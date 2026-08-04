Which City Is Known as the City of a Thousand Shrines in the World?

Kyoto is known as the City of a Thousand Shrines because of its extraordinary number of Shinto shrines and Buddhist temples. Keep reading to know in detail.

Which City Is Called the City of a Thousand Shrines?

Kyoto, located in Japan, is popularly known as the City of a Thousand Shrines. The city served as Japan’s imperial capital for more than 1,000 years (794–1868), during which hundreds of temples and shrines were built.

Why Is Kyoto Called the City of a Thousand Shrines?

Kyoto earned this nickname because it has more than 1,600 Buddhist temples and around 400 Shinto shrines. It also has some of Japan’s most important religious and cultural landmarks.

Famous Shrines and Temples in Kyoto

Some of Kyoto’s most famous religious sites include Fushimi Inari Taisha, Kinkaku-ji (Golden Pavilion), Kiyomizu-dera, Ginkaku-ji (Silver Pavilion) and Ryoan-ji.