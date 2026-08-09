What is Prakriti Gyan Dham? CSIR-NBRI’s First Eco-Educational Hub Inaugurated in Lucknow
Prakriti Gyan Dham, inaugurated by Union Minister Dr Jitendra Singh in Lucknow, is CSIR-NBRI’s first eco-educational hub promoting biodiversity conservation, botanical heritage, environmental education and experiential learning.
Dr. Jitendra Singh Union Minister of State for Science and Technology inaugurated Prakriti Gyan Dham, an eco-education center developed by the CSIR National Botanical Research Institute situated at Lucknow.
It is established at Maharishi Parashar Bioresource Centre, Banthra. The center connects scientific research with people through its work for conservation of biodiversity, environmental education botanical heritage and experiential learning.
Major Features and Attractions
Prakriti Gyan Dham has several commercial zones and paths specially made for better understanding of the ecological heritage of India:
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PAaVan Path (Plants and Associated Vegetations for Appreciating Nature): This is a heritage path created only to show certain plant collections in different ecological areas and types of plant species and vegetation.
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Indian Heritage Garden: This is an area presenting trees taken from historically significant places of India.
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A few significant trees are the Bawan Imli Tamarind Tree from Fatehpur illustrating the heroic act of sacrifice of 52 freedom fighters,
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Mother Dussehri Mango Tree from Lucknow.
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Historic Patalpuri Banyan Tree from Prayagraj.
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The trees are descendants of some trees that belonged to Mahatma Gandhi namely the mango tree planted at Bhitiharwa in Champaran.
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QR-Code Digitalisation: The trees and exhibits around the area have QR codes written on them to enable the visitors to listen and read their stories.
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Bamboosteum: This is a unique area that contains 43 examples of bamboo species and their usage in ecological restoration, carbon cleansing etc.
Objectives and Importance
The opening of Prakriti Gyan Dham signifies significant advancement in environmentally responsible practices focused on people:
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Experiential environmental education: students, teachers and nature lovers the opportunity to experience “living laboratory” setting of plant studies outside the classroom.
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Creating livelihoods and bioresources: showcasing the possibility of using renewable biomaterials to support green infrastructure and sustainable handicrafts as well as to create rural economies.
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Cultural and botanical preservation: protecting endangered plant species and age-old practices aimed at making the public aware of the importance of biodiversity conservation.
Dr. Jitendra Singh stated during the opening ceremony that scientific institutions must broaden their scope beyond conventional laboratories and schools. Prakriti Gyan Dham enables the efficient implementation of pioneering ideas, technologies and success stories through making them accessible to the masses in the form of entertainment.
Executive - Editorial
Manisha Waldia is a distinguished content strategist with 5 years of experience crafting premium educational content for UPSC and State PCS, with a focus on deep conceptual analysis across Polity, Geography, History, and Environment. She currently brings this expertise to Jagran Josh, where she covers major national and international events, current affairs, and static general knowledge. Over her career, Manisha's specialized insights have led her to curate high-impact materials and serve as a UPSC Mains answer-evaluator for India’s top institutes—including Drishti IAS, Shubhra Ranjan IAS, Study IQ, GS Score, and PWonlyIAS. She has also worked alongside leading NGOs like Oxfam India and Avani Kumaon.
Contact: manisha.waldia@jagrannewmedia.com