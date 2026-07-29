Squirrels are a bunch of small rodents you might find darting across a park or in a garden and become curious: ‘What is a group of squirrels called?’

Wildlife biologists and linguists state that a group of unrelated squirrels is called a scurry. But in case you spot a mother and her babies living together in a treetop nest then the proper collective noun for the squirrel family is a dray (or sometimes spelt as drey).

Let’s learn more about why a group of squirrels is referred to as a scurry or drey and how they function as a bunch of animals in your local neighbourhood hereonwards.

Why a Group of Squirrels is Called a Scurry or Dray?

The word scurry comes from the fast and sudden movements squirrels make when searching for nuts on the ground.

Their ability to change direction quickly has inspired this interesting collective noun in English.