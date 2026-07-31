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PICT Pune Cutoff 2026: Check Category Wise Ranks

By Himani Chopra
Last Updated: Jul 31, 2026, 18:49 IST

MHT CET 2026 cutoff has been released along with the final merit list. Candidates can check the previous year category-wise cutoff for PICT Pune to understand their admission chances for 2026.

PICT Pune Cutoff 2026: Check Category Wise Ranks
PICT Pune Cutoff 2026: Check Category Wise Ranks

The MHT CET 2026 counselling process has begun with the release of the final merit list, and candidates are now waiting for the Centralised Admission Process (CAP) round seat allotments and college-wise cutoffs. Among top private engineering institutes in Maharashtra, the Pune Institute of Computer Technology (PICT), Pune remains one of the most preferred choices among candidates. 

Admission to PICT is highly competitive, candidates must carefully analyse the previous category-wise cutoff ranks to understand their admission chances and plan their choice filling accordingly.

PICT Pune Cutoff 2026: Previous Year’s Closing Ranks (Open Category)

This table highlights the previous year closing rank of PICT Pune for Open category candidates. The Computer Engineering branch recorded a competitive closing rank of 791, whereas Electronics and Telecommunication Engineering closed at 2245. 

College Name

Branch Name

Category

Cutoff Rank

Percentile

Pune Institute of Computer Technology

Computer Engineering

GOPENS

791

99.7116474

Pune Institute of Computer Technology

Information Technology

GOPENS

1159

99.6021953

Pune Institute of Computer Technology

Artificial Intelligence (AI) and Data Science

GOPENS

1101

99.6203413

Pune Institute of Computer Technology

Electronics and Telecommunication Engg

GOPENS

2245

99.2992853

Pune Institute of Computer Technology

Electronics and Computer Engineering

GOPENS

1267

99.5764117

PICT Pune Cutoff 2026: Previous Year’s Closing Ranks (OBC Category)

This table highlights the PICT Pune previous year’s closing ranks for OBC category candidates. Check the Closing Ranks (CR):

  • Computer Engineering: 1097
  • Artificial Intelligence (AI) and Data Science: 1412
  • Information Technology: 1555
  • Electronics and Computer Engineering: 1944
  • Electronics and Telecommunication Engg: 3001

College Name

Branch Name

Category

Cutoff Rank

Percentile

Pune Institute of Computer Technology

Computer Engineering

GOBCS

1097

99.6203413

Pune Institute of Computer Technology

Information Technology

GOBCS

1555

99.4953774

Pune Institute of Computer Technology

Artificial Intelligence (AI) and Data Science

GOBCS

1412

99.5311523

Pune Institute of Computer Technology

Electronics and Telecommunication Engg

GOBCS

3001

99.0908422

Pune Institute of Computer Technology

Electronics and Computer Engineering

GOBCS

1944

99.3822394

PICT Pune Cutoff 2026: Previous Year’s Closing Ranks (SC Category)

This table highlights the previous year's closing ranks at PICT Pune for SC candidates. The Computer Engineering branch had a closing rank of 7158 while Electronics and Telecommunication Engg recorded a closing rank of 13285.

College Name

Branch Name

Category

Cutoff Rank

Percentile

Pune Institute of Computer Technology

Computer Engineering

GSCS

7158

97.9446841

Pune Institute of Computer Technology

Information Technology

GSCS

8756

97.4991292

Pune Institute of Computer Technology

Artificial Intelligence (AI) and Data Science

GSCS

8640

97.5178665

Pune Institute of Computer Technology

Electronics and Telecommunication Engg

GSCS

13285

96.1793607

Pune Institute of Computer Technology

Electronics and Computer Engineering

GSCS

9829

97.1954276

PICT Pune Cutoff 2026: Previous Year’s Closing Ranks (ST Category)

The following table shows the previous year’s closing ranks at PICT Pune for Scheduled Tribe (ST) candidates. Check the Closing Ranks (CR):

  • Computer Engineering: 21317
  • Artificial Intelligence (AI) and Data Science: 23752
  • Information Technology: 26440
  • Electronics and Computer Engineering: 32710
  • Electronics and Telecommunication Engg: 47450

College Name

Branch Name

Category

Cutoff Rank

Percentile

Pune Institute of Computer Technology

Computer Engineering

GSTS

21317

93.8493242

Pune Institute of Computer Technology

Information Technology

GSTS

26440

92.2575417

Pune Institute of Computer Technology

Artificial Intelligence (AI) and Data Science

GSTS

23752

93.0875099

Pune Institute of Computer Technology

Electronics and Telecommunication Engg

GSTS

47450

85.901157

Pune Institute of Computer Technology

Electronics and Computer Engineering

GSTS

32710

90.4110066

Himani Chopra
Himani Chopra

Executive - Editorial

Himani Chopra is an education content professional at Jagran New Media with over 3.5 years of experience in creating student-focused content on higher education. She specializes in covering management, engineering, law, and medical colleges, delivering informative articles, rankings, lists, and quizzes that help students make informed academic decisions. She holds a Master's degree in English Literature and combines strong research skills with a passion for simplifying complex education-related topics. In her leisure time, she enjoys watching movies and listening to music.

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First Published: Jul 31, 2026, 18:49 IST

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