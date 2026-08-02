Walchand College of Engineering MHT CET Cut Off 2026: Check Category-wise, College Wise Ranks
Admission to Walchand College of Engineering is ongoing for engineering students. The MHT CET 2026 scorecard is available to check on cetcell.mahacet.org. With the Round 1 counseling process expected to be released soon, candidates can check the previous year's trends to strategize for college and course preference for the 2026 admission. Check category-wise and college-wise previous year closing ranks shared below.
MHT CET Cutoff 2026: The MHT CET 2026 Round 1 cutoff is expected to be released soon. In the meantime, engineering candidates can check out the previous year's trends to estimate admission options at Walchand College of Engineering. Situated in Sangli, Maharashtra, the college offers admission to undergraduate, postgraduate, and PhD in engineering courses. Admission to B.Tech at WCE happens through MH CET scores along with JEE Main scores. However, candidates aiming for admission through MH CET results should aim for a rank under 1000 to secure a seat in top engineering branches.
To offer candidates a detailed understanding of previous year closing ranks, along with percentile, we have provided category-wise ranks to help gauge the admission chances at WCE. Check the tables shared below.
WCE MHT CET Cutoff 2026: Previous Year Open Category Closing Ranks
Open category seat allocation sees the strictest opening and closing ranks for the Round 1 admission process. Taking it as a benchmark, other category seat allocation ranks are determined by the MH CET. Last year Walchand College of Engineering's admission closed at 1766 for Computer Science and Engineering. While Civil Engineering admission ended at 8760 rank, implying that the least opted courses was CE and the most preferred branch was Computer science engineering for most candidates.
|
Branch Name
|
Category
|
Cutoff Rank
|
Percentile
|
Civil Engineering
|
GOPENS
|
8760
|
97.4991292
|
Civil Engineering
|
GOPENS
|
4649
|
98.6340588
|
Computer Science and Engineering
|
GOPENS
|
1766
|
99.4348894
|
Computer Science and Engineering
|
GOPENS
|
2222
|
99.3006993
|
Information Technology
|
GOPENS
|
2390
|
99.2498437
|
Information Technology
|
GOPENS
|
2683
|
99.1690191
|
Electrical Engineering
|
GOPENS
|
5168
|
98.4901238
|
Electronics Engineering
|
GOPENS
|
3349
|
98.9927909
|
Mechanical Engineering
|
GOPENS
|
5686
|
98.3468729
|
Mechanical Engineering
|
GOPENS
|
3127
|
99.0491118
WCE MHT CET Cutoff 2026: Previous Year OBC Category Closing Ranks
The table suggests OBC candidates can secure a seat at Walchand College of Engineering if they have secured a rank around 1000 or above. During the 2025 Round 1 seat allocation process, candidates who have secured between 1929 and 2582 have secured seats in Computer Science and Engineering. Candidates can review the past trends to analyse the options better.
|
Branch Name
|
Category
|
Cutoff Rank
|
Percentile
|
Civil Engineering
|
GOBCS
|
11160
|
96.807386
|
Civil Engineering
|
GOBCS
|
5616
|
98.3671329
|
Computer Science and Engineering
|
GOBCS
|
1929
|
99.386849
|
Computer Science and Engineering
|
GOBCS
|
2582
|
99.2002482
|
Information Technology
|
GOBCS
|
2704
|
99.1611092
|
Information Technology
|
GOBCS
|
2996
|
99.0908422
|
Electrical Engineering
|
GOBCS
|
6277
|
98.1874979
|
Electronics Engineering
|
GOBCS
|
3990
|
98.8245027
|
Mechanical Engineering
|
GOBCS
|
6777
|
98.0606808
|
Mechanical Engineering
|
GOBCS
|
3261
|
99.0185463
WCE MHT CET Cutoff 2026: Previous Year SC Category Closing Ranks
As per the 2025 Round 1 cutoff ranks, SC candidates can estimate the closing ranks from the table shared below. This suggests Computer Science and Engineering as the most preferred branch, while Electical Engineering remains the last option for many candidates in the category.
|
Branch Name
|
Category
|
Cutoff Rank
|
Percentile
|
Civil Engineering
|
GSCS
|
26226
|
92.3562485
|
Civil Engineering
|
GSCS
|
18112
|
94.7771148
|
Computer Science and Engineering
|
GSCS
|
8257
|
97.6267338
|
Computer Science and Engineering
|
GSCS
|
9955
|
97.1468531
|
Information Technology
|
GSCS
|
10607
|
96.956827
|
Information Technology
|
GSCS
|
11857
|
96.6221551
|
Electrical Engineering
|
GSCS
|
19900
|
94.2587413
|
Electronics Engineering
|
GSCS
|
15448
|
95.5839161
|
Mechanical Engineering
|
GSCS
|
19129
|
94.4922123
|
Mechanical Engineering
|
GSCS
|
12575
|
96.3986014
WCE MHT CET Cutoff 2026: Previous Year ST Category Closing Ranks
SC category candidates can secure a seat in Computer Science and engineering if they have a rank close to 2000. As per the previous trend, last seat allocation was complete at 26836 rank with 92.13 percentile.
|
Branch Name
|
Category
|
Cutoff Rank
|
Percentile
|
Civil Engineering
|
GSTS
|
52012
|
84.4752545
|
Civil Engineering
|
GSTS
|
59878
|
81.940403
|
Computer Science and Engineering
|
GSTS
|
26836
|
92.1378092
|
Computer Science and Engineering
|
GSTS
|
37040
|
89.1256809
|
Information Technology
|
GSTS
|
37910
|
88.7700729
|
Information Technology
|
GSTS
|
43633
|
87.0316109
|
Electrical Engineering
|
GSTS
|
70859
|
78.3357644
|
Electronics Engineering
|
GSTS
|
70920
|
78.3357644
|
Mechanical Engineering
|
GSTS
|
80140
|
75.1716925
|
Mechanical Engineering
|
GSTS
|
43981
|
86.9322507
Executive - Editorial
Jaya Gupta is an Education Content professional with over four years of experience in writing marketing and academic content, alongside a year of experience working with an indie publishing house. Currently, she is covering higher education content for Jagran Josh (Jagran New Media), leveraging her academic knowledge. She specializes in covering management, engineering, law, medical colleges, study abroad and GATE exams. She holds a Master's degree in English Literature, successfully qualified the 2024 UGC NET, and has guided more than 100 students in framing effective study-abroad academic essays. Her writing interests vary across education, creative expression, and digital culture.