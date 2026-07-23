TNEA 2026 CSE Cutoff Analysis: Expected Closing Cutoffs for Computer Science in Top Colleges

TNEA (Tamil Nadu Engineering Admissions) is expected to release its Round 1 cutoff by July 24, 2026, along with provisional admission results scheduled for July 26, 2026. To check for allotments, students can log in to their accounts on the student board. TNEA is a state-level counseling process managed by the Directorate of Technical Education (DoTE) for admission to engineering colleges in Tamil Nadu.

While the Round 1 allotment is scheduled for tomorrow, students can check and analyze previous year trends to determine expected closing ranks for 2026 admission. The closing rank is calculated based on your HSC Class 12 marks. Check the detailed list of colleges offering engineering admission in Computer Science Engineering based on TNEA scores. Also check the comparison table containing year-wise closing ranks shared below.