UPSSSC Auditor Recruitment 2026 Closing Today; Apply Online for 1,957 Vacancies – Direct Link Here

UPSSSC Auditor Recruitment 2026: The Uttar Pradesh Subordinate Services Selection Commission, UPSSSC will close the online application process for the Assistant Accountant & Auditor posts today August 3, 2026. Through this recruitment a total of 1957 vacancies would be filled across various departments of the UP government. The online applications process was started on July 14, 2026. The last date for fee payment submission is August 10, 2026.

Eligible and interested candidates who have qualified for the PET 2025 can apply online for these posts. Those applying must complete their registration process as commission may not extend the registration dates.

UPSSSC Auditor Recruitment 2026 Direct Apply Link

Candidates who want to apply for Assistant Accountant and Auditor posts can complete the application process by visiting the official website at upsssc.gov.in. The official notification was issued under the advertisement number 14-Exam/2026. Those who have qualified in UP PET 2025 are only eligible to apply. Check the direct link to apply using the link provided below.