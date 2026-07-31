PICT Pune Cutoff 2026: Check Category Wise Ranks

The MHT CET 2026 counselling process has begun with the release of the final merit list, and candidates are now waiting for the Centralised Admission Process (CAP) round seat allotments and college-wise cutoffs. Among top private engineering institutes in Maharashtra, the Pune Institute of Computer Technology (PICT), Pune remains one of the most preferred choices among candidates.

Admission to PICT is highly competitive, candidates must carefully analyse the previous category-wise cutoff ranks to understand their admission chances and plan their choice filling accordingly.

PICT Pune Cutoff 2026: Previous Year’s Closing Ranks (Open Category)

This table highlights the previous year closing rank of PICT Pune for Open category candidates. The Computer Engineering branch recorded a competitive closing rank of 791, whereas Electronics and Telecommunication Engineering closed at 2245.