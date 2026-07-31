Who Said "Jai Hind"? 10 Freedom Fighters GK Questions for Class 5

India’s journey toward freedom has a very long history against British rule. From the Revolt of 1857 to the Quit India Movement, which was launched by Mahatma Gandhi on August 8, 1942, and the armed revolution movement by Subash Chandra Bose, we finally got independence on 15 August.

From the famous slogan "Jai Hind” given by Chempakaraman Pillai to “Inquilab Zindabad” by Bhagat Singh, these freedom fighters have always shown their courage and sacrificed their lives for Indian independence.

For students of Class 5, understanding and learning about these iconic freedom fighters is essential to understand India's rich history and helps in a sense of pride in national heritage.

Teach your kids about Bhagat Singh, Netaji, and Gandhiji with these 10 Freedom Fighters GK Questions & Answers for Class 5.