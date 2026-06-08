How Many Districts Are in Uttar Pradesh? Check the List Here

Uttar Pradesh has a total of 75 districts making it the state with the highest number of districts in India. In this article, we will be looking at the list of districts of Uttar Pradesh along with the administrative divisions. Knowing this is helpful for candidates preparing for state PCS, UPSC, SSC and other competitive exams.

According to the latest update in 2026, the Government of Uttar Pradesh has started the administrative procedure for creating a 76th district. The new district will be called Kalyan Singh Nagar and will be created from parts of Aligarh and Bulandshahr. The functional count is 75 until official boundary notifications are finalised.

The state of Uttar Pradesh spans an area of 2,40,928 km2. Let us look at the complete list of districts of Uttar Pradesh below.