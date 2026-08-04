What is V2V Communication System? India Mandates It From 2028
What is a Vehicle-to-Vehicle (V2V) communication system? Learn how it works as India's MoRTH issues draft rules mandating V2V V2V technology for new cars, two-wheelers, buses, and trucks from October 1, 2028.
The Ministry of Road and Transport and Highways issued a notification stating that all new motor vehicles sold in the country must be equipped with vehicle to vehicle (V2V) communication system from October 1, 2028. It is aimed at reducing road accidents and improving traffic efficiency.
The rule will apply to Category L, Category M and Category N under the Central Motor Vehicles Rules (CMVR), 1989.
Vehicles equipped with V2V technology from October 1, 2027, will also be required to comply with the AIS-230 standard.
What is a Vehicle-to-Vehicle Communication System?
A Vehicle-to-Vehicle (V2V) Communication System is a wireless technology that enables vehicles to communicate with one another by exchanging real time information. It does not require any action from the driver.
The system shares information like vehicle speed, GPS positioning, direction of travel, braking status steering movement and hazard warnings.
Using this information, vehicles can instantly detect potential dangers and alert drivers or onboard safety systems before an accident occurs.
How does V2V Communication Work?
Every V2V enabled vehicle is fitted with a communication system that broadcasts its driving information several times every second. Nearby vehicles receive this information and process it in real time.
If the system detects a possible collision or dangerous situation. It immediately issues warnings or supports advanced driver assistance systems(ADAS) like if the system warns the driver or prepares automatic emergency braking.
Why is India Introducing V2V technology?
India records one of the highest numbers of road accidents. The governmnet believes connected vehicle technology can help reduce crashes caused by delayed driver reactions and limited visibility.
The main objectives includes improving road safety, preventing collisions, enhancing traffic flow, supporting connected mobility and building the foundation for intelligent transportation systems (ITS).
The initiatives align India’s automotive industry with global advances in software-defined vehicles.
Which vehicles will need V2V systems?
According to draft rules that are notified V2V communication systems will become mandatory for all newly manufactured vehicles in the categories like
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Vehicle Category
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Includes
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Category L
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Two-wheelers and three wheelers
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Category M
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Cars, SUV’s, Vans and Buses
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Category N
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Trucks and other goods vehicles
What is AIS-230?
Automotive Industry Standard-230 or AIS-230 is the technical standard proposed for Vehicle-to-Vehicle communication systems in India. Its specifications includes communication protocols, safety requirements, performance standards, testing procedures and interoperability requirements.
It mandates manufacturers to introduce V2V equipped vehicles from October 1, 2027 must compliance with AIS-230.
Benefits of V2V Communication?
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It prevents collisions when vehicles receive advance warnings about sudden braking, intersection crossings and potential crashes.
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It can also help alert drivers to vehicles hidden from view by buildings, large trucks and sharp turns.
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It will help to manage traffic flow.
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Real time information helps reduce congestion and enables smoother traffic movement.
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Vehicles can warn others about accidents, breakdowns and emergency vehicles ahead.
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V2V technology will enable connected, autonomous and intelligent transportation systems.
Executive - Editorial
Manisha Waldia is a distinguished content strategist with 5 years of experience crafting premium educational content for UPSC and State PCS, with a focus on deep conceptual analysis across Polity, Geography, History, and Environment. She currently brings this expertise to Jagran Josh, where she covers major national and international events, current affairs, and static general knowledge. Over her career, Manisha's specialized insights have led her to curate high-impact materials and serve as a UPSC Mains answer-evaluator for India’s top institutes—including Drishti IAS, Shubhra Ranjan IAS, Study IQ, GS Score, and PWonlyIAS. She has also worked alongside leading NGOs like Oxfam India and Avani Kumaon.
Contact: manisha.waldia@jagrannewmedia.com