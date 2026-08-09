Indian Air Force Agniveervayu Recruitment 2026: Notification Out for Non-Combatant Posts, Check Eligibility & Other Details Here

Indian Air Force Agniveervayu Recruitment 2026: The Indian Air Force (IAF) has released the official notification for Agniveervayu Non-Combatant Recruitment under Intake 01/2027 of the Agnipath Scheme. The recruitment is for the Hospitality and Housekeeping streams. Unmarried male candidates who have passed Matriculation or an equivalent exam can apply. Candidates must be born between January 1, 2005, and July 1, 2009. The application process is completely offline. Interested candidates must download the application form from the official website, fill it correctly, and send it by post or drop it in the designated box at an Air Force station. The last date to submit the application is August 17, 2026.

Indian Air Force Agniveervayu Recruitment 2026 Highlights

Below is the Quick Table for Indian Air Force Agniveervayu Recruitment 2026 highlights as follows: