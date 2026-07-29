What is a Group of Squirrels Called? Wildlife Experts Reveal Scurry and Dray Distinction
Wildlife experts and dictionaries point to two main terms when describing a gathering of squirrels. If you spot a crowd running around on the ground, it is called a scurry. If it is a mother and her young in a nest, the official name for group of squirrels is a dray.
Squirrels are a bunch of small rodents you might find darting across a park or in a garden and become curious: ‘What is a group of squirrels called?’
Wildlife biologists and linguists state that a group of unrelated squirrels is called a scurry. But in case you spot a mother and her babies living together in a treetop nest then the proper collective noun for the squirrel family is a dray (or sometimes spelt as drey).
Let’s learn more about why a group of squirrels is referred to as a scurry or drey and how they function as a bunch of animals in your local neighbourhood hereonwards.
Why a Group of Squirrels is Called a Scurry or Dray?
The word scurry comes from the fast and sudden movements squirrels make when searching for nuts on the ground.
Their ability to change direction quickly has inspired this interesting collective noun in English.
The term dray on the other hand goes back to 17th century English. It specifically describes the woven leaf and twig nests of tree squirrels they build high in branches.
The terminology over time expanded to mean the family inhabiting that nest.
|Collective Noun for Squirrels
|Where You See It
|Typical Activity
|Scurry
|On the ground
|Unrelated adult squirrels foraging near a shared food source.
|Dray (or Drey)
|In a tree nest
|A mother raising young or squirrels huddled for winter warmth.
Why Seeing Squirrels in a Group is Unusual
Tree squirrels are fiercely territorial and prefer to live alone. Unlike social animals like prairie dogs they do not like sharing space because they must protect their hidden food stashes.
- Adults only interact closely for a few days during spring and summer breeding windows. Spring and summer are their mating season.
- Unrelated squirrels occasionally share a dray to pool body heat and survive during severe winter storms.
Interesting Facts about Squirrels as a Group
Here are some more amazing facts about a group of squirrels that are interesting to note both as a young learner and someone who loves to learn animal trivia:
Whenever a group of squirrels as a scurry gather near a bird feeder they rarely cooperate. You will notice rapid tail flicks, chattering noises, and short chases.
These are warning signs that show they are competing for territory and not hanging out as friends or family.
A single squirrel will often build three or four reserve dreys in one season. It is a backup plan for the squirrel when its main nest gets damaged or discovered by predators.
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Harshita Singh is an education and general knowledge journalist with over 5 years of experience in educational writing. Specializing in US affairs and GK, Harshita has a track record of breaking down intricate geopolitical and historical subjects into clear, digestible insights for learners. Her strong background in text analysis, coupled with a Bachelor of Arts (Hons) in English from the University of Delhi, helps her produce authoritative, thoroughly researched content that empowers readers to engage confidently with global current affairs. For inquiries or academic insights, you can reach out to her directly at harshita.singh@jagrannewmedia.com.