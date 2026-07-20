RRB Section Controller Syllabus 2026: Check CBT Exam Pattern, Subject-Wise Topics & Preparation Tips Here

Key Points RRB announced 119 Section Controller posts for 2026 recruitment.

The 2026 selection process involves a single-stage CBT followed by a CBAT.

The 2026 CBT has 100 questions, 100 marks, 120 mins, and ⅓ negative marking.

RRB Section Controller Syllabus 2026: RRB has released a recruitment notification for a total of 119 Section Controller posts under Indian Railways. Candidates who have applied for this recruitment must know the complete syllabus before starting preparations. The selection process has a single-stage computer-based test (CBT), followed by a computer-based aptitude test (CBAT). Knowing the complete syllabus helps candidates to plan their preparation and focus on the important topics for better results in the exam. Also Check: RRB Section Controller Recruitment 2026 RRB Section Controller Syllabus Overview Candidates can find complete information regarding the RRB Section Controller syllabus below: Particulars Details Conducting Body Railway Recruitment Board (RRB) Post Name Section Controller Total Vacancies 119 Selection Process CBT + CBAT + Document Verification + Medical examination CBT Total Questions 100 CBT Total Marks 100 CBT Duration 120 mins CBT Sections Analytical & Mathematical Capability, Logical Capability, Mental Reasoning Final Weightage 70% for CBT + 30% for CBAT

RRB Section Controller Syllabus 2026 The RRB Section Controller Syllabus 2026 consists of three sections, including Analytical Mathematical Capability, Logical Capability, and Mental Reasoning. It covers various topics like number systems, Ratio and proportion, Averages, Data Interpretation, Binary logic, Syllogism, Series, coding-decoding, series, ranking, and arrangement-based problems. The syllabus also includes Reading Comprehension and graphical data topics. The exam focuses more on practical reasoning and data-based decision-making than theoretical knowledge. Candidates should give extra focus to Analytical and Mathematical Capability, as it carries the highest weightage in the CBT. RRB Section Controller Exam Pattern 2026 The RRB Section Controller Exam has a single-stage computer-based test (CBT) followed by a Computer-based Aptitude Test (CBAT). The CBT exam consists of 100 objective-type questions for 100 marks, to be completed in 120 mins. There is a negative marking of ⅓ marks for every wrong answer. Candidates who qualify the CBT are shortlisted for the CBAT, which tests aptitude through multiple test batteries in English and Hindi.

Sections No. of questions Marks Duration Analytical and Mathematical Capability 60 60 - Logical Capability 20 20 - Mental Reasoning 20 20 - Total 100 100 120 Mins RRB Section Controller Section-Wise Syllabus 2026 Candidates who have applied and are planning to appear in the RRB Section Controller Exam 2026 can check the section-wise syllabus and important topics in the list given below: Analytical and Mathematical Capability It consists of a total of 60 marks, having a higher weightage than other sections. It includes topics like: Number System

Ration and Proportion

Averages

Data Interpretation

Multi-source Data Analysis

Graphical Data

Statistical Curve Distribution

Venn Diagrams Logical Capability It consists of a total of 20 marks and includes topics like: