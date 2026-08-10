Ayatollah Mojtaba Khamenei became the third Iranian Supreme Leader under the Assembly of Experts on March 8th 2026. Khamenei has since then draw international attention regarding his qualificational background and credentials.

Official coverage from national media highlights his years of work within clerical networds and national affairs. But for readers seeking a clear view on who Ayatollah Mojtaba Khamenei is will find a detailed look at his early life, military service, and advanced religious training in the prominent seminaries of Qom hereonwards.

Ayatollah Mojtaba Khamenei Early Life and Military Service

Mojtaba Khamenei was born on September 8 1969 in Mashhad, Iran. He grew up in a traditional religious family as the second son of Seyyed Ali Khamenei.

During his youth he attended Alavi High School in Tehran.