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VJTI Mumbai MH CET Cut Off 2026: Check Category-wise, Branch-wise, and College-wise Ranks

By Jaya Gupta
Last Updated: Aug 2, 2026, 19:23 IST

VJTI (Veermata Jijabai Technological Institute) Mumbai, cutoff rank will be soon released. Till then candidates can check the scorecard released by the State Common Entrance Test Cell, Maharashtra. Candidates awaiting the results can check the previous year ranks to estimate the admission options in engineering branches. Round1 cutoff will be announced soon through CAP seat allocation process. Check the details below.  

VJTI Mumbai MH CET Cut Off 2026
VJTI Mumbai MH CET Cut Off 2026

VJTI Mumbai MH CET Cut Off 2026: The State Common Entrance Test Cell, Maharashtra has released the score card for the MH CET exam. Based on the scores, candidates can apply to engineering colleges in Maharashtra. Round-wise cutoff ranks are expected to be announced by the Centralized Admission Process (CAP) which will determine the seat allocation for different category candidates. For admission to JTI (Veermata Jijabai Technological Institute) Mumbai, candidates can check the previous year's ranks to analyze the admission options for the 2026 cycle. 

Last year, admission to Computer Science Engineering closed at rank 103. This implies, for the year 2026 the rank may range between AIR 100 and 9000 and above. To understand it better we have shared an extensive category and branch-wise previous year closing ranks, along with the based percentile. This will help evaluate the admission opportunities at VJTI in B.Tech branches.

VJTI Mumbai Cut Off 2026: Open Category Rank 

As per the previous year data, admission to VJTI college for B.Tech top branches closed at the 9368 rank. The most opted branch was Computer Science Engineering, Electronics and Telecommunication engineering etc. Whereas, the least preferred option was Textile Technology. The given ranks shared suggest seat preferences for open category candidates under general seat type. 

Branch Name

Category

Cutoff Rank

Percentile

Civil Engineering

GOPENS

5245

98.4709161

Computer Engineering

GOPENS

103

99.9522882

Information Technology

GOPENS

242

99.8985029

Electrical Engineering

GOPENS

1437

99.5244755

Electronics and Telecommunication Engg

GOPENS

742

99.7268438

Electronics Engineering

GOPENS

932

99.6681918

Mechanical Engineering

GOPENS

1864

99.3963644

Production Engineering[Sandwich]

GOPENS

4669

98.6334143

Textile Technology

GOPENS

9368

97.3318625

VJTI Mumbai Cut Off 2026: OBC Category Rank 

During 2025, OBC category admission closed at 13227 for Textile Technology. However the most competitive branch remained Computer Science Engineering which closed at 468 rank. Check the detailed preview previous year ranks shared below. 

Branch Name

Category

Cutoff Rank

Percentile

Civil Engineering

GOBCS

6294

98.1869508

Computer Engineering

GOBCS

468

99.8171846

Information Technology

GOBCS

731

99.733609

Electrical Engineering

GOBCS

2375

99.2554035

Electronics and Telecommunication Engg

GOBCS

1445

99.5226395

Electronics Engineering

GOBCS

1765

99.4348894

Mechanical Engineering

GOBCS

3254

99.0185463

Production Engineering[Sandwich]

GOBCS

6871

98.0192922

Textile Technology

GOBCS

13227

96.2208795

VJTI Mumbai Cut Off 2026: SC Category Rank 

SC category candidates expect 2026 admission from the 3000 rank. As per the previous year closing rank, admission to Computer Science Engineering seat ended at 3385, while the second most demanding branch under the category was Information Technology which was closed at 4557 rank. 

Branch Name

Category

Cutoff Rank

Percentile

Civil Engineering

GSCS

16503

95.2509653

Computer Engineering

GSCS

3385

98.9825175

Information Technology

GSCS

4557

98.6520376

Electrical Engineering

GSCS

11718

96.6549667

Electronics and Telecommunication Engg

GSCS

6735

98.0675795

Electronics Engineering

GSCS

9819

97.1954276

Mechanical Engineering

GSCS

12002

96.5695839

Production Engineering[Sandwich]

GSCS

20322

94.111278

Textile Technology

GSCS

26879

92.1231015

VJTI Mumbai Cut Off 2026: ST Category Rank 

With a percentile as low as 75.6, admission for ST category seats at VJTI ended at the 77580 rank. While Computer Engineering seat admission closed at 8902. Candidates can review the overall insights from the table shared below. 

Branch Name

Category

Cutoff Rank

Percentile

Civil Engineering

GSTS

41581

87.6831328

Computer Engineering

GSTS

8902

97.4543824

Information Technology

GSTS

13606

96.0898561

Electrical Engineering

GSTS

38078

88.7615737

Electronics and Telecommunication Engg

GSTS

19629

94.3106153

Electronics Engineering

GSTS

22649

93.4220965

Mechanical Engineering

GSTS

50706

84.8736599

Production Engineering[Sandwich]

GSTS

54343

83.7239356

Textile Technology

GSTS

77580

75.652265
Based on the previous year trends, Computer Science Engineering remained the top choice for all category candidates. While Textile Technology was the least choosen option at VJTI, Mumbai.

Jaya Gupta
Jaya Gupta

Executive - Editorial

Jaya Gupta is an Education Content professional with over four years of experience in writing marketing and academic content, alongside a year of experience working with an indie publishing house. Currently, she is covering higher education content for Jagran Josh (Jagran New Media), leveraging her academic knowledge. She specializes in covering management, engineering, law, medical colleges, study abroad and GATE exams. She holds a Master's degree in English Literature, successfully qualified the 2024 UGC NET, and has guided more than 100 students in framing effective study-abroad academic essays. Her writing interests vary across education, creative expression, and digital culture.

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First Published: Aug 2, 2026, 19:23 IST

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