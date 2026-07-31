PICT Pune Cutoff 2026: Check Category Wise Ranks
MHT CET 2026 cutoff has been released along with the final merit list. Candidates can check the previous year category-wise cutoff for PICT Pune to understand their admission chances for 2026.
The MHT CET 2026 counselling process has begun with the release of the final merit list, and candidates are now waiting for the Centralised Admission Process (CAP) round seat allotments and college-wise cutoffs. Among top private engineering institutes in Maharashtra, the Pune Institute of Computer Technology (PICT), Pune remains one of the most preferred choices among candidates.
Admission to PICT is highly competitive, candidates must carefully analyse the previous category-wise cutoff ranks to understand their admission chances and plan their choice filling accordingly.
PICT Pune Cutoff 2026: Previous Year’s Closing Ranks (Open Category)
This table highlights the previous year closing rank of PICT Pune for Open category candidates. The Computer Engineering branch recorded a competitive closing rank of 791, whereas Electronics and Telecommunication Engineering closed at 2245.
|
College Name
|
Branch Name
|
Category
|
Cutoff Rank
|
Percentile
|
Pune Institute of Computer Technology
|
Computer Engineering
|
GOPENS
|
791
|
99.7116474
|
Pune Institute of Computer Technology
|
Information Technology
|
GOPENS
|
1159
|
99.6021953
|
Pune Institute of Computer Technology
|
Artificial Intelligence (AI) and Data Science
|
GOPENS
|
1101
|
99.6203413
|
Pune Institute of Computer Technology
|
Electronics and Telecommunication Engg
|
GOPENS
|
2245
|
99.2992853
|
Pune Institute of Computer Technology
|
Electronics and Computer Engineering
|
GOPENS
|
1267
|
99.5764117
PICT Pune Cutoff 2026: Previous Year’s Closing Ranks (OBC Category)
This table highlights the PICT Pune previous year’s closing ranks for OBC category candidates. Check the Closing Ranks (CR):
- Computer Engineering: 1097
- Artificial Intelligence (AI) and Data Science: 1412
- Information Technology: 1555
- Electronics and Computer Engineering: 1944
- Electronics and Telecommunication Engg: 3001
|
College Name
|
Branch Name
|
Category
|
Cutoff Rank
|
Percentile
|
Pune Institute of Computer Technology
|
Computer Engineering
|
GOBCS
|
1097
|
99.6203413
|
Pune Institute of Computer Technology
|
Information Technology
|
GOBCS
|
1555
|
99.4953774
|
Pune Institute of Computer Technology
|
Artificial Intelligence (AI) and Data Science
|
GOBCS
|
1412
|
99.5311523
|
Pune Institute of Computer Technology
|
Electronics and Telecommunication Engg
|
GOBCS
|
3001
|
99.0908422
|
Pune Institute of Computer Technology
|
Electronics and Computer Engineering
|
GOBCS
|
1944
|
99.3822394
PICT Pune Cutoff 2026: Previous Year’s Closing Ranks (SC Category)
This table highlights the previous year's closing ranks at PICT Pune for SC candidates. The Computer Engineering branch had a closing rank of 7158 while Electronics and Telecommunication Engg recorded a closing rank of 13285.
|
College Name
|
Branch Name
|
Category
|
Cutoff Rank
|
Percentile
|
Pune Institute of Computer Technology
|
Computer Engineering
|
GSCS
|
7158
|
97.9446841
|
Pune Institute of Computer Technology
|
Information Technology
|
GSCS
|
8756
|
97.4991292
|
Pune Institute of Computer Technology
|
Artificial Intelligence (AI) and Data Science
|
GSCS
|
8640
|
97.5178665
|
Pune Institute of Computer Technology
|
Electronics and Telecommunication Engg
|
GSCS
|
13285
|
96.1793607
|
Pune Institute of Computer Technology
|
Electronics and Computer Engineering
|
GSCS
|
9829
|
97.1954276
PICT Pune Cutoff 2026: Previous Year’s Closing Ranks (ST Category)
The following table shows the previous year’s closing ranks at PICT Pune for Scheduled Tribe (ST) candidates. Check the Closing Ranks (CR):
- Computer Engineering: 21317
- Artificial Intelligence (AI) and Data Science: 23752
- Information Technology: 26440
- Electronics and Computer Engineering: 32710
- Electronics and Telecommunication Engg: 47450
|
College Name
|
Branch Name
|
Category
|
Cutoff Rank
|
Percentile
|
Pune Institute of Computer Technology
|
Computer Engineering
|
GSTS
|
21317
|
93.8493242
|
Pune Institute of Computer Technology
|
Information Technology
|
GSTS
|
26440
|
92.2575417
|
Pune Institute of Computer Technology
|
Artificial Intelligence (AI) and Data Science
|
GSTS
|
23752
|
93.0875099
|
Pune Institute of Computer Technology
|
Electronics and Telecommunication Engg
|
GSTS
|
47450
|
85.901157
|
Pune Institute of Computer Technology
|
Electronics and Computer Engineering
|
GSTS
|
32710
|
90.4110066
Executive - Editorial
Himani Chopra is an education content professional at Jagran New Media with over 3.5 years of experience in creating student-focused content on higher education. She specializes in covering management, engineering, law, and medical colleges, delivering informative articles, rankings, lists, and quizzes that help students make informed academic decisions. She holds a Master's degree in English Literature and combines strong research skills with a passion for simplifying complex education-related topics. In her leisure time, she enjoys watching movies and listening to music.