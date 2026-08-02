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Walchand College of Engineering MHT CET Cut Off 2026: Check Category-wise, College Wise Ranks

By Jaya Gupta
Last Updated: Aug 2, 2026, 22:41 IST

Admission to Walchand College of Engineering is ongoing for engineering students. The MHT CET 2026 scorecard is available to check on cetcell.mahacet.org. With the Round 1 counseling process expected to be released soon, candidates can check the previous year's trends to strategize for college and course preference for the 2026 admission. Check category-wise and college-wise previous year closing ranks shared below.

Walchand College of Engineering MHT CET Cut Off 2026
Walchand College of Engineering MHT CET Cut Off 2026

MHT CET Cutoff 2026: The MHT CET 2026 Round 1 cutoff is expected to be released soon. In the meantime, engineering candidates can check out the previous year's trends to estimate admission options at Walchand College of Engineering. Situated in Sangli, Maharashtra, the college offers admission to undergraduate, postgraduate, and PhD in engineering courses. Admission to B.Tech at WCE happens through MH CET scores along with JEE Main scores. However, candidates aiming for admission through MH CET results should aim for a rank under 1000 to secure a seat in top engineering branches. 

To offer candidates a detailed understanding of previous year closing ranks, along with percentile, we have provided category-wise ranks to help gauge the admission chances at WCE. Check the tables shared below.

WCE MHT CET Cutoff 2026: Previous Year Open Category Closing Ranks 

Open category seat allocation sees the strictest opening and closing ranks for the Round 1 admission process. Taking it as a benchmark, other category seat allocation ranks are determined by the MH CET. Last year Walchand College of Engineering's admission closed at 1766 for Computer Science and Engineering. While Civil Engineering admission ended at 8760 rank, implying that the least opted courses was CE and the most preferred branch was Computer science engineering for most candidates. 

Branch Name

Category

Cutoff Rank

Percentile

Civil Engineering

GOPENS

8760

97.4991292

Civil Engineering

GOPENS

4649

98.6340588

Computer Science and Engineering

GOPENS

1766

99.4348894

Computer Science and Engineering

GOPENS

2222

99.3006993

Information Technology

GOPENS

2390

99.2498437

Information Technology

GOPENS

2683

99.1690191

Electrical Engineering

GOPENS

5168

98.4901238

Electronics Engineering

GOPENS

3349

98.9927909

Mechanical Engineering

GOPENS

5686

98.3468729

Mechanical Engineering

GOPENS

3127

99.0491118

WCE MHT CET Cutoff 2026: Previous Year OBC Category Closing Ranks 

The table suggests OBC candidates can secure a seat at Walchand College of Engineering if they have secured a rank around 1000 or above. During the 2025 Round 1 seat allocation process, candidates who have secured between 1929 and 2582 have secured seats in Computer Science and Engineering. Candidates can review the past trends to analyse the options better. 

Branch Name

Category

Cutoff Rank

Percentile

Civil Engineering

GOBCS

11160

96.807386

Civil Engineering

GOBCS

5616

98.3671329

Computer Science and Engineering

GOBCS

1929

99.386849

Computer Science and Engineering

GOBCS

2582

99.2002482

Information Technology

GOBCS

2704

99.1611092

Information Technology

GOBCS

2996

99.0908422

Electrical Engineering

GOBCS

6277

98.1874979

Electronics Engineering

GOBCS

3990

98.8245027

Mechanical Engineering

GOBCS

6777

98.0606808

Mechanical Engineering

GOBCS

3261

99.0185463

WCE MHT CET Cutoff 2026: Previous Year SC Category Closing Ranks

As per the 2025 Round 1 cutoff ranks, SC candidates can estimate the closing ranks from the table shared below. This suggests Computer Science and Engineering as the most preferred branch, while Electical Engineering remains the last option for many candidates in the category. 

Branch Name

Category

Cutoff Rank

Percentile

Civil Engineering

GSCS

26226

92.3562485

Civil Engineering

GSCS

18112

94.7771148

Computer Science and Engineering

GSCS

8257

97.6267338

Computer Science and Engineering

GSCS

9955

97.1468531

Information Technology

GSCS

10607

96.956827

Information Technology

GSCS

11857

96.6221551

Electrical Engineering

GSCS

19900

94.2587413

Electronics Engineering

GSCS

15448

95.5839161

Mechanical Engineering

GSCS

19129

94.4922123

Mechanical Engineering

GSCS

12575

96.3986014

WCE MHT CET Cutoff 2026: Previous Year ST Category Closing Ranks 

SC category candidates can secure a seat in Computer Science and engineering if they have a rank close to 2000. As per the previous trend, last seat allocation was complete at 26836 rank with 92.13 percentile.

Branch Name

Category

Cutoff Rank

Percentile

Civil Engineering

GSTS

52012

84.4752545

Civil Engineering

GSTS

59878

81.940403

Computer Science and Engineering

GSTS

26836

92.1378092

Computer Science and Engineering

GSTS

37040

89.1256809

Information Technology

GSTS

37910

88.7700729

Information Technology

GSTS

43633

87.0316109

Electrical Engineering

GSTS

70859

78.3357644

Electronics Engineering

GSTS

70920

78.3357644

Mechanical Engineering

GSTS

80140

75.1716925

Mechanical Engineering

GSTS

43981

86.9322507

Jaya Gupta
Jaya Gupta

Executive - Editorial

Jaya Gupta is an Education Content professional with over four years of experience in writing marketing and academic content, alongside a year of experience working with an indie publishing house. Currently, she is covering higher education content for Jagran Josh (Jagran New Media), leveraging her academic knowledge. She specializes in covering management, engineering, law, medical colleges, study abroad and GATE exams. She holds a Master's degree in English Literature, successfully qualified the 2024 UGC NET, and has guided more than 100 students in framing effective study-abroad academic essays. Her writing interests vary across education, creative expression, and digital culture.

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First Published: Aug 2, 2026, 22:41 IST

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