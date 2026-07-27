GK Quiz on India: 10 Easy Quiz Questions about India (with Answers) to Test Your General Knowledge
Learning simple facts about India helps in school tests, general knowledge rounds, and competitive exams. Try this quick quiz on India featuring key questions on geography, history, and basic government facts, along with easy-to-understand explanations for every answer.
India is the second largest country on the Asian continent and it is the most populous country in the entire world. There are other interesting facts about India we ought to know beyond its physical geography.
But if you are here to brush up on basic facts or prepare for a school competition then a quick quiz on India is a great way to start.
This article brings you essential GK questions and answers in English language that cover everyday topics like geography, politics, and historical landmarks.
10 Important Quiz on India With Answers
Here are 10 practical quiz in the multiple choices questions format about India to test your knowledge. Try to answer as many questions as you can without relying on the answers given below:
Q1. How many States and Union Territories does India have right now?
A) 29 States and 7 Union Territories
B) 28 States and 8 Union Territories
C) 28 States and 7 Union Territories
D) 29 States and 8 Union Territories
Answer: B) 28 States and 8 Union Territories
Explanation: After changes to Jammu and Kashmir in 2019 and the combination of Dadra and Nagar Haveli and Daman and Diu in 2020 India has 28 states and 8 union territories.
Q2. Which Indian state has the longest mainland coastline?
A) Tamil Nadu
B) Maharashtra
C) Gujarat
D) Andhra Pradesh
Answer: C) Gujarat
Explanation: Gujarat has the longest coastline of any Indian state. It measures about 1,600 kilometres along its coast.
Q3. Which space mission made India the first country to land near the Moon's South Pole?
A) Chandrayaan-1
B) Chandrayaan-2
C) Chandrayaan-3
D) Mangalyaan
Answer: C) Chandrayaan-3
Explanation: ISRO’s Chandrayaan-3 mission landed successfully on August 23 2023 and made India the first nation to reach the lunar south pole area.
Q4. Which river in India is often called the 'Sorrow of Bihar'?
A) Kosi
B) Gandak
C) Damodar
D) Son
Answer: A) Kosi
Explanation: The Kosi River regularly changes its course and overflows during the monsoon which leads to floods in northern Bihar.
Q5. Who is known as the 'Father of the Indian Constitution'?
A) Jawaharlal Nehru
B) Mahatma Gandhi
C) Dr BR Ambedkar
D) Sardar Vallabhbhai Patel
Answer: C) Dr BR Ambedkar
Explanation: Dr BR Ambedkar led the committee that drafted the Indian Constitution as a central figure in its creation.
Q6. What is the minimum age required to become the Prime Minister of India if elected through the Lok Sabha?
A) 21 years
B) 25 years
C) 30 years
D) 35 years
Answer: B) 25 years
Explanation: You must be at least 25 years old to become a member of the Lok Sabha. It is the basic age requirement to qualify for the Prime Minister's post.
Q7. How many Indian states does the Tropic of Cancer pass through?
A) 6
B) 7
C) 8
D) 9
Answer: C) 8
Explanation: The Tropic of Cancer passes through Gujarat, Rajasthan, Madhya Pradesh, Chhattisgarh, Jharkhand, West Bengal, Tripura, and Mizoram.
Q8. Which Indian city is commonly called the ‘Silicon Valley of India '?
A) Hyderabad
B) Pune
C) Bengaluru
D) Gurugram
Answer: C) Bengaluru
Explanation: Bengaluru got this name because it is the main centre for information technology and software companies in India.
Q9. Which constitutional article gives citizens the Right to Constitutional Remedies?
A) Article 14
B) Article 19
C) Article 21
D) Article 32
Answer: D) Article 32
Explanation: Article 32 lets citizens go directly to the Supreme Court if their fundamental rights are violated. Dr BR Ambedkar famously called it the heart of the Constitution.
Q10. Which is the smallest state in India by total land area?
A) Sikkim
B) Goa
C) Tripura
D) Nagaland
Answer: B) Goa
Explanation: Goa covers an area of just 3,702 square kilometres making it the smallest state in India by size.
Senior Executive - Editorial
Harshita Singh is an education and general knowledge journalist with over 5 years of experience in educational writing. Specializing in US affairs and GK, Harshita has a track record of breaking down intricate geopolitical and historical subjects into clear, digestible insights for learners. Her strong background in text analysis, coupled with a Bachelor of Arts (Hons) in English from the University of Delhi, helps her produce authoritative, thoroughly researched content that empowers readers to engage confidently with global current affairs. For inquiries or academic insights, you can reach out to her directly at harshita.singh@jagrannewmedia.com.