IBPS Clerk Recruitment 2026: Apply Online for 11403 Posts, Check Eligibility & Other Details Here

Key Points IBPS announced 11,403 Customer Service Associate (CSA) vacancies for 2026.

Online applications are open from August 1, 2026, with a deadline of August 21, 2026.

Preliminary exams are scheduled for October 10 and 11, 2026.

IBPS Clerk Recruitment 2026: Institute of Banking Personnel Selection (IBPS) has officially released the recruitment notification for Customer Service Associate (CSA) posts in 11 public sector banks. The recruitment aims to fill 11,403 vacancies for the 2027-28 cycle. The online applications started on August 1, 2026, and the last date to apply is August 21, 2026. Candidates who are graduates and aged between 20 to 28 years can apply through the official website, ibps.in. Selection will be done through Preliminary and Mains exams. The IBPS Clerk Prelims exam is scheduled for October 10 and 11, 2026. Candidates must read the full notification before applying in this article. IBPS Clerk Recruitment 2026 Highlights Candidates can find all the information related to the IBPS Clerk Recruitment 2026 in the table given below:

Particulars Details Conducting Body Institute of Banking Personnel Selection (IBPS) Post Name Customer Service Associate (CSA) Formerly clerk Notification Number CRP CSA XVI (2027-28) Total Vacancies 11,403 Application Start Date 1 August 2026 Application Last Date 21 August 2026 Salary Rs 24,050 - Rs 64,480 Official website ibps.in IBPS Clerk Recruitment 2026 Notification PDF Candidates who want to apply are advised to check the official notification carefully to avoid any last-minute issues. Candidates can find the official notification in the table given below: IBPS Clerk Recruitment 2026 Check Here IBPS Clerk Recruitment 2026 Eligibility Criteria Candidates must check the complete eligibility criteria before applying for the IBPS Clerk Recruitment 2026.

Nationality Candidate must be a citizen of India Age Limit The Minimum age is 20 years

The Maximum age is 28 years

Age relaxation applicable for reserved categories as per government rules Educational Qualification Candidates must have a Graduation degree in any discipline from a recognised university, or an equivalent qualification recognised by the Central Government

Candidates must have a valid mark sheet or degree certificate proving eligibility on the date mentioned in the notification

Proficiency in the official language of the State/UT they apply for is required, as prescribed by the participating bank IBPS Clerk Recruitment 2026 Vacancy Details IBPS has announced to fill a total of 11,403 Clerk Posts under 11 Participating Banks. Interested candidates must check the detailed bank-wise vacancy breakdown in the table given below:

Participating Bank UR SC ST OBC (NCL) EWS Total Vacancies Canara Bank 1,062 376 245 577 240 2,500 Punjab National Bank 886 333 148 459 190 2,016 Indian Bank 655 334 106 471 134 1,700 Central Bank of India 458 298 122 441 100 1,419 Bank of Baroda 504 176 117 284 119 1,200 Indian Overseas Bank 327 130 66 189 68 780 Bank of India 207 69 56 114 54 500 Bank of Maharashtra 257 59 34 110 40 500 UCO Bank 212 60 31 83 26 412 Punjab & Sind Bank 172 75 17 87 25 376 Union Bank of India NR* NR NR NR NR NR Grand Total 4,740 1,910 942 2,815 996 11,403 IBPS Clerk Recruitment 2026 Apply Link The IPBS has started the online registration process for Clerk Recruitment 2026 on 1 August, 2026. Candidates can start applying for a total of 11,403 posts and can find the direct link below to complete their application process before the last date, 21 August 2026.

IBPS Clerk Recruitment 2026 Click Here IBPS Clerk Recruitment 2026 Selection Process Selection for the Clerk/Customer Service Associate (CSA) post is done through a two-tier exam process, followed by allotment. Preliminary Examination: Objective-type test with questions on English Language, Numerical Ability, and Reasoning Ability. It is a qualifying exam; marks are not counted for final merit.

Main Examination: Objective-type test with questions on General/Financial Awareness, General English, Reasoning Ability & Computer Aptitude, and Quantitative Aptitude. Marks scored in Mains decide the final merit list.

Provisional Allotment: Candidates who clear both stages are allotted to one of the participating public sector banks based on their merit, preference, and vacancy in the chosen State/UT.

Document Verification: Shortlisted candidates must submit original documents for verification before joining.

There is no interview in the IBPS Clerk selection process.

IBPS may prepare a Reserve List of about 30% of vacancies in each category for future allotment.