India’s 8 Semiconductor Plants: Where Are They Coming Up and What Will They Manufacture?

India is rapidly changing into a recognized global semiconductor production hub. Through the Semicon India Programme, the government authorized many semiconductor manufacturing, assembly, testing, marking, and packaging (ATMP/OSAT) initiatives valued at over ₹1.6 lakh crore. The plants will produce chips for smartphones, cars, AI systems, electronics, telecommunications, and industrial devices. A variety of installations are being built, starting with the Tata Electronics semiconductor fab in Gujarat and the packaging facility in Assam, finishing with Micron’s clean room and new projects in states such as Odisha, Uttar Pradesh, Punjab, and Andhra Pradesh. The aforementioned installations will help India attain technological independence, employ many citizens, as well as lower dependence on semiconductor imports.

Why are Semiconductor Manufacturing Plants Important for India? Electronics like smartphones and automobiles that we depend on today would not have been possible without semiconductors. Historically, India has had to rely on imports for its semiconductor needs. It is the government’s policy of the India Semiconductor Mission (ISM) that is aiming to create a good environment where India would become self-sufficient from the semiconductor angle including chip making and manufacturing. According to Ministry of Electronics and Information Technology (MeitY), the Government of India has approved 10 significant semiconductor projects under the Semicon India Programme. India’s 8 Major Semiconductor Plants: Location and Manufacturing Focus Company Location Investment What Will It Manufacture? Micron Technology Sanand, Gujarat ₹22,516 crore DRAM and NAND memory chip assembly and testing (ATMP) Tata Electronics + PSMC Dholera, Gujarat ₹91,526 crore Semiconductor wafer fabrication (CMOS Fabs) Tata Semiconductor Assembly & Test (TSAT) Morigaon, Assam ₹27,120 crore Advanced semiconductor packaging and testing CG Power-Renesas-Stars Sanand, Gujarat ₹7,584 crore Automotive, consumer, and industrial chips Kaynes Semicon Sanand, Gujarat ₹3,307 crore Wire-bond interconnect and substrate-based packages HCL-Foxconn (Vama Sundari) Jewar, Uttar Pradesh ₹3,706 crore Display driver ICs (DDIC) and packaging solutions SiCSem Bhubaneswar, Odisha ₹2,067 crore Silicon Carbide (SiC) compound semiconductors 3D Glass Solutions Bhubaneswar, Odisha ₹1,943 crore Advanced 3DHI packaging and embedded glass substrates

1. Micron Technology Semiconductor Plant, Gujarat Micron Technology’s plant in Sanand is the first major semiconductor manufacturing project approved in India as part of the Semicon India Programme. The plant, developed with an investment of ₹22,516 crores, specializes in assembly, testing, marking and packaging of DRAM and NAND memory products. The plant is expected to manufacture around 14 million units in a week and caters to local as well as international clients. 2. Tata Electronics Semiconductor Fab, Gujarat Tata Electronics has partnered with Taiwan’s PSMC to set up the first massive semiconductor manufacturing plant in India in Dholera. The plant, with an investment of ₹91,526 crores. It will produce semiconductor chips for the automotive, IT, and telecom sectors and will have the capability to undertake 50,000 wafer starts per month.

3. Tata Semiconductor Assembly and Test Facility, Assam Located in Morigaon in Assam, Tata’s facility is known to have witnessed one of the largest single tech investments in Northeast India of about ₹27,120 crores. Utilizing indigenous advanced technologies for packaging, the plant is expected to produce 48 million units a day. 4. CG Power-Renesas Semiconductor Unit, Gujarat CG Power has collaborated with Japan's Renesas Electronics and Thailand's Stars Microelectronics to create a joint venture. The joint venture has an investment of ₹7,584 crore invested in the OSAT facility. The facility will manufacture chips for different automobile and industrial needs with the capability of producing 15.07 million units daily. 5. Kaynes Semicon Facility, Gujarat Kaynes Technology has inaugurated a facility in Sanand with an investment of ₹3,307 crore. The new plant will provide wire-bond interconnects as well as substrate-based semiconductor packages. The plant will manufacture over 6.33 million chips each day.

6. HCL-Foxconn Semiconductor Plant, Uttar Pradesh The joint venture formulated by Vama Sundari Investments (HCL Group) with Foxconn has presented North India with an opportunity to establish the semiconductor ecosystem as it builds a new facility worth ₹3,706 crore in Jewar (YEIDA region). The new facility will manufacture display driver integrated circuits (DDIC), with a production target of 36 million chips every month (20,000 wafers) which is an important chip type used in television sets, smartphones and laptops. 7. SiCSem Compound Semiconductor Fab, Odisha The SiCSem (a subsidiary of Archean Chemical) is based in Info Valley, Bhubaneswar, where the first commercial Silicon Carbide (SiC) fab of India is being set up with an investment of ₹2,067 crore. The plant will be making SiC wafers worth 60,000 units on an annual basis along with packaging of around 96 million units.

8. 3D Glass Solutions Advanced Packaging Facility, Odisha The US-based 3D Glass Solutions facility is in about to launch a state-of-the-art technology of 3D heterogeneous integration (3DHI) and glass substrate technology at Bhubaneswar and very soon the company will set up the unit with an investment of ₹1,943 crore. The products of the plant will target industries related to AI, aerospace and photonics and will manufacture 5,800 glass panels every month along with supplying 4.2 million units. The government has also approved two importantmanufacturing facilities. CDIL, Punjab: Continental Device India Ltd (CDIL) has enlarged its Mohali production base under the SPECS program established by the government. The new production facility has the potential of adding around 100 million units every year thus playing a crucial role in making CDIL. The country’s first manufacturer of Silicon Carbide parts for electric cars and energy management.

ASIP Technologies, Andhra Pradesh: This new OSAT/ATMP plant being set up in Visakhapatnam has more than ₹460 crores in investments and commenced construction in August 2026. The new facility will produce 96 million chips every year for various consumer and car applications.