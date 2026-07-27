India is the second largest country on the Asian continent and it is the most populous country in the entire world. There are other interesting facts about India we ought to know beyond its physical geography.

But if you are here to brush up on basic facts or prepare for a school competition then a quick quiz on India is a great way to start.

This article brings you essential GK questions and answers in English language that cover everyday topics like geography, politics, and historical landmarks.

10 Important Quiz on India With Answers

Here are 10 practical quiz in the multiple choices questions format about India to test your knowledge. Try to answer as many questions as you can without relying on the answers given below:

Q1. How many States and Union Territories does India have right now?