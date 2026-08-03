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Walchand College of Engineering Cut Off 2026: Check Category Wise Round 1 Ranks

By Himani Chopra
Last Updated: Aug 3, 2026, 19:14 IST

The MHT CET CAP Round 1 cutoff has been released by the State CET Cell. Candidates can now check the category-wise closing ranks to analyse their admission prospects for Walchand College of Engineering (WCE), Sangli.

Walchand College of Engineering Cut Off 2026: Check Category Wise Round 1 Ranks
Walchand College of Engineering Cut Off 2026: Check Category Wise Round 1 Ranks

The Maharashtra Common Entrance Test (MHT CET) is the primary entrance examination for admission to undergraduate engineering programmes offered by government, government-aided, autonomous, and private colleges across Maharashtra. The State CET Cell conducts the Centralised Admission Process (CAP) and releases category-wise opening and closing ranks for participating institutes. Walchand College of Engineering (WCE), Sangli is among the top engineering colleges accepting MHT CET scores. With the release of the MHT CET CAP Round 1 Cutoff 2026, candidates can now check the category-wise cutoff ranks for various B.Tech branches to assess their admission chances.

Walchand College of Engineering Admission 2026: MHT CET Un-Aided Autonomous Home University Round 1 Cutoff

The GOPENS cutoff rank for Computer Science and Engineering is 2196, while the cutoff rank for Information Technology stands at 2937. These numbers represent the closing ranks of top-performing branches at Walchand College of Engineering during the Round 1 admission cycle.

College Name

Branch Name

Status

Category

Cutoff Rank

Percentile

Walchand College of Engineering, Sangli

Civil Engineering

Un-Aided Autonomous Home University : Autonomous Institute

GOPENS

4066

99.0598676

Walchand College of Engineering, Sangli

Computer Science and Engineering

Un-Aided Autonomous Home University : Autonomous Institute

GOPENS

2196

99.4889566

Walchand College of Engineering, Sangli

Information Technology

Un-Aided Autonomous Home University : Autonomous Institute

GOPENS

2937

99.3226862

Walchand College of Engineering, Sangli

Electronics Engineering

Un-Aided Autonomous Home University : Autonomous Institute

GOPENS

6761

98.4399761

Walchand College of Engineering, Sangli

Mechanical Engineering

Un-Aided Autonomous Home University : Autonomous Institute

GOPENS

2791

99.3520602

Walchand College of Engineering, Sangli

Civil Engineering

Un-Aided Autonomous Home University : Autonomous Institute

GOBCS

4510

98.9616221

Walchand College of Engineering, Sangli

Computer Science and Engineering

Un-Aided Autonomous Home University : Autonomous Institute

GOBCS

2387

99.4451773

Walchand College of Engineering, Sangli

Information Technology

Un-Aided Autonomous Home University : Autonomous Institute

GOBCS

3034

99.3004769

Walchand College of Engineering, Sangli

Electronics Engineering

Un-Aided Autonomous Home University : Autonomous Institute

GOBCS

7718

98.2111945

Walchand College of Engineering, Sangli

Mechanical Engineering

Un-Aided Autonomous Home University : Autonomous Institute

GOBCS

2984

99.3101241

Walchand College of Engineering, Sangli

Civil Engineering

Un-Aided Autonomous Home University : Autonomous Institute

GSCS

18870

95.5792202

Walchand College of Engineering, Sangli

Computer Science and Engineering

Un-Aided Autonomous Home University : Autonomous Institute

GSCS

9695

97.7383653

Walchand College of Engineering, Sangli

Information Technology

Un-Aided Autonomous Home University : Autonomous Institute

GSCS

13487

96.8391244

Walchand College of Engineering, Sangli

Electronics Engineering

Un-Aided Autonomous Home University : Autonomous Institute

GSCS

28009

93.4180802

Walchand College of Engineering, Sangli

Mechanical Engineering

Un-Aided Autonomous Home University : Autonomous Institute

GSCS

12577

97.0532519

Walchand College of Engineering, Sangli

Civil Engineering

Un-Aided Autonomous Home University : Autonomous Institute

GSTS

67153

83.9283276

Walchand College of Engineering, Sangli

Computer Science and Engineering

Un-Aided Autonomous Home University : Autonomous Institute

GSTS

51023

87.8970321

Walchand College of Engineering, Sangli

Information Technology

Un-Aided Autonomous Home University : Autonomous Institute

GSTS

61505

85.2566749

Walchand College of Engineering, Sangli

Electronics Engineering

Un-Aided Autonomous Home University : Autonomous Institute

GSTS

105485

73.9021728

Walchand College of Engineering, Sangli

Mechanical Engineering

Un-Aided Autonomous Home University : Autonomous Institute

GSTS

57007

86.3943435

Walchand College of Engineering Admission 2026: MHT CET Government-Aided Autonomous Home University Round 1 Cutoff

The GOPENS cutoff rank for CSE is 1796, while the cutoff rank for Information Technology stands at 2510. These numbers highlight the closing ranks of top branches at WCE during the Round 1 admission cycle. 

College Name

Branch Name

Status

Category

Cutoff Rank

Percentile

Walchand College of Engineering, Sangli

Civil Engineering

Government-Aided Autonomous Home University : Autonomous Institute

GOPENS

7499

98.2626354

Walchand College of Engineering, Sangli

Computer Science and Engineering

Government-Aided Autonomous Home University : Autonomous Institute

GOPENS

1796

99.5871181

Walchand College of Engineering, Sangli

Information Technology

Government-Aided Autonomous Home University : Autonomous Institute

GOPENS

2510

99.4157162

Walchand College of Engineering, Sangli

Electrical Engineering

Government-Aided Autonomous Home University : Autonomous Institute

GOPENS

4332

99.0024152

Walchand College of Engineering, Sangli

Electronics Engineering

Government-Aided Autonomous Home University : Autonomous Institute

GOPENS

3360

99.2267861

Walchand College of Engineering, Sangli

Mechanical Engineering

Government-Aided Autonomous Home University : Autonomous Institute

GOPENS

4122

99.0471853

Walchand College of Engineering, Sangli

Civil Engineering

Government-Aided Autonomous Home University : Autonomous Institute

GOBCS

8451

98.044541

Walchand College of Engineering, Sangli

Computer Science and Engineering

Government-Aided Autonomous Home University : Autonomous Institute

GOBCS

1988

99.5350803

Walchand College of Engineering, Sangli

Information Technology

Government-Aided Autonomous Home University : Autonomous Institute

GOBCS

2584

99.398859

Walchand College of Engineering, Sangli

Electrical Engineering

Government-Aided Autonomous Home University : Autonomous Institute

GOBCS

5089

98.8209363

Walchand College of Engineering, Sangli

Electronics Engineering

Government-Aided Autonomous Home University : Autonomous Institute

GOBCS

3706

99.1440399

Walchand College of Engineering, Sangli

Mechanical Engineering

Government-Aided Autonomous Home University : Autonomous Institute

GOBCS

5278

98.781718

Walchand College of Engineering, Sangli

Civil Engineering

Government-Aided Autonomous Home University : Autonomous Institute

GSCS

22251

94.772118

Walchand College of Engineering, Sangli

Computer Science and Engineering

Government-Aided Autonomous Home University : Autonomous Institute

GSCS

8380

98.0628957

Walchand College of Engineering, Sangli

Information Technology

Government-Aided Autonomous Home University : Autonomous Institute

GSCS

12356

97.1170545

Walchand College of Engineering, Sangli

Electrical Engineering

Government-Aided Autonomous Home University : Autonomous Institute

GSCS

16701

96.1046695

Walchand College of Engineering, Sangli

Electronics Engineering

Government-Aided Autonomous Home University : Autonomous Institute

GSCS

14172

96.6907341

Walchand College of Engineering, Sangli

Mechanical Engineering

Government-Aided Autonomous Home University : Autonomous Institute

GSCS

18298

95.7033017

Walchand College of Engineering, Sangli

Civil Engineering

Government-Aided Autonomous Home University : Autonomous Institute

GSTS

49852

88.118041

Walchand College of Engineering, Sangli

Computer Science and Engineering

Government-Aided Autonomous Home University : Autonomous Institute

GSTS

35069

91.6505265

Walchand College of Engineering, Sangli

Information Technology

Government-Aided Autonomous Home University : Autonomous Institute

GSTS

42542

89.9552166

Walchand College of Engineering, Sangli

Electrical Engineering

Government-Aided Autonomous Home University : Autonomous Institute

GSTS

49250

88.2603909

Walchand College of Engineering, Sangli

Electronics Engineering

Government-Aided Autonomous Home University : Autonomous Institute

GSTS

63997

84.5795651

Walchand College of Engineering, Sangli

Mechanical Engineering

Government-Aided Autonomous Home University : Autonomous Institute

GSTS

65458

84.3786315

Himani Chopra
Himani Chopra

Executive - Editorial

Himani Chopra is an education content professional at Jagran New Media with over 3.5 years of experience in creating student-focused content on higher education. She specializes in covering management, engineering, law, and medical colleges, delivering informative articles, rankings, lists, and quizzes that help students make informed academic decisions. She holds a Master's degree in English Literature and combines strong research skills with a passion for simplifying complex education-related topics. In her leisure time, she enjoys watching movies and listening to music.

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First Published: Aug 3, 2026, 19:14 IST

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