What is Skyroot’s Vikram-1? Inside India’s Space Mission

India’s First Private Orbital Rocket launch pad Vikram-1 is set to launch by August 4 from the Satish Dhawan Space Centre in Sriharikota. It is India’s first privately built orbital rocket named Mission Aagaman(the Arrival) developed by Hyderabad-based Skyroot Aerospace.

The objective of Mission Aagaman is to collect real-time flight performance data across multiple systems. The launch of the Vikram-1 is scheduled window from July 12 to August 4, 2026.

What is Vikram-1 launch Vehicle?

Vikram-1 is a seven-story multi-stage small orbital launch vehicle that is designed for small satellite launches for the commercial purposes. It is named in honor of Dr. Vikram Sarabhai the father of the Indian Space Program.

The Skyroot company plans to transition into a rapid and high cadence commercial launch program.