HP Police Constable 2026 Last Date Extended: Apply Online for 734 Posts Till 21 August; Check Eligibility Here

Key Points HPPSC announced 734 Police Constable posts for 2026 recruitment.

Application deadline extended to August 21, 2026, from original August 06.

Eligibility: Class 12th pass; age 18-25 as of January 01, 2026.

HP Police Constable Recruitment 2026: The Himachal Pradesh Public Service Commission (HPPSC) is going to fill a total of 734 Constable posts which are divided among male and female categories as 491 posts for males and 243 for females. The HPPSC has released the notification for the recruitment on 09 July 2026 and the application process commenced from 10 July onwards. The last date for applying was 06 August, which has now been extended to 21 August 2026. Therefore, the candidates who haven’t applied yet can take the opportunity and apply as soon as possible without waiting for the last date. To be eligible to apply for the Constable posts, the candidates must have passed Class 12th and must be between the ages of 18-25 years as on 01-01-2026. HP Police Constable Recruitment 2026 Highlights

A total of 734 Constable posts have been announced by the HPPSC to be filled through this recruitment drive. Check the highlights of the recruitment in the table below: Particulars Details Conducting Body Himachal Pradesh Public Service Commission (HPPSC) Department Name Himachal Pradesh Police Department Advertisement No. 57/7-2026, 58/7-2026 Post Name Police Constable No. of Vacancies 734; 234 female & 491 male Registration Dates 10 July to 06 August 2026 Last Date Extended 21 August 2026 Official Website hppsc.hp.gov.in HP Police Constable Recruitment 2026 Last Date The last date to fill the HP Police Constable recruitment 2026 application form has been extended to 21 August 2026 from the earlier 06 August. This means that the candidates get ample time to apply for the recruitment.

HP Police Constable Recruitment 2026 Apply Link Those who wish to apply for the HP Police Constable recruitment and possess the essential qualifications can use the direct link provided here to fill the application form. HPPSC Police Constable Recruitment 2026 Apply Here How to Apply for HP Police Constable Recruitment 2026 The candidates can follow the steps given below to apply for the HP [Police Constable recruitment 2026. Go to the official website of HPPSC at hppsc.hp.gov.in.

Click on the Apply Online button given on the homepage.

Enter your User ID and Password to login.

After login, fill the application form with all the required information accurately.

Upload the scanned documents in the prescribed format.

Pay the application fee as applicable.

Preview the form before final submission.

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