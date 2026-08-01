SBI PO Prelims Exam Analysis 2026 Live: Shift 1, 2, 3 & 4 Difficulty Level, Good Attempts and Other Details

The State Bank of India, SBI, is conducting the SBI PO Prelims Exam 2026 in four shifts from August 1 to August 2, 2026. This exam is being conducted across India to recruit around 1500 Probationary Officers for its various branches. The registration for this SBI PO 2026 recruitment exam started on June 18, 2026 and closed on July 8, 2026. This exam will test the candidates' speed, accuracy, and decision-making skills under a set time. The exam will have to be completed within 1 hour, and each section of the exam has a sectional timing of 20 minutes.

Key Highlights of the SBI PO Prelims Exam 2026

Given below are the important highlights of the SBI PO Prelims Exam 2026:-

Features Highlights Conducting Body State Bank of India Post Name Probationary Officer Registration Dates June 18, 2026, to July 8, 2026 Exam Date August 1 to 2, 2026 Total Number of Vacancies 1500 Shift Timings 1st Shift:- 9:00 AM to 10:00 AM

2nd Shift:- 11:30 AM to 12:30 PM

3rd Shift:- 2:00 PM to 3:00 PM

4th Shift:- 4:30 PM to 5:30 PM Selection Process Prelims Exam

Mains Exam

Interview

SBI PO Prelims Exam Pattern 2026

Before the SBI PO Prelims Exam 2026 starts, candidates are advised to check the exam pattern for the prelims phase once again. The Prelims paper will be an objective exam, conducted online and will include 100 questions of 100 marks. The exam has to be conducted within 60 minutes or 1 hour. Each section is set with a sectional timing of 20 minutes. Given below is the complete breakdown of the SBI PO Prelims Exam 2026:-

Section Total Number of Questions Total Marks Sectional Duration English Language 30 30 20 Minutes Quantitative Aptitude 35 35 20 Minutes Reasoning Ability 35 35 20 Minutes Total 100 100 60 Minutes

Candidates should note that there is negative marking of 0.25 marks for each incorrect answer, and no marks will be given for unattempted questions. SBI has not set a sectional minimum cutoff of marks for Prelims, and the marks scored by the candidates in this examination will serve as an eligibility filter for qualifying to the Mains stage.