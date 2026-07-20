RRB Section Controller Syllabus 2026: Check CBT Exam Pattern, Subject-Wise Topics & Preparation Tips Here
RRB Section Controller is recruiting for 119 vacancies under Indian Railways. Candidates who have applied for this recruitment can now check the detailed syllabus in this article to understand the exam pattern and important topics.
Key Points
- RRB announced 119 Section Controller posts for 2026 recruitment.
- The 2026 selection process involves a single-stage CBT followed by a CBAT.
- The 2026 CBT has 100 questions, 100 marks, 120 mins, and ⅓ negative marking.
RRB Section Controller Syllabus 2026: RRB has released a recruitment notification for a total of 119 Section Controller posts under Indian Railways. Candidates who have applied for this recruitment must know the complete syllabus before starting preparations. The selection process has a single-stage computer-based test (CBT), followed by a computer-based aptitude test (CBAT). Knowing the complete syllabus helps candidates to plan their preparation and focus on the important topics for better results in the exam.
Also Check: RRB Section Controller Recruitment 2026
RRB Section Controller Syllabus Overview
Candidates can find complete information regarding the RRB Section Controller syllabus below:
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Particulars
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Details
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Conducting Body
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Railway Recruitment Board (RRB)
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Post Name
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Section Controller
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Total Vacancies
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119
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Selection Process
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CBT + CBAT + Document Verification + Medical examination
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CBT Total Questions
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100
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CBT Total Marks
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100
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CBT Duration
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120 mins
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CBT Sections
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Analytical & Mathematical Capability, Logical Capability, Mental Reasoning
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Final Weightage
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70% for CBT + 30% for CBAT
RRB Section Controller Syllabus 2026
The RRB Section Controller Syllabus 2026 consists of three sections, including Analytical Mathematical Capability, Logical Capability, and Mental Reasoning. It covers various topics like number systems, Ratio and proportion, Averages, Data Interpretation, Binary logic, Syllogism, Series, coding-decoding, series, ranking, and arrangement-based problems. The syllabus also includes Reading Comprehension and graphical data topics. The exam focuses more on practical reasoning and data-based decision-making than theoretical knowledge. Candidates should give extra focus to Analytical and Mathematical Capability, as it carries the highest weightage in the CBT.
RRB Section Controller Exam Pattern 2026
The RRB Section Controller Exam has a single-stage computer-based test (CBT) followed by a Computer-based Aptitude Test (CBAT). The CBT exam consists of 100 objective-type questions for 100 marks, to be completed in 120 mins. There is a negative marking of ⅓ marks for every wrong answer. Candidates who qualify the CBT are shortlisted for the CBAT, which tests aptitude through multiple test batteries in English and Hindi.
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Sections
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No. of questions
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Marks
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Duration
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Analytical and Mathematical Capability
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60
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60
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-
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Logical Capability
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20
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20
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-
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Mental Reasoning
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20
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20
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-
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Total
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100
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100
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120 Mins
RRB Section Controller Section-Wise Syllabus 2026
Candidates who have applied and are planning to appear in the RRB Section Controller Exam 2026 can check the section-wise syllabus and important topics in the list given below:
Analytical and Mathematical Capability
It consists of a total of 60 marks, having a higher weightage than other sections. It includes topics like:
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Number System
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Ration and Proportion
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Averages
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Data Interpretation
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Multi-source Data Analysis
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Graphical Data
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Statistical Curve Distribution
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Venn Diagrams
Logical Capability
It consists of a total of 20 marks and includes topics like:
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Syllogism
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Analogy
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Coding-Decoding
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Binary logic
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Series Completion
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Ranking
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Arrangement-Based Problems
Mental Reasoning
It consists of a total of 20 marks and includes topics like:
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Logical Reasoning
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Reading Comprehension
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Decision Making
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Problem Solving
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Mental Alertness
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Concentration-Based Questions
RRB Section Controller Preparation Tips 2026
Interested candidates must follow these preparation tips for the upcoming RRB Section Controller CBT Exam listed below:
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Candidates should understand the syllabus and the exam pattern before starting preparation
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Candidates must give extra focus to analytical and mathematical capability, as it carries more weightage.
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Candidates should practice data interpretation questions daily
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Candidates must solve the previous year's question paper to understand the difficulty level
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Candidates must work on logical reasoning topics like syllogism, analogy, and coding-decoding.
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Revise Important formulas and shortcuts for quick calculation.
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Since there is negative marking, attempt only those questions you are confident about.
Executive - Editorial
Bebo Rani is a journalist and education-focused media professional specialising in recruitment examinations, government jobs, career guidance, and current affairs. With a talent for transforming complex information into clear, engaging, and impactful stories, she creates insightful, research-driven content that empowers students and job aspirants. She has experience in digital journalism, news writing, multimedia storytelling, and social media content creation across English and Hindi platforms. Currently, she contributes to the Government Jobs section at Jagran Josh, covering recruitment notifications, exam updates, eligibility criteria, and career opportunities for aspirants across India. Bebo holds a Master's degree in Journalism from the Delhi School of Journalism, University of Delhi, and is committed to delivering accurate, accessible, and audience-focused content that helps readers stay informed and achieve their goals. Previously, she worked with Dainik Jagran and Doordarshan, where she gained valuable experience in journalism, content development, and media production. She can be reached at bebo.rani@jagrannewmedia.com