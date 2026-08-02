Walchand College of Engineering MHT CET Cut Off 2026: Check Category-wise, College Wise Ranks

MHT CET Cutoff 2026: The MHT CET 2026 Round 1 cutoff is expected to be released soon. In the meantime, engineering candidates can check out the previous year's trends to estimate admission options at Walchand College of Engineering. Situated in Sangli, Maharashtra, the college offers admission to undergraduate, postgraduate, and PhD in engineering courses. Admission to B.Tech at WCE happens through MH CET scores along with JEE Main scores. However, candidates aiming for admission through MH CET results should aim for a rank under 1000 to secure a seat in top engineering branches.

To offer candidates a detailed understanding of previous year closing ranks, along with percentile, we have provided category-wise ranks to help gauge the admission chances at WCE. Check the tables shared below.