The India Meteorological Department (IMD) has issued a red alert for parts of northern India as a shifting monsoon trough changes the local weather pattern. The official IMD forecast notifies that heavy rain today will hit several states as well as causing river levels to rise quickly.

The State Emergency Operations Centre has asked all northern district magistrates to keep their rescue teams ready ahead of heavy rainfall.

State Disaster Management Secretary Vinod Kumar Suman has officially advised Char Dham pilgrims and tourists to stay where they are and avoid travelling until the weather clears up.

Which Areas Face the Heaviest Rainfall Alert Today?

The weather office has marked out specific districts that need to be on high alert amid the Monsoon trough.

Teams with heavy clearing equipment are already stationed along main roads that are prone to rockfalls and landslides in these areas.