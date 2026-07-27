Bihar Government Schemes in 2026: Check the Complete List

Key Takeaways There are 113 Total Schemes Listed in the Bihar Government Schemes in 2026.

Bihar Government has major focus on various sectors, but to empower the Social welfare & Empowerment, Agriculture,Rural & Environment, Education & Learning, and Women and children, the Bihar government has introduced many schemes in these areas.

In Business & Entrepreneurship, Health & Wellness, Skills & Employment, Banking, Financial Services and Insurance, the Bihar Government has also introduced many schemes. The Government of Bihar initiated many schemes in 2026 for various public welfare, financial assistance, education, employment, agriculture, and to empower women. From Chief Minister Divyangjan Empowerment Scheme (Sambal) to Niji Talabon Ka Jirnoddhar Ki Yojana, these Bihar Government Schemes in 2026 are making progressive and initial growth in Bihar state.

All the Bihar Government Schemes are refered from the my scheme. Here in this article, explore the list of the major Bihar government schemes in 2026. List of major Bihar Government Schemes in 2026 Here you can see all the major Bihar Government Schemes in 2026 under different categories. Bihar Government Schemes in 2026 of Social welfare & Empowerment Category Check here the list of the major Bihar Government Schemes in 2026 under the Social welfare & Empowerment category given below in the table format: Scheme Name Major Benefits Chief Minister Divyangjan Empowerment Scheme (Sambal) Financial assistance and welfare support for persons with disabilities (Divyangjan). Bihar Student Credit Card (BSCC) Scheme Education loan for higher education. Mukhyamantri Prakhand Parivahan Yojana Financial support to purchase buses and improve rural transport connectivity. Financial Assistance for Marriage (BBOCWWB) ₹50,000 marriage assistance for registered construction workers or their daughters. Bihar Shatabdi Social Security Yojana – Total Permanent Disability ₹75,000 assistance for total permanent disability of workers/craftsmen. Indira Gandhi National Disability Pension Scheme ₹400 monthly pension for eligible BPL persons with disabilities. Bihar Disability Pension Scheme ₹400 monthly pension for persons with 40% or more disability. Bihar Shatabdi Leper Welfare Scheme ₹1,500 monthly assistance for eligible leprosy patients. Bihar Shatabdi Social Security Yojana – Permanent Partial Disability ₹37,500 assistance for permanent partial disability. Bihar Shatabdi Social Security Yojana – Accidental Injuries Financial assistance for treatment and recovery after accidental injuries. Mukhyamantri Pichhda Varg Evam Ati Pichhda Varg Kaushal Vikas Prashikshan Yojana Free skill development training for BC and EBC youth. Anya Pichhda Varg Kalyan Chhatravaas ₹1,000 monthly hostel grant plus 15 kg free food grains for students. Indira Gandhi National Widow Pension Scheme ₹400 monthly pension for eligible BPL widows. Mukhyamantri Divyangjan Vivah Protsahan Anudan Yojana Financial assistance to encourage marriage of persons with disabilities. Mukhyamantri Gram Parivahan Yojana Subsidy for purchasing vehicles, e-rickshaws, and ambulances in rural areas. Bihar Shatabdi Social Security Yojana – Medical Assistance for Incurable Diseases ₹7,500–₹30,000 medical assistance for incurable diseases. Jan Nayak Pustakalaya evam Digital Adhyan Kendra Digital libraries and study centres in BC/EBC hostels. Lakshmi Bai Samajik Suraksha Pension Yojana Pension and financial support for widowed women. Old Age Home (Sahara) Shelter, rehabilitation, and welfare services for senior citizens. Pension Scheme (BBOCWWB) ₹1,000 monthly pension for eligible registered construction workers aged 60+. Unorganized Worker Pension Scheme (BBOCWWB) ₹1,000 monthly pension for eligible construction workers. Cash Prizes Scheme (BBOCWWB) Cash rewards up to ₹25,000 for children of construction workers scoring 60% or above. Maternity Benefits Scheme (BBOCWWB) Maternity benefit equal to 90 days' minimum wages for registered women workers. Mukhyamantri Nischay Swayam Sahayata Bhatta Yojna Monthly allowance for educated unemployed youth. Chief Minister Kanya Utthan Yojana Financial assistance for education and empowerment of girls. Chief Minister Nari Shakti Yojana Financial assistance and empowerment support for women. Mukhyamantri Kanya Vivah Yojana Marriage assistance for poor families to promote girls' education and prevent child marriage. Mukhyamantri Vridhjan Pension Yojna Monthly pension for senior citizens aged 60 years and above. Mukhyamantri Divyangjan Sashaktikaran Chhatra Yojana Battery-operated tricycles and support for students with disabilities. Indira Gandhi National Old Age Pension Scheme Monthly pension for eligible BPL senior citizens. Alpsankhyak Muslim Parityaqta/Talaqshuda Mahila Sahayata Yojana ₹25,000 financial assistance for divorced or abandoned Muslim women. Grant for Purchase of Bicycle (BBOCWWB) Up to ₹3,500 assistance for purchasing a bicycle. Bihar Shatabdi AIDS Pirit Kalyan Yojana ₹1,500 monthly assistance for AIDS patients. Bihar Shatabdi Social Security Yojana – Accidental Death ₹1,00,000 assistance to the family in case of accidental death. Bihar Shatabdi Social Security Yojana – Natural Death ₹30,000 assistance to the family in case of natural death. Paternity Benefit Scheme (BBOCWWB) ₹6,000 assistance to eligible male construction workers on childbirth. Chief Minister BC & EBC Chhatravas Anudan Yojana Hostel grant for BC and EBC students residing in government hostels. Antarjatiye Vivah Protsahan Anudan Yojana ₹1,00,000 one-time grant to encourage inter-caste marriages. Kabir Anthyesthi Anudan Yojana ₹3,000 funeral assistance for deceased persons from BPL families. Family Pension (BBOCWWB) Pension for dependents of deceased construction worker pensioners. Death Assistance Scheme (BBOCWWB) Financial assistance to legal heirs in case of death of a registered worker. Financial Assistance for Cremation (BBOCWWB) ₹5,000 assistance for cremation expenses of deceased workers. Chief Minister Family Benefit Scheme ₹20,000 one-time assistance to families after accidental or criminal death. Parwarish Yojana ₹1,000 monthly assistance for orphan, destitute, HIV/AIDS, and leprosy-affected children. National Family Benefit Scheme ₹20,000 one-time assistance to BPL families after the death of the primary earning member.

Bihar Government Schemes in 2026 of Agriculture, Rural & Environment Category Check here the list of the major Bihar Government Schemes in 2026 under the Agriculture, Rural & Environment category given below in the table format: Scheme Name Major Benefits Niji Talabon Ka Jirnoddhar Ki Yojana Financial assistance for renovation of private ponds to increase fish production. Mukhyamantri Bagwani Mission: Dragon Fruit Vikas Yojana Subsidy and financial assistance for dragon fruit cultivation. Krishi Input Anudan Yojana Agricultural input subsidy for farmers affected by floods and crop damage. Makhana Vikas Yojana Training, seed support, and financial assistance for Makhana cultivation. Bihar Rajya Fasal Sahayata Yojna Financial assistance to farmers for crop losses caused by natural disasters. Bhraman-Darshan Yojana Exposure visits and training on modern fisheries techniques for fish farmers. Mukhyamantri Nijee Nalkup Yojana Financial assistance for borewell construction and motor pump installation for irrigation. Mukhyamantri Bagwani Mission: Kela Vikas Yojana Subsidy and tissue-cultured plants for banana cultivation. Mukhyamantri Bagwani Mission: Papita Vikas Yojana Subsidy and quality planting material for papaya cultivation. Phool Vikash Yojana 50% subsidy for marigold flower cultivation. Chai Vikas Yojana Subsidy for tea plantation materials, machinery, and cultivation. Mushroom Kit Vitaran Yojana Subsidised mushroom kits and training for mushroom farming. Beej Masaale Ki Yojana Financial assistance for cultivation of seed spices like coriander and fenugreek. Aaloo Ke Kufri Chipsona-1 Prabhed Ke Kshetra Vistaar Yojana Subsidy for cultivation of Kufri Chipsona potato variety for processing. Mukhyamantri Bagwani Mission: Strawberry Vikas Yojana Subsidy on strawberry seedlings, equipment, and packaging materials. Mukhyamantri Bagwani Mission: Aam Vikas Yojana Financial assistance and quality planting material for mango cultivation. Pashu Bima Yojana Insurance cover for cattle to protect farmers from financial losses due to animal death. Nariwal Paudha Vitaran Yojana Subsidised coconut saplings to promote coconut cultivation. Mukhyamantri Bagwani Mission: Anjeer Vikas Yojana Subsidy and financial assistance for fig (Anjeer) cultivation. Khule Jalsroto Mei Pen Aadharit Matsya Paalan ki Yojana Financial assistance for pen-based fish farming in government water bodies. Mukhyamantri Samekit Chaur Vikas Yojana Financial support for integrated fish farming on Chaur land to increase fish production and employment. Cluster Mei Bagwani Ki Yojana-II Financial assistance for cluster-based cultivation of fruits, flowers, and horticultural crops. Cluster Mei Bagwani Ki Yojana Subsidy for cluster-based horticulture and fruit cultivation. Talab Matsyiki Vishesh Sahayata Yojana (SC/ST/EBC) Financial and technical assistance for pond construction and fish farming for SC/ST/EBC beneficiaries. Pathari Kshetr Talab Nirman Aadharit Matsya Paalan ki Yojana Financial assistance for pond construction and fisheries development in plateau areas to generate employment.

Bihar Government Schemes in 2026 of Education & Learning Category Check here the list of the major Bihar Government Schemes in 2026 under the Education & Learning category given below in the table format: Scheme Name Major Benefits Bihar Student Credit Card (BSCC) Scheme Education loan for higher education. Mukhyamantri Anusuchit Jati Evam Anusuchit Janjati Chhatrawas Anudan Yojana Monthly hostel grant for SC/ST students staying in government hostels. Satat Jeevikoparjan Yojana (SJY) Livelihood support, skill development, and financial inclusion for ultra-poor families. BC & EBC Girls Residential +2 High School Free education, hostel, study materials, medical support, and skill training for BC/EBC girls. Mukhyamantri Atyant Pichhda Varg Medhavriti Yojana One-time scholarship of ₹10,000 for EBC students securing first division in Class 10. Chief Minister EBC Civil Seva Protsahan Yojana Financial incentive for EBC candidates qualifying UPSC, BPSC, SSC, Banking, Railway, NDA, CDS, etc. preliminary exams. Mukhyamantri Anusuchit Jati Evam Anusuchit Janjati Civil Sewa Protsahan Yojana Financial assistance for SC/ST candidates qualifying UPSC or BPSC preliminary examinations. Mukhyamantri Balika (Snatak) Protsahan Yojana One-time incentive of ₹25,000 for eligible girl graduates. Anya Pichhda Varg Kalyan Chhatravaas ₹1,000 monthly hostel grant and 15 kg free food grains for BC students. Mukhyamantri Pichhda Varg Evam Ati Pichhda Varg Kaushal Vikas Prashikshan Yojana Free skill development training for BC and EBC youth. Bihar State Alpsankhyak Awasiya Vidyalaya Yojana Free quality residential education for meritorious minority students. Prak Pariksha Prashikshan Kendra Free coaching for competitive examinations. Jan Nayak Pustakalaya evam Digital Adhyan Kendra Digital libraries and study centres in BC/EBC hostels. Post-Matric Scholarship for SC/ST Students Financial assistance for post-secondary education of SC/ST students. Post-Matric Scholarship Scheme (EBC/OBC) Scholarship for higher education of EBC and OBC students. Jan-Nayak Karpoori Thakur Kalyan Hostel Scheme Hostel facility with ₹1,000 monthly grant and free food grains for BC/EBC students. Mukhyamantri Vidyarthi Protsahan Yojana Incentive for minority students securing first division in Matric, Intermediate, Fauquania, or Maulvi examinations. Mukhyamantri Vyavsayik Pathyakram Margdarshan Evam Utpreran Yojana Free coaching for BC/EBC students preparing for NET, GATE, JRF, Ph.D., and M.Phil. entrance exams. Chief Minister BC & EBC Chhatravas Anudan Yojana Financial assistance for BC/EBC students residing in government hostels. Financial Assistance for Studies (BBOCWWB) Educational financial assistance for children of registered construction workers. Mukhyamantri Alpsankhyak Chhatravas Yojana ₹1,000 monthly stipend for minority students living in hostels. Mukhya Mantri Balika Poshak Yojna Financial assistance for school uniforms for girl students. Mukhyamantri Balika Cycle Yojna Financial assistance for purchasing bicycles to help girls continue secondary education. Mukhyamantri Balika Protsahan Yojana (Intermediate Pass) Financial incentive for girls passing Intermediate to encourage higher education. Mukhyamantri Balika Protsahan Yojana (Matriculation) Financial incentive for girls securing first division in the Matric examination.

Bihar Government Schemes in 2026 of the Women and Child Category Check here the list of the major Bihar Government Schemes in 2026 under the Women and Child category given below in the table format: Scheme Name Major Benefits Mukhyamantri Anusuchit Jati Evam Anusuchit Janjati Chhatrawas Anudan Yojana Monthly financial assistance for SC/ST students residing in government hostels. BC & EBC Girls Residential +2 High School Free education, hostel, study materials, medical care, and vocational training for BC/EBC girl students. Samekit Baal Vikas Chhtra Yojana: Dress for Pre-school Children ₹400 per year for uniforms for children (3–6 years) studying at Anganwadi Centres. Indira Gandhi National Widow Pension Scheme (Bihar) ₹400 monthly pension for eligible BPL widows aged 40–79 years. Mukhyamantri Mahila Udyami Yojana Financial assistance of up to ₹10 lakh to promote women entrepreneurship and self-employment. Mukhyamantri Kanya Suraksha Yojana Financial assistance through fixed deposits to promote the welfare of girl children and improve the sex ratio. Lakshmi Bai Samajik Suraksha Pension Yojana Monthly pension and financial support for widowed women. Maternity Benefits Scheme (BBOCWWB) Maternity benefit equal to 90 days' minimum wages for eligible registered women construction workers. Chief Minister Kanya Utthan Yojana Financial assistance for the education and empowerment of girl children. Chief Minister Nari Shakti Yojana Financial assistance and empowerment support for women. Mukhyamantri Divyangjan Sashaktikaran Chhatra Yojana Battery-operated tricycles and mobility support for students with disabilities. Scheme for Adolescent Girls (Bihar) Take-home ration, nutrition support, and skill development training for out-of-school adolescent girls. Alpsankhyak Muslim Parityaqta/Talaqshuda Mahila Sahayata Yojana One-time financial assistance of ₹25,000 for abandoned or divorced Muslim women. Supplementary Nutrition Programme (Bihar) Nutritious food for children (6 months–6 years), pregnant women, and lactating mothers through Anganwadi Centres. Parwarish Yojana ₹1,000 monthly financial assistance for orphan, destitute, HIV/AIDS-affected, and leprosy-affected children up to 18 years of age.

Bihar Government Schemes in 2026 of the Business & Entrepreneurship Category Check here the list of the major Bihar Government Schemes in 2026 under the Business & Entrepreneurship category given below in the table format: Scheme Name Major Benefits Mukhyamantri Alpasankhyak Udyami Yojana Financial assistance of up to ₹10 lakh for minority entrepreneurs to start businesses. Satat Jeevikoparjan Yojana (SJY) Livelihood support, skill development, and financial inclusion for ultra-poor households. Mukhyamantri Yuva Udyami Yojana Financial assistance of up to ₹10 lakh to help youth start self-employment ventures. Mukhyamantri Ati Pichhada Varg Udyami Yojana Financial assistance of up to ₹10 lakh for entrepreneurs from Extremely Backward Classes (EBC). Mukhyamantri Mahila Udyami Yojana Financial assistance of up to ₹10 lakh to promote women entrepreneurship and self-employment. Mukhyamantri Anusuchit Jati / Anusuchit Janjati Udyami Yojana Financial assistance for SC/ST entrepreneurs to establish businesses and become self-employed. Mukhyamantri Samekit Chaur Vikas Yojana Financial support for integrated fish farming on Chaur land to increase employment and fish production. Bihar Startup Policy Financial incentives and support to promote startups, entrepreneurship, and industrial development in Bihar. Mukhyamantri Alpsankhyak Rozgar Rinn Yojana Loans of up to ₹5 lakh at 5% annual interest for minority youth to start self-employment ventures.

Bihar Government Schemes in 2026 of the Health & Wellness Category Check here the list of the major Bihar Government Schemes in 2026 under the Health & Wellness category given below in the table format: Scheme Name Major Benefits Bihar Shatabdi Asangathit Karyakshetra Kamagaar Evan Shilpakar Samajik Suraksha Yojana – Total Permanent Disability ₹75,000 financial assistance for workers or craftsmen in case of total permanent disability. Bihar Shatabdi Asangathit Karyakshetra Kamagaar Evan Shilpakar Samajik Suraksha Yojana – Permanent Partial Disability ₹37,500 financial assistance for permanent partial disability of workers or craftsmen. Bihar Shatabdi Asangathit Karyakshetra Kamagaar Evan Shilpakar Samajik Suraksha Yojana – Accidental Injuries Financial assistance for treatment and recovery of workers or craftsmen injured in accidents. Bihar Shatabdi Asangathit Karyakshetra Kamagaar Evan Shilpakar Samajik Suraksha Yojana – Medical Assistance for Incurable Diseases Medical assistance ranging from ₹7,500 to ₹30,000 for workers suffering from incurable diseases. Maternity Benefits Scheme (BBOCWWB) Maternity benefit equal to 90 days' minimum wages for eligible registered women construction workers. Bihar Shatabdi Asangathit Karyakshetra Kamagaar Evan Shilpakar Samajik Suraksha Yojana – Accidental Death ₹1,00,000 financial assistance to the family of a worker or craftsman in case of accidental death. Janani Bal Suraksha Yojana Promotes institutional deliveries, maternal healthcare, child immunisation, and reduces maternal and infant mortality. Annual Medical Assistance Scheme (BBOCWWB) ₹3,000 annual medical assistance for registered construction workers. Mukhyamantri Kishori Swasthya Yojna Free sanitary napkins and menstrual hygiene support for adolescent girls to improve health and reduce school dropouts.

Bihar Government Schemes in 2026 of the Skills & Employment Category Check here the list of the major Bihar Government Schemes in 2026 under the Skills & Employment category given below in the table format: Scheme Name Major Benefits Mukhyamantri Prakhand Parivahan Yojana Financial assistance and subsidy for purchasing buses to improve rural transport and promote entrepreneurship among SC, ST, and backward classes. Mukhyamantri Shramshakti Yojana Vocational skill training and self-employment loans for minority men and women aged 18–45 years. Grant for Purchase of Tools (BBOCWWB) Financial assistance of up to ₹15,000 for registered construction workers to purchase trade-related tools after skill training. Mukhyamantri Pichhda Varg Evam Ati Pichhda Varg Kaushal Vikas Prashikshan Yojana Free skill development training to improve employability of BC and EBC youth. Bihar State Journalist Insurance Scheme Group mediclaim and personal accident insurance coverage for working journalists in Bihar. Annual Medical Assistance Scheme (BBOCWWB) Annual medical assistance of ₹3,000 for registered construction workers. Talab Matsyiki Vishesh Sahayata Yojana (SC/ST/EBC) Financial and technical assistance for pond construction, equipment installation, and fish farming for SC, ST, and EBC beneficiaries.

Bihar Government Schemes in 2026 of the Banking, Financial Services and Insurance Category Check here the list of the major Bihar Government Schemes in 2026 under the Banking, Financial Services and Insurance category given below in the table format: Scheme Name Major Benefits Mukhyamantri Kanya Suraksha Yojana Financial assistance through fixed deposits to promote the welfare of girl children, improve the sex ratio, and encourage birth registration. Pashu Bima Yojana Insurance cover for cattle to protect farmers against financial losses due to the death of insured animals. Bihar State Journalist Insurance Scheme Group mediclaim and personal accident insurance coverage for accredited working journalists in Bihar. Mukhyamantri Alpsankhyak Rozgar Rinn Yojana Loans of up to ₹5 lakh at 5% annual interest for minority youth to start self-employment ventures.

Bihar Government Schemes in 2026 of the Housing & Shelter Category Check here the list of the major Bihar Government Schemes in 2026 under the Housing & Shelter category given below in the table format: Scheme Name Major Benefits Mukhyamantri Vas Sthal Kray Sahayata Yojana Financial assistance for landless rural families to purchase residential land for housing. Mukhyamantri Gramin Awas Yojana Financial assistance to provide permanent houses for eligible SC, ST, and Extremely Backward Class (EBC) families. Grant for the Repair of House (BBOCWWB) Financial assistance of ₹20,000 for registered construction workers to repair their houses. Bihar Government Schemes in 2026 of the Transport & Infrastructure Category Check here the list of the major Bihar Government Schemes in 2026 under the Transport & Infrastructure category given below in the table format:

Scheme Name Major Benefits Mukhyamantri Prakhand Parivahan Yojana Financial assistance and subsidy for purchasing buses to improve rural transport connectivity and promote entrepreneurship among SC, ST, and Backward Class beneficiaries. Bihar State Madarsa Strengthening Scheme Financial support for improving infrastructure, educational facilities, and the quality of education in recognised Madarsas across Bihar. Bihar Government Schemes in 2026 of the Utility & Sanitation Category Check here the list of the major Bihar Government Schemes in 2026 under the Utility & Sanitation category given below in the table format: Scheme Name Major Benefits Mukhyamantri Gramin Peyjal Nishchay Yojana Provides safe piped drinking water to every rural household in Bihar, ensuring improved water supply and better public health.