198
|
95.8307
|
Veermata Jijabai Technological Institute(VJTI), Matunga, Mumbai
|
Information Technology
|
99.8985
|
99.7336
|
98.652
|
96.0899
|
COEP Technological University
|
Artificial Intelligence & Machine Learning
|
99.8616
|
99.7388
|
98.6211
|
95.4505
|
Bhartiya Vidya Bhavan's Sardar Patel Institute of Technology , Andheri, Mumbai
|
Computer Science and Engineering
|
99.8015
|
99.4663
|
98.2046
|
92.8376
|
Bhartiya Vidya Bhavan's Sardar Patel Institute of Technology , Andheri, Mumbai
|
Computer Engineering
|
99.7482
|
99.5212
|
97.8951
|
90.1551
|
COEP Technological University
|
Electronics and Telecommunication Engineering
|
99.7297
|
99.5851
|
98.358
|
94.4346
|
Institute of Chemical Technology, Matunga, Mumbai
|
Pharmaceuticals Chemistry and Technology
|
99.7307
|
-
|
-
|
89.0897
|
Veermata Jijabai Technological Institute(VJTI), Matunga, Mumbai
|
Electronics & Telecommunication Engineering
|
99.7268
|
99.5226
|
98.0676
|
94.3106
|
Pune Institute of Computer Technology
|
Computer Engineering
|
99.7116
|
99.6203
|
97.9447
|
93.8493
|
Veermata Jijabai Technological Institute(VJTI), Matunga, Mumbai
|
Electronics Engineering
|
99.6682
|
99.4349
|
97.1954
|
93.4221
|
Pune Institute of Computer Technology
|
Artificial Intelligence (AI) & Data Science
|
99.6203
|
99.5312
|
97.5179
|
93.0875
|
Pune Institute of Computer Technology
|
Information Technology
|
99.6022
|
99.4954
|
98.2886
|
92.2575
|
Pune Institute of Computer Technology
|
Electronics & Computer Engineering
|
99.5764
|
99.3822
|
97.1954
|
90.411
|
Institute of Chemical Technology, Matunga, Mumbai
|
Food Engineering and Technology
|
99.5294
|
99.0061
|
98.2478
|
92.0401
|
Bhartiya Vidya Bhavan's Sardar Patel Institute of Technology , Andheri, Mumbai
|
Electronics and Telecommunication Engg
|
99.5308
|
99.0556
|
96.6641
|
88.869
|
Veermata Jijabai Technological Institute(VJTI), Matunga, Mumbai
|
Electrical Engineering
|
99.5245
|
99.2554
|
96.655
|
88.7616
|
Institute of Chemical Technology, Matunga, Mumbai
|
Chemical Engineering
|
99.4663
|
98.9025
|
96.5118
|
83.2103
|
Walchand College of Engineering, Sangli
|
Computer Science and Engineering (Govt-Aided)
|
99.4349
|
99.2569
|
97.6267
|
92.1378
|
COEP Technological University
|
Mechanical Engineering
|
99.4352
|
99.1508
|
97.1833
|
87.9466
MHT CET Previous Year Cut Off Trends
This table highlights the previous year category-wise and branch-wise cutoff for Veermata Jijabai Technological Institute(VJTI), Matunga, Mumbai.
|
College Name
|
Branch Name
|
General (GOPENS)
|
OBC (GOBCS)
|
SC (GSCS)
|
ST (GSTS)
|
Veermata Jijabai Technological Institute(VJTI), Matunga, Mumbai
|
Civil Engineering
|
98.4709
|
98.187
|
95.2509
|
87.6831
|
Veermata Jijabai Technological Institute(VJTI), Matunga, Mumbai
|
Computer Engineering
|
99.9523
|
99.8172
|
98.9825
|
97.4544
|
Veermata Jijabai Technological Institute(VJTI), Matunga, Mumbai
|
Information Technology
|
99.8985
|
99.7336
|
98.652
|
96.0899
|
Veermata Jijabai Technological Institute(VJTI), Matunga, Mumbai
|
Electrical Engineering
|
99.5245
|
99.2554
|
96.655
|
88.7616
|
Veermata Jijabai Technological Institute(VJTI), Matunga, Mumbai
|
Electronics & Telecommunication Engineering
|
99.7268
|
99.5226
|
98.0676
|
94.3106
|
Veermata Jijabai Technological Institute(VJTI), Matunga, Mumbai
|
Electronics Engineering
|
99.6682
|
99.4349
|
97.1954
|
93.4221
|
Veermata Jijabai Technological Institute(VJTI), Matunga, Mumbai
|
Mechanical Engineering
|
99.3964
|
99.0185
|
96.5696
|
84.8737
|
Veermata Jijabai Technological Institute(VJTI), Matunga, Mumbai
|
Production Engineering (Sandwich)
|
98.6334
|
98.0193
|
94.1113
|
83.7239
|
Veermata Jijabai Technological Institute(VJTI), Matunga, Mumbai
|
Textile Technology
|
97.3319
|
96.2209
|
92.1231
|
75.6523
This table highlights the previous year category-wise and branch-wise cutoff for COEP Technological University.
|
College Name
|
Branch Name
|
General (GOPENS)
|
OBC (GOBCS)
|
SC (GSCS)
|
ST (GSTS)
|
COEP Technological University
|
Civil Engineering
|
98.6211
|
98.2327
|
95.6211
|
92.4173
|
COEP Technological University
|
Computer Science & Engineering
|
99.8985
|
99.797
|
98.9198
|
95.8307
|
COEP Technological University
|
Electrical Engineering
|
99.5085
|
99.3471
|
97.4161
|
89.2945
|
COEP Technological University
|
Electronics & Telecommunication Engineering
|
99.7297
|
99.5851
|
98.358
|
94.4346
|
COEP Technological University
|
Instrumentation & Control Engineering
|
99.4148
|
99.2448
|
97.0922
|
87.7787
|
COEP Technological University
|
Mechanical Engineering
|
99.4352
|
99.1508
|
97.1833
|
87.9466
|
COEP Technological University
|
Manufacturing Science & Engineering
|
99.0556
|
98.7329
|
95.8039
|
86.7181
|
COEP Technological University
|
Metallurgy & Material Technology
|
98.4056
|
98.0193
|
94.6277
|
81.0404
|
COEP Technological University
|
Artificial Intelligence & Machine Learning
|
99.8616
|
99.7388
|
98.6211
|
95.4505
This table highlights the previous year category-wise and branch-wise cutoff for Pune Institute of Computer Technology.
|
College Name
|
Branch Name
|
General (GOPENS)
|
OBC (GOBCS)
|
SC (GSCS)
|
ST (GSTS)
|
Pune Institute of Computer Technology
|
Computer Engineering
|
99.7116
|
99.6203
|
97.9447
|
93.8493
|
Pune Institute of Computer Technology
|
Information Technology
|
99.6022
|
99.4954
|
98.2886
|
92.2575
|
Pune Institute of Computer Technology
|
Artificial Intelligence (AI) & Data Science
|
99.6203
|
99.5312
|
97.5179
|
93.0875
|
Pune Institute of Computer Technology
|
Electronics & Telecommunication Engineering
|
99.2993
|
99.0908
|
96.1794
|
85.9012
|
Pune Institute of Computer Technology
|
Electronics & Computer Engineering
|
99.5764
|
99.3822
|
97.1954
|
90.411
This table highlights the previous year category-wise and branch-wise cutoff for Institute of Chemical Technology, Matunga, Mumbai.
|
College Name
|
Branch Name
|
General (GOPENS)
|
OBC (GOBCS)
|
SC (GSCS)
|
ST (GSTS)
|
Institute of Chemical Technology, Matunga, Mumbai
|
Chemical Engineering
|
99.4663
|
98.9025
|
96.5118
|
83.2103
|
Institute of Chemical Technology, Matunga, Mumbai
|
Dyestuff Technology
|
98.3671
|
96.3339
|
89.8231
|
—
|
Institute of Chemical Technology, Matunga, Mumbai
|
Oil, Oleochemicals & Surfactants Technology
|
98.5804
|
97.6224
|
96.0899
|
60.3214
|
Institute of Chemical Technology, Matunga, Mumbai
|
Pharmaceuticals Chemistry & Technology
|
99.7307
|
—
|
—
|
89.0897
|
Institute of Chemical Technology, Matunga, Mumbai
|
Fibres & Textile Processing Technology
|
96.9439
|
95.5726
|
88.9774
|
82.9717
|
Institute of Chemical Technology, Matunga, Mumbai
|
Polymer Engineering & Technology
|
99.0185
|
98.6504
|
94.0544
|
78.2397
|
Institute of Chemical Technology, Matunga, Mumbai
|
Food Engineering & Technology
|
99.5294
|
99.0061
|
98.2478
|
92.0401
|
Institute of Chemical Technology, Matunga, Mumbai
|
Surface Coating Technology
|
98.2737
|
97.755
|
92.9188
|
—
This table highlights the previous year category-wise and branch-wise cutoff for Walchand College of Engineering, Sangli.
|
College Name
|
Branch Name
|
General (GOPENS)
|
OBC (GOBCS)
|
SC (GSCS)
|
ST (GSTS)
|
Walchand College of Engineering, Sangli
|
Civil Engineering
|
97.4991
|
96.8111
|
92.3562
|
84.4753
|
Walchand College of Engineering, Sangli
|
Robotics & Automation
|
98.6341
|
98.1583
|
94.7771
|
81.9404
|
Walchand College of Engineering, Sangli
|
Computer Science & Engineering (Govt-Aided)
|
99.4349
|
99.2569
|
97.6267
|
92.1378
|
Walchand College of Engineering, Sangli
|
Computer Science & Engineering (Un-Aided)
|
99.3007
|
98.7555
|
97.1469
|
89.1257
|
Walchand College of Engineering, Sangli
|
Information Technology (Govt-Aided)
|
99.2498
|
99.1565
|
96.9568
|
88.7701
|
Walchand College of Engineering, Sangli
|
Information Technology (Un-Aided)
|
99.169
|
99.0908
|
96.6222
|
87.0316
|
Walchand College of Engineering, Sangli
|
Electrical Engineering
|
98.4901
|
98.1875
|
94.2587
|
78.3358
|
Walchand College of Engineering, Sangli
|
Electronics Engineering
|
98.9928
|
98.8245
|
95.5839
|
78.3358
|
Walchand College of Engineering, Sangli
|
Mechanical Engineering
|
98.3469
|
98.0607
|
94.4922
|
75.1717
|
Walchand College of Engineering, Sangli
|
Artificial Intelligence & Machine Learning
|
99.0491
|
99.0185
|
96.3986
|
86.9323
This table highlights the previous year category-wise and branch-wise cutoff for Bhartiya Vidya Bhavan's Sardar Patel Institute of Technology , Andheri, Mumbai.
|
College Name
|
Branch Name
|
General (GOPENS)
|
OBC (GOBCS)
|
SC (GSCS)
|
ST (GSTS)
|
Bhartiya Vidya Bhavan's Sardar Patel Institute of Technology , Andheri, Mumbai
|
Computer Science & Engineering
|
99.8015
|
99.4663
|
98.2046
|
92.8376
|
Bhartiya Vidya Bhavan's Sardar Patel Institute of Technology , Andheri, Mumbai
|
Computer Engineering
|
99.7482
|
99.5212
|
97.8951
|
90.1551
|
Bhartiya Vidya Bhavan's Sardar Patel Institute of Technology , Andheri, Mumbai
|
Electronics & Telecommunication Engineering
|
99.5308
|
99.0556
|
96.6641
|
88.869
Executive - Editorial
Himani Chopra is an education content professional at Jagran New Media with over 3.5 years of experience in creating student-focused content on higher education. She specializes in covering management, engineering, law, and medical colleges, delivering informative articles, rankings, lists, and quizzes that help students make informed academic decisions. She holds a Master's degree in English Literature and combines strong research skills with a passion for simplifying complex education-related topics. In her leisure time, she enjoys watching movies and listening to music.