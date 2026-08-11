Independence Day 2026: What Was Operation Safed Sagar? Know How IAF Turned the Tables During Kargil War

India is going to celebrate its 80th Independence Day in 2026. Operation Safed Sagar was the codename given to the Indian Air Force’s air operations during the Kargil War in 1999. Keep reading to know in detail.

What Was Operation Safed Sagar?

Operation Safed Sagar is an important chapter in the India's history. Indian Air Force played a major role during the 1999 Kargil War and its support to the Army to reclaim strategic positions occupied by Pakistani forces. The operation began in May 1999.

Why Was Operation Safed Sagar Launched?

Pakistani soldiers and armed infiltrators had occupied strategic heights on the Indian side of the Line of Control. While the intruders were located in difficult and mountainous terrain, the Indian Air Force won the war with strategy and reclaimed our territory back.