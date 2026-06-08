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How Many Districts Are in Uttar Pradesh? Check the List Here

By Mrigank Chakraborty
Last Updated: Jul 30, 2026, 10:39 IST

Uttar Pradesh is the fourth-largest state in India by area. Do you know how many districts are in Uttar Pradesh? Learn about the complete list of districts of Uttar Pradesh here.

How Many Districts Are in Uttar Pradesh?
How Many Districts Are in Uttar Pradesh?

Uttar Pradesh has a total of 75 districts making it the state with the highest number of districts in India. In this article, we will be looking at the list of districts of Uttar Pradesh along with the administrative divisions. Knowing this is helpful for candidates preparing for state PCS, UPSC, SSC and other competitive exams.

According to the latest update in 2026, the Government of Uttar Pradesh has started the administrative procedure for creating a 76th district. The new district will be called Kalyan Singh Nagar and will be created from parts of Aligarh and Bulandshahr. The functional count is 75 until official boundary notifications are finalised.

The state of Uttar Pradesh spans an area of 2,40,928 km2. Let us look at the complete list of districts of Uttar Pradesh below.

Districts of Uttar Pradesh

The following is the list of the 75 districts of Uttar Pradesh, arranged in alphabetical order:

S.No.

District Name

1

Agra

2

Aligarh

3

Ambedkar Nagar

4

Amethi

5

Amroha

6

Auraiya

7

Ayodhya

8

Azamgarh

9

Baghpat

10

Bahraich

11

Ballia

12

Balrampur

13

Banda

14

Barabanki

15

Bareilly

16

Basti

17

Bhadohi (Renamed as Sant Ravidas Nagar)

18

Bijnor

19

Budaun

20

Bulandshahr

21

Chandauli

22

Chitrakoot

23

Deoria

24

Etah

25

Etawah

26

Farrukhabad

27

Fatehpur

28

Firozabad

29

Gautam Buddha Nagar

30

Ghaziabad

31

Ghazipur

32

Gonda

33

Gorakhpur

34

Hamirpur

35

Hapur

36

Hardoi

37

Hathras

38

Jalaun

39

Jaunpur

40

Jhansi

41

Kannauj

42

Kanpur Dehat

43

Kanpur Nagar

44

Kasganj

45

Kaushambi

46

Kushinagar

47

Lakhimpur Kheri

48

Lalitpur

49

Lucknow

50

Maharajganj

51

Mahoba

52

Mainpuri

53

Mathura

54

Mau

55

Meerut

56

Mirzapur

57

Moradabad

58

Muzaffarnagar

59

Pilibhit

60

Pratapgarh

61

Prayagraj (formerly Allahabad)

62

Raebareli

63

Rampur

64

Saharanpur

65

Sambhal

66

Sant Kabir Nagar

67

Shahjahanpur

68

Shamli

69

Shravasti

70

Siddharthnagar

71

Sitapur

72

Sonbhadra

73

Sultanpur

74

Unnao

75

Varanasi

Districts of Uttar Pradesh along with their Administrative Divisions

The table below breaks down all 75 districts of Uttar Pradesh according to their respective administrative divisions and headquarters.

Administrative Division

Division Headquarters

Number of Districts

Districts Included

Agra

Agra

4

Agra, Firozabad, Mainpuri, Mathura

Aligarh

Aligarh

4

Aligarh, Etah, Hathras, Kasganj

Ayodhya

Ayodhya

5

Ayodhya, Ambedkar Nagar, Amethi, Barabanki, Sultanpur

Azamgarh

Azamgarh

3

Azamgarh, Ballia, Mau

Bareilly

Bareilly

4

Bareilly, Budaun, Pilibhit, Shahjahanpur

Basti

Basti

3

Basti, Sant Kabir Nagar, Siddharthnagar

Chitrakoot

Banda

4

Banda, Chitrakoot, Hamirpur, Mahoba

Devipatan

Gonda

4

Bahraich, Balrampur, Gonda, Shravasti

Gorakhpur

Gorakhpur

4

Deoria, Gorakhpur, Kushinagar, Maharajganj

Jhansi

Jhansi

3

Jalaun, Jhansi, Lalitpur

Kanpur

Kanpur

6

Auraiya, Etawah, Farrukhabad, Kannauj, Kanpur Dehat, Kanpur Nagar

Lucknow

Lucknow

6

Hardoi, Lakhimpur Kheri, Lucknow, Raebareli, Sitapur, Unnao

Meerut

Meerut

6

Baghpat, Bulandshahr, Gautam Buddha Nagar, Ghaziabad, Hapur, Meerut

Mirzapur

Mirzapur

3

Mirzapur, Sant Ravidas Nagar (Bhadohi), Sonbhadra

Moradabad

Moradabad

5

Amroha, Bijnor, Moradabad, Rampur, Sambhal

Prayagraj

Prayagraj

4

Fatehpur, Kaushambi, Pratapgarh, Prayagraj

Saharanpur

Saharanpur

3

Muzaffarnagar, Saharanpur, Shamli

Varanasi

Varanasi

4

Chandauli, Ghazipur, Jaunpur, Varanasi

districts of uttar pradesh along with adminstrative divisions

Source: Generated with AI

How many districts are there in Uttar Pradesh?

Uttar Pradesh currently has 75 official districts. The state government, however, has announced plans for a 76th district, Kalyan Singh Nagar, which is currently awaiting approval.

Which is the largest district in Uttar Pradesh by area?

Lakhimpur Kheri is the largest district by area (7,680 km²). It is well known for the Dudhwa National Park.

Which is the smallest district in Uttar Pradesh by area?

Hapur is the smallest district of Uttar Pradesh by area; it covers just 649 square kilometers.

Check out some more interesting articles from the general knowledge section to boost your knowledge of national and international topics. Stay connected with Jagran Josh for more topics like this.

Mrigank Chakraborty
Mrigank Chakraborty

Deputy Manager - Editorial

Mriganka Chakraborty is a seasoned digital journalist and communications professional who is currently working as Deputy Manager at Jagran Josh, where he leads the General Knowledge Section. As a subject matter expert with 8+ years of editorial experience, he has created authoritative content that is trusted by millions of readers around the world in Science, History, Geography, Polity, Economy, Sports, and Technology. His extensive expertise in these subjects enables him to present complex topics in an engaging, accurate, and reader-friendly manner to a global audience, making learning addictive and fun.

His background in a wide range of content areas and his ability to move between them make him a trusted voice to readers who want reliable, well-researched content across a variety of disciplines.
In his leisure time, Mriganka enjoys reading fiction novels and watching action and thriller movies, and cricket, which not only hone his storytelling skills but also keep his editorial vision fresh and dynamic.

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First Published: Jun 8, 2026, 23:52 IST

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