Parliament Passes Tribunals Reforms Bill, 2026 to Establish National Tribunals Commission

Tribunals Reforms Bill, 2026 is an important legislative reform aimed at reinforcing India's half-judiciary system. The legislation called the Tribunals Reservations Bill, 2026, has been passed by Parliament. The bill was presented by the Minister of State for Law and Justice, Arjun Ram Meghwal and has been passed by the Lok Sabha and the Rajya Sabha.

The objective of the bill is to scrap the earlier Tribunals Reform Act, 2021 and create the independent National Tribunals Commission (NTC). The bill introduces a uniform policy to be followed for appointment, term and service conditions of the tribunals.

Why the 2026 Bill Was Needed

The development of the tribunal system in India has faced numerous challenges in both the administrative and legal realms. It was in 2015 that the central government embarked on a mission to streamline the workings of various tribunals with the introduction of the Tribunals Reforms Act in 2021.