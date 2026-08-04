What is V2V Communication System? India Mandates It From 2028

The Ministry of Road and Transport and Highways issued a notification stating that all new motor vehicles sold in the country must be equipped with vehicle to vehicle (V2V) communication system from October 1, 2028. It is aimed at reducing road accidents and improving traffic efficiency.

The rule will apply to Category L, Category M and Category N under the Central Motor Vehicles Rules (CMVR), 1989.

Vehicles equipped with V2V technology from October 1, 2027, will also be required to comply with the AIS-230 standard.

What is a Vehicle-to-Vehicle Communication System?

A Vehicle-to-Vehicle (V2V) Communication System is a wireless technology that enables vehicles to communicate with one another by exchanging real time information. It does not require any action from the driver.

The system shares information like vehicle speed, GPS positioning, direction of travel, braking status steering movement and hazard warnings.