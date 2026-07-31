Who Said "Jai Hind"? 10 Freedom Fighters GK Questions for Class 5
Teach your kids about Bhagat Singh, Netaji Subash Chandra Bose, and Gandhiji. Explore the top 10 Freedom Fighters GK questions for Class 5.
India’s journey toward freedom has a very long history against British rule. From the Revolt of 1857 to the Quit India Movement, which was launched by Mahatma Gandhi on August 8, 1942, and the armed revolution movement by Subash Chandra Bose, we finally got independence on 15 August.
From the famous slogan "Jai Hind” given by Chempakaraman Pillai to “Inquilab Zindabad” by Bhagat Singh, these freedom fighters have always shown their courage and sacrificed their lives for Indian independence.
For students of Class 5, understanding and learning about these iconic freedom fighters is essential to understand India's rich history and helps in a sense of pride in national heritage.
Teach your kids about Bhagat Singh, Netaji, and Gandhiji with these 10 Freedom Fighters GK Questions & Answers for Class 5.
10 Freedom Fighters GK Questions for Class 5
1. Who gave the famous slogan ”Jai Hind”?
A. Mahatma Gandhi
B. Chempakaraman Pilla
C. Subash Chandra Bose
D. Mangal Pandey
Answer: B) Chempakaraman Pilla
2. Who has given the title “Father of the Nation” to Mahatma Gandhi?
A. Sardar Vallabhbhai Patel
B. Jawaharlal Nehru
C. Subash Chandra Bose
D. Khudiram Bose
Answer: D) Mahatma Gandhi
3. Mangal Pandey belongs to which regiment of the Bengal Native Infantry of the British East India Company?
A. 22nd Regiment of Bengal Native Infantry
B. 34th Regiment of Bengal Native Infantry
C. 37th Regiment of Bengal Native Infantry
D. 17th Regiment of Bengal Native Infantry
Answer: B) 34th Regiment of Bengal Native Infantry
4. Which freedom fighter originally formed the “Indian National Army”?
A. Mohan Singh
B. Subash Chandra Bose
C. Rash Behari Bose
D. Bhagat Singh
Answer: A) Mohan Singh
5. In which historical movement was Mangal Pandey involved?
A. Salt March
B. Dandi March
C. Jallianwala Bagh Protest
D. Revolt of 1857
Answer: D) Revolt of 1857
6. Who is known as the “Nightingale of India"?
A. Sucheta Kripalani
B. Annie Besant
C. Sarojini Naidu
D. Aruna Asaf Ali
Answer: C) Sarojini Naidu
7. Who gave the famous slogan ”Give me blood, and I shall give you freedom”?
A. Mahatma Gandhi
B. Subhas Chandra Bose
C. Bal Gangadhar Tilak
D. Bhagat Singh
Answer: B) Subhas Chandra Bose
8. What was the childhood name of Rani Lakshmi Bai?
A. Annu
B. Manu
C. Sibbu
D. Kannu
Answer: B) Manu
9. Who was known as the “Iron Man of India”?
A. Sardar Vallabhbhai Patel
B. Gopal Krishna Gokhale
C. Jawaharlal Nehru
D. Dadabhai Naoroji
Answer: A) Sardar Vallabhbhai Patel
10. Which freedom fighter is popularly known as “Shaheed-e-Azam“?
A. Mangal Pandey
B. Sukhdev
C. Chandra Sekhar Azad
D. Bhagat Singh
Answer: Chandra Sekhar Azad
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Prabhat Mishra is a Subject Matter Expert and digital journalist with an extensive background in the competitive exam landscape and over 4 years of experience in education, national and international news, and current affairs. Over his tenure with top knowledge platforms like Mentorship India, IAS BABA, IAS SARTHI, and now Jagran Josh, he has a deep understanding of government exams like UPSC and State PCS, including UP and Bihar, as he has already qualified for the UPPCS 2022 Mains and Bihar 68th Mains. With his core expertise in history, polity, geography & current affairs, he specialises in creating well-researched, aspirant-centric content and simplifying complex topics for competitive examinations.