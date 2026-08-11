IBPS Clerk Recruitment 2026: Apply Online for 11403 Posts, Check Eligibility & Other Details Here
IBPS has started the application process from 1 August 2026 for a total of 11,403 Clerk posts on the official website, ibps.in. Interested candidates must check this article to know more about its eligibility, selection process, and direct link to apply.
Key Points
- IBPS announced 11,403 Customer Service Associate (CSA) vacancies for 2026.
- Online applications are open from August 1, 2026, with a deadline of August 21, 2026.
- Preliminary exams are scheduled for October 10 and 11, 2026.
IBPS Clerk Recruitment 2026: Institute of Banking Personnel Selection (IBPS) has officially released the recruitment notification for Customer Service Associate (CSA) posts in 11 public sector banks. The recruitment aims to fill 11,403 vacancies for the 2027-28 cycle. The online applications started on August 1, 2026, and the last date to apply is August 21, 2026. Candidates who are graduates and aged between 20 to 28 years can apply through the official website, ibps.in. Selection will be done through Preliminary and Mains exams. The IBPS Clerk Prelims exam is scheduled for October 10 and 11, 2026. Candidates must read the full notification before applying in this article.
IBPS Clerk Recruitment 2026 Highlights
Candidates can find all the information related to the IBPS Clerk Recruitment 2026 in the table given below:
|
Particulars
|
Details
|
Conducting Body
|
Institute of Banking Personnel Selection (IBPS)
|
Post Name
|
Customer Service Associate (CSA) Formerly clerk
|
Notification Number
|
CRP CSA XVI (2027-28)
|
Total Vacancies
|
11,403
|
Application Start Date
|
1 August 2026
|
Application Last Date
|
21 August 2026
|
Salary
|
Rs 24,050 - Rs 64,480
|
Official website
|
ibps.in
IBPS Clerk Recruitment 2026 Notification PDF
Candidates who want to apply are advised to check the official notification carefully to avoid any last-minute issues. Candidates can find the official notification in the table given below:
|
IBPS Clerk Recruitment 2026
IBPS Clerk Recruitment 2026 Eligibility Criteria
Candidates must check the complete eligibility criteria before applying for the IBPS Clerk Recruitment 2026.
Nationality
-
Candidate must be a citizen of India
Age Limit
-
The Minimum age is 20 years
-
The Maximum age is 28 years
-
Age relaxation applicable for reserved categories as per government rules
Educational Qualification
-
Candidates must have a Graduation degree in any discipline from a recognised university, or an equivalent qualification recognised by the Central Government
-
Candidates must have a valid mark sheet or degree certificate proving eligibility on the date mentioned in the notification
-
Proficiency in the official language of the State/UT they apply for is required, as prescribed by the participating bank
IBPS Clerk Recruitment 2026 Vacancy Details
IBPS has announced to fill a total of 11,403 Clerk Posts under 11 Participating Banks. Interested candidates must check the detailed bank-wise vacancy breakdown in the table given below:
|
Participating Bank
|
UR
|
SC
|
ST
|
OBC (NCL)
|
EWS
|
Total Vacancies
|
Canara Bank
|
1,062
|
376
|
245
|
577
|
240
|
2,500
|
Punjab National Bank
|
886
|
333
|
148
|
459
|
190
|
2,016
|
Indian Bank
|
655
|
334
|
106
|
471
|
134
|
1,700
|
Central Bank of India
|
458
|
298
|
122
|
441
|
100
|
1,419
|
Bank of Baroda
|
504
|
176
|
117
|
284
|
119
|
1,200
|
Indian Overseas Bank
|
327
|
130
|
66
|
189
|
68
|
780
|
Bank of India
|
207
|
69
|
56
|
114
|
54
|
500
|
Bank of Maharashtra
|
257
|
59
|
34
|
110
|
40
|
500
|
UCO Bank
|
212
|
60
|
31
|
83
|
26
|
412
|
Punjab & Sind Bank
|
172
|
75
|
17
|
87
|
25
|
376
|
Union Bank of India
|
NR*
|
NR
|
NR
|
NR
|
NR
|
NR
|
Grand Total
|
4,740
|
1,910
|
942
|
2,815
|
996
|
11,403
IBPS Clerk Recruitment 2026 Apply Link
The IPBS has started the online registration process for Clerk Recruitment 2026 on 1 August, 2026. Candidates can start applying for a total of 11,403 posts and can find the direct link below to complete their application process before the last date, 21 August 2026.
|
IBPS Clerk Recruitment 2026
IBPS Clerk Recruitment 2026 Selection Process
Selection for the Clerk/Customer Service Associate (CSA) post is done through a two-tier exam process, followed by allotment.
-
Preliminary Examination: Objective-type test with questions on English Language, Numerical Ability, and Reasoning Ability. It is a qualifying exam; marks are not counted for final merit.
-
Main Examination: Objective-type test with questions on General/Financial Awareness, General English, Reasoning Ability & Computer Aptitude, and Quantitative Aptitude. Marks scored in Mains decide the final merit list.
-
Provisional Allotment: Candidates who clear both stages are allotted to one of the participating public sector banks based on their merit, preference, and vacancy in the chosen State/UT.
-
Document Verification: Shortlisted candidates must submit original documents for verification before joining.
-
There is no interview in the IBPS Clerk selection process.
-
IBPS may prepare a Reserve List of about 30% of vacancies in each category for future allotment.
IBPS Clerk Recruitment 2026 Application Fee
Candidates must pay the application fee for IBPS Recruitment 2026. The application fee varies as per categories. Check the post-wise application fee below:
|
Category
|
Application Fee
|
General/ OBC/ EWS
|
Rs 850
|
SC/ST/PwBD/ Ex-Servicemen
|
Rs 175
Steps to Apply for IBPS Clerk Recruitment 2026
Candidates can follow these steps to complete the application process for IBPS Clerk Recruitment 2026:
-
Visit the official website, ibps.in
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Click on "CRP-Clerks-XVI" under the Common Recruitment Process (CRP) section
-
Select "Click here for New Registration"
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Enter basic details such as name, mobile number, and email ID
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Now, log in using the registration number and password
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Fill in personal, educational, and other required details
-
Select your preferred State/UT (candidates can apply for only one State/UT)
-
Upload scanned photograph, signature, and other required documents
-
Review the application form carefully
-
Pay the application fee online
-
Submit the application form
-
Download the confirmation page and payment receipt for future reference
Executive - Editorial
Bebo Rani is a journalist and education-focused media professional specialising in recruitment examinations, government jobs, career guidance, and current affairs. With a talent for transforming complex information into clear, engaging, and impactful stories, she creates insightful, research-driven content that empowers students and job aspirants. She has experience in digital journalism, news writing, multimedia storytelling, and social media content creation across English and Hindi platforms. Currently, she contributes to the Government Jobs section at Jagran Josh, covering recruitment notifications, exam updates, eligibility criteria, and career opportunities for aspirants across India. Bebo holds a Master's degree in Journalism from the Delhi School of Journalism, University of Delhi, and is committed to delivering accurate, accessible, and audience-focused content that helps readers stay informed and achieve their goals. Previously, she worked with Dainik Jagran and Doordarshan, where she gained valuable experience in journalism, content development, and media production. She can be reached at bebo.rani@jagrannewmedia.com