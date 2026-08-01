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SBI PO Prelims Exam Analysis 2026 Live: Shift 1, 2, 3 & 4 Difficulty Level, Good Attempts and Other Details

Pratyasha Chaturvedi
By Pratyasha Chaturvedi
Aug 2, 2026, 15:44 IST

The State Bank of India PO Prelims exam will start from today, August 1, 2026 and will close on August 2, 2026. The SBI PO Prelims Exam 2026 will be conducted in four shifts. The first shift of the exam will start from 9:00 AM, and the final shift of the exam will end at 5:30 PM. Candidates can check the shift-wise exam analysis from this article.

SBI PO Prelims Exam Analysis 2026
SBI PO Prelims Exam Analysis 2026

HIGHLIGHTS

  • The SBI PO Prelims Exam 2026 is being conducted from August 1 to August 2, 2026.
  • The SBI PO Prelims Exam 2026 will fill 15000 Probationary Officer Positions across India.
  • The SBI PO Prelims Exam 2026 is being conducted in four shifts. The first shift will start from 9:00 AM and the last shift shift will at 5:30 PM.

The State Bank of India, SBI, is conducting the SBI PO Prelims Exam 2026 in four shifts from August 1 to August 2, 2026. This exam is being conducted across India to recruit around 1500 Probationary Officers for its various branches. The registration for this SBI PO 2026 recruitment exam started on June 18, 2026 and closed on July 8, 2026. This exam will test the candidates' speed, accuracy, and decision-making skills under a set time. The exam will have to be completed within 1 hour, and each section of the exam has a sectional timing of 20 minutes.

Key Highlights of the SBI PO Prelims Exam 2026

Given below are the important highlights of the SBI PO Prelims Exam 2026:-

Features

Highlights

Conducting Body

State Bank of India

Post Name

Probationary Officer

Registration Dates

June 18, 2026, to July 8, 2026

Exam Date

August 1 to 2, 2026

Total Number of Vacancies

1500

Shift Timings

  • 1st Shift:- 9:00 AM to 10:00 AM

  • 2nd Shift:- 11:30 AM to 12:30 PM

  • 3rd Shift:- 2:00 PM to 3:00 PM

  • 4th Shift:- 4:30 PM to 5:30 PM

Selection Process

  • Prelims Exam

  • Mains Exam

  • Interview

SBI PO Prelims Exam Pattern 2026

Before the SBI PO Prelims Exam 2026 starts, candidates are advised to check the exam pattern for the prelims phase once again. The Prelims paper will be an objective exam, conducted online and will include 100 questions of 100 marks. The exam has to be conducted within 60 minutes or 1 hour. Each section is set with a sectional timing of 20 minutes. Given below is the complete breakdown of the SBI PO Prelims Exam 2026:-

Section

Total Number of Questions

Total Marks

Sectional Duration

English Language

30

30

20 Minutes

Quantitative Aptitude

35

35

20 Minutes

Reasoning Ability 

35

35

20 Minutes

Total

100

100

60 Minutes

Candidates should note that there is negative marking of 0.25 marks for each incorrect answer, and no marks will be given for unattempted questions. SBI has not set a sectional minimum cutoff of marks for Prelims, and the marks scored by the candidates in this examination will serve as an eligibility filter for qualifying to the Mains stage.

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  • Aug 2, 2026, 15:44 IST

    SBI PO Prelims Exam 2026 Live

    The SBI PO Prelims Exam Was only conudcted for Shifts 1 and 2 and with this the Prelims Exam has come to an end. 

  • Aug 2, 2026, 14:00 IST

    SBI PO Exam Analysis 2026 LIVE: Quantitative Aptitude Section

    As per the candidate feedback about the Quantitative Aptitude Section, the questions asked were from caselet DI (5 questions), Data Interpretation based on Bar and Table questions were also asked. Some questions were also asked from Line graph, around 3 questions from Quadriatic equations were also asked. Some questions from arithmetic were also asked. Questions on time and work were also asked, along with expenditure.

  • Aug 2, 2026, 13:19 IST

    SBI PO Prelims Exam Analysis 2026 LIVE: Reasoning Section Question

    Questions were asked from year-based questions, some questions were also asked from months and days puzzle, box and based questions as per the candidates feedback. 

    Some questions were aslo asked from linear, comparison based, post based. Word Based Questions were also asked, along with Pair formation. The total number of good attempts in the reasoning section were betwee 20-25.

  • Aug 2, 2026, 13:00 IST

    SBI PO Prelims Exam Analysis 2026 LIVE: 2nd Shift Over

    The Second Shift of the SBI PO Prelims Exam has been completed at 12:30 PM. The SBI PO Prelims Exam will now move to the 3rd shift which will start at 2 PM.

  • Aug 2, 2026, 11:33 IST

    2nd Shift of Day 2 SBI PO Prelims Exam 2026 Started

    The 2nd Shift of the Day 2 of the State Bank of India PO Exam 2026 has started and will be completed within 1 hour. The exam also has sectional timimg of 20 minutes.

  • Aug 2, 2026, 10:52 IST

    When will the 2nd Shift for Day 2 SBI PO Exam 2026 Start?

    The next shift for the Day 2 of the SBI PO Prelims Exam 2026 will start from 11:30 AM and end at 12:30 PM. The exam is being conducted in four shifts for over 2 days, to accomodate the huge number of applicants who registered for the SBI PO Exam 2026.

  • Aug 2, 2026, 10:42 IST

    Good Number of Attempts in The 1st Shift of the Day 2 SBI PO Exam 2026

    The total number of good attempts in the 1st Shift of the Day 2 SBI PO Prelims Exam 2026 is between 60-62. The good number of attempts in each section are as follows:-

    English:- 21-25

    Quantitative Aptitude:- 19-20 attempts

    Reasoning:- 19-20 attempts

    As compared to the previous day shift, the second day paper has been between Moderate to Difficul, as expected from the SBI PO Prelims Paper.

  • Aug 2, 2026, 10:36 IST

    SBI PO Prelims Exam Analysis 2026 LIVE:

    Only one Reading Comprehension was aksed with 10 questions as per the candidates feedback. Questions from direct and indirect speech were asked, inference based questions were asked questions from parajumbles were also asked. 

    As per the feedback, questions from cloze test, error detection, questions from phrase replacement and questions from seating rearrangement and question from idioms and phrases were also asked. Match the column, double filler questions were also asked in the SBI PO Prelims Exam 2026.

  • Aug 2, 2026, 10:31 IST

    SBI PO Prelims Exam Analysis 2026 LIVE: Quantitative Aptitude Section Questions

    As per the candidates feedback, questions from wrong number serires were asked, questions from Data Interpretation in the PIE Chart form were also asked. More of Data Interpretation questions were also asked in the Bar and Tablular format. Questions from caselet topics were also asked. And some questions from arithmetic part as well. The avaerage number of good attempts in this shift were aroun 17-20. 

  • Aug 2, 2026, 10:23 IST

    SBI PO Exam Analysis 2026 LIVE: Reasoning Questions in Exam

    As per the Candidates Feedback, in the 1st Shift of the SBI PO Prelims Exam 2026, the questions were asked from parallel row, year-based puzzle, around 8 to 7 percent questions were asked from box based puzzles. Questions based on month based puzzles were also asked.

    There were also no questions asked from seating arrangement topic. Questiosn from Pair Formation  and meaningful words were also asked. Questions from Floor based puzzles were also asked. QUestiosn from Syllogisms were also asked. 

  • Aug 2, 2026, 09:34 IST

    30 Minutes for the Day 2 SBI PO Prelims Exam 2026 To Be Over

    The 1st shift of the SBI PO Exam 2026 will be over in next 30 Minutes. As soon as the candidates roll out of the exam hall, tJagran Josh will share the exam analaysis here.

  • Aug 2, 2026, 09:14 IST

    SBI PO Prelims Exam 2026 LIVE : The first shift of the Day 2 has started

    The first shift of the day 2 exam of the SBI PO Prelims 2026 has started and will end at 10:00 AM.

  • Aug 1, 2026, 18:24 IST

    SBI PO Prelims Exam Analysis 2026 LIVE: Total Number of Good Attempts

    The total number of good attempts in the 4th shift of the SBI PO Prelims Exam 2026 were between 60 to 64 attempts out of 100 questions. 

  • Aug 1, 2026, 18:21 IST

    What Was the Difficulty Level of the 4th Shift of the SBI PO Prelims Exam 2026?

    As per candidates reactions and feedbacks, the difficulty level of the 4th shift of the State Bank of India PO Prelims Exam 2026 was between Moderate to Difficult.

  • Aug 1, 2026, 18:18 IST

    SBI PO Prelims Paper Analysis 2026 LIVE: English Language Section

    3 to 4 questions were asked from the error detection topic of the english language section, 2 to 3 questions were asked from cloze test. As per the candidates feedback some questions were also asked from Parajumbles. 

    Around 10 questions were asked from Reading Comprehension, synonyms double fillers, sentence rearrangement, and word replacement.

  • Aug 1, 2026, 18:09 IST

    SBI PO Prelims Paper Analysis 2026 LIVE: Quantitative Aptitude Section Questions

    Questions in the 4th Shift of the SBI PO Prelims Exam 2026 2026 inlcluded questions from Approximation (asked after 2-3 years later), questions from partnership, mixture, mensuration, Table DI and Caslet Data Interpretation and Pie and Tabluar question.

  • Aug 1, 2026, 18:05 IST

    SBI PO Prelims Paper Analysis 2026 LIVE: Reasoning Section Questions

    The questions asked in the reasoning section of the 4th Shift of the SBI PO Prelims Exam 2026 included 3 questions from blood relations topic, around fourteen percent of the questions were from parallel row.

    As per candidates feedback around 9 to 10 percent questions were asked from selection based puzzel, some questions were asked from floor and flat puzzle, month based questions, and box based questions. 

  • Aug 1, 2026, 17:33 IST

    The Last shift of the SBI PO Prelims Exam 2026 is Over

    The last shift of the first day of the SBI PO Prelims Exam 2026 has been completed. This shift marks the end of the first day of the SBI PO prelims Exam as well.

  • Aug 1, 2026, 15:53 IST

    SBI PO Prelims Exam 2026: Last Shift of the Exam to Start At 4:30 PM

    The last shift of the SBI PO Prelims Exam 2026 will start from 4:30 PM and will end at 5:30 PM.

  • Aug 1, 2026, 15:52 IST

    SBI PO Prelims Exam Analysis 2026 LIVE: Total Number of Good Attempts

    The total number of good attempts in the SBI PO Prelims Exam 2026 in the 3rd Shift are as follows:-

    English:- 20-21 attempts

    Reasoning:- 18-20 attempts

    Quantitative Aptitude:- 19-20 attempts 

  • Aug 1, 2026, 15:43 IST

    SBI PO Prelims Exam Analysis 2026 LIVE: English Section

    In the english section questions were also asked from error detection in the SBI PO Prelims Exam 2026 3rd shift. 

  • Aug 1, 2026, 15:33 IST

    SBI PO Prelims Exam Analysis 2026 LIVE: Questions of the English Section

    In the english section of the SBI PO Prelims 3rd Shift, around 3 questions were aksed from Synonyms, some questions were asked from fillers, questions were based on the reading comprehension. Questions were also asked from direct and indirect speech, questions were also asked from para jumbles, cloze test, questions from word usage were also asked. 

  • Aug 1, 2026, 15:29 IST

    SBI PO Exam Analysis 3rd Shift 2026 live: Types of Questions Asked in the Quantitative Aptitude

    In the quantitative aptitude section questions were asked from Data Interpretation, Missing number series, questions based in Tabular format were asked. Around 2-3 questions were asked in the caselet Data Interpretation in tabular format. This section was time consuming.

    As per the candidates feedback, questions were asked from mixture, compound interest and simple interest.

  • Aug 1, 2026, 15:23 IST

    Different Types of Questions Asked in the Reasoning Section of SBI PO Prelims Exam 3rd Shift

    The questions asked in the reasoning section of the SBI PO Prelims Exam 2026 were from Floor and Flat variables, day based questions were asked, Box and variable questions were asked, seating arrangement questions were asked with mixed directions, around 2-3 questions were asked from inequalities and questions were asked from meaningful sections, and questions were asked from pair formation.

  • Aug 1, 2026, 15:19 IST

    Initial Feedback of the candidates on the 3rd Shift of the SBI PO Prelims Exam 2026

    As per the inital feedback of the candidates who appeared in the 3rd shift of the SBI PO Prelims Exam 2026, the difficulty level of the paper was between moderate to difficult. Especially the Reasoning section in which the puzzles with variables were asked.

  • Aug 1, 2026, 15:18 IST

    Difficulty Level of the Reasoning Section of the SBI PO Prelims Exam 2026

    As per the first feedback of the candidates the reasoning section of the 3rd shift of the SBI PO Prelims Exam 2026 was easy. 

  • Aug 1, 2026, 15:01 IST

    SBI PO Prelims Exam Analysis 2026 LIVE: 3rd Shift Over

    The thrid shift of the SBI PO Prelims Exam 2026 of the first is over. Leté check the what the paper analysis would as compared to the first and second shift of the exam.

  • Aug 1, 2026, 13:59 IST

    SBI PO Prelims Exam Analysis 2026: 3rd Shift to Start

    The 3rd shift of the SBI PO Prelims Exam analysis 2026 will start from 2:00 PM and will end at 3:00 PM.

  • Aug 1, 2026, 13:35 IST

    What Is the Total Number of Good Attempts in the SBI PO Prelims Exam 2nd Shift 2026?

    The total number of good attempts in the SBI PO Prelims Exam 2026 for the 2nd Shift lies between 60 to 61. 

  • Aug 1, 2026, 13:33 IST

    What is the Good Number of Attempts in the SBI PO Prelims Exam 2026 2nd Shift?

    The total number of good attempts in the 2nd Shift of the SBI PO Prelims Exam 2026 were as follows:-

    English:- The total number of good attempst in the SBI PO Prelims Exam 2026 2nd shift were around 22-25 attempts.

    Reasoning:- The total number of good attempts in the SBI PO Prelims Exam 2026 2nd shift were aorund 20-21.

    Quantitative Aptitude:- The total number of good attempts in the SBI PO Prelims Exam 2026 were around 17-20.

  • Aug 1, 2026, 13:27 IST

    The 2nd Shift of the SBI PO Prelims Exam Analysis 2026 was a Little Tricky

    As compared to the 1st shift of the SBI PO Prelims Exam 2026, the 2nd shift of the paper were more or less the same but the 2nd shift was a little tricky. the difficulty level of the questions in this shift from moderate to difficult.

  • Aug 1, 2026, 13:18 IST

    What Kind of Questions Were asked in English Section of the SBI PO Prelims Exam 2026?

    In the 2nd shift of the SBI PO Prelims Exam of the english section two RCs were asked. The RC as per the feedback was based on mueseums again. And aorund 8 questions were asked from this, 2 were asked on the synonyms, 1 from fillers, evidence based and vocabulary based questions were asked.

    Around 5 questions were from double fillers, 5-6 questions were asked from para jumbles (environment related), questions were asked from phrase replacement (4-5) correct and incorrect sentences questions.

  • Aug 1, 2026, 13:12 IST

    Quantitative Aptitude Questions were from Easy to Moderate

    As per the candidates feedback the quantitative aptitude  section of the 2nd shift were easy as compared to the reasoning section, questions on age, missing number series, profit and loss and mixture were also asked.

  • Aug 1, 2026, 13:07 IST

    Around 25 questions were asked for the Puzzle part of the Reasoning Section

    As per the initial feedback of the candidates , around 25 questions were asked from the puzzle part, a few questions were asked from blood relation topic, number based topics, month based questions and no questions were asked from syllogism, inequalities and other miscellaneous questions.

  • Aug 1, 2026, 13:04 IST

    The Reporting Time for the 3rd Shift has Started

    The 3rd shift of the SBI PO Prelims Ecam 2026 has started and the exam will start from 2:00 PM and will end at 4:00 PM.

  • Aug 1, 2026, 13:02 IST

    What Kind of Questions Were Asked from the Reasoning Section in the SBI PO Prelims Exam 2026?

    Questions were aksed from the Box based Puzzle around 7 boxes (around 4-5) and questions were asked from selection based, blood relations for 2 marks, circular based seating arrangement (4-5 questions). 

    As per the candidates feedback, number based questions for 1 marks was also asked in the exam in the reasoning section.

  • Aug 1, 2026, 12:57 IST

    What Questions were asked from Arithmetic in the Quantitative Aptitude in SBI PO Prelims Exam 2026

    Arithmetic questions asked in the Quatitative aptitude in the second shift of the SBI PO Prelims Exam 2026 were Percentage, ration, partnership, etc.

  • Aug 1, 2026, 12:55 IST

    SBI PO Exam Analysis 2026 LIVE: Questions Asked in The Quantitative Aptitude

    Questions were asked from Bar Graph and Data Interpreation section of the quantitative aptitude in the SBI PO Prelims Exam 2026 second Shift. Thr total number of questions asked from this were around 5-6. 

    As per candidate's feedback, the questions were aslo asked from line graph as well.

  • Aug 1, 2026, 12:47 IST

    SBI PO Prelims 2026 Shift 2 Analysis LIVE: Sequence of the Exam

    The sequence of the SBI PO Prelims Exam 2026 for the 2nd shift is as follows:-

    English

    Quantitative Aptitude 

    Reasoning

    Candidates are advised to be prepared as this sequence may be followed for the rest of the shifts.

  • Aug 1, 2026, 12:31 IST

    SBI PO Exam Analysis 2026 Live:- 2nd Shift Over

    The 2nd shift of the SBI PO Prelims Exam 2026 has officially concluded at 12:30 PM. 

  • Aug 1, 2026, 12:23 IST

    SBI PO Prelims Exam Analysis 2026: Only 10 Minutes for the Shift to Be Over

    The second shift of the SBI PO Prelims Exam 2026 will be over in another 10 minutes. As the candidates will start leaving the exam centre, Jagran Josh will provide you with the exam analysis based on the candidates feedback.

  • Aug 1, 2026, 12:07 IST

    30 Minutes left for the 2nd Shift of the SBI PO Prelims Exam to be Over

    The 2nd shift of the SBI PO Prelims Exam 2026 for August 1, 2026 will be over in 30 minutes. 

  • Aug 1, 2026, 11:34 IST

    SBI PO Prelims Exam 2026 Second Shift Started

    The second shift of the State Bank of India PO Prelims Exam 2026 has started and will end within 1 hour, i.e., 12:30 PM.

  • Aug 1, 2026, 11:25 IST

    Only 5 Minutes Left for the Second Shift for the SBI PO Prelims Exam 2026 to Start

    In 5 minutes the second shift of the SBI PO Prelims Exam 2026 will start. The shift will get over at 12:30 PM. The exam will have to be completed within 1 hour.

  • Aug 1, 2026, 11:07 IST

    What Was the Difficulty Level of the first shift of the SBI PO Prelims Exam 2026?

    The difficulty level of the first shift of the SBI PO Prelims Exam 2026  hranged between easy to moderate.

  • Aug 1, 2026, 11:03 IST

    The Reporting Time for the Second Shift Exam Has Started for SBI PO Prelims Exam 2026

    The second shift of the SBI PO Prelims Exam 2026 will start from 11:30 AM and will end at 12:30 PM. The candidates of the secodn shift have started reporting at their exam centres.

  • Aug 1, 2026, 11:01 IST

    What were the Number of Good Attempts in the SBI PO Prelims Exam 2026?

    The total number of good attempts questions in the SBI PO Prelims Exam 2026 in the first shift as per the first reaction of the candidates is as follows:-

    English:- 25-30 questions out of 40 questions in total.

    Quantitative Aptitude:- 19-20 questions out of 30 questions, provided the questions were attempted with 100 per cent accuracy.

    Reasoning:- 22-25 questions out of 30 questions, provided the candidate has practiced the reasoning section and attempted the questions carefully. The candidates are advised to attempt the reasoning based questions very carefully as some of the questions may take time to solve.

  • Aug 1, 2026, 10:52 IST

    What Kind of Questions Were Asked in Quantitative Reasoning in the SBI PO Prelims Exam 2026?

    In the Ouantitative section of the SBI PO Prelims Exam 2026, the questions were aksed from quadritic equations (around 2-3), questions asked from Bar Graph and Table (around 5-6), table questions asked fro Data Interpretation, 9-11 questions wwre asked from Airthmetic. 

  • Aug 1, 2026, 10:47 IST

    Other Questions Asked in English Section in the first shift of SBI PO Prelims Exam 2026

    In the english section of the SBI PO Prelims Exam, questions around 3-4  were asked from Double Fillers, 5-7 questions from cloze tests were asked, questions from error detection was also asked.

    As per the candidate feedback questions from word replacement were also asked.

  • Aug 1, 2026, 10:43 IST

    What Kind Of English Questions were Asked in SBI PO Prelims Exam 2026?

    The english section of the SBI PO Prelims Exam started with Reading Comprehension based on Elizabeth Art Mueseum, and atleast 10 questions were asked on Reading Comprehension. 

    As per the first feedback of the candidates who appeared in the SBI PO Prelims Exam 2026, there wre around 5 direct questions asked based on RC, questions on Synonyms were asked.

    Around 5-6 Questions were also asked from Parajumbles, 2-3 questions from word replacement.

  • Aug 1, 2026, 10:37 IST

    Other Questions That were asked in Reasoning Section Of SBI PO Prelims Exam 2026

    The Pair Formation questions asked in the Reasoning section of the SBI PO Prelims Exam 2026 was lengthy and tricky.

  • Aug 1, 2026, 10:34 IST

    What Kind of questions Were Asked in the Reasoning Section of the SBI PO Prelims Exam 2026?

    In the reasoning section of the SBI PO Prelims Exam 2026, the type of questions asked were based as follows:-

    • Selection Based, around 5 questions were asked . These were tricky questions.
    • Around 5 questions were asked from Monthly based (Consecutive months were asked).
    • Comparison based questions were also asked, Post based questions were also asked.

     

  • Aug 1, 2026, 10:27 IST

    What Was the sequence of the First Shift of the SBI PO Prelims Exam 2026?

    The SBI PO Prelims Exam 2026 started with English Questions, Followed by Quants, which is then followed by Reasoning questions. Candidates should note that this sequence will be followed for the SBI PO Prelims Exam 2026.

  • Aug 1, 2026, 10:20 IST

    English Language section of the SBI PO Prelims Exam 2026

    In the English Language section of the SBI PO Prelims Exam 2026, the topic for the reading comprehension was related to photography based exhibition and other questions were asked vocabulary section.

  • Aug 1, 2026, 10:17 IST

    What was the Difficulty Level of SBI PO Prelims Exam 2026?

    As per the first reaction of the candidates of the SBI PO Prelims Exam 2026 from the first shift, the exam ranged between moderate to difficult. 

  • Aug 1, 2026, 10:14 IST

    Candidates First Reaction for the SBI PO Prelims Exam 2026

    As per the initial feedback of the candidates, there were 15-30 questions asked from Speed Maths, questions were also asked from English and Reasoning section.

    As the candidates roll out of the exam centre, the exam analysis will be provided here.

  • Aug 1, 2026, 10:07 IST

    What are the Exam Day Guidelines that the Candidates Should Keep in Mind?

    The exam day guidelines for the SBI PO Prelims Exam 2026 are as follows:-

    Candidates are advised to reach the exam centre before the reporting time to avoid any delays.The exam centre gate will close 30 minutes before the exam starts.

    Candidates should verify their exam centre address in advance.

    Candidates should follow all the instructions that are given by the invigilators.

    Candidates should only occupy the seats which are allotted to them.

    Do not carry any electronic items like smartwatches, mobile phones, or calculators to the exam centre.

    Any other items such as handbags, hairpins, belts, wristbands, wristband, etc are also not allowed to be carried inside the exam centre.

  • Aug 1, 2026, 10:04 IST

    When Will the Next Shift of the SBI PO Prelims Exam 2026 Start?

    The next shift of the SBI PO Prelims Exam 2026 will start from 11:30 AM and will conclude at 12:30 PM. The reporting time for the second shift for the candidates is 11:00 AM.

  • Aug 1, 2026, 10:00 IST

    The First Shift of the SBI PO Prelims Exam 2026 is Completed

    The first shift of the first day of the SBI PO Prelims Exam 2026 has been completed at 10:00 AM. As soon as the exam concludes and the candidates start getting out of the exam centre, Jagran Josh will provide the exam analysis for the first shift based on the students feedback.

  • Aug 1, 2026, 09:29 IST

    When will the First Shift of the SBI PO Prelims Exam 2026 Start?

    The first shift of the SBI PO Prelims Exam 2026 will start from 9:00 AM, which is ongoning, and the candidates have also completed 30 minutes in the first shift of the exam. The first shift will conclude at 10:00 AM. 

Pratyasha Chaturvedi
Pratyasha Chaturvedi

Executive - Editorial

Pratyasha is a Communications Professional with over 2.2 years of experience in the education sector. Having worked with top names like Arihant Publications and Jagran Josh, she specializes in board exam results, education news, and government job updates. She also brings a unique perspective as a former Subject Matter Expert for nearly a year. Currently, she is a key part of the Exam Prep and Sarkari Naukri team at Jagran Josh. Pratyasha holds an Honours degree in Ancient Indian History, Culture, and Archaeology, and loves reading and traveling in her free time.

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