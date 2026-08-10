Who is Ayatollah Mojtaba Khamenei? Iranian Supreme Leader’s Biography and Early Life
Ayatollah Mojtaba Khamenei assumed the leadership of Iran following his selection by the Assembly of Experts. This biography outlines his religious education in Qom, early life, and key milestones in his career.
Ayatollah Mojtaba Khamenei became the third Iranian Supreme Leader under the Assembly of Experts on March 8th 2026. Khamenei has since then draw international attention regarding his qualificational background and credentials.
Official coverage from national media highlights his years of work within clerical networds and national affairs. But for readers seeking a clear view on who Ayatollah Mojtaba Khamenei is will find a detailed look at his early life, military service, and advanced religious training in the prominent seminaries of Qom hereonwards.
Ayatollah Mojtaba Khamenei Early Life and Military Service
Mojtaba Khamenei was born on September 8 1969 in Mashhad, Iran. He grew up in a traditional religious family as the second son of Seyyed Ali Khamenei.
During his youth he attended Alavi High School in Tehran.
In 1987 at age 17 he volunteered for service in the Iran Iraq War. He joined the Habib ibn Mazaher Battalion under the 27th Mohammad Rasulollah Division in the war.
Mojtaba Khamenei Religious Education and Academic Career in Qom
Mojtaba Khamenei after his military servce focused on Islamic jurisprudence and traditional seminary disciplines. He then moved to Qom in 1989 to begin formal higher level theological studies.
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Academic Milestone
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Details about Ayatollah Mojtaba Khamenei
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Primary Centers
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Qom Seminary, Tehran theological institutions
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Notable Mentors
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Mahmoud Hashemi Shahroudi,
Mesbah-Yazdi,
Lotfollah Safi Golpaygani
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Level Taught
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Kharij-e Fiqh
(Advanced Jurisprudence)
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Key Subjects
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Legal Methodology, Hadith, Principles of Islamic Law
His lectures at the Qom Seminary covered advanced jurisprudence (Kharij-e Fiqh). It is a level required for scholars working toward independent legal reasoning (ijtihad).
Over two decades his teaching expanded to include administrative roles and educational initiatives across religious centers.
Public and Official Roles of Khamenei as Supreme Leader
Ayatollah Mojtaba Khamenei worked in an advisory role at the Office of the Supreme Leader before being selected as the Supreme Leader.
He was Vakil (representative) from 2008-2026.
His responsibilities included coordinating communications among the office, legislative committees and religious scholars.
Ayatollah Mojtaba Khamenei's career has spanned decades which combines Islamic seminary education with executive advisory roles.
His early military service with his long standing academic work in Qom and his background remain central to understanding his current leadership mandate in Iran.
Senior Executive - Editorial
Harshita Singh is an education and general knowledge journalist with over 5 years of experience in educational writing. Specializing in US affairs and GK, Harshita has a track record of breaking down intricate geopolitical and historical subjects into clear, digestible insights for learners. Her strong background in text analysis, coupled with a Bachelor of Arts (Hons) in English from the University of Delhi, helps her produce authoritative, thoroughly researched content that empowers readers to engage confidently with global current affairs. For inquiries or academic insights, you can reach out to her directly at harshita.singh@jagrannewmedia.com.