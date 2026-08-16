Sarkari Naukri This Week 2026: MP Patwari to IBPS Clerk, Check Government Jobs Closing Soon
Sarkari Naukri This Week 2026: Government job aspirants have several recruitment opportunities closing this week across banking, railway, teaching, and other sectors. Major notifications include MP Patwari with 2,306 posts, IBPS Clerk with 11,403 vacancies, and OSSSC Nursing Officer with 5,989 posts. Check the complete article for key details, including last dates, vacancies, and application steps.
Sarkari Naurki This Week 2026: Looking for a government job? Then this week is very important for you! Several government job notifications are closing this week, and candidates must apply before the last date. Big opportunities like MP Patwari, with 2,306 vacancies (closing 18 August 2026), and IBPS Clerk, with 11,403 vacancies across various banks (closing 21 August 2026), are among the top picks. There are many other jobs closing this week too, including BPCL Technician, OSSSC Nursing Officer, KPSC Land Surveyor, and many more. Check the complete list below, pick the ones you're eligible for, and apply today. Waiting till the last day can cause problems like slow websites or payment failures, so it's better to apply early.
Govt. Job Notification Closing This Week: Overview
Here is a quick table of important government job notifications closing between 17 - 22 August, 2026, so candidates can check the vacancies & deadlines below:
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Govt. Notification
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Vacancies
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Last Date to Apply
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Air Force Agniveer Non-Combatant
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Not mentioned
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17 August 2026
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KREIS Teacher
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1,087
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17 August 2026
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MP Patwari
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2,306
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18 August 2026
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BPCL Technician
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154
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19 August 2026
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OSSSC Teaching Officer
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5,989
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19 August 2026
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Karnataka Village Accountant
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572
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20 August 2026
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KPSC Land Surveyor
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750
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20 August 2026
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CG Vyapam Assistant Teacher
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2,292
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21 August 2026
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IBPS Clerk
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11,403
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21 August 2026
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HP Police Constable
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734
|
21 August 2026
Eligible candidates are advised to complete their applications early and avoid last-minute technical issues.
1. Air Force Agniveer Non-Combatant 2026
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Indian Air Force has released the Agniveer (Non-Combatant) recruitment notification; the number of vacancies is not mentioned.
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The last date to apply online is 17 August 2026.
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Check Air Force Agniveer Non-Combatant Recruitment 2026 details in this article.
2. KREIS Teacher 2026
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Karnataka Residential Educational Institutions Society has released the Teacher recruitment notification for 1,087 posts.
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The last date to apply online is 17 August 2026.
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Check KREIS Teacher Recruitment 2026 details in this article.
3. MP Patwari 2026
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Madhya Pradesh Employees Selection Board has released the MP Patwari notification for 2,306 posts, one of the biggest state-level vacancies this month.
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The last date to apply online is 18 August 2026.
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Check MP Patwari Recruitment 2026 details in this article
4. BPCL Technician 2026
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Bharat Petroleum Corporation Limited has released the Technician recruitment notification for 154 posts.
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The last date to apply online is 19 August 2026.
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Check BPCL Technician Recruitment 2026 details in this article
5. OSSSC Nursing Officer 2026
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Odisha Subordinate Staff Selection Commission has released the Nursing Officer recruitment notification for 5,989 posts.
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The last date to apply online is 19 August 2026.
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Check OSSSC Nursing Officer Recruitment 2026 details in this article
6. Karnataka Village Accountant 2026
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Karnataka government has released the Village Accountant recruitment notification for 572 posts.
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The last date to apply online is 20 August 2026.
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Check Karnataka Village Accountant Recruitment 2026 details in this article
7. KPSC Land Surveyor 2026
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Karnataka Public Service Commission has released the Land Surveyor recruitment notification for 750 posts.
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The last date to apply online is 20 August 2026.
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Check KPSC Land Surveyor Recruitment 2026 details in this article
8. CG Vyapam Assistant Teacher 2026
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Chhattisgarh Vyavsayik Pariksha Mandal has released the Assistant Teacher recruitment notification for 2,292 posts.
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The last date to apply online is 21 August 2026.
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Check CG Vyapam Assistant Teacher Recruitment 2026 details in this article
9. IBPS Clerk 2026
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Institute of Banking Personnel Selection has released the IBPS Clerk notification for 11,403 posts across participating public sector banks.
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The last date to apply online is 21 August 2026.
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Check IBPS Clerk Recruitment 2026 details in this article
10. HP Police Constable 2026
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Himachal Pradesh Police has released the Constable recruitment notification for 734 vacancies.
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The last date to apply online is 21 August 2026.
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Check HP Police Constable Recruitment 2026 details in this article
How to Apply: Common Steps
Most of these recruitment notifications follow a similar online application process. Here's a simple step-by-step guide:
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Visit the official website of the respective conducting body(MPESB, IBPS, State PSC, etc.)
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Select the "Recruitment" or "Careers" section and click on the notification link.
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Read the official notification carefully to check eligibility, age limit, and qualifications.
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Register using a valid email ID and mobile number.
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Fill in personal, educational, and other required details in the application form.
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Upload a scanned photograph, signature, and other documents.
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Pay the application fee online
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Review the form carefully before final submission
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Submit the form and download it for future reference.
Candidates must apply well before the last date to avoid server issues or last-minute payment failures, which are common on closing days.
Executive - Editorial
Bebo Rani is a journalist and education-focused media professional specialising in recruitment examinations, government jobs, career guidance, and current affairs. With a talent for transforming complex information into clear, engaging, and impactful stories, she creates insightful, research-driven content that empowers students and job aspirants. She has experience in digital journalism, news writing, multimedia storytelling, and social media content creation across English and Hindi platforms. Currently, she contributes to the Government Jobs section at Jagran Josh, covering recruitment notifications, exam updates, eligibility criteria, and career opportunities for aspirants across India. Bebo holds a Master's degree in Journalism from the Delhi School of Journalism, University of Delhi, and is committed to delivering accurate, accessible, and audience-focused content that helps readers stay informed and achieve their goals. Previously, she worked with Dainik Jagran and Doordarshan, where she gained valuable experience in journalism, content development, and media production. She can be reached at bebo.rani@jagrannewmedia.com