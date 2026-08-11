Independence Day 2026: What Was Operation Safed Sagar? Know How IAF Turned the Tables During Kargil War
Know what Operation Safed Sagar was, why it was launched during the Kargil War, and how the Indian Air Force helped India regain strategic positions.
India is going to celebrate its 80th Independence Day in 2026. Operation Safed Sagar was the codename given to the Indian Air Force’s air operations during the Kargil War in 1999. Keep reading to know in detail.
What Was Operation Safed Sagar?
Operation Safed Sagar is an important chapter in the India's history. Indian Air Force played a major role during the 1999 Kargil War and its support to the Army to reclaim strategic positions occupied by Pakistani forces. The operation began in May 1999.
Why Was Operation Safed Sagar Launched?
Pakistani soldiers and armed infiltrators had occupied strategic heights on the Indian side of the Line of Control. While the intruders were located in difficult and mountainous terrain, the Indian Air Force won the war with strategy and reclaimed our territory back.
When Did the Indian Air Force Join the Kargil War?
The IAF began its Kargil operations on May 26, 1999. The operations were carried out at high altitudes in the Kargil sector. Aircraft were used to target enemy positions and other strategic locations.
Which Aircraft Were Used in Operation Safed Sagar?
The Indian Air Force deployed several aircraft, including MiG-21, MiG-23BN, MiG-27, MiG-29 and Mirage 2000. Among these, the Mirage 2000 played a particularly important role in precision strikes.
Why Was the Mirage 2000 Important?
The Mirage 2000 was used for precision bombing missions. It helped strike important Pakistani positions and supply areas. The aircraft was equipped with advanced GPS and target systems.
What Was the Role of the IAF?
The Indian Air Force attacked enemy positions on mountain peaks and provided support to ground troops. They strategised the air strike and recaptured our land from the Pakistan Army.
Operation Safed Sagar
|Feature
|Details
|Operation
|Safed Sagar
|Conflict
|Kargil War, 1999
|Country
|India
|Force
|Indian Air Force
|Began
|May 26, 1999
|Ground Operation
|Operation Vijay
|Major Aircraft
|Mirage 2000, MiG-21, MiG-23BN, MiG-27, MiG-29
|Main Objective
|Support ground forces and attack enemy positions
|Operational Area
|Kargil sector
Executive - Editorial
Jasreet Kaur is a journalist with over 3 years of experience in digital media and news content creation. She specializes in covering Trending News, including major National and International developments, with a focus on delivering accurate, engaging, and reader-friendly stories. Prior to this, she worked with Zee News as a Content Writer, where she gained extensive experience in news reporting and content strategy. Driven by curiosity, credibility, and a passion for impactful journalism, Jasreet aims to contribute to informed public discourse while supporting positive growth in organizations, society, and the world.