AIBE 18 Registrations 2023 Closes Tomorrow, Get Direct Link Here

AIBE 18 Registrations 2023: The Bar Council of India (BCI) will close the registrations for the All India Bar Examination (AIBE 18) exam tomorrow: September 30, 2023, in online mode. The AIBE entrance exam is conducted for law graduates to get the Certificate of Practice (CoP) to practice law. Candidates who are interested and have not registered yet can submit the registration form through the official website - allindiabarexamination.com.

As per the released schedule, the last date of correction in the registration form is October 10, 2023. The examination authority will release the admit cards on October 20, 2023, and the All India Bar Exam 18 is scheduled to be held on October 29, 2023. Candidates can click on the direct link provided below to register for the AIBE XVIII exam 2023.

AIBE 18 Registrations 2023 - Direct Link (Click Here)

AIBE 18 Exam 2023 Important Dates

Candidates can go through the complete dates related to the AIBE 18 exam 2023 in the table mentioned below:

Events Dates Last date to register and make fee payments for AIBE XVIII exam September 30, 2023 Last date to make the corrections in registration form October 10, 2023 Availability of admit card October 20, 2023 AIBE 18 exam date October 29, 2023

How to fill out the AIBE 18 exam 2023 registration form online?

Candidates can go through the steps that are mentioned below to register for the All India Bar Exam XVIII for the academic year 2023 in online mode.

Step 1: Visit the official website of AIBE - allindiabarexamination.com

Step 2: Click on the registration link available on the top corner of the website

Step 3: Register using the required login details

Step 4: Login using the newly created credentials

Step 5: Upload the documents and submit the registration fees

Step 6: Go through the application form and download it for future use

Also Read: Jharkhand NEET UG 2023 Stray Vacancy Round Merit List Out, Get PDF Here