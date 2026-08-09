What is Prakriti Gyan Dham? CSIR-NBRI’s First Eco-Educational Hub Inaugurated in Lucknow

Dr. Jitendra Singh Union Minister of State for Science and Technology inaugurated Prakriti Gyan Dham, an eco-education center developed by the CSIR National Botanical Research Institute situated at Lucknow.

It is established at Maharishi Parashar Bioresource Centre, Banthra. The center connects scientific research with people through its work for conservation of biodiversity, environmental education botanical heritage and experiential learning.

Major Features and Attractions

Prakriti Gyan Dham has several commercial zones and paths specially made for better understanding of the ecological heritage of India: