Walchand College of Engineering Cut Off 2026: Check Category Wise Round 1 Ranks
The MHT CET CAP Round 1 cutoff has been released by the State CET Cell. Candidates can now check the category-wise closing ranks to analyse their admission prospects for Walchand College of Engineering (WCE), Sangli.
The Maharashtra Common Entrance Test (MHT CET) is the primary entrance examination for admission to undergraduate engineering programmes offered by government, government-aided, autonomous, and private colleges across Maharashtra. The State CET Cell conducts the Centralised Admission Process (CAP) and releases category-wise opening and closing ranks for participating institutes. Walchand College of Engineering (WCE), Sangli is among the top engineering colleges accepting MHT CET scores. With the release of the MHT CET CAP Round 1 Cutoff 2026, candidates can now check the category-wise cutoff ranks for various B.Tech branches to assess their admission chances.
Walchand College of Engineering Admission 2026: MHT CET Un-Aided Autonomous Home University Round 1 Cutoff
The GOPENS cutoff rank for Computer Science and Engineering is 2196, while the cutoff rank for Information Technology stands at 2937. These numbers represent the closing ranks of top-performing branches at Walchand College of Engineering during the Round 1 admission cycle.
|
College Name
|
Branch Name
|
Status
|
Category
|
Cutoff Rank
|
Percentile
|
Civil Engineering
|
Un-Aided Autonomous Home University : Autonomous Institute
|
GOPENS
|
4066
|
99.0598676
|
Walchand College of Engineering, Sangli
|
Computer Science and Engineering
|
Un-Aided Autonomous Home University : Autonomous Institute
|
GOPENS
|
2196
|
99.4889566
|
Walchand College of Engineering, Sangli
|
Information Technology
|
Un-Aided Autonomous Home University : Autonomous Institute
|
GOPENS
|
2937
|
99.3226862
|
Walchand College of Engineering, Sangli
|
Electronics Engineering
|
Un-Aided Autonomous Home University : Autonomous Institute
|
GOPENS
|
6761
|
98.4399761
|
Walchand College of Engineering, Sangli
|
Mechanical Engineering
|
Un-Aided Autonomous Home University : Autonomous Institute
|
GOPENS
|
2791
|
99.3520602
|
Walchand College of Engineering, Sangli
|
Civil Engineering
|
Un-Aided Autonomous Home University : Autonomous Institute
|
GOBCS
|
4510
|
98.9616221
|
Walchand College of Engineering, Sangli
|
Computer Science and Engineering
|
Un-Aided Autonomous Home University : Autonomous Institute
|
GOBCS
|
2387
|
99.4451773
|
Walchand College of Engineering, Sangli
|
Information Technology
|
Un-Aided Autonomous Home University : Autonomous Institute
|
GOBCS
|
3034
|
99.3004769
|
Walchand College of Engineering, Sangli
|
Electronics Engineering
|
Un-Aided Autonomous Home University : Autonomous Institute
|
GOBCS
|
7718
|
98.2111945
|
Walchand College of Engineering, Sangli
|
Mechanical Engineering
|
Un-Aided Autonomous Home University : Autonomous Institute
|
GOBCS
|
2984
|
99.3101241
|
Walchand College of Engineering, Sangli
|
Civil Engineering
|
Un-Aided Autonomous Home University : Autonomous Institute
|
GSCS
|
18870
|
95.5792202
|
Walchand College of Engineering, Sangli
|
Computer Science and Engineering
|
Un-Aided Autonomous Home University : Autonomous Institute
|
GSCS
|
9695
|
97.7383653
|
Walchand College of Engineering, Sangli
|
Information Technology
|
Un-Aided Autonomous Home University : Autonomous Institute
|
GSCS
|
13487
|
96.8391244
|
Walchand College of Engineering, Sangli
|
Electronics Engineering
|
Un-Aided Autonomous Home University : Autonomous Institute
|
GSCS
|
28009
|
93.4180802
|
Walchand College of Engineering, Sangli
|
Mechanical Engineering
|
Un-Aided Autonomous Home University : Autonomous Institute
|
GSCS
|
12577
|
97.0532519
|
Walchand College of Engineering, Sangli
|
Civil Engineering
|
Un-Aided Autonomous Home University : Autonomous Institute
|
GSTS
|
67153
|
83.9283276
|
Walchand College of Engineering, Sangli
|
Computer Science and Engineering
|
Un-Aided Autonomous Home University : Autonomous Institute
|
GSTS
|
51023
|
87.8970321
|
Walchand College of Engineering, Sangli
|
Information Technology
|
Un-Aided Autonomous Home University : Autonomous Institute
|
GSTS
|
61505
|
85.2566749
|
Walchand College of Engineering, Sangli
|
Electronics Engineering
|
Un-Aided Autonomous Home University : Autonomous Institute
|
GSTS
|
105485
|
73.9021728
|
Walchand College of Engineering, Sangli
|
Mechanical Engineering
|
Un-Aided Autonomous Home University : Autonomous Institute
|
GSTS
|
57007
|
86.3943435
Walchand College of Engineering Admission 2026: MHT CET Government-Aided Autonomous Home University Round 1 Cutoff
The GOPENS cutoff rank for CSE is 1796, while the cutoff rank for Information Technology stands at 2510. These numbers highlight the closing ranks of top branches at WCE during the Round 1 admission cycle.
|
College Name
|
Branch Name
|
Status
|
Category
|
Cutoff Rank
|
Percentile
|
Walchand College of Engineering, Sangli
|
Civil Engineering
|
Government-Aided Autonomous Home University : Autonomous Institute
|
GOPENS
|
7499
|
98.2626354
|
Walchand College of Engineering, Sangli
|
Computer Science and Engineering
|
Government-Aided Autonomous Home University : Autonomous Institute
|
GOPENS
|
1796
|
99.5871181
|
Walchand College of Engineering, Sangli
|
Information Technology
|
Government-Aided Autonomous Home University : Autonomous Institute
|
GOPENS
|
2510
|
99.4157162
|
Walchand College of Engineering, Sangli
|
Electrical Engineering
|
Government-Aided Autonomous Home University : Autonomous Institute
|
GOPENS
|
4332
|
99.0024152
|
Walchand College of Engineering, Sangli
|
Electronics Engineering
|
Government-Aided Autonomous Home University : Autonomous Institute
|
GOPENS
|
3360
|
99.2267861
|
Walchand College of Engineering, Sangli
|
Mechanical Engineering
|
Government-Aided Autonomous Home University : Autonomous Institute
|
GOPENS
|
4122
|
99.0471853
|
Walchand College of Engineering, Sangli
|
Civil Engineering
|
Government-Aided Autonomous Home University : Autonomous Institute
|
GOBCS
|
8451
|
98.044541
|
Walchand College of Engineering, Sangli
|
Computer Science and Engineering
|
Government-Aided Autonomous Home University : Autonomous Institute
|
GOBCS
|
1988
|
99.5350803
|
Walchand College of Engineering, Sangli
|
Information Technology
|
Government-Aided Autonomous Home University : Autonomous Institute
|
GOBCS
|
2584
|
99.398859
|
Walchand College of Engineering, Sangli
|
Electrical Engineering
|
Government-Aided Autonomous Home University : Autonomous Institute
|
GOBCS
|
5089
|
98.8209363
|
Walchand College of Engineering, Sangli
|
Electronics Engineering
|
Government-Aided Autonomous Home University : Autonomous Institute
|
GOBCS
|
3706
|
99.1440399
|
Walchand College of Engineering, Sangli
|
Mechanical Engineering
|
Government-Aided Autonomous Home University : Autonomous Institute
|
GOBCS
|
5278
|
98.781718
|
Walchand College of Engineering, Sangli
|
Civil Engineering
|
Government-Aided Autonomous Home University : Autonomous Institute
|
GSCS
|
22251
|
94.772118
|
Walchand College of Engineering, Sangli
|
Computer Science and Engineering
|
Government-Aided Autonomous Home University : Autonomous Institute
|
GSCS
|
8380
|
98.0628957
|
Walchand College of Engineering, Sangli
|
Information Technology
|
Government-Aided Autonomous Home University : Autonomous Institute
|
GSCS
|
12356
|
97.1170545
|
Walchand College of Engineering, Sangli
|
Electrical Engineering
|
Government-Aided Autonomous Home University : Autonomous Institute
|
GSCS
|
16701
|
96.1046695
|
Walchand College of Engineering, Sangli
|
Electronics Engineering
|
Government-Aided Autonomous Home University : Autonomous Institute
|
GSCS
|
14172
|
96.6907341
|
Walchand College of Engineering, Sangli
|
Mechanical Engineering
|
Government-Aided Autonomous Home University : Autonomous Institute
|
GSCS
|
18298
|
95.7033017
|
Walchand College of Engineering, Sangli
|
Civil Engineering
|
Government-Aided Autonomous Home University : Autonomous Institute
|
GSTS
|
49852
|
88.118041
|
Walchand College of Engineering, Sangli
|
Computer Science and Engineering
|
Government-Aided Autonomous Home University : Autonomous Institute
|
GSTS
|
35069
|
91.6505265
|
Walchand College of Engineering, Sangli
|
Information Technology
|
Government-Aided Autonomous Home University : Autonomous Institute
|
GSTS
|
42542
|
89.9552166
|
Walchand College of Engineering, Sangli
|
Electrical Engineering
|
Government-Aided Autonomous Home University : Autonomous Institute
|
GSTS
|
49250
|
88.2603909
|
Walchand College of Engineering, Sangli
|
Electronics Engineering
|
Government-Aided Autonomous Home University : Autonomous Institute
|
GSTS
|
63997
|
84.5795651
|
Walchand College of Engineering, Sangli
|
Mechanical Engineering
|
Government-Aided Autonomous Home University : Autonomous Institute
|
GSTS
|
65458
|
84.3786315
Executive - Editorial
Himani Chopra is an education content professional at Jagran New Media with over 3.5 years of experience in creating student-focused content on higher education. She specializes in covering management, engineering, law, and medical colleges, delivering informative articles, rankings, lists, and quizzes that help students make informed academic decisions. She holds a Master's degree in English Literature and combines strong research skills with a passion for simplifying complex education-related topics. In her leisure time, she enjoys watching movies and listening to music.