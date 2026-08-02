UPSSSC Auditor Recruitment 2026 Closing Today; Apply Online for 1,957 Vacancies – Direct Link Here
UPSSSC will close the online application process for 1,957 Auditor and Assistant Accountant posts on August 3, 2026. Eligible candidates who qualified UP PET 2025 can apply through the official website. Check all key details here.
Key Points
- Online applications for 1957 posts close tomorrow, August 3, 2026.
- The last date for fee payment submission is August 10, 2026.
- Eligible candidates must have qualified UP PET 2025 to apply.
UPSSSC Auditor Recruitment 2026: The Uttar Pradesh Subordinate Services Selection Commission, UPSSSC will close the online application process for the Assistant Accountant & Auditor posts today August 3, 2026. Through this recruitment a total of 1957 vacancies would be filled across various departments of the UP government. The online applications process was started on July 14, 2026. The last date for fee payment submission is August 10, 2026.
Eligible and interested candidates who have qualified for the PET 2025 can apply online for these posts. Those applying must complete their registration process as commission may not extend the registration dates.
UPSSSC Auditor Recruitment 2026 Direct Apply Link
Candidates who want to apply for Assistant Accountant and Auditor posts can complete the application process by visiting the official website at upsssc.gov.in. The official notification was issued under the advertisement number 14-Exam/2026. Those who have qualified in UP PET 2025 are only eligible to apply. Check the direct link to apply using the link provided below.
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UPSSSC Auditor Recruitment 2026 Apply Link
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UPSSSC Auditor Recruitment 2026 Official Notification
UPSSSC Auditor Recruitment 2026 Key Highlights
Candidates must keep their login credentials and other important documents ready to ensure a smooth registration process. Check the key details related to the recruitment in the table given below.
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Particulars
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Details
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Conducting Authority
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Uttar Pradesh Subordinate Services Selection Commission (UPSSSC), Lucknow
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Exam Name
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Auditor and Assistant Accountant Main Examination/15
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Advertisement Number
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14-Exam/2026
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Number of Vacancies
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1,957
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Application Start Date
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July 14, 2026
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Last Date to Apply Online
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August 03, 2026
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Selection Process
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Official Website
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upsssc.gov.in
UPSSSC Auditor Recruitment 2026 Eligibility Criteria
Before applying, candidates must ensure that they meet the eligibility criteria for UPSSSC Assistant Accountant & Auditor recruitment. Applicants would only be accepted if you meet the prescribed eligibility conditions.Check key details below.
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Educational Qualification- Candidates must have completed a graduation degree in Bachelor of Commerce (B Com) or a Post Graduate Diploma in Auditing from a recognized university. Additionally they must possess an 'O' Level Diploma in Computer Operations from a government-recognized institute.
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Age Limit—The minimum age to apply is 21 years, while the maximum age should not be more than 40 years. Age Relaxation would be provided to reserved categories in accordance with government rules and regulation.
Steps to Apply for UPSSSC Auditor Recruitment 2026
Candidates can follow the simple steps elucidated below to complete the online application process-
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Visit the official UPSSSC website at upsssc.gov.in.
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Visit the home page and click on the 'Recruitment' section.
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Click on the link that states 'UPSSSC Auditor Recruitment 2026'.
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Complete the application process using personal and educational details
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Upload your photograph, signature and educational documents.
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Pay the application fee as per your category.
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Check all details once entered in the application form and then click on the submit button.
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Download and save the form for future references.
Also Read- UPSSSC PET Notification 2026 Out
Executive - Editorial
Deepanshu Upadhayaya is an education journalist with expertise in covering recruitment examinations, government job notifications, and UPSC success stories. Over the course of his career, he has worked with leading media organizations such as Times Network Digital and is currently associated with Jagran New Media, where he covers competitive examinations, recruitment drives, admit cards, results, and exam preparation-related content. A graduate of Motilal Nehru College, University of Delhi, Deepanshu brings a strong understanding of the education sector, through his accurate, timely, and reader-friendly approach. He also holds Master's degrees in Economics and Mass Communication. Apart from covering education news, Deepanshu enjoys singing, playing cricket, and reading books. He can be reached at deepanshu.upadhayaya@jagrannewmedia.com.