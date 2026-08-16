Sarkari Naurki This Week 2026: Looking for a government job? Then this week is very important for you! Several government job notifications are closing this week, and candidates must apply before the last date. Big opportunities like MP Patwari, with 2,306 vacancies (closing 18 August 2026), and IBPS Clerk, with 11,403 vacancies across various banks (closing 21 August 2026), are among the top picks. There are many other jobs closing this week too, including BPCL Technician, OSSSC Nursing Officer, KPSC Land Surveyor, and many more. Check the complete list below, pick the ones you're eligible for, and apply today. Waiting till the last day can cause problems like slow websites or payment failures, so it's better to apply early.

Govt. Job Notification Closing This Week: Overview

Here is a quick table of important government job notifications closing between 17 - 22 August, 2026, so candidates can check the vacancies & deadlines below: