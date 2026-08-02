VJTI Mumbai MH CET Cut Off 2026: Check Category-wise, Branch-wise, and College-wise Ranks

VJTI Mumbai MH CET Cut Off 2026: The State Common Entrance Test Cell, Maharashtra has released the score card for the MH CET exam. Based on the scores, candidates can apply to engineering colleges in Maharashtra. Round-wise cutoff ranks are expected to be announced by the Centralized Admission Process (CAP) which will determine the seat allocation for different category candidates. For admission to JTI (Veermata Jijabai Technological Institute) Mumbai, candidates can check the previous year's ranks to analyze the admission options for the 2026 cycle.

Last year, admission to Computer Science Engineering closed at rank 103. This implies, for the year 2026 the rank may range between AIR 100 and 9000 and above. To understand it better we have shared an extensive category and branch-wise previous year closing ranks, along with the based percentile. This will help evaluate the admission opportunities at VJTI in B.Tech branches.