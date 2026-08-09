Indian Air Force Agniveervayu Recruitment 2026: Notification Out for Non-Combatant Posts, Check Eligibility & Other Details Here
The Indian Air Force has released a notification under Intake 01/2027 of Angipath Scheme for Various Non-Combatant posts. Candidates who have passed matriculation and are unmarried can apply offline before 17 August 2026. Check this article to know more about its eligibility, steps to apply, and selection process.
Key Points
- IAF Agniveervayu Non-Combatant Recruitment (Intake 01/2027) announced for two streams.
- Applications opened July 31, 2026; submit offline by August 17, 2026.
- Unmarried male matriculates (born Jan 1, 2005 - July 1, 2009) can apply.
Indian Air Force Agniveervayu Recruitment 2026: The Indian Air Force (IAF) has released the official notification for Agniveervayu Non-Combatant Recruitment under Intake 01/2027 of the Agnipath Scheme. The recruitment is for the Hospitality and Housekeeping streams. Unmarried male candidates who have passed Matriculation or an equivalent exam can apply. Candidates must be born between January 1, 2005, and July 1, 2009. The application process is completely offline. Interested candidates must download the application form from the official website, fill it correctly, and send it by post or drop it in the designated box at an Air Force station. The last date to submit the application is August 17, 2026.
Indian Air Force Agniveervayu Recruitment 2026 Highlights
Below is the Quick Table for Indian Air Force Agniveervayu Recruitment 2026 highlights as follows:
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Particulars
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Details
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Conducting Body
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Indian Air Force (IAF)
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Post
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Agniveervayu Non - Combatant
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Streams
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Hospitatlity & Housekeeping
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Intake
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01/2027
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Eligibility
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Unmarried male candidates
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Application Last Date
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17 August 2026
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Application Mode
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Offline
Indian Air Force Agniveervayu Recruitment 2026 Check Notice
The Indian Air Force has started the registration process for the Agniveervayu Non - Combatant post on July 31, 2026. Candidates who are interested in applying can check and download the Indian Air Force Recruitment 2026 notice directly from the link provided below to complete their application process before the last date, August 17, 2026. Candidates can also download the application form from the link given below:
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Indian Air Force Agniveervayu Recruitment 2026 Notification
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Indian Air Force Agniveervayu Recruitment 2026 Application Form
Indian Air Force Agniveervayu Recruitment 2026 Eligibility Criteria
Before applying, candidates must check the given eligibility criteria of the Indian Air Force Agniveervayu Recruitment 2026 listed below. Candidates are advised to carefully read the eligibility criteria.
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Nationality: Candidate must be an Indian citizen.
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Marital Status: Candidate must be unmarried and shall not marry during the four-year engagement period.
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Age Limit: Candidate must be born between January 1, 2005, and July 1, 2009 (both dates inclusive).
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Educational Qualification: Candidate must have passed Matriculation/Class 10 or equivalent exam from a board recognised by the Central/State Government or UT.
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Medical Standards: Candidate must meet the medical and physical standards prescribed by the IAF.
Steps to Apply for Indian Air Force Agniveervayu Recruitment 2026
Interested candidates can easily apply offline for the Indian Air Force Agniveervayu Recruitment 2026 Non - Combatant post by following the steps given below:
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Visit the official portal, agnipathvayu.cdac.in/ iafrecruitment.edcil.co.in
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Go to the "Agniveervayu Non-Combatant" tab.
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Click on the "Application Forms" sub-tab.
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Download the blank application form along with the required certificates/forms.
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Fill the application form in CAPITAL letters as per the format given in the brochure. Applications not in this format will be rejected.
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Attach all required documents, including photographs and certificates.
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Write on the envelope: "APPLICATION FOR THE POST OF Non-Combatant AND CATEGORY".
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Send the completed application by Normal Post or submit it in the Drop Box at any one of the notified Air Force Stations. Candidates should choose the station where they wish to apply.
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Ensure the application reaches the chosen address on or before August 17, 2026. Applications received after the last date will not be accepted.
Indian Air Force Agniveervayu Recruitment 2026 Selection Process
Candidates must know the complete selection process for the Indian Air Force Agniveervayu Recruitment 2026 under the Agnipath Scheme.
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Written Test: It will be held at the IAF Station/location where the candidate submitted the application. It is common for both streams. Candidates need a minimum aggregate score of 10 to pass.
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Physical Fitness Test (PFT-1): Only candidates who qualify the height check can appear. It is a 1.6 km run to be completed within 6 minutes 30 seconds.
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Physical Fitness Test (PFT-2): Candidates must complete 10 push-ups, 10 sit-ups, and 20 squats within the stipulated time.
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Skilled Streams Test (SST): It checks skills relevant to the Hospitality or Housekeeping stream, such as serving food/water/beverages, personal hygiene, gardening, washing utensils, ironing clothes, stitching, and tailoring, depending on the stream.
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Medical Examination: A certain number of candidates who qualify the SST as per merit will undergo medical examination by the Air Force Medical team, as per IAF medical standards.
Executive - Editorial
Bebo Rani is a journalist and education-focused media professional specialising in recruitment examinations, government jobs, career guidance, and current affairs. With a talent for transforming complex information into clear, engaging, and impactful stories, she creates insightful, research-driven content that empowers students and job aspirants. She has experience in digital journalism, news writing, multimedia storytelling, and social media content creation across English and Hindi platforms. Currently, she contributes to the Government Jobs section at Jagran Josh, covering recruitment notifications, exam updates, eligibility criteria, and career opportunities for aspirants across India. Bebo holds a Master's degree in Journalism from the Delhi School of Journalism, University of Delhi, and is committed to delivering accurate, accessible, and audience-focused content that helps readers stay informed and achieve their goals. Previously, she worked with Dainik Jagran and Doordarshan, where she gained valuable experience in journalism, content development, and media production. She can be reached at bebo.rani@jagrannewmedia.com