How Many Districts Are in Uttar Pradesh? Check the List Here
Uttar Pradesh is the fourth-largest state in India by area. Do you know how many districts are in Uttar Pradesh? Learn about the complete list of districts of Uttar Pradesh here.
Uttar Pradesh has a total of 75 districts making it the state with the highest number of districts in India. In this article, we will be looking at the list of districts of Uttar Pradesh along with the administrative divisions. Knowing this is helpful for candidates preparing for state PCS, UPSC, SSC and other competitive exams.
According to the latest update in 2026, the Government of Uttar Pradesh has started the administrative procedure for creating a 76th district. The new district will be called Kalyan Singh Nagar and will be created from parts of Aligarh and Bulandshahr. The functional count is 75 until official boundary notifications are finalised.
The state of Uttar Pradesh spans an area of 2,40,928 km2. Let us look at the complete list of districts of Uttar Pradesh below.
Districts of Uttar Pradesh
The following is the list of the 75 districts of Uttar Pradesh, arranged in alphabetical order:
|
S.No.
|
District Name
|
1
|
Agra
|
2
|
Aligarh
|
3
|
Ambedkar Nagar
|
4
|
Amethi
|
5
|
Amroha
|
6
|
Auraiya
|
7
|
Ayodhya
|
8
|
Azamgarh
|
9
|
Baghpat
|
10
|
Bahraich
|
11
|
Ballia
|
12
|
Balrampur
|
13
|
Banda
|
14
|
Barabanki
|
15
|
Bareilly
|
16
|
Basti
|
17
|
Bhadohi (Renamed as Sant Ravidas Nagar)
|
18
|
Bijnor
|
19
|
Budaun
|
20
|
Bulandshahr
|
21
|
22
|
Chitrakoot
|
23
|
Deoria
|
24
|
Etah
|
25
|
Etawah
|
26
|
Farrukhabad
|
27
|
Fatehpur
|
28
|
Firozabad
|
29
|
Gautam Buddha Nagar
|
30
|
Ghaziabad
|
31
|
Ghazipur
|
32
|
Gonda
|
33
|
Gorakhpur
|
34
|
Hamirpur
|
35
|
Hapur
|
36
|
Hardoi
|
37
|
Hathras
|
38
|
Jalaun
|
39
|
Jaunpur
|
40
|
Jhansi
|
41
|
Kannauj
|
42
|
Kanpur Dehat
|
43
|
Kanpur Nagar
|
44
|
Kasganj
|
45
|
Kaushambi
|
46
|
Kushinagar
|
47
|
48
|
Lalitpur
|
49
|
Lucknow
|
50
|
Maharajganj
|
51
|
Mahoba
|
52
|
Mainpuri
|
53
|
Mathura
|
54
|
Mau
|
55
|
Meerut
|
56
|
Mirzapur
|
57
|
Moradabad
|
58
|
Muzaffarnagar
|
59
|
Pilibhit
|
60
|
Pratapgarh
|
61
|
Prayagraj (formerly Allahabad)
|
62
|
Raebareli
|
63
|
Rampur
|
64
|
Saharanpur
|
65
|
Sambhal
|
66
|
Sant Kabir Nagar
|
67
|
Shahjahanpur
|
68
|
Shamli
|
69
|
Shravasti
|
70
|
Siddharthnagar
|
71
|
Sitapur
|
72
|
Sonbhadra
|
73
|
Sultanpur
|
74
|
Unnao
|
75
|
Varanasi
Districts of Uttar Pradesh along with their Administrative Divisions
The table below breaks down all 75 districts of Uttar Pradesh according to their respective administrative divisions and headquarters.
|
Administrative Division
|
Division Headquarters
|
Number of Districts
|
Districts Included
|
Agra
|
Agra
|
4
|
Agra, Firozabad, Mainpuri, Mathura
|
Aligarh
|
Aligarh
|
4
|
Aligarh, Etah, Hathras, Kasganj
|
Ayodhya
|
Ayodhya
|
5
|
Ayodhya, Ambedkar Nagar, Amethi, Barabanki, Sultanpur
|
Azamgarh
|
Azamgarh
|
3
|
Azamgarh, Ballia, Mau
|
Bareilly
|
Bareilly
|
4
|
Bareilly, Budaun, Pilibhit, Shahjahanpur
|
Basti
|
Basti
|
3
|
Basti, Sant Kabir Nagar, Siddharthnagar
|
Chitrakoot
|
Banda
|
4
|
Banda, Chitrakoot, Hamirpur, Mahoba
|
Devipatan
|
Gonda
|
4
|
Bahraich, Balrampur, Gonda, Shravasti
|
Gorakhpur
|
Gorakhpur
|
4
|
Deoria, Gorakhpur, Kushinagar, Maharajganj
|
Jhansi
|
Jhansi
|
3
|
Jalaun, Jhansi, Lalitpur
|
Kanpur
|
Kanpur
|
6
|
Auraiya, Etawah, Farrukhabad, Kannauj, Kanpur Dehat, Kanpur Nagar
|
Lucknow
|
Lucknow
|
6
|
Hardoi, Lakhimpur Kheri, Lucknow, Raebareli, Sitapur, Unnao
|
Meerut
|
Meerut
|
6
|
Baghpat, Bulandshahr, Gautam Buddha Nagar, Ghaziabad, Hapur, Meerut
|
Mirzapur
|
Mirzapur
|
3
|
Mirzapur, Sant Ravidas Nagar (Bhadohi), Sonbhadra
|
Moradabad
|
Moradabad
|
5
|
Amroha, Bijnor, Moradabad, Rampur, Sambhal
|
Prayagraj
|
Prayagraj
|
4
|
Fatehpur, Kaushambi, Pratapgarh, Prayagraj
|
Saharanpur
|
Saharanpur
|
3
|
Muzaffarnagar, Saharanpur, Shamli
|
Varanasi
|
Varanasi
|
4
|
Chandauli, Ghazipur, Jaunpur, Varanasi
Source: Generated with AI
How many districts are there in Uttar Pradesh?
Uttar Pradesh currently has 75 official districts. The state government, however, has announced plans for a 76th district, Kalyan Singh Nagar, which is currently awaiting approval.
Which is the largest district in Uttar Pradesh by area?
Lakhimpur Kheri is the largest district by area (7,680 km²). It is well known for the Dudhwa National Park.
Which is the smallest district in Uttar Pradesh by area?
Hapur is the smallest district of Uttar Pradesh by area; it covers just 649 square kilometers.
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