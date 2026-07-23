TNEA 2026 CSE Cutoff Analysis: Expected Closing Cutoffs for Computer Science in Top Colleges
The TNEA 2026 Round 1 cutoff is expected to be released by July 24, 2026. Candidates can check for cutoff updates from the official website at tneaonline.org. A year-wise closing ranks analysis has been shared for admission to Computer Science Engineering branch. Along with expected closing ranks for 2026 admission. Candidates can find a list of colleges offering admission to CSE branch and analyze the options as per the previous year and expected closing ranks shared below.
TNEA (Tamil Nadu Engineering Admissions) is expected to release its Round 1 cutoff by July 24, 2026, along with provisional admission results scheduled for July 26, 2026. To check for allotments, students can log in to their accounts on the student board. TNEA is a state-level counseling process managed by the Directorate of Technical Education (DoTE) for admission to engineering colleges in Tamil Nadu.
While the Round 1 allotment is scheduled for tomorrow, students can check and analyze previous year trends to determine expected closing ranks for 2026 admission. The closing rank is calculated based on your HSC Class 12 marks. Check the detailed list of colleges offering engineering admission in Computer Science Engineering based on TNEA scores. Also check the comparison table containing year-wise closing ranks shared below.
TNEA 2026 CSE Cutoff: Previous Year Closing Ranks for Computer Science
As per the TNEA previous year trends, students can find a year-wise comparison of Computer Science closing ranks offered at different colleges. It can be calculated out of 200. The colleges include Anna University, Government College of Technology, Government College of Engineering, Bargur etc. Check to compare the closing for over the years, and estimate the competition for CSE seats.
|
College Name
|
2021
|
2022
|
2023
|
2024
|
2025
|
Anna University – CEG Campus
|
199
|
200
|
200
|
200
|
200
|
Anna University – MIT Campus
|
197.2
|
199
|
199
|
199
|
199.5
|
Government College of Technology
|
194.6
|
196.5
|
196.5
|
196
|
197.5
|
Government College of Engineering, Salem
|
192.3
|
193.5
|
193
|
193
|
195
|
Government College of Engineering, Erode
|
188.4
|
188.7
|
188
|
188.5
|
191.5
|
Government College of Engineering, Bargur
|
187.7
|
187
|
184
|
187
|
191
|
Thanthai Periyar Government Institute of Technology
|
187.3
|
185.9
|
183.5
|
184.5
|
190
|
Government College of Engineering, Srirangam
|
186.7
|
182.1
|
183
|
185
|
188
|
Government College of Engineering, Dharmapuri
|
184.2
|
180.9
|
174.5
|
179.5
|
183.5
|
Government College of Engineering, Thanjavur
|
183.6
|
178
|
175
|
178.5
|
182.5
TNEA 2026 CSE Cutoff: Expected Closing Ranks for Computer Science
The table shared below highlights the 2025 round 1 closing rank. Based on the last year ranks, students can draw an expected range for 2026 admission to CSE programs. From the list Anna Univeristy campuses offers the most competitive seats, followed with Government College of Technology (GCT), Coimbatore. Check the complete list below.
|
College
|
2025
|
Expected 2026
|
Anna University – CEG Campus
|
200
|
200 - 201
|
Anna University – MIT Campus
|
199.5
|
199.5 - 200
|
Government College of Technology (GCT), Coimbatore
|
197.5
|
198 - 198.5
|
Government College of Engineering, Salem
|
195
|
195.5 - 196
|
Government College of Engineering, Erode
|
191.5
|
192 - 193
|
Government College of Engineering, Bargur
|
191
|
191.5 - 192
|
Thanthai Periyar Government Institute of Technology
|
190
|
191 - 192
|
Government College of Engineering, Srirangam
|
188
|
189 - 190
|
Government College of Engineering, Dharmapuri
|
183.5
|
184.5 - 186
|
Government College of Engineering, Thanjavur
|
182.5
|
183.5 - 184.5
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Jaya Gupta is an Education Content professional with over four years of experience in writing marketing and academic content, alongside a year of experience working with an indie publishing house. Currently, she is covering higher education content for Jagran Josh (Jagran New Media), leveraging her academic knowledge. She specializes in covering management, engineering, law, medical colleges, study abroad and GATE exams. She holds a Master's degree in English Literature, successfully qualified the 2024 UGC NET, and has guided more than 100 students in framing effective study-abroad academic essays. Her writing interests vary across education, creative expression, and digital culture.