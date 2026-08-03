Walchand College of Engineering Cut Off 2026: Check Category Wise Round 1 Ranks

The Maharashtra Common Entrance Test (MHT CET) is the primary entrance examination for admission to undergraduate engineering programmes offered by government, government-aided, autonomous, and private colleges across Maharashtra. The State CET Cell conducts the Centralised Admission Process (CAP) and releases category-wise opening and closing ranks for participating institutes. Walchand College of Engineering (WCE), Sangli is among the top engineering colleges accepting MHT CET scores. With the release of the MHT CET CAP Round 1 Cutoff 2026, candidates can now check the category-wise cutoff ranks for various B.Tech branches to assess their admission chances.

Walchand College of Engineering Admission 2026: MHT CET Un-Aided Autonomous Home University Round 1 Cutoff

The GOPENS cutoff rank for Computer Science and Engineering is 2196, while the cutoff rank for Information Technology stands at 2937. These numbers represent the closing ranks of top-performing branches at Walchand College of Engineering during the Round 1 admission cycle.