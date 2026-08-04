Which City Is Known as the City of a Thousand Shrines in the World?
Discover why Kyoto in Japan is known as the City of a Thousand Shrines. Learn about its temples, shrines, UNESCO sites and interesting facts.
Kyoto is known as the City of a Thousand Shrines because of its extraordinary number of Shinto shrines and Buddhist temples. Keep reading to know in detail.
Which City Is Called the City of a Thousand Shrines?
Kyoto, located in Japan, is popularly known as the City of a Thousand Shrines. The city served as Japan’s imperial capital for more than 1,000 years (794–1868), during which hundreds of temples and shrines were built.
Why Is Kyoto Called the City of a Thousand Shrines?
Kyoto earned this nickname because it has more than 1,600 Buddhist temples and around 400 Shinto shrines. It also has some of Japan’s most important religious and cultural landmarks.
Famous Shrines and Temples in Kyoto
Some of Kyoto’s most famous religious sites include Fushimi Inari Taisha, Kinkaku-ji (Golden Pavilion), Kiyomizu-dera, Ginkaku-ji (Silver Pavilion) and Ryoan-ji.
UNESCO World Heritage Sites
Kyoto is home to 17 UNESCO World Heritage Sites, collectively known as the Historic Monuments of Ancient Kyoto. These include famous temples, shrines and castles that attract millions of visitors each year.
Which Is the Most Famous Temple in Kyoto?
Kinkaku-ji (Golden Pavilion) is one of Kyoto’s most famous temples. It is covered with gold leaf and surrounded by beautiful gardens and a pond. It is recognised as a UNESCO World Heritage Site.
City of a Thousand Shrines
|Feature
|Details
|City
|Kyoto
|Country
|Japan
|Nickname
|City of a Thousand Shrines
|Former Status
|Imperial Capital of Japan
|Buddhist Temples
|More than 1,600
|Shinto Shrines
|Around 400
|UNESCO World Heritage Sites
|17
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