VJTI Mumbai MH CET Cut Off 2026: Check Category-wise, Branch-wise, and College-wise Ranks
VJTI (Veermata Jijabai Technological Institute) Mumbai, cutoff rank will be soon released. Till then candidates can check the scorecard released by the State Common Entrance Test Cell, Maharashtra. Candidates awaiting the results can check the previous year ranks to estimate the admission options in engineering branches. Round1 cutoff will be announced soon through CAP seat allocation process. Check the details below.
VJTI Mumbai MH CET Cut Off 2026: The State Common Entrance Test Cell, Maharashtra has released the score card for the MH CET exam. Based on the scores, candidates can apply to engineering colleges in Maharashtra. Round-wise cutoff ranks are expected to be announced by the Centralized Admission Process (CAP) which will determine the seat allocation for different category candidates. For admission to JTI (Veermata Jijabai Technological Institute) Mumbai, candidates can check the previous year's ranks to analyze the admission options for the 2026 cycle.
Last year, admission to Computer Science Engineering closed at rank 103. This implies, for the year 2026 the rank may range between AIR 100 and 9000 and above. To understand it better we have shared an extensive category and branch-wise previous year closing ranks, along with the based percentile. This will help evaluate the admission opportunities at VJTI in B.Tech branches.
VJTI Mumbai Cut Off 2026: Open Category Rank
As per the previous year data, admission to VJTI college for B.Tech top branches closed at the 9368 rank. The most opted branch was Computer Science Engineering, Electronics and Telecommunication engineering etc. Whereas, the least preferred option was Textile Technology. The given ranks shared suggest seat preferences for open category candidates under general seat type.
|
Branch Name
|
Category
|
Cutoff Rank
|
Percentile
|
Civil Engineering
|
GOPENS
|
5245
|
98.4709161
|
Computer Engineering
|
GOPENS
|
103
|
99.9522882
|
Information Technology
|
GOPENS
|
242
|
99.8985029
|
Electrical Engineering
|
GOPENS
|
1437
|
99.5244755
|
Electronics and Telecommunication Engg
|
GOPENS
|
742
|
99.7268438
|
Electronics Engineering
|
GOPENS
|
932
|
99.6681918
|
Mechanical Engineering
|
GOPENS
|
1864
|
99.3963644
|
Production Engineering[Sandwich]
|
GOPENS
|
4669
|
98.6334143
|
Textile Technology
|
GOPENS
|
9368
|
97.3318625
VJTI Mumbai Cut Off 2026: OBC Category Rank
During 2025, OBC category admission closed at 13227 for Textile Technology. However the most competitive branch remained Computer Science Engineering which closed at 468 rank. Check the detailed preview previous year ranks shared below.
|
Branch Name
|
Category
|
Cutoff Rank
|
Percentile
|
Civil Engineering
|
GOBCS
|
6294
|
98.1869508
|
Computer Engineering
|
GOBCS
|
468
|
99.8171846
|
Information Technology
|
GOBCS
|
731
|
99.733609
|
Electrical Engineering
|
GOBCS
|
2375
|
99.2554035
|
Electronics and Telecommunication Engg
|
GOBCS
|
1445
|
99.5226395
|
Electronics Engineering
|
GOBCS
|
1765
|
99.4348894
|
Mechanical Engineering
|
GOBCS
|
3254
|
99.0185463
|
Production Engineering[Sandwich]
|
GOBCS
|
6871
|
98.0192922
|
Textile Technology
|
GOBCS
|
13227
|
96.2208795
VJTI Mumbai Cut Off 2026: SC Category Rank
SC category candidates expect 2026 admission from the 3000 rank. As per the previous year closing rank, admission to Computer Science Engineering seat ended at 3385, while the second most demanding branch under the category was Information Technology which was closed at 4557 rank.
|
Branch Name
|
Category
|
Cutoff Rank
|
Percentile
|
Civil Engineering
|
GSCS
|
16503
|
95.2509653
|
Computer Engineering
|
GSCS
|
3385
|
98.9825175
|
Information Technology
|
GSCS
|
4557
|
98.6520376
|
Electrical Engineering
|
GSCS
|
11718
|
96.6549667
|
Electronics and Telecommunication Engg
|
GSCS
|
6735
|
98.0675795
|
Electronics Engineering
|
GSCS
|
9819
|
97.1954276
|
Mechanical Engineering
|
GSCS
|
12002
|
96.5695839
|
Production Engineering[Sandwich]
|
GSCS
|
20322
|
94.111278
|
Textile Technology
|
GSCS
|
26879
|
92.1231015
VJTI Mumbai Cut Off 2026: ST Category Rank
With a percentile as low as 75.6, admission for ST category seats at VJTI ended at the 77580 rank. While Computer Engineering seat admission closed at 8902. Candidates can review the overall insights from the table shared below.
|
Branch Name
|
Category
|
Cutoff Rank
|
Percentile
|
Civil Engineering
|
GSTS
|
41581
|
87.6831328
|
Computer Engineering
|
GSTS
|
8902
|
97.4543824
|
Information Technology
|
GSTS
|
13606
|
96.0898561
|
Electrical Engineering
|
GSTS
|
38078
|
88.7615737
|
Electronics and Telecommunication Engg
|
GSTS
|
19629
|
94.3106153
|
Electronics Engineering
|
GSTS
|
22649
|
93.4220965
|
Mechanical Engineering
|
GSTS
|
50706
|
84.8736599
|
Production Engineering[Sandwich]
|
GSTS
|
54343
|
83.7239356
|
Textile Technology
|
GSTS
|
77580
|
75.652265
Executive - Editorial
Jaya Gupta is an Education Content professional with over four years of experience in writing marketing and academic content, alongside a year of experience working with an indie publishing house. Currently, she is covering higher education content for Jagran Josh (Jagran New Media), leveraging her academic knowledge. She specializes in covering management, engineering, law, medical colleges, study abroad and GATE exams. She holds a Master's degree in English Literature, successfully qualified the 2024 UGC NET, and has guided more than 100 students in framing effective study-abroad academic essays. Her writing interests vary across education, creative expression, and digital culture.