Key TakeAways Tiger Hill is the highest peak of the Kargil War, and it was captured during the Kargil War.

It is located in the Drass sector of Ladakh at an altitude of 5,062 metres (16,608 feet).

It was recaptured by the Indian Army on 4th July 1999 during Operation Vijay. Which is the highest peak of the Kargil War? Tiger Hill is the highest peak of the Kargil War, and it is the most important and strategic peak, which was captured during the Kargil War. It is located in the Drass sector of Ladakh at an altitude of 5,062 metres (16,608 feet). It is important to note that this peak has a high altitude, and soldiers can watch every moment on the Srinagar-Leh Highway; this highway plays an important role in supplying food, fuel, and military equipment to Indian troops. According to the PIB, Tiger Hill was the most important during Operation Vijay for the Indian Army.

After a difficult and brave battle, Indian soldiers successfully recaptured the peak on 4 July 1999, which changed the course of the war in India’s favour. Tiger Hill at a Glance Here are some facts given about Tiger Hill, given below in table format: Feature Details Peak Name Tiger Hill Location Dras, Ladakh Height About 5,062 metres (16,608 feet) Kargil War 1999 Operation Operation Vijay Recaptured By Indian Army Date of Recapture 4 July 1999 Other Peaks Where Indian Soldiers Fought During Operation Vijay Indian soldiers not only fought and recaptured Tiger Hill but also other peaks like Tololing, where they fought during Operation Vijay. Some important peaks are given below in the table: Peak What Happened There Tololing Recaptured on 13 June 1999, first big win Tiger Hill Highest peak, recaptured on 4 July 1999 Point 4875 Captain Vikram Batra's brave fighting showed great courage in capturing this peak. Batalik, Mushkoh Valley, Kaksar Fierce battles were fought here

Kargil Vijay Diwas Source: PIB Every year on 26 July, India celebrates Kargil Vijay Diwas to remember and honour the brave Indian soldiers who fought during the Kargil War and won this war. This year, India is celebrating the 27th Kargil Diwas on 26 July 2026. This war was one important war in India’s history, which showed the courage and bravery of Indian soldiers, which made the whole nation proud. And on the 14th of July, 1999, then Prime Minister Atal Bihari Vajpayee addressed the nation and declared Operation Vijay a success. Source: PIB The victory of Kargil was made not only by a single person but also by several soldiers, such as Grenadier Yogendra Singh Yadav, Captain Vikram Batra, Captain Vijyant Thapar, and many others, who became the symbol of pride and courage for the nation's services.