A strong 7.1 magnitude earthquake hit southern Japan on July 28 and caused new damage to Kumamoto Castle. The violent aftershock knocked down parts of the 400 year old stone walls of the castle. The fallen stone walls contributed to large dust clouds in the air over Kumamoto City.

Local officials closed the popular historical site right away to check if the main buildings are still safe. Lord Katō Kiyomasa built this famous samurai fortress back in 1607. Workers were already halfway through fixing the damage from a major 2016 quake then the recent earthquake in Japan reset all the restoration progress to zero.

Let’s read more about how much damage Kumamoto Castle had to sustain and just how hard it is to protect old buildings in a country with so many earthquakes.